The number of new infections with the coronavirus and the pressure on the healthcare system have been decreasing for some time now, and the government has decided it's time to relax some measures. From the opening of outdoor seating areas in cafés to reopening sports and sex clubs, this is the road map the government hopes to follow out of the corona crisis.

The government emphasises that relaxing these measures can be reversed if necessary. And for every date on this roadmap, conditions apply: the number of infections can't increase tremendously, and our healthcare system has to remain able to cope with the pressure. If these conditions are not met, stricter measures can be put back into place.

May 11:

Most contact professions can be practiced again. Hairdressers, beauticians, pedicures, opticians and driving instructors can restart their work, provided they carry out their work at 1.5 meters distance, as much as possible. Customers must be symptom-free and not belong to an at risk group. Advance appointments are a requirement.

Everyone is allowed to exercise/play sports outside again, including adults. However, athletes must keep 1.5 meters distance from one another. There is still a ban on contact sports. Showering has to be done at home and competitions will not resume.

Libraries are reopening.

Indoor pools are reopening for minors.

Primary schools are reopening their doors and students will be in school for half of the regular time. Special education reopens completely. Childcare and out-of-school care facilities are also reopening.

June 1:

Public transport will resume the regular schedule, but at 40 percent capacity. Wearing a non-medical face mask is mandatory. Travelers must provide their own face mask. Anyone who does not wear a face mask on public transport will be fined. It's unclear how high this fine will be.

Secondary schools are reopening.

Outdoor seating areas belonging to cafés and restaurants are reopening. Customers have to be seated at a table and must keep at least 1.5 meters distance from others.

Restaurants and cafés without outdoor seating can also open their doors The 1.5 meter rule applies. A maximum of thirty people (including staff) is allowed to be present in a catering establishment.

Cinemas, museums and monuments are also reopening. The same rules apply: a maximum of thirty people on the premises at any time, everyone must keep 1.5 meters distance from others and visitors must book tickets in advance.

June 15:

In secondary vocational education (MBO), practical exams can be taken again and classes will resume.



July 1:

Shower and toilet areas at campsites and holiday parks can reopen.

Instead of thirty, a maximum of a hundred people will now be allowed to be present at any time in cafés, restaurants, museums and other cultural establishments. This also applies to church services, weddings and conferences.

September 1:

Gyms, saunas, sports canteens, coffeeshops and casinos can reopen. Sex workers are also allowed back to work.

Contact sports and indoor sports can be practiced again by everyone. Athletes are allowed to resume competitions, which also applies to professional football.

After September 1:

The government has not yet announced a plan for events that attract large crowds, such as festivals and concerts. A decision will be announced before September 1st.

The government has not given an exact date, but in the months to come, people ae advised to work from home whenever possible.

We hebben de belangrijkste informatie rondom het coronavirus vertaald zodat zoveel mogelijk inwoners van Nederland op de hoogte zijn. Een overzicht in het Nederlands vind je hier en op onze dossierpagina vind je alle actuele informatie en achtergronden.