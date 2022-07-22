- Tour de France
- Negentiende etappe (vlak)
- Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors (188,3 km)
- LIVE
- Finishtijd: rond 17.30 uur
- Klik hier voor de onderlinge tijdsverschillen
RT & follow pour tenter de gagner un maillot à pois dédicacé par 🇩🇰 Jonas Vingegaard avec @SANTINI_SMS ⚪️🔴 #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Maillot à Pois E.Leclerc
- Moment van plaatsen
.@EnricMasNicolau no tomará la salida en la 19ª etapa de @letour_es por positivo covid. El mallorquín mantiene un buen estado de salud. ¡Mucho ánimo y cuídate! A DNS for us on stage 19 of the #TDF2022 is Enric Mas, after returning a positive covid result. Speedy recovery, mate!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Movistar Team
- Moment van plaatsen