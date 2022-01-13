As a native iOS developer at NU.nl you contribute to the biggest digital news brand in the Netherlands, with a monthly reach of more than seven million Dutch people. The impact you make is huge and contributes directly to the user experience. Currently the team is working on a complete app review, to start introducing personalization; next to that the team is constantly discussing new ideas and trying to implement the best ones.

What are you going to do?

In this role you are responsible for the iOS app NU.nl. You are closely involved with the product. Together with your colleagues you improve, maintain and add new features to the NU.nl iOS app. Between sprints you do refinements and search for new opportunities, tools and techniques to improve the product. You also continuously search for ways to improve the software development process.

Your main tasks exist of:

The further development of the app;

Continuously looking for improvements together with the team;

Gaining and sharing knowledge to improve yourself and the team.

The team

NU.nl has several development teams. A team consists of a product owner, several developers, a designer, tester and scrum master. In sprints of 2 to 3 weeks you work closely together on the optimization of our product. The various departments, including editorial, marketing, IT and the product team, each contribute an essential part to the total experience. The NU.nl team is ambitious and talented, with passion and pleasure anchored in the DNA of NU.nl.

We offer

An experience-based salary;

36-hour workweek;

12% personal choice budget (of which 8% is holiday allowance);

Participation in the profit sharing arrangement;

Personal development opportunities such as education, training and certificates;

Location in Hoofddorp (currently we work from home);

Working with the latest stack;

Knowledge sharing from our tech colleagues.

Even more reasons to work at DPG Media

At DPG Media, we work for more than 90 strong news brands, magazines, television shows, radio stations, and online services such as Qmusic, NU.nl, Tweakers, Libelle, and VTM. Although we look like a media group, we are really a tech company. We get digital transformation done.

We offer a high-performing tech workplace where we treasure freedom, from how you find solutions to choosing your path. Feel free to be an entrepreneur, an apprentice, a team player, and, of course, to be you. We welcome everyone to apply, whatever your background may be. A great bunch of smart colleagues awaits you and are eager for you to join the team, whether that be a project team, a pub quiz team, or a sports team.

Learn what we have to offer you or get to know our tech company! And while you’re at it, you can find us on LinkedIn and Twitter too.

Job requirements

You have 5+ years of experience as an iOS developer, where you have built high traffic apps that are currently in the Appstore;

You have at least 3 years of work experience with Swift and previously worked with Objective-C;

You have experience with GraphQL, CI / CD, dependency injection, concurrency, networking, unit testing and test automation;

You prefer not to work with storyboards or auto-layout.

As the largest media company in the Netherlands, we are open to all talents in our society. We call on candidates with a diverse background - in the broadest sense of the word - to apply for this position. It’s the differences between colleagues that lead to surprising insights and innovative solutions. And that, in turn, fits very well with us as an organization. We are curious about you, your qualities, and your experience.

Will you be our new colleague? Then apply now!

Want to know more first? I would be happy to answer your questions via mark.van.dommelen@dpgmedia.nl.