- Tour de France
- Vijftiende etappe (heuvel)
- Rodez-Carcassonne (202,5 km)
- LIVE
- Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.50 uur
- Zeldzame sprintkans voor Groenewegen en Jakobsen
🇫🇷 @FranckBonnamour has crashed, he sets off again covered in dirt. 🇫🇷 @FranckBonnamour est victime d'une chute, il repart quelques instants plus tard ! #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
😉 @Tomashuuns playing the "Let's see how many bottles can fit in this jersey" game. 😉 @Tomashuuns testant les capacités de stockage de son maillot. #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 165KM The three riders have a 2'05" lead over the peloton. Le trio de tête possède 2'05" d'avance sur le peloton. 🇧🇪 @WoutvanAert 🇩🇪 @PolittNils 🇩🇰 @MikkelHonore #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
Goodbye Tour de France. Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID and am on my way home to Andorra. Although it's disappointing to have to leave the race. It has been an amazing 2 weeks and I wouldn't change it for the world! #TDF22 Thanks to my team for all their support!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Simon Clarke
- Moment van plaatsen
Guess Wout's back - with some crazy speeds to make the first break of Stage 15 🥵 💚@WoutvanAert has been 4.6km/h faster than 💛Jonas Vingegaard in the first kilometres from Rodez #TDFdata #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- letourdata
- Moment van plaatsen
💚 Don't expect @WoutvanAert to calmly stay in the peloton! 💚 N'attendez pas de @WoutvanAert qu'il reste sagement dans le peloton ! #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen