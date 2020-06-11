- La Liga hervat
- LIVE:
- Sevilla-Real Betis 0-0
This is how @LaLigaTV looks like in an empty stadium in Sevilla. Besides the infographics of fake supporters, what catches my attention is that it is used to place extra advertising. Making the most of a bleak situation? Will this make more money than tickets?
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Borja García 🇪🇺
- Moment van plaatsen
💚🤍💚 ¡No podía estar sin ti! #DíaDeBetis #ElGranDerbi
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚
- Moment van plaatsen
🚨 XI del #SevillaFC 🆚 @RealBetis: Vaclík - Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón - Jordán, Fernando, Óliver Torres, Ocampos, Munir - De Jong. #ElGranDerbi #WeareSevilla
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Sevilla Fútbol Club
- Moment van plaatsen