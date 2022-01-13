As a Test engineer at NU.nl you contribute to the biggest digital news brand in the Netherlands, with a monthly reach of more than seven million Dutch people. The impact you make is huge and contributes directly to the user experience.

What are you going to do?

In this role you, together with the team, are responsible for one or more parts of NU.nl. This can be the iOS app, but also the website, the backend or the Android app. You are closely involved with the product, and are working on the further development of the backend and the clients, to enable new features. In between the sprints you do refinements, you look at possibilities and new tools and techniques and you work on improvements in the development process. Your main tasks consist of:

The (automatic) testing of new and existing functionalities of NU.nl;

Continuously, together with the team, looking for improvements to the NU.nl product and improvements in the development process;

Collaborating with other teams;

Gaining and sharing knowledge to improve yourself and the team.

The team

NU.nl has several development teams. A team consists of a Product Owner, several developers, a designer, tester and Scrum Master. In sprints of 2 to 3 weeks you work closely together on the optimization of our product. The various departments, including editorial, marketing, IT and the product team, each contribute an essential part to the total experience. The NU.nl team is ambitious and talented, with passion and pleasure anchored in the DNA of NU.nl.

We offer

An experience-based salary;

36-hour workweek;

12% personal choice budget (of which 8% is holiday allowance);

Participation in the profit sharing arrangement;

Personal development opportunities such as education, training and certificates;

Location in Hoofddorp (currently we work from home);

Working with the latest stack;

Knowledge sharing from our tech colleagues.

Even more reasons to work at DPG Media

At DPG Media, we work for more than 90 strong news brands, magazines, television shows, radio stations, and online services such as Qmusic, NU.nl, Tweakers, Libelle, and VTM. Although we look like a media group, we are really a tech company. We get digital transformation done.

We offer a high-performing tech workplace where we treasure freedom, from how you find solutions to choosing your path. Feel free to be an entrepreneur, an apprentice, a team player, and, of course, to be you. We welcome everyone to apply, whatever your background may be. A great bunch of smart colleagues awaits you and are eager for you to join the team, whether that be a project team, a pub quiz team, or a sports team.

Learn what we have to offer you or get to know our tech company! And while you’re at it, you can find us on LinkedIn and Twitter too.

Job requirements

You have a background in Computer Science and/or Software Development;

You have 3+ years of experience in professional software testing;

You have experience with testing web applications, APIs and native apps;

You have experience in setting up test automation;

You have knowledge of HTML, APIs, databases, Javascript, Android and iOS development;

You can spar with various stakeholders such as developers, product owners and users;

You have experience with aspects of software development such as GIT, AWS, Test Driven Development, security, DevOps, Continuous Delivery; Scrum, etc. You do not need to be an expert in this area, but experience is a plus;

Experience with high traffic platforms is a plus.

As the largest media company in the Netherlands, we are open to all talents in our society. We call on candidates with a diverse background - in the broadest sense of the word - to apply for this position. It’s the differences between colleagues that lead to surprising insights and innovative solutions. And that, in turn, fits very well with us as an organization. We are curious about you, your qualities, and your experience.

Want to know more first? I would be happy to answer your questions via floris.van.herpen@dpgmedia.nl.