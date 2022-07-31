- Tour de France Femmes
- Achtste etappe (berg)
- Lure-La Planche des Belles Filles (123 km)
- LIVE
- Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.35 uur
- Chantal van den Broek-Blaak
- Marit Raaijkmakers
- Maike van der Duin
🤳 Last stage selfie! 🤳 Dernier selfie avant la dernière étape ! #TDFF #WatchTheFemmes
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
- Moment van plaatsen
Demi Vollering, the new leader in the KOM: "At La Planche des Belles Filles, a climb that suits me very well, I still want to try to win a stage. Offcourse I will defend the second place in the GC and also the KOM is now a goal." Photo: ASO
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team SD Worx
- Moment van plaatsen
So it starts. 💛🔛 @AvVleuten | #TDFF | #MiekItHappen | @canyon_bikes
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Movistar Team
- Moment van plaatsen
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won’t start today in Le Tour de France Femmes. She has come down with an infection. “With medical advice I’ve decided to respect my body”, Moolman-Pasio said. “It's crazy how fast things can change. From feeling super strong, to feeling totally empty."
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team SD Worx
- Moment van plaatsen