Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de vijftiende etappe van de Tour France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Vijftiende etappe (heuvel)
  • Rodez-Carcassonne (202,5 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.50 uur
  • Zeldzame sprintkans voor Groenewegen en Jakobsen
Wie wint de vijftiende etappe van de Tour de France?
over 6 dagen
Nog 134 km - Vooralsnog zien we vrij weinig verschuivingen op de Côte d'Ambialet. Het kopduo heeft een voorsprongvan 3 minuten en 8 seconden, maar het peloton blijft nog altijd grotendeels intact. Over 700 meter komen Politt en Honoré boven.
over 6 dagen
Nog 136 km - Het peloton is inmiddels ook begonnen aan het klimmetje. Levert de Côte d'Ambialet de eerste slachtoffers op?
over 6 dagen
Nog 140 km - Over 2 kilometer betreden de renners de eerste klim: de Côte d'Ambialet (4,4 kilometer à 4,6 procent). Rijden Politt en Honoré hier verder weg of wint het peloton wat tijd? Het verschil bedraagt op dit moment 3 minuten.
over 6 dagen
Nog 144 km - Het loopt voorlopig nog niet op rolletjes voor Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. Michael Mørkøv is al vroeg gelost en rijdt nu op 12 minuten achterstand. Andrea Bagioli heeft een nieuwe fiets nodig en verliest daarbij heel veel tijd.
over 6 dagen
Nog 155 km - Wout van Aert heeft zich waarschijnlijk terug laten zakken van de kopgroep, omdat de kans op een ritzege groter is vanuit het peloton, dan vanuit de kopgroep. Hij kan zo zijn krachten sparen richting de finale.
over 6 dagen
Nog 157 km - Van Aert wordt ingerekend door het peloton, terwijl de voorsprong van Politt en Honoré weer een klein beetje groeit. Zij hebben nu 2 minuten en 22 seconden.
over 6 dagen
Nog 160 km - Van Aert staakt de aanval! Hij staat stil op de weg en laat zich weer terugzakken tot het peloton.
over 6 dagen
Wout van Aert heeft acht Tour-etappes gewonnen, waaronder de massasprint op de Champs-Élysées, een individuele tijdrit, een bergetappe, een heuveletappe en vlakke etappes. De allrounder kan er vandaag na een lange ontsnapping in extreme hitte een etappe van meer dan 200 kilometer aan toevoegen.
over 6 dagen
Nog 164 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep bungelt rond de 2 minuten. Zowel in de kopgroep als in het peloton lijkt iedereen wat krachten te sparen. Er staat immers een lange, warme, zware dag op het programma.
over 6 dagen
Nog 171 km - Het koptrio sprokkelt weer wat seconden en dus groeit de voorsprong naar 2 minuten. Wout van Aert heeft al zulke mooie dingen laten zien deze Tour, doet hij daar de dag voor de laatste rustdag nog een schepje bovenop?
over 6 dagen
Nog 179 km - Het is opnieuw een chaotische beginfase, met veel (onsuccesvolle) aanvallen in het peloton. Wat voorlopig wel succesvol is? De vlucht van Van Aert, Politt en Honoré. De drie op kop hebben stabiel 1 minuut en 19 seconden voorsprong.
over 6 dagen
Nog 183 km - Gougeard zorgt ervoor dat een nieuwe reeks met aanvallen wordt ingezet. Welke aanval is succesvol? Het verschil met de kopgroep slinkt weer iets door het verhoogde tempo in het peloton, naar 1 minuut en 22 seconden.
over 6 dagen
Voorafgaand aan de etappe deelde Yves Lampaert (op afstand) zijn gewilde handtekening uit. Want zeg nou zelf, een handtekening van de eerste geletruidrager van deze editie, wie wil dat nou niet?
over 6 dagen
Nog 186 km - Het tempo in het peloton stokt, waardoor het verschil hard oploopt. Een klein groepje probeert tóch de oversteek te maken, maar het verschil is al bijna 2 minuten.
over 6 dagen
Nog 188 km - Het lukt het drietal prima om vaart te maken, want de voorsprong groeit richting de 1 minuut.
over 6 dagen
Nog 193 km - Van Aert en zijn twee medevluchters pakken al snel 20 seconden op het peloton.
over 6 dagen
Nog 195 km - Drie renners met een gaatje! Wout van Aert, Nils Politt en Mikkel Frølich Honoré rijden een paar tellen voor het peloton. Lukt het ze om weg te rijden of zijn ze met te weinig?
over 6 dagen
Nog 196 km - Ook Van Aert vecht mee! Lukt het hem om met een groepje weg te rijden? De tussensprint ligt pas over 140 kilometer.
over 6 dagen
Nog 198 km - Het klassieke gevecht om de vlucht van de dag is begonnen. Hoewel de kans groot is dat de etappe door een sprinter wordt gewonnen, lijken de meeste teams een renner mee te willen sturen in de vlucht.
over 6 dagen
Dit is het profiel van de vijftiende etappe van de Tour de France.
over 6 dagen
Nog 202 km - Het peloton rekt gelijk uit, zodra meerdere renners proberen te vluchten.
over 6 dagen
Officiële start! On y va. De renners zijn vertrokken na het signaal van Prudhomme. Wat kunnen sprinters als Groenewegen en Jakobsen vandaag, in een relatief vlakke heuveletappe?
over 6 dagen
Er is wegens de hoge temperaturen vandaag een hoop geregeld om het wat dragelijker te maken. De renners hebben meer tijd om binnen te komen, er zijn meer plekken waar je bidons mag aanpakken en ook aan het publiek wordt water uitgedeeld.
over 6 dagen
In 2021 was Carcassonne de finishplaats waar Mark Cavendish zijn 34e etappezege in de Tour de France opeiste, waarmee hij het record van Eddy Merckx evenaarde. Cavendish won de etappe voor Michael Mørkøv en Jasper Philipsen.
over 6 dagen
Officieuze start! Een door corona gehavend peloton is vertrokken voor de neutralisatie van de vijftiende etappe van de Tour de France. Over tien minuten vertrekken de renners voor de officiële start.
over 6 dagen
Ook ritwinnaar Simon Clarke moet de Tour verlaten... De winnaar van de vijfde etappe testte eveneens positief op het coronavirus.
over 6 dagen
Veel afvallers dus, maar wie maken er nog wel kans op ritzege in de vijftiende etappe? Dit zijn de favorieten voor dagsucces:

⭐⭐⭐ Dylan Groenewegen, Fabio Jakobsen, Wout van Aert
⭐⭐ Jasper Philipsen, Peter Sagan, Mads Pedersen
⭐Danny van Poppel, Taco van der Hoorn, Alberto Dainese
over 6 dagen
Magnus Cort moet Tour de France verlaten! Slecht nieuws voor de Deense wielerfans, want de smaakmaker van deze Tour de France testte vanochtend positief op het coronavirus en mag dus niet van start in de vijftiende etappe. Cort reed zeven dagen in de bolletjestrui en won de tiende etappe.
over 6 dagen
Roglic was bezig aan zijn vijfde Tour de France. De drievoudig winnaar van de Vuelta a España was in 2020 heel dicht bij de eindzege in de Ronde van Frankrijk, maar in de voorlaatste etappe - een individuele tijdrit naar La Planche des Belles Filles - verspeelde Roglic zijn ruime voorsprong op de latere winnaar Tadej Pogacar.
over 6 dagen
Primoz Roglic rijdt vandaag niet mee in de vijftiende etappe in de Tour de France. De Sloveen van Jumbo-Visma, die door de dagen heen een belangrijke knecht van geletruidrager Jonas Vingegaard is geworden, was door een valpartij in de eerste week niet op de toppen van zijn kunnen.
over 6 dagen
Toch mogen we er rekening mee houden dat de snelle mannen zich na een dagje schuilen in het peloton vooraan zullen melden. Jakobsen en Groenewegen wonnen respectievelijk de tweede en de derde etappe, maar ook Wout van Aert mag niet worden vergeten. Hij werd in de door de Nederlanders gewonnen ritten tweede en zal ook zondag op de loer liggen.
over 6 dagen
Als de sprintersploegen een slechte dag hebben, bestaat de kans dat een groep avonturiers om de zege gaat sprinten. Dit gebeurde bijvoorbeeld in 2018 in Carcassonne, toen Magnus Cort zijn medevluchters versloeg en onder anderen Bauke Mollema het nakijken gaf.
over 6 dagen
De kans is groot dat op de Cammazes wordt bepaald wie om de ritzege gaan sprinten, want de top van de klim ligt op minder dan 50 kilometer van de streep. In de laatste 50 kilometer volgen nog een paar oplopende stroken, maar de laatste 13 kilometer zijn vlak.
over 6 dagen
De Tour-karavaan begint na 64 kilometer aan de Côte d'Ambialet (4,4 kilometer à 4,6 procent), waar het peloton mogelijk even wordt gesplitst. In aanloop naar de tussensprint is de kans groot dat een hoop geloste renners weer aansluiten. Hierna beginnen de renners meteen aan het tweede en tevens laatste klimmetje van de etappe: de Côte des Cammazes (5,1 kilometer à 4,1 procent).
over 6 dagen
In de vijftiende etappe van de Tour de France liggen er zondag weer kansen voor sprinters. Het parcours is zelden vlak, maar door de weinige sprintkansen tijdens deze editie zit het er dik in dat de ploegen van Dylan Groenewegen en Fabio Jakobsen er alles aan doen om vluchters geen ruimte te geven.
