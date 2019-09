Voetbalwereld rouwt om overlijden Fernando Ricksen (43)

Two weeks ago we,arthur,gio and i,visited our former teammate fernando ricksen who suffers from the horrible disease MND!what a fighter and inspriration he is,one word,RESPECT!for him and because of him i’m gonna swim the @amsterdamcityswim ,the 8th of september to raise money and awareness for the disease and hopefully they find a cure asap!also the 28th of june there is also a last charity night for fernando,give him the evening he deserves and show him the love and support from the rangers family,for tickets or further information DM @veronikaricksen or @paulinerfc !no surrender fernando 💙 #glasgowrangers #motorneurondisease #als #rangers