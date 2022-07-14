- Tour de France
- Twaalfde etappe (berg)
- Briançon-Alpe d'Huez (165,1 km)
- Starttijd: 13.05 uur
- Finishtijd: rond 18.10 uur
💥 @tompidcock on the attack, the break is torn apart 💥 @tompidcock attaque et l'échappée explose. #TDF2022
- Tom Pidcock
- Louis Meintjes +0.14
- Chris Froome +0.24
- Powless en Ciccone +1.03
- Peloton +4.51
⛰ We're almost there! Take a look at the 3D profile of Alpe d'Huez ⛰ Nous y sommes presque ! Découvrez le profil 3D de l'ultime ascension du jour : Alpe d'Huez #TDF2022
- Pidcock, Meintjes, Powless, Ciccone, Froome
- Perez, Goossens, Schönberger +2.52
- Peloton +6.02
🏔 🇮🇹 @giuliocicco1 is first at the summit of the Col de la Croix and gets nearer the lead of the mountain classification #TDF2022 ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/93xR2PPMxM
- Simon Geschke - 43 punten
- Pierre Latour - 35 punten
- Giulio Ciccone - 35 punten (35 vandaag)
- Jonas Vingegaard - 30 punten
- Warren Barguil - 30 punten
- Giulio Ciccone - 20 punten
- Neilson Powless - 15 punten
- Louis Meintjes - 12 punten
- Chris Froome - 10 punten
- Tom Pidcock - 8 punten
- Anthony Perez - 6 punte2n
- Kobe Goossens - 4 punten
- Sebastian Schönberger - punten