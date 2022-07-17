- Tour de France
- Vijftiende etappe (heuvel)
- Rodez-Carcassonne (202,5 km)
- LIVE
- Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.50 uur
- Zeldzame sprintkans voor Groenewegen en Jakobsen
🇫🇷 #TDF2022 @s_kruijswijk was involved in a crash in the bunch and unfortunately has to abandon the race.
📸 The annual Tour de France sunflower photo 🌻 📸 La photo annuelle des tournesols du Tour de France 🌻 #TDF2022
🏴 @owaindoull crashes at the back of the peloton! The Welshman sets off again. 🏴@owaindoull est victime d'une chute à l'arrière du peloton ! Le Gallois repart. #TDF2022
🇫🇷 @FranckBonnamour has crashed, he sets off again covered in dirt. 🇫🇷 @FranckBonnamour est victime d'une chute, il repart quelques instants plus tard ! #TDF2022
😉 @Tomashuuns playing the "Let's see how many bottles can fit in this jersey" game. 😉 @Tomashuuns testant les capacités de stockage de son maillot. #TDF2022
