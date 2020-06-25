- Uitslag:
- Chelsea-Manchester City 2-1
- Liverpool kampioen
Congratulations to @LFC on winning the Premier League.
- Manchester City
🏆 🔴 Here we go, the best video you'll ever watch, Reds.
- This Is Anfield
The Liverpool players celebrating winning the Premier League. 🥳🙌
- Football Tweet
@LFC 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
- Gini Wijnaldum
Championssss!!!! 🏆
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
Tell the world… We are Liverpool, champions of England.
- Liverpool FC (at 🏠)
BREAKING: Liverpool’s 30-year title drought is over
- Rob Harris
THE 30-YEAR WAIT FOR LIVERPOOL IS OVER! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/4UIbYSpxl9 #bbcfootball
- BBC Sport
Willian schiet de strafschop overtuigend binnen! In Liverpool halen ze de champagneflessen vast tevoorschijn, want dit lijkt niet meer fout te gaan.
Kevin De Bruyne with an outrageous freekick. The Best Midfielder in the world.
- Joe
Veel mooier dan deze vrije trap van Kevin de Bruyne zul je ze niet snel zien. De Belg schiet de bal werkelijk schitterend binnen! Chelsea-keeper Kepa is volstrekt kansloos. Toch geen titelfeest in Liverpool vanavond?
7 - Manchester City find themselves behind at half-time for the seventh time in the @premierleague this season, two more times than in the previous two campaigns combined; the Citizens have managed to win only one of the previous six so far this term (D1 L4). Champagne? #CHEMCI
- OptaJoe
Balbezit: Chelsea 36%, Manchester City 64%
Schoten (op doel): Chelsea 7 (3), Manchester City 6 (1)
Feest in Londen én Liverpool! Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) profiteert van knullig balverlies en snelt richting het doel van Manchester City. Oog in oog met Ederson houdt hij het hoofd koel.