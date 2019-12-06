Ajax begonnen aan thuiswedstrijd tegen Willem II

ATTENTION followers and whoever this message crosses! I’m trying to get in touch with (the parents of) the kid who ran towards me during Lille - Ajax! Please forward this to them, as I’ve give a man who claimed to be his father my shirt. Apparently he isn’t the father and didn’t give it to him. Send me a DM with one of the family’s instagram/facebook account. People who try to trick me like the man above will be blocked.