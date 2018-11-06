Amerika stemt dinsdag voor de tussentijdse verkiezingen. Alle zetels in het Huis van Afgevaardigden en een derde van de zetels in de Senaat moeten worden gevuld. Volg de ontwikkelingen hier.
- Eerste uitslagen druppelen binnen
- Spanning in strijd om Senaatszetel in Florida
- Uitslag woensdagochtend (Nederlandse tijd) verwacht
- Momenteel Republikeinse meerderheid in Huis en Senaat
- Verkiezingen gezien als referendum over twee jaar Trump
- Joe Manchin
- Martin Heinrich
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Amy Klobuchar
- Bob Casey
KEY RACE: Joe Manchin, a Democrat who voted for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wins re-election in West Virginia - NBC
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
The battleground so far. The Democrats have failed to flip Kentucky 6th and Virginia 5th, but have gained Virginia 10th and Florida 27th. #Midterms2018
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ian Jones
- Moment van plaatsen
KEY RACE: Dwight Evans (D) defeats Bryan Leib (R), turning Pennsylvania's 3rd congressional district blue - AP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
BREAKING: Republican Andy Barr wins re-election to U.S. House in Kentucky's 6th congressional district. #APracecall at 8:43 p.m. EST. @AP election coverage: https://t.co/miEWlbTVZW #Election2018 #KYelection
- Avatar
- Auteur
- AP Politics
- Moment van plaatsen
Lees het hier
BREAKING: Larry Hogan re-elected as Maryland governor, Fox News projects https://t.co/zPo66CPrln #fox5vote #ElectionDay #fox5dc
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FOX 5 DC
- Moment van plaatsen
DeSantis-Gillum is 49.4 to 49.4. Nelson-Scott is 50.1-49.9.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aaron Blake
- Moment van plaatsen
@NBCNews BREAKING: Ben Cardin (D) wins Maryland Senate, @NBCNews projects. https://t.co/rtuPwXsqbv
- Avatar
- Auteur
- MSNBC
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: CBS News projects Elizabeth Warren wins reelection in Massachusetts Senate race #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: CBS News projects Sheldon Whitehouse wins reelection in Rhode Island Senate race #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
The most striking thing going into election results is Trump at just over 40% despite the strongest economy the US has seen in decades.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ian bremmer
- Moment van plaatsen
KEY RACE: Democrat Jennifer Wexton defeats Republican Barbara Comstock, turning Virginia's 10th congressional district blue - NBC
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: The Ohio Senate race between Sherrod Brown (D) and Jim Renacci (R) leans Democrat #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: Tim Kaine will win the U.S. Senate race in Virginia, @ABC projects based on exit polls. https://t.co/7HAkfAmdOf #Midterm2018
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ABC News
- Moment van plaatsen
- Georgia
- Indiana
- South Corlina
- Virgina
- Kentucky
Het is allemaal nog erg vroeg, maar er zijn twee zeer voorzichtige ontwikkelingen: De Republikein Mike Braun staat er goed voor in de strijd om de Senaatszetel in Indiana.
Het zesde district in Kentucky, in de strijd om een zetel in het Huis, staat momenteel op 'blauw'. De Democraat McGrath gaat daar nipt aan de leiding.
Lees het hier
- 44 procent is positief over zijn presidentschap
- 55 procent is negatief over zijn presidentschap
Exciting election night atmosphere here in The Hague at @nieuwspoort event. While we are winding down, polls are still open in the United States. #midtermelection2018 #electionday
- Avatar
- Auteur
- U.S. Amb to NL
- Moment van plaatsen
Just a sample of polling station problems so far: - lack of power cords - machine outages - voting machines locked in a closet that no body can open - a polling station was foreclosed on - running out of paper ballots - workers didn’t have the keys to the polling station
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ayman Mohyeldin
- Moment van plaatsen
79 polling places in Knox County Tennessee were forced to resort to paper ballots & battery backup systems after a severe storm rolled through the state, but election officials say voting continued largely as normal per County Election Commission Director Cliff Rodgers #midterms
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ayman Mohyeldin
- Moment van plaatsen
Early And/Or Absentee Votes Among 18-29 y/o As Of Now In Compared To 2014 MI 120% △ FL 148% △ MT 151% △ OH 160% △ WV 203% △ AZ 215% △ MN 313% △ GA 361% △ IN 382% △ PA 396% △ NV 410% △ TX 465% △ NJ 502% △ TN 663% △ WI 808% △ ! ND 2496% △ !! https://t.co/ARApapjyjy
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Political Polls
- Moment van plaatsen
hello darkness my old friend i've come to talk with you again
- Avatar
- Auteur
- (((Yair Rosenberg)))
- Moment van plaatsen
Op basis van peilingen verwacht ElectProject dat dit jaar 45 procent van de stemgerechtigden gaat stemmen. Vier jaar geleden deed 36 procent van de kiezers dat. (ANP)
Witte Huis-verslaggever Maggie Haberman schrijft dat 'executive time' in de praktijk betekent dat Trump urenlang bellend, twitterend en televisiekijkend doorbrengt.
The “executive time” block outs are about Trump spending long hours in the residence on the phone, with TV and with Twitter. But it’s also a way the West Wing avoids official records-keeping of his schedule. It’s a way to keep meetings from being logged. https://t.co/hwp9392yAv
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Maggie Haberman
- Moment van plaatsen
Election Day treat: Chick-Fil-A
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Rick Scott
- Moment van plaatsen
Today is the day. Today, it’s your turn to raise your voice to change the course of this country for the better. So make it count. Get out there and vote. Go to https://t.co/NKXRGNgbZX or call 833-336-VOTE to confirm where you can vote and check voting hours.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Barack Obama
- Moment van plaatsen
Biden denkt dat de Democraten ook een goede kans hebben om in de Senaat groter te worden dan de Republikeinen. Hij noemde de stembusgang van dinsdag de belangrijkste tussentijdse verkiezingen in zijn leven. Biden liet weten dat hij begin januari een besluit neemt over zijn mogelijke kandidatuur voor de presidentsverkiezingen van 2020. (ANP)
De Amerikaanse overheid heeft in oktober een Russische vrouw aangeklaagd voor bemoeienis met Amerikaanse verkiezingen, waaronder de congresverkiezingen. Trump vreesde in juli al dat Rusland zal proberen de Democraten te steunen tijdens tussentijdse verkiezingen. Dit vanwege zijn naar eigen zeggen harde houding jegens Rusland.
"Dónde votar" ("where to vote") is the top trending search on Google in the US today - spiking 3,350%. #Midterms #vote https://t.co/7P9QmWr3G9
- Avatar
- Auteur
- GoogleTrends
- Moment van plaatsen
For the past two years, we've watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values. Today, we say enough.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Hillary Clinton
- Moment van plaatsen
"Slecht weer beïnvloedt het humeur van mensen, waardoor ze meer risicomijdend gedrag vertonen. Daardoor is de kans groter dat ze conservatiever worden. Ze zullen vervolgens eerder op de Republikeinen stemmen dan op de Democraten", schrijft een van de auteurs van de studie.
To find your polling location simply visit #VoteRed 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Moment van plaatsen
We have had some reports of voters receiving incorrect polling place information from 3rd party applications. Please remember to use https://t.co/PCoaynlMHC for the most up to date information.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Nellie M. Gorbea
- Moment van plaatsen
Election Day is here! The choice is clear: Results vs Resistance. @RealDonaldTrump and I need you to vote for our great Republican candidates! Go Vote! #MAGA
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mike Pence
- Moment van plaatsen
Vote Red 🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/i95OiBimxA
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Melania Trump
- Moment van plaatsen