Now that the number of new infections with the coronavirus and pressure on the healthcare system have been decreasing for some time now, the government has decided that it is time to relax measures. From the opening of terraces to the reopening of sports and sex clubs: this is the road map the government hopes to get out of the corona crisis with.

The government emphasizes that relaxing these measures can be reversed if necessary. And for every date on this planned road map, the conditions apply that the number of infections has not tremendously increased and that our healthcare system can still cope with the pressure.

May 11:

Most contact professions can be practiced again. Hairdressers, beauticians, pedicures, opticians and driving instructors can restart their work, provided they carry out their work at 1.5 meters distance as much as possible. Customers must be symptom-free, not belonging to the risk group and they have to make appointments in advance.

Everyone is allowed to exercise/play sports outside again, including adults. However, athletes must keep 1.5 meters distance from one another. There is still a ban on contact sports. Showering has to happen at home and matches will not be played.

The libraries are reopening.

Indoor pools are reopening for minors.

Primary schools are reopening their doors and students will be going to school half of the time. Special education reopens completely. Also childcare and out-of-school care facilities are reopening.

June 1:

The public transport runs according to the full timetable again, but with 40 percent of the capacity. Wearing a non-medical face mask is mandatory. Travelers must provide their own face mask. Anyone who does not wear a face mask in the public transport will be fined. It is not known yet how much this fine will be.

Secondary schools are reopening.

Terraces are reopening. Customers have to be seated and must keep at least 1.5 meters distance from others.

Also other catering establishments can open their doors again. The one and a half meter rule also applies here. A maximum of thirty people (including staff) is allowed present in a catering establishment.

Cinemas, museums and monuments are also reopening, but the same rules apply as for the catering industry. A maximum of thirty people are allowed to visit at a time, everyone must keep 1.5 meters distance from others, and visitors must book tickets in advance.

June 15:

At the secondary vocational education (MBO), practical exams can be taken again and classes can be given.



July 1:

Shower and toilet areas at campsites and holiday parks can reopen.

Instead of thirty people, now hundred people are allowed to visit catering establishments and cultural institutions simultaneously. This also applies to church services, weddings and congresses.

September 1:

Gyms, saunas, sports canteens, coffee shops and casinos can reopen. Sex workers can also start working again.

Contact sports and indoor sports can be practiced again by everyone. Athletes can play matches again, which also applies to professional football.

After September 1:

The government has not yet announced a plan for events that attract large crowds, such as festivals and concerts. A decision will be made before September 1.

The government has not given an exact date, but for the months to come people will have to continue to work from home as much as possible.

