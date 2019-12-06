Ajax gaat tegen Willem II voor tiende competitiezege op rij

In de Eredivisie komt Ajax vanwege het Champions League-duel met Valencia al op vrijdagavond in actie. De Amsterdammers nemen het vanaf 20.15 uur voor eigen publiek op tegen Willem II. Volg alles in dit liveblog.
- Eredivisie
- Zestiende speelronde
- 20.15 uur:
- Ajax-Willem II
🤙 From Ché #ajaWIL
- Willem II
🚌 Meanwhile in Amsterdam... #ajaWIL
Opstelling Willem II: Wellereuther; Nieuwkoop, Holmén, Peters, Heerkens; Llonch, Saddiki, Ndayishimiye; Köhlert, Pavlidis, Nunnely.
ATTENTION followers and whoever this message crosses! I’m trying to get in touch with (the parents of) the kid who ran towards me during Lille - Ajax! Please forward this to them, as I’ve give a man who claimed to be his father my shirt. Apparently he isn’t the father and didn’t give it to him. Send me a DM with one of the family’s instagram/facebook account. People who try to trick me like the man above will be blocked.
