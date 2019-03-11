De kampioensstrijd in de Premier League is in volle gang. Manchester City wil de landstitel prolongeren, terwijl Liverpool na 29 jaar eindelijk weer kampioen hoopt te worden. Een overzicht van het programma van beide topclubs.
Manchester City (30 wedstrijden, 74 punten, doelsaldo +58)
30 maart: Fulham (uit)
6 april: Cardiff (thuis)
14 april: Crystal Palace (uit)
20 april: Tottenham Hotspur (thuis)
24 april: Manchester United (uit)
28 april: Burnley (uit)
4 mei: Leicester City (thuis)
12 mei: Brighton (uit)
Liverpool (30 wedstrijden, 73 punten, doelsaldo +51)
17 maart: Fulham (uit)
31 maart: Tottenham Hotspur (thuis)
5 april: Southampton (uit)
14 april: Chelsea (thuis)
21 april: Cardiff (uit)
26 april: Huddersfield (thuis)
4 mei: Newcastle (uit)
12 mei: Wolverhampton (thuis)