Amerika ging dinsdag naar de stembus voor de tussentijdse verkiezingen. Alle zetels in het Huis van Afgevaardigden en een derde van de zetels in de Senaat moeten worden gevuld. Volg de ontwikkelingen hier.

  • Terugwinnen Huis mogelijk voor Democraten
  • Spanning in strijd om Senaatszetel in Florida
  • Uitslag woensdagochtend (Nederlandse tijd) verwacht
  • Momenteel Republikeinse meerderheid in Huis en Senaat
  • Verkiezingen gezien als referendum over twee jaar Trump
2 minuten geleden
ABC en NBC melden dat de Republikeinen hun meerderheid in de Senaat vrijwel zeker behouden en waarschijnlijk zelfs uitbreiden.
6 minuten geleden
Volgens een gecombineerde telling van databedrijf DDHQ op basis van verschillende Amerikaanse media hebben de Democraten op dit moment 11 zetels in het Huis van Afgevaardigden in handen gekregen. In zestien van de 64 krachtmetingen voor zetels in het Huis waar een spannende race werd verwacht zijn (voorlopige) winnaars uitgeroepen.
7 minuten geleden
8 minuten geleden
11 minuten geleden
Het elfde district van New York gaat naar de Democraten. Die hebben nu nog 11 districten nodig die ze over kunnen nemen van de Republikeinen om het Huis terug winnen.
17 minuten geleden
De historische 'firsts' blijven binnenkomen. De Somalisch-Amerikaanse Democrate Ilhan Omar uit Minnesota voegt zich bij Rashida Tlaib uit Michigan als eerste moslimvrouwen in het Amerikaanse Congres. Omar wordt de eerste afgevaardigde in het Huis die een hoofddoek draagt. Ze behaalde een monsterzege op haar Republikeinse tegenstander Jennifer Zielinski. Met 92 procent van de stemmen geteld behaalde ze 78,7 procent van de stemmen, tegenover 21,3 procent voor Zielinski.
18 minuten geleden
19 minuten geleden
Mitt Romney, oud-gouverneur en oud-presidentskandidaat voor de Republikeinen, wordt de nieuwe Senator voor zijn thuisstaat Utah.
20 minuten geleden
Woordvoerder Sarah Sanders van Trump meldt dat de president zijn politieke agenda niet gaat wijzigen als de Democraten het Huis van Afgevaardigden terugwinnen.
24 minuten geleden
Nieuw Democratisch succes in Kansas. Sharice Davids lijkt de race te winnen in het derde district. Een nieuwe 'pickup', een district dat wordt afgepakt van de Republikeinen.
26 minuten geleden
28 minuten geleden
29 minuten geleden
Texas, Cruz Vs O'Rourke: Cruz is langzaam aan de leiding gekomen in de strijd voor behoud van zijn senaatszetel. De Republikein kan zeker nog niet stoppen met nagelbijten. O'Rourke is absoluut nog niet uitgeschakeld.
32 minuten geleden
In het 3e district in Minnesota heeft de Democratische kandidaat voor het Huis Dean Philips (56,4 procent) een flinke voorsprong op de Republikein Erik Paulsen (43,6 procent). Zo'n 80 procent van de stemmen is geteld.
32 minuten geleden
De 'wijzer' van de New York Times over de voorspelling van de uitslag stelt dat de kans 95 procent is dat de Democraten het Huis terug gaan winnen op de Republikeinen. Er kan nog veel gebeuren, van een 'blue wave' lijkt geen sprake, maar een Democratisch succes is (hoewel nog ver weg) in zicht. De Republikeinen zien naar verwachting hun meerderheid in de Senaat groeien.
35 minuten geleden
In het Floridiaanse 26ste district gaat Democrate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (50,7 procent) aan de leiding in de strijd om de zetel van haar Republikeinse tegenstander, afgevaardigde Carlos Curbelo. 90 procent van de stemmen is geteld.
40 minuten geleden
32 Democraten gaan op dit moment aan de leiding in districten met zittende Republikein.

5 Republikeinen gaan op dit moment aan de leiding in districten met zittende Democraten.

De Democraten moeten nog 21 zetels pakken om de meerderheid in het Huis over te nemen.
42 minuten geleden
één uur geleden
Er moeten nog veel stemmen in binnenkomen, maar volgens berekeningen van Fox News gaan de Democraten het Huis van Afgevaardigden overnemen. We wachten rustig af.
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
De Democratische miljardair JB Pritzker wordt met tweederde van de stemmen de nieuwe gouverneur van Illinois. Dit is een opsteker voor de Democraten; de staat had voorheen een Republikeinse gouverneur.

Pritzker wordt een van de rijkste gouverneurs ooit. Het vermogen van de erfgenaam van de familie achter de Hyatt Hotels en de Pritzker investeringsgroep heeft een vermogen van 3,4 miljard dollar.
één uur geleden
Criminelen in Florida die hun straf hebben uitgezeten (en niet werden veroordeeld voor moord of zedenmisdrijven) hebben hun stemrecht teruggekregen, melden Amerikaanse media. Volgens voorlopige resultaten van een referendum dat deel uitmaakte van de stembusgang voor de midterms heeft 64 procent van de kiezers goedkeuring gegeven aan 'Amendment 4', een wetswijziging die meer dan een miljoen Floridianen met een strafblad weer laat stemmen zodra hun straf eropzit. Er was 60 procent van de stemmen nodig om de wijziging aan te nemen.
één uur geleden
Senaatsrace in Texas: De strijd tussen Democraat Beto O'Rourke en Republikein Ted Cruz is echt losgebarsten. O'Rourke staat nipt voor, maar heeft wetenschap dat de stemmen uit miljoenenstad Houston en zijn thuisstad El Paso nog moeten binnenkomen. Veel counties in het noorden stemmen naar verwachting nog op Cruz.
één uur geleden
Deze Democraten houden hun zetel in de Senaat: 
  • Joe Manchin
  • Martin Heinrich
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Bob Casey 
één uur geleden
Het begint ernaar uit te zien dat de Republikeinen twee grote overwinningen zullen behalen in Florida. Met meer dan 95 procent van de stemmen geteld ligt de Republikein Rick Scott 64.000 stemmen voor op de Democraat Bill Nelson. Gouverneurskandidaat Ron DeSantis heeft een voorsprong van 87.000 stemmen op zijn Democratische tegenstander Andrew Gillum.
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
Een raming van CBS voorspelt dat de Democratische senator Sherrod Brown uit Ohio erin zal slagen zijn zetel vast te houden. Brown wordt gezien als een mogelijke toekomstige presidentskandidaat. Hij verslaat de Jim Renacci, die de Republikeinse kandidaat werd nadat Josh Mandel, de huidige minister van Financiën van Ohio, zich onverwacht terugtrok vanwege de slechte gezondheid van zijn echtgenote.
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
Om 3.00 sluiten in veel staten de stemlokalen en komt de stroom aan uitslagen echt op gang.
2 uur geleden
De Democrate Rashida Tlaib (42) is de eerste islamitische vrouw die een zetel in het Congres krijgt. Tlaib volgt in het 13e district in Michigan de Democraat John Conyers op, die eerder dit jaar aftrad in verband met beschuldigingen van seksueel ontoelaatbaar gedrag. Er was geen Republikeinse tegenkandidaat, wat Tlaibs zege ietwat voorspelbaar maakte. Mogelijk voegt een tweede moslima zich bij Tlaib: de Somalisch-Amerikaanse Ilhan Omar neemt het in het 5e district in Minnesota op tegen de Republikeinse Jennifer Zielinksi.
2 uur geleden
Terug naar Texas en Beto O'Rourke (D) vs Ted Cruz (R): Met de helft van de stemmen geteld leidt O'Rourke met 51.3 procent. Cruz heeft momenteel 48 procent van de stemmen. (CNN)
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
De senaatsrace in Indiana lijkt gelopen. Republikein Mike Braun neemt naar alle waarschijnlijkheid de zetel over van Democraat Joe Donnelly. (ABC)
2 uur geleden
Terug naar het zesde district in Kentucky: Met 91 procent van de stemmen geteld gaat Republikein Andy Barr met 50,6 procent van de stemmen aan de leiding. Democrate Amy McGrath staat op 48,2 procent. (AP)
2 uur geleden
De strijd in Florida blijft ontzettend spannend. Republikein Ron DeSantis gaat met 0,6 procent voorsprong aan de leiding tegen Democraat Andrew Gillum in de strijd om het Gouverneursschap. Republikein Rick Scott gaat met een nog kleinere voorsprong van 0,4 procent aan de leiding in de strijd om de senaatszetel tegen Democraat Bill Nelson. De Democraten verwachten nog veel van stemmen die binnenkomen uit het dichtbevolkte Miami en de regio daaromheen.
2 uur geleden
Democraat Joe Manchin wil zijn senaatszetel voor West-Virginia behouden. Zijn Republikeinse uitdager is Patrick Morrisey. Manchin gaat met 53 procent van de stemmen aan de leiding in deze race. 11 procent van de stemmen is geteld.
2 uur geleden
In de Senaatsrace trekt de balans momenteel zo sterk naar de zijde van de Republikeinen als de voorspelling voor het Huis eerder vannacht deed voor de Democraten: zij hebben 96,7 procent kans om hun meerderheid te behouden.
2 uur geleden
Na de eerste golf van resultaten vernauwt de race om het Huis van Afgevaardigden zich in de real-time peilingen van politieke website FiveThirtyEight. De Democraten hebben volgens de laatste ramingen een kans van 57,2 procent om de meerderheid over te nemen.
2 uur geleden
Texas: Met 32 procent van de stemmen geteld gaat Democraat Beto O'Rourke nog steeds aan de leiding met 51 procent van de stemmen. De huidige Republikeinse senator Ted Cruz staat op 48.4 procent.
2 uur geleden
Donna Shalala is de beoogde winnaar in het 27ste district in Florida, waarmee de Democraten vrijwel zeker twee zetels in het Huis van Afgevaardigden hebben overgenomen van de Republikeinen.
2 uur geleden
Er zijn geen garanties dat de definitieve uitkomst van de Amerikaanse congresverkiezingen woensdagochtend al bekend is. Wat kunnen we al wel met zekerheid zeggen over het verloop en de ontknoping?

2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
De Democraten moesten voorafgaand aan de verkiezingen 23 zetels inlopen op de Republikeinen om de meerderheid in het Huis te krijgen. Volgens CNN leiden veel kandidaten voor de Democraten in de voorlopige uitslagen in de staten waar de stembureaus al gesloten zijn.
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
Een van de belangrijkste races van deze verkiezingen, om de senaatszetel in Texas, is losgebarsten. Republikein Ted Cruz wil zijn senaatszetel behouden, Beto O'Rourke is zijn Democratische uitdager. Met 13 procent van de stemmen geteld gaat O'Rourke aan de leiding, al valt daar nog niet heel veel uit af te leiden. De stemlokalen in Texas zijn nog open tot 3.00 uur.
2 uur geleden
Een tweede Huis-zetel lijkt 'gewonnen' te worden door de Democraten. In Florida gaat Donna Shahala ruim aan de leiding in het 27ste district, een district dat nu nog in handen is van de Republikeinen.
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
Het belangrijke zesde disctrict in Kentucky blijft spannend: Republikein Andy Barr heeft de leiding nipt overgenomen van Democrate Amy McGrath. Dit is een van de districten die de Democraten wilden overnemen van de Republikeinen in het Huis van Afgevaardigden.
2 uur geleden
De oudere broer van vicepresident Mike Pence, Greg (61), lijkt de oude zetel van zijn broer in het Huis van Afgevaardigden over te gaan nemen, meldt CNN. De politieke nieuwkomer uit de staat Indiana heeft een carrière in het zakenleven achter zich. Met gemengde resultaten: hij was ceo van een winkelketen die op de rand van een bankroet kwam te staan en een miljoenenboete kreeg opgelegd wegens milieuvervuiling. Een plaatselijke bank, waar Pence in de raad van bestuur zat, klaagde hem aan om 3,8 miljoen dollar aan schulden op hem te verhalen. (Foto: AFP)
3 uur geleden
3 uur geleden
De politieke website FiveThirtyEight, die een gewogen gemiddelde trekt uit een groot aantal peilingen, geeft de Democraten op basis van peilingen en de eerste resultaten 95 procent kans om de meerderheid in het Huis van Afgevaardigden over te nemen. De meerderheid in de Senaat lijkt ook in deze voorspelling een brug te ver: de Republikeinen hebben 83,5 procent kans hun meerderheid te behouden.
3 uur geleden
3 uur geleden
3 uur geleden
In Florida moet iemand na het uitzitten van een straf zeker vijf jaar wachten voordat een verzoek om hun kiesrecht te herstellen kan worden ingediend. Dat verzoek wordt behandeld door een commissie die vier keer per jaar bij elkaar komt. Die mag het verzoek om elke mogelijke reden weigeren en hoeft dat besluit niet te motiveren. Een rechter oordeelde eerder dit jaar dat het bestaande systeem ongrondwettig is en willekeur in de hand werkt.
3 uur geleden
Naast een besluit over kandidaten voor verschillende politieke functies, moeten Amerikaanse kiezers zich in meerdere staten ook buigen over referenda. De onderwerpen van die volksraadplegingen zijn uiteenlopend. In Florida moet een besluit vallen over Amendement 4 - een wetswijziging die meer dan 1 miljoen Floridianen die hun straf voor een misdrijf hebben uitgezeten hun stemrecht moet teruggeven.
3 uur geleden
In het belangrijke zesde district van Kentucky komt de Democratische kandidate McGrath iets steviger aan de leiding, meldt AP. Ze gaat met 51,5  procent van de stemmen aan de leiding tegenover 47,3 procent voor Republikein Andy Barr. 43 procent van de stemmen is geteld.
3 uur geleden
Het is spannend in de strijd om de Senaatszetel in Florida. De zittende Democratische senator Bill Nelson leidt met een derde van de stemmen geteld met 51.3 procent tegenover 48.7 procent voor de Republikein Rick Scott.
3 uur geleden
3 uur geleden
Virginia is ook een belangrijke staat in deze verkiezingen. De Democraten hopen op een grote winst in de staat, wat een belangrijke stap kan zijn naar een meerderheid in het Huis van Afgevaardigden.
3 uur geleden
Een stemlokaal in Ravenna, Ohio. (Foto: ANP)
3 uur geleden
Florida is een belangrijke staat tijdens deze verkiezingen. Er is daar strijd om het gouverneursschap, die gaat tussen Ron DeSantis (Republikein) en de Andrew Gillum (Democraat). Beide kandidaten strijden om de opvolging van de Republikein Rick Scott, die zelf in een strijd verwikkeld is om Senator voor Florida te worden met de huidige houder van die zetel: de Democraat Bill Nelson.
3 uur geleden
3 uur geleden
Volgens CNN houden de onafhankelijke senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) en Democratische senator Tim Kaine (Virginia) hun zetels.
3 uur geleden
In vijf staten zijn meer of alle stemlokalen gesloten:
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • South Corlina
  • Virgina
  • Kentucky
3 uur geleden

Het is allemaal nog erg vroeg, maar er zijn twee zeer voorzichtige ontwikkelingen: De Republikein Mike Braun staat er goed voor in de strijd om de Senaatszetel in Indiana.

Het zesde district in Kentucky, in de strijd om een zetel in het Huis, staat momenteel op 'blauw'. De Democraat McGrath gaat daar nipt aan de leiding. 

4 uur geleden
Het Capitool in Washington, waar het Congres huist, op dinsdagavond. (Foto: ANP)
4 uur geleden
In de staat Kentucky zijn veel ogen gericht op het zesde district, waar Republikein Andy Barr het opneemt tegen Democraat Amy McGrath voor een plaats in het Huis van Afgevaardigden. Als dit district naar de Democraten gaat kan dit een indicatie zijn van hoe de strijd om het Huis zal verlopen.
4 uur geleden
Zeven van de huidige 535 congresleden identificeert zich openlijk als LHBT'er. Als alle LHBT-kandidaten die in de peilingen op voorsprong staan vannacht winnen, stijgt dat aantal naar tien. Een van de landelijk meest bekende LHBT'ers in de race is de Democrate Sharice Davids, voormalig MMA-vechter, die in Kansas strijdt voor een zetel in het Huis van Afgevaardigden. Als ze wint, wordt ze de eerste lesbische indiaanse afgevaardigde in het Congres en de eerste LHBT afgevaardigde uit haar staat.
4 uur geleden
Indiana is de thuisstaat van vicepresident Mike Pence.
4 uur geleden
De eerste resultaten uit Kentucky en Indiana druppelen binnen, vanuit gebieden waar maar weinig mensen wonen (die doorgaans Republikeins stemmen). Joe Donnely probeert in Indiana als Democraat zijn senaatszetel vast te houden, tegen zijn Republikeinse tegenkandidaat Mike Braun. Laatstgenoemde heeft zoals verwacht de eerste gebieden binnengehaald. Het is wachten op de resultaten uit de dichter bevolkte gebieden.
4 uur geleden
In een exitpeiling van ABC News zegt 39 procent van de ondervraagden hun stem te beschouwen als een stem tegen Trump. 26 procent zegt juist te hebben gestemd uit steun voor de president. 33 procent zegt dat Trump geen rol speelde bij hun stem.
4 uur geleden
In beide staten wordt gestemd voor het Huis van Afgevaardigden en in Indiana wordt ook een nieuwe Senator gekozen. De uitslag in Kentucky kan volgens Amerikaanse media een voorbode worden voor de rest van het land. De strijd tussen de Republikeinse en Democratische kandidaat wordt erg spannend.
4 uur geleden
In de staten Indiana en Kentucky zijn de eerste stemlokalen gesloten. Het is wachten op de eerste exitpolls.
4 uur geleden
Negen stemlokalen in Harris County in Texas moeten op last van de rechter een uur langer open blijven. De locaties gingen in de ochtend te laat open of hadden technische problemen.
4 uur geleden
Verkiezingen in de VS mogen iets kosten. Toch gaan de midterms van 2018 de boeken in als de meest prijzige tussentijdse verkiezingen ooit. De ngo Center for Responsive Politics berekende dat er meer dan 5,2 miljard dollar (4,6 miljard euro) is uitgegeven door kandidaten, politieke partijen, lobbygroepen en belangenorganisaties. Het vorige record voor de midterms was een miljard dollar lager. Ten opzichte van de verkiezingen van 2014 is de hoogte van de uitgaven met zo'n 35 procent toegenomen.
5 uur geleden
Het Witte Huis deelt data van het Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) dat aansluit op de sterke punten van president Trump. Uit de cijfers blijkt dat het aantal banen in de VS in oktober met 250.000 is gestegen, terwijl de verwachtingen op 50.000 nieuwe banen lagen. De Amerikaanse economie blijft het bovendien erg goed doen. Volgens de cijfers van BLS zijn er in de VS 4,5 miljoen banen bijgekomen sinds het aantreden van Trump in november 2016.
5 uur geleden
Het huidige record voor kiezersopkomst bij de midterms stamt uit 1982, toen 49 procent van de kiesgerechtigde Amerikanen een gang naar de stembus maakte. Tijdens de vorige congresverkiezingen, in 2014, bedroeg de opkomst 42 procent. Dat was het laagste cijfer sinds zeker 1962, aldus het Amerikaanse Census Bureau.
5 uur geleden
De Republikeinse senator Ted Cruz op de laatste dag van zijn campagne. Cruz neemt het in Texas op tegen de Democratische kandidaat Beto O'Rourke.
5 uur geleden
De Republikeinen hebben onder Trump geprobeerd de Affordable Care Act van Trumps voorganger Barack Obama (beter bekend als Obamacare) te ontmantelen. Daarvoor kwamen ze één senaatsstem te kort. Nu lijkt ook het draagvlak voor de afbraak van Obamacare onder Republikeinse kiezers te zijn afgekalfd.
5 uur geleden
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft in de laatste fase van de campagne alles op alles gezet om van immigratie het belangrijkste verkiezingsthema te maken. Hij waarschuwde voor een "invasie" van immigranten als de Democraten zegevieren. Uit de eerste exitpeilingen blijkt dat die strategie niet is geslaagd: de gezondheidszorg is voor de meeste Amerikanen het grootste issue.
5 uur geleden
President Trump volgt de verkiezingsavond vanuit het Witte Huis. Vermoedelijk kijkt hij Fox News.
5 uur geleden
Barr heeft zich tijdens de campagne geprofileerd als een Trump-aanhanger, terwijl McGrath de kiezers van Kentucky liet weten geen fan van de president te zijn. Als zij erin slaagt Barr te verslaan, zal dat de hoop van de Democraten op een 'blue wave' aanzienlijk vergroten.
5 uur geleden
Voor de belangrijkste eerste uitslagen kijken de Amerikaanse media naar het 6e district in Kentucky. Daar neemt de Democratische oud-gevechtspilote Amy McGrath het op tegen de Republikein Andy Barr, die in 2012 in het Huis van Afgevaardigden kwam na een nipte overwinning. Zijn district stemde in 2016 overweldigend op Trump (54,7 procent). Clinton kreeg 39,4 procent van de stemmen. In de peilingen lijkt het een nek-aan-nekrace te zijn. De stemlokalen in Kentucky sluiten om 0.00 uur (Nederlandse tijd).
5 uur geleden
Ook de resultaten van een exitpoll van NBC zijn niet overwegend positief voor president Trump. Bijna de helft (47 procent) van de kiezers is zeer negatief over zijn functioneren.
5 uur geleden
Er zijn geen garanties dat de definitieve uitkomst van de Amerikaanse congresverkiezingen woensdagochtend al bekend is. Wat kunnen we al wel met zekerheid zeggen over het verloop en de ontknoping?

5 uur geleden
Volgens persbureau AP domineren twee thema's de verkiezingen: gezondheidszorg (41 procent) en immigratie (23 procent).
5 uur geleden
Campagne voeren op het laatste moment in Hidalgo, Texas (foto: ANP)
5 uur geleden
In de poll van CNN heeft twee derde van de ondervraagden laten weten dat deze congresverkiezingen over president Trump gaan.
5 uur geleden
Deze midterms zijn de diverste tussentijdse verkiezingen ooit. In de races voor het Huis van Afgevaardigden, de Senaat en 36 gouverneurschappen zijn 411 kandidaten een vrouw, een person of color en/of een lhbt'er. Vooral het aandeel vrouwelijke kandidaten is aanzienlijk groter dan in het verleden. Van de 964 kandidaten is 272 vrouw. Het aandeel van mannen met een lichte huidskleur is met 58 procent kleiner dan in de afgelopen vier congresverkiezingen, rekende The New York Times voor. 69 procent van de huidige congresleden en gouverneurs en ongeveer een derde van de Amerikaanse kiezers valt in die categorie.
5 uur geleden
In de poll van CNN hebben zes op de tien deelnemers gezegd dat de Verenigde Staten 'zich op het verkeerde pad' begeeft.
5 uur geleden
CNN heeft een poll gehouden over president Trump zelf. 

  • 44 procent is positief over zijn presidentschap
  • 55 procent is negatief over zijn presidentschap
5 uur geleden
Het is wachten op de eerste exitpolls, die elk moment kunnen binnenkomen.
5 uur geleden
Het grootste zetelverlies in de Amerikaanse geschiedenis werd in 1894 geleden door de Democraten van president Grover Cleveland. De Lange Depressie (1873-1896), de ernstigste economische crisis tot de Grote Depressie van de jaren dertig van de twintigste eeuw, leidde tot grote maatschappelijke ontevredenheid. De Democraten verloren 116 zetels in het Huis van Afgevaardigden aan de Republikeinen. In het noordoosten en het Middenwesten raakte maar liefst 90 procent van de Democratische afgevaardigden hun zetel kwijt.
6 uur geleden
6 uur geleden
6 uur geleden
Joe Biden, de vicepresident onder president Obama zegt tegen NBC dat hij "stomverbaasd zou zijn als de Democraten het Huis van Afgevaardigden niet overnemen van de Republikeinen". "Echt stomverbaasd", herhaalde hij. "Ik denk dat we zes gouverneursposities gaan winnen in het Middenwesten en het westen", voegde hij eraan toe. "En ik denk dat er echt een kans is dat we de Senaat ook nog pakken."
gisteren om 22:18
Kiezers in een stemlokaal in Minneapolis, de grootste stad in de noordelijke staat Minnesota. (Foto: ANP)
gisteren om 22:15
In een poll van ABC News en The Washington Post zegt 69 procent van de geregistreerde kiezers in de leeftijdscategorie 18-39 zeker te gaan stemmen. Tijdens de laatste midterms in 2014 lag dat percentage op 44 procent. De trend in de Verenigde Staten is dat jongere kiezers vaker op de Democraten stemmen dan op de Republikeinen van president Trump.
gisteren om 22:12
De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn dinsdag met aardige koerswinsten gesloten. De beurshandel verliep vrij rustig, want beleggers keken vooral naar de tussentijdse congresverkiezingen, die president Donald Trump heeft gebombardeerd tot een populariteitspoll voor zijn presidentschap. De Dow-Jonesindex eindigde 0,7 procent in de plus op 25.635,01 punten. De brede S&P 500 klom 0,6 procent tot 2.755,45 punten en de technologiebeurs Nasdaq won eveneens 0,6 procent, tot 7.375,96 punten.
gisteren om 21:53
gisteren om 21:44
gisteren om 21:37
De Democratische kandidaat-senator Beto O'Rourke heeft zijn stem uitgebracht in Texas. Hij neemt het op tegen de zittende Republikeinse senator Ted Cruz. (Foto: ANP)
gisteren om 21:33
Dat zeggen Amerikaanse waarnemers op basis van klachten die zij hebben ontvangen. Meer dan honderd organisaties door het hele land hebben een netwerk opgezet waar ongeregeldheden bij stembureaus kunnen worden gemeld.
gisteren om 21:32
In zeker twaalf Amerikaanse staten zijn klachten binnengekomen over problemen met stemmachines. Kiezers zouden problemen ondervinden met het registreren, apparatuur zou haperen en bij sommige stembureaus zouden kiezers zijn geïntimideerd.
gisteren om 21:28
Sinds 1946 zijn er maar twee presidenten geweest wiens partijen zetelwinst in het Huis wisten te behalen tijdens de midterms: Bill Clinton (1998) en George W. Bush (2002). Beiden genoten op dat moment een hoge populariteitsscore (respectievelijk 66 procent en 63 procent). De algemene trend dat de populariteit van de president invloed heeft op de omvang van zetelverlies lijkt maar beperkt de andere kant op te werken. Ondanks hun grote populariteit wisten Clinton en Bush maar weinig zetels te winnen: respectievelijk vijf en zes.
gisteren om 21:27
In de afgelopen eeuw is het zeven keer voorgekomen dat de ene partij de meerderheid had in het Huis van Afgevaardigden en de andere partij de meerderheid in de Senaat. Een flink zetelverlies in het Huis voor de partij van de zittende president is gebruikelijk op de helft van zijn eerste termijn. Volgens de cijfers van peilingbureau Gallup bestaat er ook een verband met de populariteit van de president: partijen van leiders met een zwakke 'approval rating' verliezen meer zetels. Als die goedkeuringsscore boven de 50 procent ligt, verliest de regeringspartij gemiddeld 14 zetels. Duikt die score onder de 50 procent, dan is dat een gemiddeld verlies van 37 zetels.
gisteren om 21:21
gisteren om 20:37
38,9 miljoen mensen hebben vervroegd hun stem uitgebracht. Dat gebeurde vaak per brief. Het onderzoeksinstituut ElectProject meldde dat dit aantal aanmerkelijk groter is dan bij de stembusgang vier jaar geleden. Toen waren er ongeveer 20,5 miljoen kiezers die vervroegd stemden.

Op basis van peilingen verwacht ElectProject dat dit jaar 45 procent van de stemgerechtigden gaat stemmen. Vier jaar geleden deed 36 procent van de kiezers dat. (ANP)
gisteren om 20:12
Wat voor gevolgen kunnen de zogenoemde midterms hebben voor Trump? We leggen het uit in deze video:
Vooruitblik: Trump mogelijk 'lamme eend' na verkiezingen
Vooruitblik: Trump mogelijk 'lamme eend' na verkiezingen
gisteren om 20:02
Kiezers wachten om hun stem uit te brengen in Hillsboro, in de staat Virginia. (foto: AFP)
gisteren om 19:58
Lange wachtrijen voor stembureaus en haperende stemmachines bemoeilijken op veel plaatsen de verkiezingen, schrijft persbureau AP. In de staat Georgia zouden mensen tot drie uur hebben moeten wachten. In het plaatsje Snelville zitten kiezers om de beurt op stoeltjes om het vol te houden. Tientallen mensen zagen dat niet zitten en keerden terug naar huis.
gisteren om 19:28
gisteren om 19:04
gisteren om 18:38
gisteren om 18:20
Een stembureau in Minneapolis in de staat Minnesota. (foto: AFP)
gisteren om 18:07
De voormalige Democratische vicepresident Joe Biden is ervan overtuigd dat zijn partij een meerderheid in het Huis van Afgevaardigden verovert. "Ik zal met stomheid zijn geslagen" als dat niet gebeurt, zei Biden bij zijn stembureau in Wilmington in North Carolina tegen The Washington Post.

Biden denkt dat de Democraten ook een goede kans hebben om in de Senaat groter te worden dan de Republikeinen. Hij noemde de stembusgang van dinsdag de belangrijkste tussentijdse verkiezingen in zijn leven. Biden liet weten dat hij begin januari een besluit neemt over zijn mogelijke kandidatuur voor de presidentsverkiezingen van 2020. (ANP)
gisteren om 18:00
Meer dan vijf miljoen kiezers hebben in Florida al hun stem uitgebracht voordat de stembureaus dinsdag openden om 7.00 uur lokale tijd, zo laat de kiesraad van de staat weten. Dat is 38,4 procent van de geregistreerde kiezers. Daarmee lijkt het opkomstpercentage in de grote staat dit jaar hoger te worden dan vier jaar geleden. Toen bracht 51 procent van de kiezers in Florida een stem uit. Tot dusver lijken de Democraten een lichte voorsprong te hebben in de staat.
gisteren om 17:23
Blue III, de mascotte van de Butler-universiteit, vergezelt een woordvoerder van de universiteit tijdens het stemmen. (Foto: AFP)
gisteren om 17:13
Brandweermannen in de staat Texas moedigen kiezers aan om te gaan stemmen. (Foto: AFP)
gisteren om 17:07
De Russische minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Sergei Lavrov ontkent dat Rusland zich heeft gemengd in de Amerikaanse tussentijdse verkiezingen. Hij zei dit dinsdagmiddag tijdens een persconferentie in de Spaanse hoofdstad Madrid waar hij op bezoek is.

De Amerikaanse overheid heeft in oktober een Russische vrouw aangeklaagd voor bemoeienis met Amerikaanse verkiezingen, waaronder de congresverkiezingen. Trump vreesde in juli al dat Rusland zal proberen de Democraten te steunen tijdens tussentijdse verkiezingen. Dit vanwege zijn naar eigen zeggen harde houding jegens Rusland.
gisteren om 16:44
Mensen brengen hun stem uit in de staat Ohio. (Foto: AFP)
gisteren om 16:42
Door het stormachtige weer in het zuiden van de VS is in sommige plaatsen de stroom uitgevallen. Persbureau AP meldt dat er daarom bij sommige stembureaus wordt gestemd met papieren biljetten in plaats van via elektronische machines, omdat ook de generatoren het niet deden.
gisteren om 16:20
gisteren om 16:08
gisteren om 15:58
Abigail Spanberger, Democratische kandidaat voor het Huis (Zevende district van Virginia), arriveert samen met haar dochters om te stemmen. (Foto: AFP)
gisteren om 15:42
Een stembureau in Ohio. (Foto: ANP)
gisteren om 15:38
The New York Times schrijft dat het dinsdag vooral in het oosten van de VS stormachtig weer wordt. Verschillende studies hebben aangetoond dat slecht weer op de verkiezingsdag kan leiden tot een lagere opkomst. Dit zou vooral in het voordeel van de Republikeinen kunnen uitvallen. Een recente studie toonde aan dat regen een kleine invloed heeft op het stemgedrag van mensen.

"Slecht weer beïnvloedt het humeur van mensen, waardoor ze meer risicomijdend gedrag vertonen. Daardoor is de kans groter dat ze conservatiever worden. Ze zullen vervolgens eerder op de Republikeinen stemmen dan op de Democraten", schrijft een van de auteurs van de studie.
gisteren om 15:23
gisteren om 15:18
gisteren om 14:36
Amerikaanse belangengroepen en Democraten uiten hun zorgen over mogelijke fraude bij de verkiezingen. Er zijn klachten gemeld over registratieproblemen, defecte stemapparatuur en intimidatie. Zo zijn stemlokalen in de staten Kansas en Georgia verplaatst en hebben wijzigingen in registratiewetgeving in Tennessee ertoe geleid dat er mensen uit de stemlijsten zijn verwijderd. (Reuters)
gisteren om 14:26
gisteren om 14:22
Een man in de staat Virginia brengt zijn stem uit. (Foto: ANP)
gisteren om 14:17
gisteren om 14:14
De Senaat heeft 100 zetels, maar er staan er deze verkiezingen 35 op het spel. De Republikeinse partij heeft momenteel 51 zetels, een krappe meerderheid, in handen. Om dit aan te vechten, moeten de Democraten al hun eigen zetels behouden en twee van de Republikeinen overnemen. De kans dat dit lukt, is volgens recente peilingen zo'n 20 procent.
gisteren om 14:11
De Republikeinen (de partij van president Donald Trump) hebben een meerderheid in het Huis en de Senaat. In het Huis van Afgevaardigden zijn 435 zetels te verdelen. De Democraten lijken aan een opmars bezig; ze hebben 23 zetels nodig om de meerderheid daar over te nemen. Volgens recente peilingen is die kans behoorlijk groot.
gisteren om 13:08
