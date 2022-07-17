Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de vijftiende etappe van de Tour France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Vijftiende etappe (heuvel)
  • Rodez-Carcassonne (202,5 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.50 uur
  • Zeldzame sprintkans voor Groenewegen en Jakobsen
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 57 km - Nog meer pech voor Jumbo-Visma! Geletruidrager Jonas Vingegaard én teamgenoot Tiesj Benoot gaan ook onderuit in het peloton, en klappen hard op het asfalt. Vingegaard wisselt van fiets en probeert terug te rijden naar het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 58 km - Ondertussen is het verschil met de kopgroep weer onder de 1 minuut gedaald.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 59 km - Team Jumbo-Visma heeft nu net als UAE Team Emirates van Tadej Pogacar nog maar zes renners over.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 61 km - Steven Kruijswijk verlaat de Tour per brancard! Einde Tour voor de Nederlander. De toeschouwers om hem heen applaudisseren uit respect. De nummer 13 wordt door een ziekenwagen weggereden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 62 km - Van Aert is inmiddels terug op de fiets gestapt, nadat Kruijswijk hem zei dat hij door kon fietsen. Het lijkt erop dat dit einde Tour de France betekent voor de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 62 km - Op deze manier zou Team Jumbo-Visma op één dag met Roglic en Kruijswijk twee héle belangrijke knechten van Vingegaard kwijtraken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 63 km - Dit betekent mogelijk einde Tour voor Steven Kruijswijk, die nog altijd op het asfalt zit. De Nederlander grijpt naar zijn rechterschouder en sleutelbeen. Dit ziet er niet goed uit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 64 km - Steven Kruiswijk gaat onderuit! Ook Wout van Aert staat langs de kant.
een paar seconden geleden
De etappewinnaar van gisteren, Michael Matthews, zou de eerste Australiër kunnen worden die opeenvolgende Tour-etappes wint. Hij kwam hier dichtbij in 2017, toen hij etappe 14 en 16 won.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 72 km - Na een kleine valpartij van Owain Doull, door een rondslingerende bidon, komt het peloton weer even stil te staan. Dit zorgt ervoor dat het verschil terug oploopt naar 1 minuut en 29 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Fabio Jakobsen zou zijn zevende Grote Ronde-etappe kunnen winnen. Hij won vijf etappes in de Vuelta en één in de Tour (etappe 2 dit jaar). Nederland heeft in deze eeuw 49 etappes in grote rondes gewonnen. Italië voert deze lijst aan met 306 etappezeges sinds het begin van 2000.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 77 km - Over 22 kilometer komen de renners bij de tussensprint. Wout van Aert rijdt nog altijd vooraan in het peloton. Is dit peloton tegen die tijd al bij het kopduo, of gaan ze sprinten om de 15 punten?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 80 km - Alpecin-Deucenink, BikeExchange-Jayco en Trek-Segafredo lijken te geloven in hun sprinters. Zij controleren het verschil met het kopduo uitstekend.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 83 km - Het tempo is na de vlugge beginfase wat gedaald naar 40 kilometer per uur. De weersomstandigheden zijn bizar zwaar, zeker als je bedenkt dat de renners al een weekje Alpen in de benen hebben.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze vijf renners hebben het slechtste, beste resultaat tot dusver:

  • Christopher Juul-Jensen - 110 
  • Dmitriy Gruzdev - 89 
  • Marc Hirschi - 82
  • Anthony Rugis - 81
  • Kamil Gradek - 76
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 87 km - In het peloton stokt het weer een beetje, waardoor de voorsprong opnieuw oploopt naar anderhalve minuut.
een paar seconden geleden
Jasper Philipsen kan zijn eerste Tour-etappe winnen, nadat hij dacht dat hij de vierde etappe had gewonnen, toen Wout van Aert enkele seconden voor hem was geëindigd. "Ik sta echt voor gek", zei hij toen na afloop.
een paar seconden geleden
Michael Mørkøv heeft het moeilijk achterin en zou na de etappe van vandaag als laatste kunnen komen te staan in het algemeen klassement. De Deen werd 138e van 141 renners in de Tour 2021 op 4 uur en 32 minuten van winnaar Tadej Pogacar.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 95 km - Zowel de kopgroep als het peloton zijn ondertussen wat langzamer gaan rijden, terwijl het verschil nog rond de minuut bungelt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 98 km - De voorsprong blijft zachtjes krimpen, en bedraagt nog maar 1 minuut en 13 seconden. Hoelang nog totdat Politt en Honoré (strijdend) ten onder gaan?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 101 km - We hebben 101 kilometer gehad, en dus zijn we op de helft van de etappe. Tot nu toe kent deze rit alle tekenen van dat hij wordt afgesloten met een massasprint, maar we zijn natuurlijk pas halfweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 104 km - Het verschil met het peloton loopt hard terug voor de kopgroep. Ze hebben nog maar 1 minuut en 40 seconden over van de 3 minuten die ze hadden.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze landen hebben tot dusver de meeste toptienresultaten deze Tour:

  1. Frankrijk - 19 keer
  2. Denemarken - 14 keer
  3. België - 14 keer
  4. Nederland - 13 keer
  5. Groot-Brittannië - 13 keer
  6. Slovenië - 11 keer
  7. Italië - 11 keer
  8. Australië - 7 keer
  9. Spanje - 7 keer
  10. Verenigde Staten - 6 keer
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 112 km - Crash van Franck Bonnamour in het peloton! Dit zorgt ervoor dat Politt en Honoré weer wat meer marge krijgen. De Deen en de Duitser hebben nu 2 minuten en 15 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 115 km - Het is een onwijs zware dag voor Michael Mørkøv. De renner van Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl ligt al 20 minuten achter de kopgroep. Wat is er met hem aan de hand?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 117 km - Het begint steeds meer op een onmogelijke opgave te lijken voor Politt en Honoré. De twee hebben een voorsprong van 2 minuten over, terwijl het peloton geen greintje extra energie heeft verspild. Ondertussen lopen de twee voorop al op hun tandvlees, zo lijkt het.
een paar seconden geleden
Dit plaatje wilden we jullie niet onthouden. De renners komen onderweg prachtige dorpjes tegen.
een paar seconden geleden
Er zijn dit jaar in de Tour slechts twee massasprints geweest, gewonnen door Fabio Jakobsen (etappe 2) en Dylan Groenewegen (etappe 3).
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 127 km - Het verschil tussen het peloton en het kopduo is wat afgenomen door de klim van de derde categorie: 2 minuten en 36 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 130 km - De Duitse kampioen op de weg, Nils Politt, komt als eerste boven op de Cote d'Ambialet en pakt de twee punten voor het bergklassement. Honoré pakt het laatste puntje mee.
een paar seconden geleden
Jakobsen: 'Hier leef ik voor'
Fabio Jakobsen gaat vandaag net als landgenoot Dylan Groenewegen voor de zege. "We (Team Quick-Step) rijden vandaag voor mij. We hebben de route van de dag besproken en gekeken naar hoe we de etappe kunnen controleren", vertelt Jakobsen die eerder de tweede etappe op zijn naam zette. "Ik denk dat ik vandaag weer fit genoeg ben om te sprinten voor de etappezege. Iedereen is natuurlijk moe, maar ik voel me relatief goed. Vandaag is de dag dat ik alles uit de kast ga halen om iets te proberen. Dagen als deze zijn de dagen waarvoor ik leef."
een paar seconden geleden
Groenewegen: 'We gaan zeker meedoen'
Dylan Groenewegen en zijn team BikeExchange Jayco gaan voor een tweede dagwinst op rij. "We gaan zeker meedoen. We moeten in het begin scherp zijn dat er niet een te sterke ploeg wegrijdt, meer dan vijf man willen we eigenlijk niet. Landgenoot Taco van der Hoorn zal waarschijnlijk ook meezitten, dat is ook een gevaarlijke klant", vertelt Groenewegen, die denkt dat het parcours niet de grootste uitdaging is vandaag. "Het zal niet idioot zwaar worden gezien de weg, maar de weersomstandigheden maken het pittig."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 134 km - Vooralsnog zien we vrij weinig verschuivingen op de Côte d'Ambialet. Het kopduo heeft een voorsprong van 3 minuten en 8 seconden, maar het peloton blijft nog altijd grotendeels intact. Over 700 meter komen Politt en Honoré boven.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 136 km - Het peloton is inmiddels ook begonnen aan het klimmetje. Levert de Côte d'Ambialet de eerste slachtoffers op?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 140 km - Over 2 kilometer betreden de renners de eerste klim: de Côte d'Ambialet (4,4 kilometer à 4,6 procent). Rijden Politt en Honoré hier verder weg of wint het peloton wat tijd? Het verschil bedraagt op dit moment 3 minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 144 km - Het loopt voorlopig nog niet op rolletjes voor Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. Michael Mørkøv is al vroeg gelost en rijdt nu op 12 minuten achterstand. Andrea Bagioli heeft een nieuwe fiets nodig en verliest daarbij heel veel tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 155 km - Wout van Aert heeft zich waarschijnlijk terug laten zakken van de kopgroep, omdat de kans op een ritzege groter is vanuit het peloton, dan vanuit de kopgroep. Hij kan zo zijn krachten sparen richting de finale.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 157 km - Van Aert wordt ingerekend door het peloton, terwijl de voorsprong van Politt en Honoré weer een klein beetje groeit. Zij hebben nu 2 minuten en 22 seconden.
