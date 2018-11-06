De Republikeinen (de partij van president Donald Trump) hebben een meerderheid in het Huis en de Senaat. In het Huis van Afgevaardigden zijn 435 zetels te verdelen. De Democraten lijken aan een opmars bezig; ze hebben 23 zetels nodig om de meerderheid daar over te nemen. Volgens recente peilingen is die kans behoorlijk groot.