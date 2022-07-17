Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de vijftiende etappe van de Tour France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Vijftiende etappe (heuvel)
  • Rodez-Carcassonne (202,5 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.50 uur
  • Zeldzame sprintkans voor Groenewegen en Jakobsen
Wie wint de vijftiende etappe van de Tour de France?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 101 km - We hebben 101 kilometer gehad, en dus zijn we op de helft van de etappe. Tot nu toe kent deze rit alle tekenen van dat hij wordt afgesloten met een massasprint, maar we zijn natuurlijk pas halfweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 104 km - Het verschil met het peloton loopt hard terug voor de kopgroep. Ze hebben nog maar 1 minuut en 40 seconden over van de 3 minuten die ze hadden.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze landen hebben tot dusver de meeste toptienresultaten deze Tour:

  1. Frankrijk - 19 keer
  2. Denemarken - 14 keer
  3. België - 14 keer
  4. Nederland - 13 keer
  5. Groot-Brittannië - 13 keer
  6. Slovenië - 11 keer
  7. Italië - 11 keer
  8. Australië - 7 keer
  9. Spanje - 7 keer
  10. Verenigde Staten - 6 keer
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 112 km - Crash van Franck Bonnamour in het peloton! Dit zorgt ervoor dat Politt en Honoré weer wat meer marge krijgen. De Deen en de Duitser hebben nu 2 minuten en 15 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 115 km - Het is een onwijs zware dag voor Michael Mørkøv. De renner van Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl ligt al 20 minuten achter de kopgroep. Wat is er met hem aan de hand?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 117 km - Het begint steeds meer op een onmogelijke opgave te lijken voor Politt en Honoré. De twee hebben een voorsprong van 2 minuten over, terwijl het peloton geen greintje extra energie heeft verspild. Ondertussen lopen de twee voorop al op hun tandvlees, zo lijkt het.
een paar seconden geleden
Dit plaatje wilden we jullie niet onthouden. De renners komen onderweg prachtige dorpjes tegen.
een paar seconden geleden
Er zijn dit jaar in de Tour slechts twee massasprints geweest, gewonnen door Fabio Jakobsen (etappe 2) en Dylan Groenewegen (etappe 3).
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 127 km - Het verschil tussen het peloton en het kopduo is wat afgenomen door de klim van de derde categorie: 2 minuten en 36 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 130 km - De Duitse kampioen op de weg, Nils Politt, komt als eerste boven op de Cote d'Ambialet en pakt de twee punten voor het bergklassement. Honoré pakt het laatste puntje mee.
een paar seconden geleden
Jakobsen: 'Hier leef ik voor'
Fabio Jakobsen gaat vandaag net als landgenoot Dylan Groenewegen voor de zege. "We (Team Quick-Step) rijden vandaag voor mij. We hebben de route van de dag besproken en gekeken naar hoe we de etappe kunnen controleren", vertelt Jakobsen die eerder de tweede etappe op zijn naam zette. "Ik denk dat ik vandaag weer fit genoeg ben om te sprinten voor de etappezege. Iedereen is natuurlijk moe, maar ik voel me relatief goed. Vandaag is de dag dat ik alles uit de kast ga halen om iets te proberen. Dagen als deze zijn de dagen waarvoor ik leef."
een paar seconden geleden
Groenewegen: 'We gaan zeker meedoen'
Dylan Groenewegen en zijn team BikeExchange Jayco gaan voor een tweede dagwinst op rij. "We gaan zeker meedoen. We moeten in het begin scherp zijn dat er niet een te sterke ploeg wegrijdt, meer dan vijf man willen we eigenlijk niet. Landgenoot Taco van der Hoorn zal waarschijnlijk ook meezitten, dat is ook een gevaarlijke klant", vertelt Groenewegen, die denkt dat het parcours niet de grootste uitdaging is vandaag. "Het zal niet idioot zwaar worden gezien de weg, maar de weersomstandigheden maken het pittig."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 134 km - Vooralsnog zien we vrij weinig verschuivingen op de Côte d'Ambialet. Het kopduo heeft een voorsprong van 3 minuten en 8 seconden, maar het peloton blijft nog altijd grotendeels intact. Over 700 meter komen Politt en Honoré boven.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 136 km - Het peloton is inmiddels ook begonnen aan het klimmetje. Levert de Côte d'Ambialet de eerste slachtoffers op?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 140 km - Over 2 kilometer betreden de renners de eerste klim: de Côte d'Ambialet (4,4 kilometer à 4,6 procent). Rijden Politt en Honoré hier verder weg of wint het peloton wat tijd? Het verschil bedraagt op dit moment 3 minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 144 km - Het loopt voorlopig nog niet op rolletjes voor Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. Michael Mørkøv is al vroeg gelost en rijdt nu op 12 minuten achterstand. Andrea Bagioli heeft een nieuwe fiets nodig en verliest daarbij heel veel tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 155 km - Wout van Aert heeft zich waarschijnlijk terug laten zakken van de kopgroep, omdat de kans op een ritzege groter is vanuit het peloton, dan vanuit de kopgroep. Hij kan zo zijn krachten sparen richting de finale.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 157 km - Van Aert wordt ingerekend door het peloton, terwijl de voorsprong van Politt en Honoré weer een klein beetje groeit. Zij hebben nu 2 minuten en 22 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 160 km - Van Aert staakt de aanval! Hij staat stil op de weg en laat zich weer terugzakken tot het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Wout van Aert heeft acht Tour-etappes gewonnen, waaronder de massasprint op de Champs-Élysées, een individuele tijdrit, een bergetappe, een heuveletappe en vlakke etappes. De allrounder kan er vandaag na een lange ontsnapping in extreme hitte een etappe van meer dan 200 kilometer aan toevoegen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 164 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep bungelt rond de 2 minuten. Zowel in de kopgroep als in het peloton lijkt iedereen wat krachten te sparen. Er staat immers een lange, warme, zware dag op het programma.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 171 km - Het koptrio sprokkelt weer wat seconden en dus groeit de voorsprong naar 2 minuten. Wout van Aert heeft al zulke mooie dingen laten zien deze Tour, doet hij daar de dag voor de laatste rustdag nog een schepje bovenop?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 179 km - Het is opnieuw een chaotische beginfase, met veel (onsuccesvolle) aanvallen in het peloton. Wat voorlopig wel succesvol is? De vlucht van Van Aert, Politt en Honoré. De drie op kop hebben stabiel 1 minuut en 19 seconden voorsprong.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 183 km - Gougeard zorgt ervoor dat een nieuwe reeks met aanvallen wordt ingezet. Welke aanval is succesvol? Het verschil met de kopgroep slinkt weer iets door het verhoogde tempo in het peloton, naar 1 minuut en 22 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Voorafgaand aan de etappe deelde Yves Lampaert (op afstand) zijn gewilde handtekening uit. Want zeg nou zelf, een handtekening van de eerste geletruidrager van deze editie, wie wil dat nou niet?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 186 km - Het tempo in het peloton stokt, waardoor het verschil hard oploopt. Een klein groepje probeert tóch de oversteek te maken, maar het verschil is al bijna 2 minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 188 km - Het lukt het drietal prima om vaart te maken, want de voorsprong groeit richting de 1 minuut.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 193 km - Van Aert en zijn twee medevluchters pakken al snel 20 seconden op het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 195 km - Drie renners met een gaatje! Wout van Aert, Nils Politt en Mikkel Frølich Honoré rijden een paar tellen voor het peloton. Lukt het ze om weg te rijden of zijn ze met te weinig?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 196 km - Ook Van Aert vecht mee! Lukt het hem om met een groepje weg te rijden? De tussensprint ligt pas over 140 kilometer.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 198 km - Het klassieke gevecht om de vlucht van de dag is begonnen. Hoewel de kans groot is dat de etappe door een sprinter wordt gewonnen, lijken de meeste teams een renner mee te willen sturen in de vlucht.
een paar seconden geleden
Dit is het profiel van de vijftiende etappe van de Tour de France.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 202 km - Het peloton rekt gelijk uit, zodra meerdere renners proberen te vluchten.
een paar seconden geleden
Officiële start! On y va. De renners zijn vertrokken na het signaal van Prudhomme. Wat kunnen sprinters als Groenewegen en Jakobsen vandaag, in een relatief vlakke heuveletappe?
een paar seconden geleden
Er is wegens de hoge temperaturen vandaag een hoop geregeld om het wat dragelijker te maken. De renners hebben meer tijd om binnen te komen, er zijn meer plekken waar je bidons mag aanpakken en ook aan het publiek wordt water uitgedeeld.
een paar seconden geleden
In 2021 was Carcassonne de finishplaats waar Mark Cavendish zijn 34e etappezege in de Tour de France opeiste, waarmee hij het record van Eddy Merckx evenaarde. Cavendish won de etappe voor Michael Mørkøv en Jasper Philipsen.
