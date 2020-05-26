  • Transfernieuws binnen- en buitenland
Transferupdates · één uur geleden
Jans mogelijk morgen gepresenteerd bij Twente
FC Twente presenteert mogelijk morgen al Ron Jans als nieuwe trainer. De 61-jarige coach houdt zichzelf nog op de vlakte. "Het is duidelijk dat er contact is. Het ziet er ook goed uit, maar het is nog niet rond. Meer kan ik er niet over zeggen", aldus Jans. (Bron: AD)
Transferupdates · één uur geleden
'Bayern en Ajax weer in gesprek over Dest'
Wegens het coronavirus stond de mogelijke transfer van Sergiño Dest naar Bayern München even op een laag pitje, maar de Duitse club zou zich weer gemeld hebben bij Ajax. De kersverse landskampioen heeft naar verluidt voorgesteld om de rechtsback eerst voor een jaar te huren met een optie tot koop, maar voor Ajax is alleen een directe overgang bespreekbaar. (Bron: Bild)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 18:45
"Mark heeft er lang en goed over nagedacht, waarna de keuze op Feyenoord viel", zegt zaakwaarnemer Tim Vrouwe, die namens Forza Sports Group (FSG) de belangen van Diemers behartigt. "Het is een geweldige uitdaging voor hem om bij een grote club als Feyenoord te slagen. Het feit dat Dick Advocaat hem zo graag wilt hebben, is een groot compliment voor Mark." (Bron: VI)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 18:39
Feyenoord legt Diemers na medische keuring voor drie jaar vast
Mark Diemers vervolgt zijn loopbaan bij Feyenoord, zo bevestigt zijn zaakwaarnemer Tim Vrouwe. De 26-jarige middenvelder tekent na zijn medische keuring, die hij binnen enkele dagen zal ondergaan, een driejarig contract in De Kuip. Diemers, die ook een contractsvoorstel van FC Groningen in overweging heeft genomen, komt over van Fortuna Sittard, waar zijn contract nog één seizoen doorliep. (Bron: VI)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 18:26
Trainer Leipzig rekent ook bij transfer gewoon op Werner in CL
Leipzig-trainer Julian Nagelsmann is niet geschrokken van berichten dat Timo Werner verstek zou laten gaan bij de ontknoping van de Champions League in (vermoedelijk) augustus. Volgens Engelse media staat de 24-jarige aanvaller op het punt om een transfer naar Chelsea af te ronden en is hij vastbesloten om de voorbereiding bij zijn nieuwe club mee te draaien. "Hij weet hoe goed ik hem vind en dat ik hem altijd heb laten spelen, ook toen hij wat minder in vorm was", zegt Nagelsmann. "Bovendien is de transfer nog niet afgerond, dus daarna zien we wel verder." Leipzig staat voor het eerst in de historie in de kwartfinales van de Champions League.
Transferupdates · gisteren om 17:24
'Ron Jans nieuwe trainer FC Twente'
Ron Jans keert komend seizoen terug in de Eredivisie. De 61-jarige Zwollenaar gaat aan de slag bij FC Twente, meldt het AD. Bij Twente wordt hij de opvolger van Gonzalo García, wiens contract niet werd verlengd. Jans was eerder trainer van FC Groningen, sc Heerenveen, PEC Zwolle, Standard Luik en FC Cincinnati. Bij die laatste club moest hij eerder dit jaar op een vervelende manier vertrekken na vermeend racisme. (Bron: AD)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 17:18
Willem II verhuurt doelman Woud aan Almere
Willem II verhuurt doelman Michael Woud voor een seizoen aan Almere City FC. De 21-jarige Nieuw-Zeelander wil ervaring opdoen bij de Keuken Kampioen Divisie-club. Woud speelt sinds de zomer van 2018 voor Willem II, waar zijn contract doorloopt tot medio 2022. Hij kwam tot nu toe tot vijf Eredivisie-wedstrijden voor de Tilburgers. Willem II is nog op zoek naar een nieuwe eerste keeper, omdat Timon Wellenreuther is overgestapt naar Anderlecht.
Transferupdates · gisteren om 15:25
Heerenveen kan Stekelenburg niet betalen
De transfervrije Maarten Stekelenburg wordt al weken in verband gebracht met verschillende Eredivisie-clubs. Ook sc Heerenveen wil deze zomer een keeper aantrekken, maar de 37-jarige Stekelenburg is voor de Friese club niet haalbaar. "In principe is hij out of our league", zegt technisch manager Gerry Hamstra. "Ons budget staat onder druk, dus we moeten voornamelijk op zoek naar transfervrije spelers. We willen twee keepers, een centrale verdediger links, een aanvallende middenvelder en een spits halen." (Bron: Omrop Fryslan)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 12:59
VVV raakt Röseler kwijt
VVV-Venlo raakt Nils Röseler kwijt. De 28-jarige verdediger keert terug naar zijn vaderland Duitsland, waar hij in de Tweede Bundesliga gaat spelen voor middenmoter SV Sandhausen 1916. De oud-jeugdspeler van FC Twente, maakte vier jaar geleden de overstap van het Duitse Chemnitzer FC. Hij veroverde direct een basisplaats bij VVV, ontbrak in vier seizoenen slechts vijf keer en kwam tot 164 officiële wedstrijden. (Bron: VVV-Venlo)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 11:03
Oxford United wil verder met Kelly
Feyenoord lijkt te worden verlost van Liam Kelly. De middenvelder, die met zijn forse salaris flink drukt op de begroting van de club, werd in het afgelopen half jaar verhuurd aan Oxford United en die club wil hem graag opnieuw huren of zelfs definitief overnemen. "We staan op het punt om de deal te verlengen. Ik wil hem dolgraag hier houden, zeker als hij blijft presteren zoals hij nu doet. Hij is echt een goede speler", zegt manager Karl Robinson (Bron: Oxford Mail)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 09:54
'Lozano weggestuurd van training Napoli'
Het huwelijk tussen Hirving Lozano en Napoli is vooralsnog niet al te gelukkig en dat lijkt ook niet meer te gaan veranderen. De aanvaller, die vorig jaar voor een recordbedrag van 42 miljoen euro overkwam van PSV, zou gisteren zijn weggestuurd van de training. Gennaro Gattuso was naar verluidt ontevreden over de gebrekkige inzet en apathische houding van de Mexicaanse international, die mogelijk deze zomer opnieuw van club wisselt. (Bron: Corriere dello Sport)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 09:41
Arteta verzoekt Aubameyang te blijven
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gaf zondag te kennen dat hij twijfelt over zijn toekomst bij Arsenal. De spits heeft nog maar een éénjarig contract en zegt voor een kruispunt in zijn carrière te staan. Manager Mikel Arteta wil dat de club er alles aandoet om hem te overtuigen te blijven. "Ik denk dat het onze verantwoordelijkheid is om hem het gevoel te geven dat hij dat moet doen. Hij is van onschatbare waarde voor ons dus we willen hem niet kwijt."
Transferupdates · gisteren om 09:22
'Newcastle wil na overname Immobile kopen'
Newcastle United hoopt naar verluidt deze week toestemming te krijgen om overgenomen te worden door de Saoedische kroonprins Mohammed bin Salman. Ciro Immobile zou in dat geval de eerste aankoop moeten worden van de dan opeens schatrijke club. Bin Salman heeft volgens de insiders 55 miljoen euro over voor de spits van Lazio en de huidige topscorer van de Serie A, die 40 miljoen euro kan verdienen in vijf jaar tijd. (Bron: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 07:51
Hiddink weet nog niet of hij adviseur blijft bij PSV
Guus Hiddink weet nog niet of hij adviseur blijft van de technische staf van PSV. Hij voorzag het laatste half jaar Ernest Faber van tips, maar die maakt plaats voor Roger Schmidt. "We hebben nog niet gepraat over de voortgang, ik wil niemand voor de voeten lopen en maak eerst pas op de plaats richting de nieuwe mensen. Zij moeten eerst hun eigen weg vinden, zich inwerken. Dus wat mijn persoon betreft, staat alles nu even on hold." (Bron: De Telegraaf)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 07:41
'Roma wil toekomst mee opbouwen met Kluivert'
AS Roma-trainer Paulo Fonseca hoopt dat hij Justin Kluivert niet kwijtraakt aan Arsenal, dat hem zou willen ruilen met Henrikh Mkhitaryan. "Justin is een van de jonge spelers waar Roma een toekomst mee wil gaan bouwen. Hij is een ander type speler dan zijn vader. Patrick was een geweldige speler, een fantastische spits, maar Justin heeft alles in zich om net zo goed te worden. Hij krijgt hier de kans om dat te bewijzen. (Bron: Publico)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 07:33
Janmaat wil volgend jaar terugkeren in Eredivisie
Daryl Janmaat heeft het plan om nog één jaar te voetballen bij Watford en daarna terug te keren naar de Eredivisie. "Ja, dat zat een jaar geleden ook al in mijn hoofd, maar toen kwam de gewenste club uit de Eredivisie niet langs. Het is Engeland en dan Nederland. Een ander land hoeft niet meer van mij. De kinderen willen graag terug en dan is het volgens mij ook wel mooi geweest. Dan heb ik een prachtig avontuur in het buitenland gehad." (Bron: AD)
Transferupdates · gisteren om 07:28
Kökcü ziet niets in vertrek bij Feyenoord
Orkun Kökcü wil ondanks de belangstelling van naar verluidt Arsenal en Sevilla niet vertrekken bij Feyenoord, maar hij vraagt zich af of de club daar ook zo over denkt. "Ik ben nog niet klaar hier, ik heb het naar mijn zin, ik wil volgend jaar kampioen worden. Maar ik heb nu twee keer een aanbieding gehad die niet was wat ik had gehoopt. En nu is het stil. Ik weet niet of het bewust is, maar het voelt soms alsof de club tijdrekt om me straks alsnog te verkopen." (Bron: VI)
Transferupdates · maandag om 20:07
'Anderlecht meldt zich alsnog bij PSV voor Luckassen'
Anderlecht heeft zich naar verluidt alsnog bij PSV gemeld om Derrick Luckassen over te nemen. De Belgische club liet op 31 mei de termijn verlopen om de gehuurde verdediger voor een vastgestelde transfersom van 5 miljoen euro over te nemen. Voor een lager bedrag wil de club wel zaken doen. De in Eindhoven overbodige Luckassen traint nog altijd mee in Brussel. (Bron: VI)
Transferupdates · maandag om 18:27
Trainer Lukkien wijst FC Twente af
Dick Lukkien wordt niet de nieuwe trainer van FC Twente. De coach van FC Emmen is onlangs wel benaderd, maar omdat hij pas net een nieuw contract tot medio 2023 in Drenthe tekende, staan zijn oren niet naar een overstap. "Ik heb daarom aangegeven bij FC Emmen te willen blijven", aldus Lukkien. (Bron: VI)
Transferupdates · maandag om 17:49
'Feyenoord-directeur Arnesen in gesprek met Petrovic'
Zeljko Petovic zou weleens assistent van Dick Advocaat bij Feyenoord kunnen worden. De oud-middenvelder werd vanmiddag tijdens de lunch gespot in een Eindhovens restaurant met Feyenoords technisch directeur Frank Arnesen. Petrovic werkte eerder samen met Advocaat bij FC Utrecht, Sunderland en het nationale elftal van Servië. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
Transferupdates · maandag om 17:32
Huntelaar (36) verlengt contract bij Ajax
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar heeft zijn aflopende contract bij Ajax met één seizoen verlengd tot de zomer van 2021. "Ik wilde graag nog door en het liefste hier bij Ajax. Ik zie mezelf niet meer in een ander shirt spelen. Ik voel me fit, kom met plezier naar de club en ik weet zeker dat ik nog een bijdrage kan leveren op het veld", aldus de spits die in augustus 37 jaar wordt.
Transferupdates · maandag om 16:59
'Sparta denkt aan Stekelenburg na zware blessure Coremans'
Sparta Rotterdam gaat mogelijk stunten op de transfermarkt door Maarten Stekelenburg naar Het Kasteel te halen. Vrijdag op de laatste training van het seizoen liep Tim Coremans een zware knieblessure op, die hem negen maanden aan de kant houdt. De 37-jarige Stekelenburg heeft een aflopend contract bij Everton, waar hij tweede keus is. De 58-voudig international van Oranje zou aan Sparta hebben laten weten nog te willen wachten voordat hij een besluit neemt. Meerdere Eredivisie-clubs hebben Stekelenburg op het oog. (Bron: AD)
Transferupdates · maandag om 16:33
Spartaan Mattheij naar Bulgarije
Jürgen Mattheij tekent voor twee jaar bij CSKA Sofia, de 31-voudig landskampioen van Bulgarije. De 27-jarige verdediger komt transfervrij over van Sparta Rotterdam. Mattheij speelde eerder liefst acht jaar bij Exceslior. (Bron: CSKA Sofia)
Transferupdates · maandag om 16:28
Heracles lijft Burgzorg definitief in
Heracles Almelo bindt Delano Burgzorg voor de komende drie jaar. De 21-jarige aanvaller werd het afgelopen half jaar al gehuurd van het Italiaanse Spezia.
Transferupdates · maandag om 15:28
'FC Twente denkt ook aan trainer Lukkien'
Naast Ron Jans is ook Dick Lukkien in beeld als nieuwe trainer van FC Twente. FC Emmen gaat er echter vanuit dat zijn trainer gewoon blijft, waardoor Jans de beste papieren heeft. "Je weet het nooit helemaal zeker in het voetbal, maar we gaan ervan uit dat Dick blijft. We hebben onlangs nog zijn tot medio 2021 lopende contract met twee jaar verlengd”, zegt FC Emmen-voorzitter Ronald Lubbers. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
Transferupdates · maandag om 14:56
FC Groningen licht optie tot koop Asoro niet
FC Groningen neemt Joel Asoro niet definitief over van Swansea City. De Groningers gaan de optie tot koop in het huurcontract van de 21-jarige aanvaller niet lichten. Asoro kwam afgelopen seizoen tot zeventien officiële wedstrijden en drie doelpunten voor FC Groningen. "We wilden Joel graag nog een extra jaar huren, maar dat bleek op dit moment geen optie", zegt technisch directeur Mark-Jan Fledderus. (Bron: FC Groningen)
Transferupdates · maandag om 13:39
'MVV wil Kalezic aanstellen als nieuwe trainer'
MVV Maastricht zou in Darije Kalezic de nieuwe trainer zien. De vijftigjarige Bosniër heeft naar verluidt een aanbod van de Limburgers in beraad. MVV is op zoek naar een opvolger van Fuat Usta, wiens aflopende contract niet wordt verlengt. Kalezic was in Nederland eerder trainer van De Graafschap, Jong PSV en Roda JC. Hij werkte de afgelopen jaren in het buitenland, maar zou nu terug willen keren in Nederland. (Bron: VI)
Transferupdates · maandag om 12:54
'Weghorst op verlanglijstje van Hertha'
Wout Weghorst zou op het verlanglijstje staan van Hertha BSC. De ambitieuze investeerder Lars Windhorst van de Berlijners stelt naar verluidt 50 miljoen euro beschikbaar voor aankopen en de in bloedvorm verkerende international van Oranje moet de nieuwe spits worden. Naast Weghorst zou Hertha ook Deyovaisio Zeefuik (FC Groningen), Gregor Kobel (VfB Stuttgart) en Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) binnen willen halen. (Bron: Bild)
Transferupdates · maandag om 11:56
Aubameyang twijfelt over toekomst bij Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twijfelt of hij zijn nog één jaar durende contract bij Arsenal moet verlengen. "Een paar maanden geleden heb ik met de club gepraat. Zij hebben de sleutels in handen. Het is aan hen om hun werk te doen en daarna zien we wel hoe het gaat. Ik sta op een kruispunt in mijn carrière en ik wil eerlijk zijn tegen iedereen. Het wordt een moeilijke beslissing", zegt de dertigjarige Gabonees. (Bron: Téléfoot)
Transferupdates · maandag om 10:48
Heracles raakt Van den Buijs kwijt aan Beerschot
Heracles Almelo raakt Dario van den Buijs kwijt aan Beerschot. De 24-jarige Belgische verdediger had een aflopend contract en stond ook in de belangstelling van Fortuna Sittard. Hij maakte in de zomer van 2017 de overstap van FC Eindhoven naar Heracles en kwam sindsdien tot 57 officiële wedstrijden, waarin hij twee keer scoorde. Van Den Buijs tekent bij Beerschot, dat uitkomt in de Eerste Klasse A, een contract voor drie jaar. (Bron: Heracles Almelo)
Transferupdates · maandag om 09:51
'Heracles en Genk weer om tafel over Dessers'
Cyriel Dessers mag blijven hopen op een transfer van Heracles Almelo naar Racing Genk. Beide clubs zouden weer om de tafel zijn gegaan om te praten over een eventuele overgang van de gedeeld topscorer van de Eredivisie. Heracles en Genk staakten onlangs nog de onderhandelingen omdat de Belgen niet wilden voldoen aan de vraagprijs van naar verluidt 5 miljoen euro. De gesprekken zouden nu positiever verlopen. (Bron: Het Laatste Nieuws)
Transferupdates · maandag om 08:01
'Diemers geeft jawoord aan Feyenoord'
Feyenoord lijkt de strijd om Mark Diemers dan toch te winnen. De 27-jarige middenvelder van Fortuna Sittard verkiest de Rotterdammers boven FC Groningen en zou zijn jawoord hebben gegeven aan de directie van Feyenoord. Hij en Fortuna waren vorige maand al mondeling akkoord met Groningen, maar tot een transfer kwam het niet vanwege gesteggel over een doorverkoopclausule. (Bron: Dagblad van het Noorden)
Transferupdates · maandag om 07:34
'Van der Gouw nieuwe keeperstrainer PSV'
Raimond van der Gouw wordt naar verluidt de nieuwe keeperstrainer van PSV. De 57-jarige oud-doelman van Manchester United is al sinds 2009 in dezelfde functie werkzaam bij Vitesse, maar hij zou dus nu voor een andere uitdaging kiezen en vertrekken naar Eindhoven. Van der Gouw wordt de opvolger van Ruud Hesp, wiens aflopende contract na een dienstverband van zeven jaar niet wordt verlengd door PSV. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
Transferupdates · zondag om 23:44
Dortmund-directeur: 'Sancho lijkt te blijven'
Directeur voetbalzaken Sebastian Kehl van Borussia Dortmund verwacht dat Jadon Sancho ook volgend seizoen voor de 'Borussen' speelt. De twintigjarige aanvaller wordt al enige tijd in verband gebracht met een transfer naar Liverpool. "De geruchten kloppen niet, want er is niks gaande", benadrukt Kehl. "Jadon is extreem belangrijk voor ons. Op dit moment gaan we ervan uit dat hij volgend seizoen nog steeds bij ons speelt." (Bron: Sky Germany)
Transferupdates · zondag om 22:15
Chelsea wil contract Van Ginkel verlengen
Het lijkt erop dat Marco van Ginkel nog langer aan Chelsea verbonden blijft. De 27-jarige middenvelder is door blessureleed al twee jaar niet in actie gekomen, maar 'The Blues' deden hem desondanks een aanbieding om zijn aflopende contract te verlengen. "Het is niet niks dat een club je na zo'n lange blessureperiode in in deze onzekere tijd probeert te behouden", zegt Van Ginkel. "Kennelijk zien ze nog steeds iets in me, al moeten we er dus nog wel uitkomen." (Bron: Eindhovens Dagblad)
Transferupdates · zondag om 19:41
Huntelaar: 'Het ziet er goed uit voor volgend seizoen'
Het lijkt niet lang meer te duren voor er duidelijkheid komt over de toekomst van Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. De 36-jarige spits, wiens contract bij Ajax afloopt, lijkt in ieder geval geen punt achter zijn loopbaan te zetten. "Ik kan nog niet veel zeggen, maar het ziet er goed uit voor volgend seizoen", zegt Huntelaar. "In mijn hoofd ben ik nog steeds een voetballer en fysiek heb ik ook geen problemen. Het leven lacht me toe." (Bron: NRZ
Transferupdates · zondag om 17:23
Aubameyang weet nog niet of hij bij Arsenal wil blijven
Het is nog altijd niet duidelijk hoelang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nog het shirt van Arsenal zal dragen. De dertigjarige aanvaller beschikt bij 'The Gunners' over een contract dat in de zomer van 2021 afloopt, waardoor een vertrek op de loer ligt. "Ik weet nog niet of ik mijn contract ga verlengen", zegt Aubameyang. "Dit wordt de belangrijkste beslissing die ik in mijn carrière heb gemaakt, maar ik heb nog niks besloten." (Bron: Telefoot)
Transferupdates · zondag om 17:02
'Alexis Sánchez krijgt nieuwe kans bij United'
Is er nog toekomst voor Alexis Sánchez bij Manchester United? Volgens Engelse media hebben manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer en directeur Ed Woodward vandaag overleg gehad over de Chileense aanvaller, die dit seizoen op huurbasis bij Internazionale speelt. United kan Sánchez naar verluidt moeilijk verkopen en zijn contract loopt nog twee jaar door, waardoor hij zich komend seizoen opnieuw mag bewijzen bij 'The Red Devils'. (Bron: Sunday Mirror)
Transferupdates · zondag om 14:56
Havertz steeds vaker gelinkt aan Chelsea
Het begint er steeds meer op te lijken dat Chelsea niet alleen Timo Werner, maar ook zijn landgenoot Kai Havertz naar Londen wil halen. De naam van de sterspeler van Bayer Leverkusen duikt steeds vaker op in de buitenlandse media, al schijnen vraag en aanbod nog erg ver uit elkaar te liggen. Chelsea legde maanden geleden al Hakim Ziyech vast. (Bron: Daily Mail)
Transferupdates · zondag om 14:11
Transferupdates · zondag om 13:12
Hateboer krijgt mogelijk geduchte concurrent bij Atalanta
Het zou zomaar kunnen dat Hans Hateboer er deze zomer niet de minste concurrent bij krijgt bij Atalanta Bergamo. Volgens La Gazzetta dello Sport is de club van plan om Alessandro Florenzi, momenteel verhuurd aan Valencia, over te nemen van AS Roma. De 29-jarige Florenzi, net als Hateboer een rechtervleugelverdediger, heeft 35 interlands voor Italië achter zijn naam staan. Ook Fiorentina zou in hem geïnteresseerd zijn.
Transferupdates · zondag om 12:10
'Jovic wijst Arsenal af en wil naar AC Milan'
De dagen van Luka Jovic bij Real Madrid lijken na een zeer teleurstellend jaar al geteld. De Serviër, die vorig jaar zomer voor zo'n 60 miljoen euro werd vastgelegd, zou er zelfs al uit zijn bij welke club hij zijn loopbaan wil voortzetten: AC Milan. Zelfs een aanbod van Arsenal, dat naar verluidt liefst 10 miljoen euro per jaar aan salaris voor hem klaar heeft liggen, kan Jovic niet op andere gedachten brengen. (Bron: Don Balón)
Transferupdates · zondag om 10:00
'United heeft diverse alternatieven voor Van de Beek'
Manchester United schijnt een aardig lijstje met alternatieven te hebben, mocht de club er niet in slagen om Donny van de Beek van Ajax over te nemen. Op dat lijstje prijken naar verluidt de namen van onder meer Saúl Ñiguez (Atlético Madrid), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) en Mathias Normann (FK Rostov). Normann is Noors international en dus geen onbekende van United-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Bron: Daily Express)
