On Monday December 14, the government has announced a hard lockdown which will at least apply until January 19, 2021. So what is possible during the lockdown and what isn’t? Below are the most important changes.

The measures below took effect at 00.00 AM in the night from Monday to Tuesday (December 14 / 15). As of Wednesday December 16 until Monday January 18, 2021 the schools and childcare centers remain closed.

Stores, culture and theme parks

All non-essential stores remain closed as of Tuesday 00.00AM.

Grocery stores, butchers, bakeries, drugstores, gas stations and opticians remain open, as do weekly markets.

Walk-through locations are closed. Examples are theme parks, casinos, cinemas, theaters and other cultural institutions.

Libraries remain open for the picking up and returning of books.

Community centers remain open to vulnerable people.

Gyms and contact professions

Contact professionals, such as hairdressers and beauticians, are not allowed to carry out their profession at this point. Exception to this measure are the people with a care profession, such as dentists and physiotherapists.

Saunas, gyms and pools will close.

Working out outside is still allowed, but with a maximum of two persons at 1.5 meters distance only. Team practice and playing competitions are no longer allowed.

Outdoor sports venues also remain open for people younger than eighteen years of age. They do not have to keep at an 1.5 meters distance from each other.

Schools and childcare centers closed as of Wednesday

Primary and secondary schools will close as of Wednesday and will have to offer online education as much as possible. Parents with vital professions are given the opportunity to have their children looked after. This applies to parents who for example work as a healthcare professional or police officer.

Children in their examination year are allowed to go to school.

The childcare centers have to close their doors, except to children of parents with essential professions and to vulnerable children.

Higher education will also close its doors and will switch to online education.

Practical education remains open.

At home and outside

At home you are allowed to welcome a maximum of 2 guests, except during the Christmas period on December 24, 25 and 26. On those days it is allowed to welcome 3 guests.

Outside people are allowed to walk on the streets together, with a maximum of 2 people at 1.5 meters distance. Households form an exception to this measure.

Hotels and catering establishments

Hotels remain open, but are no longer allowed to serve food to their guests. Also room service in the rooms is no longer allowed.

Other catering establishments, such as bars and restaurants, remain closed.

Picking up food and drinks at catering establishments is still allowed.

Elite sport continues

Elite sport competitions, including the soccer Premier League, are allowed to continue, but without an audience. As was the case before.

Churches, mosques and houses of worship

Houses of worship such as churches and mosques remain open.

Travel

Public transport will continue to run, but can only be used for necessary travel.

The pressing advice is not to book any trips abroad until mid-March, unless the trip is strictly necessary.

We hebben de belangrijkste informatie rondom het coronavirus vertaald zodat zoveel mogelijk inwoners van Nederland op de hoogte zijn. Een overzicht in het Nederlands vind je hier en op onze dossierpagina vind je alle actuele informatie en achtergronden.