Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de eerste wedstrijd in La Liga sinds de uitbraak van de coronapandemie. Veel plezier!

  • La Liga hervat
  • LIVE:
  • Sevilla-Real Betis 0-0
Sevilla-Real Betis · een paar seconden geleden
Hopelijk is dit meteen ook de laatste keer dat we de 'Derbi Sevillano' zo beleven. De lege tribunes doen pijn aan de ogen.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 12 minuten geleden
45+3' Het is rust in Sevilla, waar beide ploegen een vermoeide indruk maken. Halverwege is het nog wachten op het eerste doelpunt.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 17 minuten geleden
We zijn allang blij dat er weer gevoetbald wordt in Spanje, maar heel vermakelijk is deze eerste helft nog niet. Het tempo ligt laag en kansen zijn schaars.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 25 minuten geleden
33' Betis dringt wat meer aan, maar slaagt er nog niet in grote kansen te creëren. Het tempo ligt in het eerste half uur niet heel hoog.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 32 minuten geleden
27' En daar is het bijna Luuk de Jong die de eerste goal na de hervatting in La Liga maakt. De Nederlandse spits kopt de bal centimeters naast de verkeerde kant van de paal.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 38 minuten geleden
21' Weer is het bijna raak voor Sevilla. Koundé kopt rakelings naast uit een corner.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 43 minuten geleden
De eerste wedstrijdfoto's vanuit een leeg Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Sevilla controleert de wedstrijd in het eerste kwartier.
Sevilla-Real Betis · één uur geleden
10' Lat! Lucas Ocampos ramt de bal snoeihard tegen het houtwerk. De bezoekers zijn gewaarschuwd.
Sevilla-Real Betis · één uur geleden
1' Er is afgetrapt in Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. La Liga is na drie maanden hervat!
Sevilla-Real Betis · één uur geleden
Voordat er wordt afgetrapt houden de spelers een minuut stilte voor de ruim 27.000 Spaanse coronaslachtoffers.
Sevilla-Real Betis · één uur geleden
De spelers lopen het veld op. Na drie maanden gaat er in La Liga eindelijk weer gevoetbald worden.
Sevilla-Real Betis · één uur geleden
De barbecue die Luuk de Jong bijwoonde heeft dus geen sportieve gevolgen voor hem gehad. De 29-jarige spits, die vanavond in de basis begint, schond daarmee de coronaregels van zijn club.
