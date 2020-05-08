Now that the number of new infections with the coronavirus and pressure on the healthcare system have been decreasing for some time now, the government has decided that it is time to relax measures. From the opening of terraces to the reopening of sports and sex clubs: this is the road map the government hopes to get out of the corona crisis with.

The government emphasizes that relaxing these measures can be reversed if necessary. And for every date on this planned road map, the conditions apply that the number of infections has not tremendously increased and that our healthcare system can still cope with the pressure.

May 11:

Most contact professions are practiced again. Hairdressers, beauticians, pedicures, opticians and driving instructors have gone back to work. Where possible, they do have to keep 1.5 meters distance. Customers must be symptom-free, not belonging to the risk group and they have to make appointments in advance.

Everyone is allowed to exercise/play sports outside again, including adults. However, athletes must keep 1.5 meters distance from one another. There is still a ban on contact sports. Showering has to happen at home and matches will not be played.

Libraries are open again.

Indoor pools are open again for minors.

Primary schools have opened their doors again and students are currently going to school for half the time. Special education is completely open again. Also childcare and out-of-school care facilities are open again.

June 1:

People are allowed to meet outside again, provided they keep 1.5 meters distance. The regulation of a maximum of three visitors at peoples homes will be canceled. However, the distance of 1.5 meters must also be kept at home, both in- and outside.

The public transport runs according to the full timetable again, but with 40 percent of the capacity. Wearing a non-medical face mask is mandatory for people age 13 and up. Travelers must provide their own face mask. Anyone who does not wear a face mask in the public transport will be fined € 95. In case of repeated violations, this can amount to € 350.

Secondary schools are reopening (as of Tuesday June 2, because of Pentecost).

Terraces are reopening on June 1, at 12PM. Customers have to be seated and must keep at least 1.5 meters distance from others. This rule does not apply to people belonging to the same household.

Also other catering establishments can open their doors again at this point (except for discotheques and ‘party bars’). The one and a half meter rule also applies here. A maximum of thirty people (staff excluded) is allowed present in a catering establishment.

Cinemas, theaters and music halls will reopen at 12PM, just like museums, monuments and music schools. Almost the same rules as for the catering industry do apply here. A maximum of thirty people are allowed inside at the same time. Everyone must keep 1.5 meters distance from others, and visitors must book tickets in advance.

June 08:

Children in primary school go back to school fulltime, unless studies show that it is not safe.

Childcare and out-of-school care facilities follow the opening hours of the primary schools.

June 15:

The secondary vocational education (MBO), higher professional education (HBO) and university education start with taking tests, exams and practical lessons to a limited extent.

If the circumstances permit, nursing homes will nationwide open their doors again for visitors to a limited extent. One person may visit per resident and a distance of 1.5 meters must be kept. A trial has been running in 25 nursing homes since May. This will be expanded to more nursing homes as of May 25.

July 1:

Shower and toilet areas at campsites and holiday parks can reopen.

Instead of thirty people, now hundred people are allowed to visit catering establishments and cultural institutions simultaneously. This also applies to church services, weddings and congresses.

September 1:

Gyms, saunas, sports canteens, coffee shops and casinos can reopen. Sex workers can also start working again. For gyms, it is being investigated whether they can open sooner.

Contact sports and indoor sports can be practiced again by everyone. Athletes can play matches again, which also applies to professional football.

After September 1:

The government has not yet announced a plan for events that attract large crowds, such as festivals and concerts. A decision will be made before September 1.

The government has not given an exact date, but for the months to come people will have to continue to work from home as much as possible.

