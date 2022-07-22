Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de negentiende etappe van de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

Stelling: 'De Tour de France is beslist, Jonas Vingegaard gaat dit niet meer weggeven'
Nog 177 km - Een succesvolle vlucht is in ontwikkeling! Het vijftal pakt in een paar kilometer al 45 seconden.
Nog 179 km - Het vijftal pakt voorzichtig 10 seconden. Lukt het hen om deze voorsprong te vergroten, of gaat het tempo in het peloton zo omhoog?
Nog 183 km - Taco van der Hoorn, Mikkel Honoré, Nils Politt en Matej Mohoric sluiten aan. Stokt het tempo in het peloton, of probeert de grote groep ze weer bij te halen?
Nog 184 km - Quinn Simmons, die halverwege de Tour zijn beruchte baard heeft afgeschoren, probeert weg te rijden van het peloton. Lukt het de jongste deelnemer van deze Tour de France een vroege vlucht te creëren?
De Franse coureurs zullen extra gebrand zijn op een etappezege: het thuisland staat namelijk nog altijd droog. De laatste keer dat dit gebeurde was in 1999 en daarvoor in 1926. De laatste Franse etappezege was de eerste rit van de Tour van 2021. Julian Alaphilippe kwam toen als eerste over de streep.
Officiële start! De renners zijn vertrokken en meteen zien we de groene trui tempo maken. Wout van Aert zat gisteren bij de vlucht, zit hij er vandaag weer bij?
Officieuze start! De renners zijn onderweg voor de neutralisatie. Krijgen we vandaag weer een Nederlandse etappewinnaar? Als het aan Jakobsen of Groenewegen ligt in ieder geval wel!
De stand in het algemeen klassement voor de negentiende etappe:
  1. Jonas Vingegaard
  2. Tadej Pogacar +3.26
  3. Geraint Thomas +8.00
  4. David Gaudu +11.05
  5. Nairo Quintana +13.35
  6. Louis Meintjes +13.43
  7. Aleksandr Vlasov +14.10
  8. Romain Bardet +16.11
  9. Alexey Lutsenko +20.09
  10. Adam Yates +20.17
Geletruidrager Jonas Vingegaard hoeft vandaag maar een ding te doen: in de buurt blijven van Tadej Pogacar. Appeltje eitje, zou je zeggen.
Ewan: 'De hellende aankomststrook ligt me'
Wat kan Caleb Ewan vandaag? De Australiër kende een afschuwelijke tweede week in de Alpen, maar de Pyreneeën heeft hij redelijk verteerd. "Ik voel me goed en had minder problemen dan de andere sprinters. Ik kijk met veel vertrouwen uit naar de komende sprintkansen. Vandaag ligt de hellende aankomststrook me ook."
Dit is het profiel van de negentiende etappe van de Tour de France. Een interessant element is dat de weg in de ultieme slotfase nog verraderlijk oploopt. Het gaat vermoedelijk dus geen sprint met 70 kilometer per uur worden.
over 19 uur
Geniet hier nog even na van de zinderende achttiende etappe, waarin Jonas Vingegaard een mega stap richting eindzege zette.
Bekijk de val van Pogacar en de ritzege van Vingegaard in de Tour
47
Favorieten voor dagsucces:
⭐⭐⭐ Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen
⭐⭐ Jasper Philipsen, Wout van Aert
⭐ Caleb Ewan, Danny van Poppel, Peter Sagan
Ook Dylan Groenewegen gaat het zeker proberen vandaag. "Vandaag wordt een onvoorspelbare dag. Maar we willen op het einde sowieso sprinten met mij."
Fabio Jakobsen is benieuwd naar zijn benen vandaag: "Wat zit er nog in mijn tank na drie dagen Pyreneeën? Dat is voor mij ook een grote vraag", vertelt hij voorafgaand aan de negentiende etappe.
Sprinters als Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen en Jasper Philipsen zegevierden deze Tour al en behoren sowieso tot de kanshebbers indien er geen succesvolle ontsnapping van de grond komt.
Bovendien biedt de rit van vrijdag voor meer dan 90 procent van het peloton de laatste kans op dagsucces. Zaterdag zijn de tijdritspecialisten aan zet in de chronorace van 40,7 kilometer en de slotrit op de Champs-Élysées eindigt vrijwel elk jaar in een massasprint.
Alle seinen lijken met andere woorden op groen te staan voor een massasprint, maar vergeet niet: de renners hebben al achttien etappes in de benen. De renners, en zéker de sprinters, zijn moe. Een van de beste sprinters van het peloton, Fabio Jakobsen, wist in de zeventiende maar nét binnen de tijd binnen te komen. Hoeveel heeft hij vandaag nog over?
Slechts twee colletjes van de vierde categorie liggen op het 188,3 kilometer lange traject. Deze 'pukkels' zijn eigenlijk niet eens noemenswaardig en zorgen zeker niet voor een schifting in het peloton.
Na al het wielergeweld in de Pyreneeën de afgelopen drie dagen, krijgen de sprinters vrijdag eindelijk weer een kans in de Tour de France. De negentiende etappe start in Castelnau-Magnoac, finisht in Cahors en gaat over een vlak parcours.
