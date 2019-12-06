Ajax begonnen aan thuiswedstrijd tegen Willem II

Vrijdag 06 december 2019
In de Eredivisie komt Ajax vanwege het Champions League-duel met Valencia al op vrijdagavond in actie. De Amsterdammers zijn om 20.15 uur begonnen aan de thuiswedstrijd tegen Willem II. Volg alles in dit liveblog.

Goedenavond en welkom in ons liveblog! Mijn naam is Robbert van der Linde en ik houd je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in het enige Eredivisie-duel van vanavond.

  • Eredivisie
  • Zestiende speelronde
  • LIVE:
  • Ajax-Willem II 0-0
18' Ziyech legt de bal met veel gevoel terug op Van de Beek. De middenvelder moet echter schieten met zijn mindere linkerbeen en ziet zijn poging ongevaarlijk naast stuiteren.
14' Huntelaar mist een enorme kans op de openingstreffer door na een laag schot van Ziyech op Huntelaar-onwaardige wijze de rebound tegen Wellenreuther aan te schieten. De spits wordt alsnog teruggefloten voor buitenspel, maar zal niettemin boos zijn over zijn gemiste inzet.
13' Het eerste kansje van de wedstrijd is voor Willem II. Pavlidis schiet vanuit een moeilijk hoek op doel. Onana heeft er twee pogingen voor nodig, maar heeft de bal uiteindelijk klemvast.
10' De eerste tien minuten zijn niet bijster opwindend in de Johan Cruijff ArenA. Ajax heeft het meeste balbezit, maar door de georganiseerde defensie van Willem II kunnen de Amsterdammers dat nog niet omzetten in kansen, laat staan doelpunten.
5' Ajax heeft zoals verwacht direct een veldoverwicht. Ziyech besluit het eens van grote afstand te proberen, maar heeft het vizier nog niet op scherp staan.
1' Opvallend genoeg begint Tadic bij Ajax op rechts en Lang vanaf links. Daardoor wordt Willem II bijna meteen gefopt, wanneer Lang op  spectaculaire wijze naar een voorzet van Tadic toe vliegt. De poging van de jongeling gaat ver over.
Aftrap! Willem II brengt de bal in beweging, de eerste wedstrijd van speelronde zestien in de Eredivisie is onderweg!
Aanvoerders Dusan Tadic (die zijn vijftigste Eredivisie-duel namens Ajax speelt) en Jordens Peters melden zich bij scheidsrechter Björn Kuipers voor de laatste plichtplegingen. We kunnen bijna beginnen in Amsterdam.
Vanuit Tilburg wordt Willem II via grote schermen toegejuicht door veel supporters.
Als Ajax Willem II in de eerste helft van het scoren kan houden, hebben de Amsterdammers statistisch gezien al zo goed als gewonnen. Willem II maakte namelijk zestien van zijn laatste twintig Eredivisie-doelpunten voor rust. Ajax kreeg dit seizoen pas twee competitiegoals tegen in eigen huis. Alleen Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen) en Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) passeerden André Onana in de Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ché Nunnely gaat eindelijk een wedstrijd in de Johan Cruijff ArenA spelen. Niet als Ajax-speler, maar als aanvaller van Willem II.
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar staat bij Ajax weer eens aan de aftrap. De spits staat ondanks het feit dat hij het vooral van invalbeurten moet hebben dit seizoen al op acht competitietreffers, waarvan twee in het vorige duel met FC Twente.
Ten Hag verwacht geen 'Twente-scenario'
In de vorige competitiewedstrijd kwam Ajax tegen FC Twente al snel met 2-0 achter. Coach Erik ten Hag is niet bang dat zijn ploeg vanavond tegen Willem II slachtoffer wordt van eenzelfde kunststukje. "Tegen Twente was het begin slecht, maar dat had niet te maken met focus. Twente begon gewoon heel enthousiast, je zag later in de wedstrijd dat we ze helemaal scheel tikten." De trainer legt tevens uit waarom Sergiño Dest start als rechtsback in plaats van Noussair Mazraoui. "Ze moeten beseffen dat het dicht bij elkaar ligt en iedereen moet leveren. Dest speelt een fantastisch seizoen, maar ik wil hem nog niet elke wedstrijd laten spelen. Vandaag denken we dat hij met zijn snelheid zowel verdedigend als aanvallend meer kan brengen."
Koster: 'Ajax is geen makkie'
Willem II doet het met een vierde plek fantastisch in de Eredivisie. Coach Adrie Koster is daar trots op, maar blijft realistisch."We doen het op dit moment goed, maar we krijgen nog een lastige serie wedstrijden. Ajax is geen makkie en dan druk ik me nog voorzichtig uit. Maar we staan op de plek waar we horen momenteel", aldus Koster, die wel kansen ziet tegen de Amsterdammers vanavond. "Wij moeten gebruik maken van de omschakeling, zij laten daar wel eens wat ruimte liggen. Maar de ruimtes moeten natuurlijk niet te groot worden. Ajax heeft zo ontzettend veel kwaliteit, die zullen dat meteen afstraffen."
In het Koning Willem II Stadion zijn grote schermen geplaatst, zodat de in Tilburg achtergebleven fans ook met elkaar de wedstrijd kunnen volgen.
Ook de opstelling van Ajax is binnen. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar staat weer eens aan de aftrap, terwijl Sergiño Dest als rechtsback de voorkeur krijgt boven Noussair Mazraoui.

Opstelling Ajax: Onana; Dest, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Ziyech, Martínez; Lang, Huntelaar, Tadic.
Advocaat: 'Moeten punten blijven pakken'
"We hebben goede stappen gemaakt, maar we moeten punten blijven pakken", zegt Feyenoord-trainer Dick Advocaat tijdens de persconferentie. "Op de trainingen ziet het er heel goed uit en in wedstrijden zie ik dat in steeds grotere fases terug." Advocaat ziet ook nog verbeterpunten. "Er zit een enorme drang in dit elftal. Die drang was er tegen PEC Zwolle om de 2-0 te maken, maar we deden dat veel te open waardoor we een hoop kansen weggaven. Dat is te trainen, alleen hebben we nog weinig gelegenheid gehad om echt gericht te trainen."
Koster past zich niet aan tegen 'ongekend' Ajax
Adrie Koster is onder de indruk van zijn voormalig werkgever Ajax. "Wat zij op dit moment presteren, is ongekend. Het is alweer een tijdje geleden dat ze punten lieten liggen in de ArenA, dus het wordt een lastige klus voor ons. Aan de andere kant: misschien hebben zij ook een momentje dat het minder is", aldus de huidig Willem II-trainer tegen de NOS. Koster is niet van plan op een andere manier te gaan spelen. "We gaan gewoon op onze manier voetballen, zoals we dat het hele seizoen al doen. We gaan vooral geen gekke dingen doen, we gaan ons zeker niet aanpassen."
Omdat Ajax komende dinsdag al speelt in de Champions League, is het competitieduel van de Amsterdammers deze speelronde vanavond al. Kan het goed presterende Willem II voor een verrassing zorgen in Amsterdam? Vanwege de kou is het dak van de Johan Cruijff ArenA voorlopig dicht.
Advocaat: 'Dubbele wedstrijden voor sommige spelers te veel'
Dick Advocaat heeft op de persconferentie voorafgaand aan het duel Vitesse-Feyenoord van aanstaande zondag een lijstje nodig om alle blessuregevallen op te noemen. Kenneth Vermeer, Sven van Beek, Justin Bijlow, Edgar Ié en Liam Kelly zijn nog altijd niet inzetbaar. "We hebben een uitstekende medische staf, dus daar kan het niet aan liggen. Ik geloof niet dat er hier andere dingen gebeuren dan bij andere clubs. Vanaf het begin hebben ze dubbele wedstrijden moeten spelen en dat is voor sommige spelers soms te veel", aldus Advocaat.
Liesoperatie kost Karsdorp twee maanden herstel
Feyenoord-verdediger Rick Karsdorp heeft zich vandaag laten opereren aan zijn lies. De rechtsback wacht na de ingreep een herstel van zeker twee maanden, wat betekent dat hij op zijn vroegst begin februari weer beschikbaar is. Karsdorp heeft al langer last van zijn lies. Het kostte hem recent de Eredivisie-duels met RKC Waalwijk en FC Groningen en de thuiswedstrijd tegen Rangers FC in de Europa League.
Van Bommel voelt zich gesteund door PSV-directie
Mark van Bommel is blij dat de PSV-directie afgelopen week openlijk zijn steun uitsprak aan de geplaagde trainer. Zaterdag tegen Fortuna Sittard jaagt de kwakkelende Brabantse ploeg op zijn tweede zege in de laatste tien duels. "Ik voel me gesteund door de directie", zegt Van Bommel op een persconferentie in Eindhoven. Algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands stelde afgelopen week de doelstelling van PSV naar beneden bij. De ambities dit jaar zijn niet langer Europees overwinteren en meedoen om de landstitel, maar de tweede plaats en de eindzege in de KNVB-beker.
Een schitterend gebaar van Hakim Ziyech! De Ajacied wil in contact komen met de jonge 'veldbestormer', die hem tijdens het duel met Lille en knuffel gaf, om hem zo alsnog een wedstrijdshirt te geven.

ATTENTION followers and whoever this message crosses! I’m trying to get in touch with (the parents of) the kid who ran towards me during Lille - Ajax! Please forward this to them, as I’ve give a man who claimed to be his father my shirt. Apparently he isn’t the father and didn’t give it to him. Send me a DM with one of the family’s instagram/facebook account. People who try to trick me like the man above will be blocked.

Avatar
hziyech
Auteur
hziyech
Moment van plaatsen
13:28 - 6 december 2019
