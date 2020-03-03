Welkom in het liveblog van de loting van de Nations League, die om 18.00 uur begint in de Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam. Mijn naam is Haytze Teerink en ik houd je op de hoogte van welke landen Oranje treft in de tweede editie van het landentoernooi.
  • Vier landen per groep
  • Oranje tegen Italië en Bosnië
  • Polen laatste opponent
Oranje tegen spitsen van topniveau
De tegenstanders in de Nations League steunen allemaal op een spits van topniveau. Bij Italië draait voorin veel om Ciro Immobile, die dit seizoen in 26 duels liefst 27 keer scoorde voor Lazio. Bosnië en Herzegovina doet voorin een beroep op Edin Dzeko, die weliswaar iets minder scoorde in de Serie A dan Immobile, maar wel op een indrukwekkender palmares kan wijzen. Bij Polen draait tenslotte alles om Robert Lewandowski, de absolute vedette van de ploeg. Je kan in Polen geen straat oversteken, of je komt een reclameposter met zijn beeltenis tegen.
Oranje en Italië troffen elkaar 21 keer
Oranje speelde 21 keer eerder tegen Italië. De laatste keer was op 4 juni 2018 in Turijn, toen het vriendschappelijke duel in 1-1 eindigde. Nathan Aké maakte toen in de 88e minuut gelijk. Oranje en Italië troffen elkaar ook op de EK's van 2000 en 2008. In 2000 versperde de Italianen Oranje de weg naar de finale, door na strafschoppen te winnen. Tegen Bosnië werd nog nooit gespeeld, terwijl Nederland en Polen elkaar vijftien keer troffen. De recentste editie was op 1 juni 2016, toen Nederland met 1-2 won in Gdansk.
Oranje tegen Italië, Bosnië en Polen
Het Nederlands elftal heeft redelijk gunstig geloot voor de groepsfase van de Nations League. De ploeg van bondscoach Ronald Koeman ontloopt toplanden als Duitsland en Frankrijk. Oranje neemt het in de groepsfase op tegen Polen, Bosnië en Herzegovina en Italië. De Nations League begint in de eerste week van september en eindigt medio november. Alle landen in de poule spelen uit en thuis tegen elkaar.
De loting van Divisie A:

Groep 1: Polen, Bosnië en Herzegovina, Italië, Nederland
Groep 2: IJsland, Denemarken, België, Engeland
Groep 3: Kroatië, Zweden, Frankrijk, Portugal
Groep 4: Duitsland, Oekraïne, Spanje, Zwitserland
Hilariteit in Amsterdam. Figo krijgt het balletje zelfs met een doek niet open.
Luis Figo wordt het podium opgeroepen voor de loting van Divisie A, met onder meer Nederland.

Pot 1: Portugal, Nederland, Engeland, Zwitserland
Pot 2: België, Frankrijk, Spanje, Italië
Pot 3: Bosnië en Herzegovina, Oekraïne, Denemarken, Zweden
Pot 4: Kroatië, Polen, Duitsland, IJsland
David Seaman hoefde maar zeven balletjes tevoorschijn te toveren.
Van der Vaart heeft zijn plicht volbracht. Dit is de groepsindeling van Divisie B:

Groep 1: Roemenië, Noord-Ierland, Noorwegen, Oostenrijk
Groep 2: Israël, Slowakije, Schotland, Tsjechië
Groep 3: Hongarije, Turkije, Servië, Rusland
Groep 4: Bulgarije, Ierland, Finland, Wales
We gaan verder met de loting van Divisie B. Rafael van der Vaart wordt op het podium geroepen. Dit zijn de landen die aan elkaar gekoppeld worden:

Pot 1: Rusland, Oostenrijk, Wales, Tsjechië
Pot 2: Schotland, Noorwegen, Servië, Finland
Pot 3: Slowakije, Turkije, Ierland, Noord-Ierland
Pot 4: Bulgarije, Israël, Hongarije, Roemenië
Het tempo zit er aardig in. Dit is de groepsindeling van Divisie C:

Groep 1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxemburg, Azerbeidzjan
Groep 2: Georgië, Noord-Macedonië, Estland, Armenië
Groep 3: Griekenland, Kosovo, Slovenië, Moldavië
Groep 4: Albanië, Wit-Rusland, Litouwen, Kazachstan
We gaan nu naar Divisie C. De Zwitser Philippe Senderos komt het podium op om de balletjes uit de kom te vissen. Dit is de potindeling:

Pot 1: Griekenland, Albanië, Montenegro, Georgië
Pot 2: Noord-Macedonië, Kosovo, Wit-Rusland, Cyprus
Pot 3: Estland, Slovenië, Litouwen, Luxemburg
Pot 4: Armenië, Azerbeidzjan, Kazachstan, Moldavië
En de loting voor Divisie D is als volgt:

Groep 1: Malta, Andorra, Letland, Faeröer
Groep 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar
Het is niet bepaald de crème de la crème van het internationale voetbal die nu de kokers in gaat. Gibraltar, Faeröer, Letland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta en San Marino worden zo aan elkaar gekoppeld. Voor deze landen staat eigenlijk alleen promotie naar Divisie C op het spel.
Met David Seaman staat de eerste oud-prof op het podium. De Engelsman gaat de eerste balletjes uit de kommen halen. We beginnen met Divisie D.
De Beurs van Berlage is volgepakt voor de loting, die elk moment aan het officiële gedeelte kan beginnen. Eerst wordt via fraaie beelden nog even teruggeblikt op de editie van vorig jaar, waarin Oranje de finale haalde.
Tickets voor play-offs WK te verdienen
Om deze trofee is het allemaal te doen, al zijn er bij de komende editie ook twee tickets te verdienen voor de play-offs voor het WK. Die gaan naar de twee beste landen die zich niet via de reguliere kwalificatie hebben geplaatst voor het WK van 2022. Die twee landen strijden vervolgens met de tien nummers twee van de WK-kwalificatiegroepen om drie tickets. Rechtstreekse kwalificatie via de Nations League is dus niet mogelijk.
Duitsland 'mazzelt' door nieuwe opzet
Dit jaar heeft de Nations League een nieuwe opzet. De poules in Divisie A bestaan niet uit drie, maar uit vier landen. De ploegen die vorig jaar degradeerden - Duitsland, Kroatië, Polen en IJsland - blijven daardoor toch op het hoogste niveau actief. Zij vormen pot 4 bij de loting, waardoor Oranje wederom de Duitsers kan treffen.
Van der Vaart bij loting Nations League
Rafael van der Vaart is een van de mannen die de loting verrichten voor de groepsfase van de Nations League. De andere drie zijn oud-profs David Seaman, Philippe Senderos en Luis Figo. Zij vertegenwoordigen de vier finalisten van de afgelopen editie: Nederland, Engeland, Zwitserland en Portugal.
Wat staat er ook alweer op het spel bij de Nations League?
De Nations League is eigenlijk een vervanging van de vele oefenduels tussen nationale elftallen. De kwalificaties voor de EK's en WK's zijn een stuk belangrijker, maar de Nations League biedt wel een klein vangnet voor de kwalificatie van die toernooien, in dit geval dus het WK van 2022 in Qatar. Bij de kwalificatie voor het WK plaatsen tien landen zich als groepswinnaar rechtstreeks voor het toernooi in Qatar. De tien nummers twee van de groepen worden aangevuld met de twee beste landen van de Nations League die zich nog niet voor het WK geplaatst hebben. Deze twaalf landen spelen in play-offs om de laatste drie Europese WK-tickets. Voor de landen in de lagere divisies van de Nations League is het vooral zaak om te promoveren naar een hogere divisie. (2/2)
Deze landen kan Nederland treffen bij de loting voor de Nations League
Vanavond weten we tegen welke landen Nederland het later dit jaar opneemt in divisie A van de Nations League. Als verliezend finalist van de eerste editie zit Nederland bij de loting (vanavond om 18/00 uur in Amsterdam) in pot 1, net als overigens titelverdediger Portugal en de twee halve finalisten Engeland en Zwitserland. Die landen kan Oranje dus niet tegenkomen. De op papier sterkste tegenstander komt waarschijnlijk uit pot 2. (1/2)

Schotse bondscoach zegt af voor Nations League-loting vanwege coronavirus
De Schotse bondscoach Steve Clarke is vanavond niet aanwezig bij de loting voor de Nations League vanwege het coronavirus, meldt Sky Sports. De Schotse voetbalbond wil geen risico nemen omdat er een belangrijke wedstrijd voor de deur staat. De Schotten spelen namelijk op 26 maart de halve finale van de play-offs voor het EK. Tegenstander in dat duel is Israël.
