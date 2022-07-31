Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de slotetappe van de Tour de France Femmes. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France Femmes
  • Achtste etappe (berg)
  • Lure-La Planche des Belles Filles (123 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.35 uur
Wint Annemiek van Vleuten vandaag de Tour de France Femmes?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 78 km - Een kleine kilometer na de tussensprint volgt de voet van de eerste klim van de dag: de Côte d'Esmouliéres. Kunnen op deze beklimming van de tweede categorie dan de eerste verschillen ontstaan?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 81 km - Het tempo stokt een beetje in het peloton, en dus komen alle geloste renners weer terug. Zij maken weer deel uit van het peloton, dat nog altijd geen vluchtpogingen toestaat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 83 km - Over 5 kilometer volgt de laatste tussensprint van deze Tour de France Femmes. Zet Vos nog één keer aan?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 84 km - In het peloton houden de rensters zich niet in! De gemiddelde snelheid in het eerste uur koers ligt rond de 39 kilometer per uur.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 85 km - FDJ voert nog steeds het tempo op kop van het peloton, nu in de afdaling richting de tussensprint. Gaan er nog rensters sprinten om de tussensprint? In principe heeft Marianne Vos dit klassement al gewonnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 88 km - Welke Nederlandse rensters zijn gelost van het peloton?

  • Chantal van den Broek-Blaak
  • Marit Raaijkmakers
  • Maike van der Duin
een paar seconden geleden
Kunnen de eerste rensters wegrijden op de 'pukkels' voor de tussensprint? Een stuk of vijftien rensters kunnen het tempo niet bijbenen en moeten nu al lossen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 93 km - Er vinden nu meerdere aanvallen plaats in het peloton, in aanloop naar de tussensprint. Volgt een succesvolle vluchtpoging?
een paar seconden geleden
Hét beeld van de openingsfase van de slotetappe. Niemand waagt voorlopig een échte poging om weg te rijden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 98 km - Waar het gisteren aanvallen regende in de openingsfase, kijken de meeste rensters de kat momenteel een beetje uit de boom. Barst het aanvalsgeweld dan los op de Côte d'Esmouliéres?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 102 km - De rensters van FDJ bepalen op kop van de groep het tempo, terwijl er nog altijd geen vlucht is gevormd. Over een kilometer of 23 beginnen de renners aan de Côte d'Esmouliéres.
een paar seconden geleden
In zowel het algemeen klassement, als het bergklassement, als het puntenklassement hebben alleen nog maar Nederlanders bovenaan gestaan.
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 109 km - Het peloton is nog altijd compleet, na een paar kleine aanvalletjes in de openingsfase.
een paar seconden geleden
Annemiek van Vleuten won gisteren de bergetappe in een solo van ruim 62 kilometer. Hoe zijn de etappes tot dusver gewonnen?

  1. Lorena Wiebes - Massasprint
  2. Marianne Vos - Sprint tussen klein groepje
  3. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig - Sprint tussen klein groepje
  4. Marlen Reusser - Solo van 23,1 kilometer 
  5. Lorena Wiebes - Massasprint
  6. Marianne Vos - Massasprint
  7. Annemiek van Vleuten - Solo van 62,2 kilometer
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 113 km - Mede dankzij de tussensprint, nog voor de eerste beklimming, ligt het tempo hoog in de openingsfase. Het peloton wordt hierdoor op een lang lint getrokken.
 

een paar seconden geleden
Nummer 2 van het klassement Demi Vollering denkt echter niet dat ze kans maakt om vandaag nog voor de eindzege te gaan. "De conclusie is dat ik nog niet sterk genoeg ben om op dit terrein met Annemiek de strijd aan te gaan. Ik ben pas 25 jaar en Annemiek is een stuk ouder (39 jaar). Ze heeft veel meer ervaring en trainingsjaren dan ik."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 119 km - De dans om de vroege vlucht is begonnen, maar het peloton is er niet zo happig op om de rensters te laten gaan. Wie waagt de volgende poging?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 120 km - Drie rensters proberen weg te rijden van het peloton, maar vooralsnog zonder succes. Wie kan er als eerste een gaatje slaan?
een paar seconden geleden
Officiële start! De laatste etappe van de Tour de France Femmes is onderweg. Gaat Van Vleuten de zeer waarschijnlijke eindzege bekronen met dagsucces?
een paar seconden geleden
Exit Anna Henderson! Ook de ploeg van Marianne Vos verliest een pionnetje. Henderson verscheen niet aan de start van de slotetappe.
een paar seconden geleden
Dit is het profiel van de loodzware slotetappe van de Tour de France Femmes.
een paar seconden geleden
Fietswissel voor Annemiek van Vleuten! De gele fiets van de Nederlander moet al in de neutralisatie worden vervangen wegens materiaalpech.
een paar seconden geleden
Wiebes: 'Het was een aardige klap'
Lorena Wiebes stapte gisteren af, na een zware val in de zesde etappe. "M'n hele lichaam zei op een gegeven moment nee. Ik werd gelost uit het peloton en door de pijn werd ik ook wat misselijk. Dat was het teken om te stoppen", vertelt de renster bij de NOS. "Ik heb wat last van mijn ellebogen en m'n buik wordt blauw", legt Wiebes uit. "Het was een aardige klap, maar gelukkig heb ik niks gebroken."
een paar seconden geleden
Officieuze start! De rensters zijn vertrokken voor de neutralisatie van de laatste etappe van de Tour de France Femmes. Kan Van Vleuten vandaag naar ritzege én eindzege rijden?
een paar seconden geleden
Vos staat wel bovenaan in het puntenklassement, en mits ze de etappe uitrijdt is de groene trui definitief van haar. Ze kan immers niet meer worden ingehaald:

  1. Marianne Vos – 267 punten
  2. Lotte Kopecky – 164 punten
  3. Maria Giulia Confalonieri – 102 punten
  4. Elisa Longo Borghini – 94 punten
  5. Silvia Persico – 91 punten
een paar seconden geleden
Marianne Vos reed gisteren nog in de gele trui, maar verloor onwijs veel tijd op Annemiek van Vleuten in de bergrit. Op dit moment staat ze op de 21e plek in het algemeen klassement, met een achterstand van 23 minuten en 29 seconden op Van Vleuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Vandaag voor het eerst op de gele fiets: Annemiek van Vleuten! Wint zij vandaag ook de achtste etappe en pakt ze eindzege?
een paar seconden geleden
Annemiek van Vleuten wordt na haar solo-overwinning in de loodzware bergetappe van gisteren gezien als de absolute favoriet voor eindzege. Dit is de huidige stand in het algemeen klassement:

  1. Annemiek van Vleuten
  2. Demi Vollering +3.14
  3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma +4.33
  4. Juliette Labous +5.22
  5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig +5.59
  6. Silvia Persico +6.11
  7. Elisa Longo Borghini +6.15
  8. Évita Muzic +10.13
  9. Mavi García +12.06
  10. Elise Chabbey +12.24
een paar seconden geleden
Na een kilometer of 40 betreden de rensters vervolgens La Super Planche des Belles Filles. Deze slotklim stijgt in 7 kilometer met een gemiddelde van 8,7 procent, maar de slotkilometer is met 9,5% het steilst en gaat bovendien over een slipperige zandweg. In de laatste 100 meter rijden de vermoeide rensters over asfalt, en dat is maar goed ook. Dat stuk begint immers met een stijging van 24 procent.
een paar seconden geleden
In Lure klikken de renners om 13.55 uur de pedalen in. Nadat het peloton 50 kilometer overwegend vlak rijden betreedt de Tour-karavaan de Côte d’Esmoulières (2,3 kilometer à 8,5 procent). Na een korte afdaling en 5 kilometer op het vlakke wacht de tweede beklimming van de dag: De Ballon d’Alsace (9 kilometer à 6,9 procent).
een paar seconden geleden
De Tour komt vandaag tot haar einde! Met een 123 kilometer lange bergrit, waarin de rensters onderweg de steile La Planche des Belles Filles passeren, wordt bepaald wie deze eerste editie van de Tour de France Femmes wint.
