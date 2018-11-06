In de afgelopen eeuw is het zeven keer voorgekomen dat de ene partij de meerderheid had in het Huis van Afgevaardigden en de andere partij de meerderheid in de Senaat. Een flink zetelverlies in het Huis voor de partij van de zittende president is gebruikelijk op de helft van zijn eerste termijn. Volgens de cijfers van peilingbureau Gallup bestaat er ook een verband met de populariteit van de president: partijen van leiders met een zwakke 'approval rating' verliezen meer zetels. Als die goedkeuringsscore boven de 50 procent ligt, verliest de regeringspartij gemiddeld 14 zetels. Duikt die score onder de 50 procent, dan is dat een gemiddeld verlies van 37 zetels.