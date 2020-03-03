- Vier landen per groep
- Oranje tegen Italië en Bosnië
- Polen laatste opponent
📈 - Longest running unbeaten streaks Netherlands🇳🇱 11 - Finland🇫🇮 10 - Luxembourg🇱🇺 9 - Hungary🇭🇺 9 - Cyprus🇨🇾 8 - Poland🇵🇱 8 - Wales🏴 #NationsLeague #NEDPOL
1 - The Netherlands have won just one of their last 14 games against Italy (at Euro 2008). Nemesis.
Groep 1: Polen, Bosnië en Herzegovina, Italië, Nederland
Groep 2: IJsland, Denemarken, België, Engeland
Groep 3: Kroatië, Zweden, Frankrijk, Portugal
Groep 4: Duitsland, Oekraïne, Spanje, Zwitserland
Pot 1: Portugal, Nederland, Engeland, Zwitserland
Pot 2: België, Frankrijk, Spanje, Italië
Pot 3: Bosnië en Herzegovina, Oekraïne, Denemarken, Zweden
Pot 4: Kroatië, Polen, Duitsland, IJsland
Groep 1: Roemenië, Noord-Ierland, Noorwegen, Oostenrijk
Groep 2: Israël, Slowakije, Schotland, Tsjechië
Groep 3: Hongarije, Turkije, Servië, Rusland
Groep 4: Bulgarije, Ierland, Finland, Wales
Here we go... the #NationsLeague Draw is underway! #TogetherStronger
Pot 1: Rusland, Oostenrijk, Wales, Tsjechië
Pot 2: Schotland, Noorwegen, Servië, Finland
Pot 3: Slowakije, Turkije, Ierland, Noord-Ierland
Pot 4: Bulgarije, Israël, Hongarije, Roemenië
Groep 1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxemburg, Azerbeidzjan
Groep 2: Georgië, Noord-Macedonië, Estland, Armenië
Groep 3: Griekenland, Kosovo, Slovenië, Moldavië
Groep 4: Albanië, Wit-Rusland, Litouwen, Kazachstan
Pot 1: Griekenland, Albanië, Montenegro, Georgië
Pot 2: Noord-Macedonië, Kosovo, Wit-Rusland, Cyprus
Pot 3: Estland, Slovenië, Litouwen, Luxemburg
Pot 4: Armenië, Azerbeidzjan, Kazachstan, Moldavië
Groep 1: Malta, Andorra, Letland, Faeröer
Groep 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar
🔜 2020/21 #NationsLeague draw! ⌛️ Best national coach right now? 🤔
