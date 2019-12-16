Ajax en AZ zijn maandag bij de loting voor de zestiende finales van de Europa League gekoppeld aan respectievelijk Getafe en LASK. Lees de reacties in dit liveblog.

Mijn naam is Jeroen van Barneveld en ik houd je op de hoogte van de verrichtingen in het Zwitserse Nyon, waar Ajax en AZ gekoppeld worden aan een tegenstander in de knock-outfase.

Voor LASK-speler James Holland is de ontmoeting met AZ een weerzien met zijn oude werkgever. De Australische middenvelder stond van 2009 tot januari 2012 onder contract in Alkmaar, voordat hij transfervrij verkaste naar Austria Wien.
LASK doet het behoorlijk goed in de Oostenrijkse Bundesliga. De opponent van AZ staat tweede in de competitie, een kleine twee punten achter koploper RB Salzburg, dat veel lof oogstte in de Champions League.
LASK de beul van PSV in groepsfase
AZ loot dus LASK in de eerste knock-outronde van de Europa League. De ploeg uit Oostenrijk kennen we vooral als de beul van PSV in de groepsfase van het Europese toernooi. LASK was in de belangrijke voorlaatste groepswedstrijd liefst met 4-1 te sterk voor de zwalkende Eindhovenaren.
De volledige loting van de Europa League:
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers-Espanyol
  • Sporting CP-Istanboel Basaksehir
  • Getafe-Ajax
  • Bayer Leverkusen-FC Porto
  • FC Kopenhagen-Celtic
  • APOEL-FC Basel
  • Cluj-Sevilla
  • Olympiakos-Arsenal
  • AZ-LASK
  • Club Brugge-Manchester United
  • Ludogorets-Internazionale
  • Eintracht Frankfurt-Red Bull Salzburg
  • Shakhtar Donetsk-Benfica
  • Wolfsburg-Malmö FF
  • AS Roma-AA Gent
  • Rangers FC -Braga
FC Twente is de enige Nederlandse ploeg die in het verleden in Europees verband speelde tegen Getafe. De Tukkers werden in 2007 in de voorronde van de toenmalige UEFA Cup in een tweeluik (3-3) op basis van uitdoelpunten uitgeschakeld door de Spanjaarden.
Getafe, waar nog nooit een Nederlandse voetballer onder contract stond, eindigde als tweede in de groepsfase van de Europa League in een poule met groepswinnaar FC Basel, Krasnodar en Trabzonspor.
Dit is het schema van de Nederlandse clubs:

20 februari:
AZ-LASK 
Getafe-Ajax

27 februari:
LASK-AZ
Ajax-Getafe
En de laatste wedstrijd: Rangers, de beul van Feyenoord, speelt tegen Braga.
Weer een zware wedstrijd voor België, een concurrent op de coëfficiëntenlijst: AS Roma-Gent.
Wout Weghorst gaat met Wolfsburg de strijd aan met Malmö FF.
Shakhtar Donetsk wordt gekoppeld aan Benfica.
Een fraai Alpenaffiche: Eintracht Frankfurt-RB Salzburg.
Stefan de Vrij gaat met Internazionale op bezoek bij het Ludogorets van Jody Lukoki.
Een fraai affiche bij onze zuiderburen: Club Brugge-Manchester United.
AZ neemt het op tegen LASK in de eerste knock-outronde van de Europa League. LASK was de beul van PSV in de groepsfase.
Arsenal komt in actie tegen het Griekse Olympiakos. We zijn halverwege de loting.
Getafe, de tegenstander van Ajax in de knock-outfase van de Europa League, is de huidige nummer vier in de Spaanse La Liga. De club staat zelfs nog boven Atlético Madrid in de klassering.
We gaan door met de nietszeggende potjes in de Europa League: Cluj-Sevilla.
Nog steeds geen AZ. Het volgende duel: APOEL-FC Basel.
De volgende wedstrijd: FC Kopenhagen-Celtic.
Bayer Leverkusen, de club van trainer Peter Bosz, heeft een loodzware loting. Hij treft FC Porto.
Ajax neemt het op tegen het Spaanse Getafe.
Sporting CP-Basaksehir (de Turkse club van Eljero Elia).
De eerste wedstrijd: Espanyol-Wolverhampton Wanderers.
De loting Nyon gaat beginnen. Deze teams kunnen Ajax en AZ loten:

Mogelijke tegenstanders Ajax: Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, APOEL, FC Kopenhagen, Getafe, Sporting CP, CFR Cluj, Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers, Ludogorets, VfL Wolfsburg, AS Roma en Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mogelijke tegenstanders AZ: Sevilla, Malmö FF, FC Basel, LASK, Celtic, Arsenal, FC Porto, Espanyol, KAA Gent, Istanboel Basaksehir, SC Braga, Red Bull Salzburg, Internazionale en Benfica.
Michael Heselschwerdt heeft veel woorden nodig om de loting uit te leggen. Het is vrij simpel. Teams uit dezelfde groep en hetzelfde land kunnen niet aan elkaar gekoppeld worden.
Het is een heuse ballenbak op het podium in Nyon. De bobo's zijn tot in de puntjes voorbereid voor deze loting.
Frédéric Kanouté, oud-speler van veelwinnaar Sevilla, gaat de loting verrichten in het Zwitserse Nyon.
Hoe zit het met de loting van de Europa League?
  • Het deelnemersveld is verdeeld in twee potten van elk zestien deelnemers;
  • Er is een pot met geplaatste en ongeplaatste teams;
  • De groepswinnaar of de drie beste nummers drie uit de Champions League behoren tot de geplaatste teams;
  • De runner-up of de slechtste drie nummers drie uit de Champions League tot de ongeplaatste teams;
  • Clubs uit hetzelfde land en dezelfde poule kunnen elkaar niet loten.
Het lotingvizier richt zich nu op de potten van de Europa League. Wie treffen Ajax en AZ in de eerste knock-outronde van het tweede Europese toernooi?
Twee Nederlandse onderonsjes in CL
Twee Nederlandse onderonsjes liggen in het verschiet in de achtste finales van de Champions League. Marten de Roon en Hans Hateboer treffen met debutant Atalanta het Valencia van Jasper Cillessen. Het Olympique Lyon van Memphis Depay en Kenny Tete gaat de confrontatie aan met Matthijs de Ligts Juventus. Memphis zal in dat duel niet in actie komen, want hij scheurde gisteren zijn voorste kruisband in zijn linkerknie.
Vier keer eerder namen Real Madrid en Manchester City het tegen elkaar op in de Champions League. De meest memorabele tweeluik was in de halve finales van de editie van 2016. Door een eigen doelpunt van Fernandinho stootte Real door naar de finale, waarin het te sterk was voor stadgenoot Atlético Madrid.
Dit zijn de wedstrijden in de achtste finales van de Champions League:
  • Dortmund-Paris Saint-Germain
  • Real Madrid-Manchester City
  • Atalanta-Valencia
  • Atlético Madrid-Liverpool
  • Chelsea-Bayern München
  • Olympique Lyon-Juventus
  • Tottenham Hotspur-RB Leipzig
  • Napoli-FC Barcelona
Napoli-FC Barcelona is de laatste wedstrijd die uit de loting rolt.
Tottenham Hotspur gaat een robbertje uitvechten met RB Leipzig.
Het Olympique Lyon van Kenny Tete en de geblesseerde Memphis Depay treft het Juventus van Matthijs de Ligt.
Chelsea, de nummer twee in de groep van Ajax, maakt zich op voor een kraker tegen Bayern München.
Titelhouder Liverpool, met Georginio Wijnaldum en Virgil van Dijk in de gelederen, loot Atlético Madrid.
Marten de Roon en Hans Hateboer worden met Atalanta gekoppeld aan Valencia, de beul van Ajax.
Een heuse kraker in de achtste finales: Real Madrid speelt tegen Manchester City.
Paris Saint-Germain neemt het op tegen Borussia Dortmund.
De loting staat op het punt van beginnen. Deze clubs gaan in de koker voor de loting van de achtste finales van de Champions League:

Groepshoofden: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern München, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, RB Leipzig en Valencia.

Runners-up: Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Olympique Lyon en Chelsea.
Hamit Altintop, oud-speler van onder meer Bayern München en Real Madrid, gaat samen met Kelly Smith, Engels international, de loting verrichten in Nyon.
Lotingmeester Giorgio Marchetti spreekt de zaal nog even toe over het lotingreglement van de UEFA. Het geduld wordt weer eens op de proef gesteld bij de loting.
Dit zijn de speeldata van de achtste finales van de Champions League.

Heenwedstrijden:
Dinsdag 18, woensdag 19, dinsdag 25 en woensdag 26 februari 2020

Returns:
Dinsdag 10, woensdag 11, dinsdag 17 en woensdag 18 maart 2020
De lotingbijeenkomst in het Zwitserse Nyon is begonnen. De spreekstalmeester van dienst legt nog even uit hoe de loting in zijn werk gaat.
Hier draait het allemaal om in de Champions League: de cup met de grote oren.
