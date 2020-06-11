Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de eerste wedstrijd in La Liga sinds de uitbraak van de coronapandemie. Veel plezier!

  • La Liga hervat
  • LIVE:
  • Sevilla-Real Betis 0-0
Sevilla-Real Betis · een paar seconden geleden
21' En weer is het bijna raak voor Sevilla. Koundé kopt rakelings naast uit een corner.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 5 minuten geleden
De eerste wedstrijdfoto's vanuit een leeg Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Sevilla controleert de wedstrijd in het eerste kwartier.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 11 minuten geleden
10' Lat! Lucas Ocampos ramt de bal snoeihard tegen het houtwerk. De bezoekers zijn gewaarschuwd.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 21 minuten geleden
1' Er is afgetrapt in Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. La Liga is na drie maanden hervat!
Sevilla-Real Betis · 22 minuten geleden
Voordat er wordt afgetrapt houden de spelers een minuut stilte voor de ruim 27.000 Spaanse coronaslachtoffers.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 25 minuten geleden
De spelers lopen het veld op. Na drie maanden gaat er in La Liga eindelijk weer gevoetbald worden.
Sevilla-Real Betis · 27 minuten geleden
De barbecue die Luuk de Jong bijwoonde heeft dus geen sportieve gevolgen voor hem gehad. De 29-jarige spits, die vanavond in de basis begint, schond daarmee de coronaregels van zijn club.
Terug omhoog