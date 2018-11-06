Amerika ging dinsdag naar de stembus voor de tussentijdse verkiezingen. De Democratische Partij heeft een meerderheid in het Huis van Afgevaardigden behaald. De Republikeinse Partij van president Donald Trump wist de meerderheid in de Senaat te behouden. Volg de ontwikkelingen hier.
- Democraten winnen Huis van Afgevaardigden terug
- Republikeinen versterken meerderheid in Senaat
- Definitieve uitslagen in de loop van woensdag
- Verlies Huis heeft grote gevolgen voor regering-Trump
President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority. He acknowledged the Leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks.
- Drew Hammill
- Moment van plaatsen
Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!
- Donald J. Trump
- Moment van plaatsen
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who is slated to chair the House Judiciary Committee, tells CNN: “This election was about accountability. Donald Trump may not like hearing it but for the first time, his administration is going to be held accountable.”
- Jim Sciutto
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: Dianne Feinstein wins reelection in California Senate race #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
We will now have a balance of power, which is a very good thing for our republic. Signs of an awakening are everywhere tonight. The giant is stirring. Do not stop speaking and living American values.
- James Comey
- Moment van plaatsen
NYT is projecting Democrats win a ~9% margin in the House popular vote. The last time we saw a margin like that was 08, amidst a collapsing economy and a loathed war. Unemployment is 3.7% right now. America isn't at war. A margin this big is nuts — a pure repudiation of Trump.
- Ezra Klein
- Moment van plaatsen
Florida Senate race is almost surely going to be in recount range. With what's out in S FL, it should get very tight.
- Steve Schale
- Moment van plaatsen
@NBCNews BREAKING: Democrats gain control of the House, @NBCNews projects. https://t.co/Groo2ugFBx
- MSNBC
- Moment van plaatsen
NBC News projects Ted Cruz (R) defeats Beto O'Rourke (D) in TXSEN
- Carrie Dann
- Moment van plaatsen
BREAKING: Republican incumbent Ted Cruz will win Texas' U.S. Senate race, defeating Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, @ABC projects based on vote analysis. https://t.co/QF15MHa8Bu #ElectionNight
- ABC News
- Moment van plaatsen
CNN projecting two more House flips from GOP to Dem: Dem @MikieSherrill wins NJ-11 where GOP Rep @USRepRodney retiring Dem @DebbieforFL defeats GOP @RepCurbelo Dems now need to flip 15 more House seats to regain control of House
- Jake Tapper
- Moment van plaatsen
HISTORIC FIRST: New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becomes the youngest woman elected to Congress, CNN projects https://t.co/jiIRonJ3z8 #CNNElection
- CNN Politics
- Moment van plaatsen
5 Republikeinen gaan op dit moment aan de leiding in districten met zittende Democraten.
De Democraten moeten nog 21 zetels pakken om de meerderheid in het Huis over te nemen.
JUST IN: Democrat Jared Polis will win Colorado's gubernatorial race, @ABC projects based on vote analysis, making history as the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial election https://t.co/QF15MHa8Bu #ElectionNight
- ABC News
- Moment van plaatsen
I swear Florida could be voting between ice cream and a kick to the head and the results would be 50.5%-49.5%.
- Benjamin Park
- Moment van plaatsen
Daniel Lipinski (D) wins Illinois's 3rd congressional district, defeating Arthur Jones (R), a white nationalist and Holocaust denier who was denounced as a Nazi by the Republican Party
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
Pritzker wordt een van de rijkste gouverneurs ooit. Het vermogen van de erfgenaam van de familie achter de Hyatt Hotels en de Pritzker investeringsgroep heeft een vermogen van 3,4 miljard dollar.
- Joe Manchin
- Martin Heinrich
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Amy Klobuchar
- Bob Casey
KEY RACE: Joe Manchin, a Democrat who voted for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wins re-election in West Virginia - NBC
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
The battleground so far. The Democrats have failed to flip Kentucky 6th and Virginia 5th, but have gained Virginia 10th and Florida 27th. #Midterms2018
- Ian Jones
- Moment van plaatsen
KEY RACE: Dwight Evans (D) defeats Bryan Leib (R), turning Pennsylvania's 3rd congressional district blue - AP
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
BREAKING: Republican Andy Barr wins re-election to U.S. House in Kentucky's 6th congressional district. #APracecall at 8:43 p.m. EST. @AP election coverage: https://t.co/miEWlbTVZW #Election2018 #KYelection
- AP Politics
- Moment van plaatsen
BREAKING: Larry Hogan re-elected as Maryland governor, Fox News projects https://t.co/zPo66CPrln #fox5vote #ElectionDay #fox5dc
- FOX 5 DC
- Moment van plaatsen
DeSantis-Gillum is 49.4 to 49.4. Nelson-Scott is 50.1-49.9.
- Aaron Blake
- Moment van plaatsen
@NBCNews BREAKING: Ben Cardin (D) wins Maryland Senate, @NBCNews projects. https://t.co/rtuPwXsqbv
- MSNBC
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: CBS News projects Elizabeth Warren wins reelection in Massachusetts Senate race #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: CBS News projects Sheldon Whitehouse wins reelection in Rhode Island Senate race #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
The most striking thing going into election results is Trump at just over 40% despite the strongest economy the US has seen in decades.
- ian bremmer
- Moment van plaatsen
KEY RACE: Democrat Jennifer Wexton defeats Republican Barbara Comstock, turning Virginia's 10th congressional district blue - NBC
- BNO News
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: The Ohio Senate race between Sherrod Brown (D) and Jim Renacci (R) leans Democrat #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw
- CBS News
- Moment van plaatsen
JUST IN: Tim Kaine will win the U.S. Senate race in Virginia, @ABC projects based on exit polls. https://t.co/7HAkfAmdOf #Midterm2018
- ABC News
- Moment van plaatsen
- Georgia
- Indiana
- South Corlina
- Virgina
- Kentucky
Het is allemaal nog erg vroeg, maar er zijn twee zeer voorzichtige ontwikkelingen: De Republikein Mike Braun staat er goed voor in de strijd om de Senaatszetel in Indiana.
Het zesde district in Kentucky, in de strijd om een zetel in het Huis, staat momenteel op 'blauw'. De Democraat McGrath gaat daar nipt aan de leiding.
- 44 procent is positief over zijn presidentschap
- 55 procent is negatief over zijn presidentschap
Exciting election night atmosphere here in The Hague at @nieuwspoort event. While we are winding down, polls are still open in the United States. #midtermelection2018 #electionday
- U.S. Amb to NL
- Moment van plaatsen
Just a sample of polling station problems so far: - lack of power cords - machine outages - voting machines locked in a closet that no body can open - a polling station was foreclosed on - running out of paper ballots - workers didn’t have the keys to the polling station
- Ayman Mohyeldin
- Moment van plaatsen
79 polling places in Knox County Tennessee were forced to resort to paper ballots & battery backup systems after a severe storm rolled through the state, but election officials say voting continued largely as normal per County Election Commission Director Cliff Rodgers #midterms
- Ayman Mohyeldin
- Moment van plaatsen
Early And/Or Absentee Votes Among 18-29 y/o As Of Now In Compared To 2014 MI 120% △ FL 148% △ MT 151% △ OH 160% △ WV 203% △ AZ 215% △ MN 313% △ GA 361% △ IN 382% △ PA 396% △ NV 410% △ TX 465% △ NJ 502% △ TN 663% △ WI 808% △ ! ND 2496% △ !! https://t.co/ARApapjyjy
- Political Polls
- Moment van plaatsen
hello darkness my old friend i've come to talk with you again
- (((Yair Rosenberg)))
- Moment van plaatsen
Op basis van peilingen verwacht ElectProject dat dit jaar 45 procent van de stemgerechtigden gaat stemmen. Vier jaar geleden deed 36 procent van de kiezers dat. (ANP)
Witte Huis-verslaggever Maggie Haberman schrijft dat 'executive time' in de praktijk betekent dat Trump urenlang bellend, twitterend en televisiekijkend doorbrengt.
The “executive time” block outs are about Trump spending long hours in the residence on the phone, with TV and with Twitter. But it’s also a way the West Wing avoids official records-keeping of his schedule. It’s a way to keep meetings from being logged. https://t.co/hwp9392yAv
- Maggie Haberman
- Moment van plaatsen
Election Day treat: Chick-Fil-A
- Rick Scott
- Moment van plaatsen
Today is the day. Today, it’s your turn to raise your voice to change the course of this country for the better. So make it count. Get out there and vote. Go to https://t.co/NKXRGNgbZX or call 833-336-VOTE to confirm where you can vote and check voting hours.
- Barack Obama
- Moment van plaatsen
Biden denkt dat de Democraten ook een goede kans hebben om in de Senaat groter te worden dan de Republikeinen. Hij noemde de stembusgang van dinsdag de belangrijkste tussentijdse verkiezingen in zijn leven. Biden liet weten dat hij begin januari een besluit neemt over zijn mogelijke kandidatuur voor de presidentsverkiezingen van 2020. (ANP)
De Amerikaanse overheid heeft in oktober een Russische vrouw aangeklaagd voor bemoeienis met Amerikaanse verkiezingen, waaronder de congresverkiezingen. Trump vreesde in juli al dat Rusland zal proberen de Democraten te steunen tijdens tussentijdse verkiezingen. Dit vanwege zijn naar eigen zeggen harde houding jegens Rusland.
"Dónde votar" ("where to vote") is the top trending search on Google in the US today - spiking 3,350%. #Midterms #vote https://t.co/7P9QmWr3G9
- GoogleTrends
- Moment van plaatsen
For the past two years, we've watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values. Today, we say enough.
- Hillary Clinton
- Moment van plaatsen
"Slecht weer beïnvloedt het humeur van mensen, waardoor ze meer risicomijdend gedrag vertonen. Daardoor is de kans groter dat ze conservatiever worden. Ze zullen vervolgens eerder op de Republikeinen stemmen dan op de Democraten", schrijft een van de auteurs van de studie.
To find your polling location simply visit #VoteRed 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Moment van plaatsen
We have had some reports of voters receiving incorrect polling place information from 3rd party applications. Please remember to use https://t.co/PCoaynlMHC for the most up to date information.
- Nellie M. Gorbea
- Moment van plaatsen
Election Day is here! The choice is clear: Results vs Resistance. @RealDonaldTrump and I need you to vote for our great Republican candidates! Go Vote! #MAGA
- Mike Pence
- Moment van plaatsen
Vote Red 🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/i95OiBimxA
- Melania Trump
- Moment van plaatsen