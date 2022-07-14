Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de twaalfde etappe van de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4,0 km - Wat een veldslag! Ook Adam Yates en Romain Bardet zijn nu aan het spartelen achteraan het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4,3 km - Sepp Kuss van Jumbo-Visma houdt het peloton goed op tempo, terwijl ook zij inmiddels bocht 7 naderen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4,5 km - Pidcock begint nu aan de zwaarste kilometer van de Alpe d'Huez. Dit is vermoedelijk de laatste kans voor Meintjes om er terug naartoe te rijden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4,8 km - Tom Pidcock is hard op weg naar etappezege. Meintjes ligt hier 26 seconden achter, en de eerste daarna is Froome op 1 minuut.
één minuut geleden
Nog 5,1 km - Ook David Gaudu moet het peloton laten gaan.
2 minuten geleden
Nog 5,3 km - Pogacar zit nog altijd in het wiel van Vingegaard. De Deen en de Sloveen lijken elkaar geen centimeter te willen geven.
2 minuten geleden
Nog 5,6 km - Roglic trekt het peloton met Vingegaard naar voren en Quintana kan het niet meer bijbenen. De Colombiaan moet afhaken op de Alpe d'Huez.
4 minuten geleden
Nog 6,3 km - Tom Pidcock rijdt door bocht 7! De Nederlandse fans schreeuwen alles bij elkaar om de Brit vooruit te helpen.
6 minuten geleden
Nog 6,5 km - Dit is de huidige stand van zaken:

  1. Tom Pidcock 
  2. Louis Meintjes +0.14
  3. Chris Froome +0.24
  4. Powless en Ciccone +1.03
  5. Peloton +4.51
7 minuten geleden
Nog 7,2 km - Het komt niet vanzelf, maar Froome en Meintjes zitten er nog altijd knap bij. Het is nog 7 kilometer tot de top van de Alpe d'Huez.
8 minuten geleden
Gaat Tom Pidcock de twaalfde etappe van de Tour de France winnen?
9 minuten geleden
Nog 7,6 km - Pinot én Jungels haken af. De hoofdrolspelers van etappe 9 kunnen het niet meer bijbenen, terwijl het stijgingspercentage in de dubbele cijfers komt.
9 minuten geleden
Nog 7,9 km - Meintjes en Froome komen weer dichter bij Pidcock. Ze zijn hard aan het knokken op de Alpe d'Huez.
11 minuten geleden
Nog 8,2 km - Hij kapt er inderdaad mee, en staat praktisch gezien stil. Het kost hem veel moeite om überhaupt vooruit te komen.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 8,8 km - In het peloton is Van Aert bezig met zijn laatste wapenfeit. Hij heeft onwijs veel op kop gereden vandaag, en zal het zo vermoedelijk overdragen.
13 minuten geleden
Nog 9,4 km - Froome heeft niks te verliezen, maar wél veel te winnen. Hij geeft werkelijk alles om bij te blijven, maar het doet hem onwijs veel pijn. De verzuring slaat toe.
16 minuten geleden
Nog 10 km - We zijn nog in afwachting van de Nederlandse bocht, terwijl Meintjes en Froome nog altijd niet in het wiel van Pidcock zitten.
18 minuten geleden
Nog 10 km - Tom Pidcock zet de versnelling in, hij rijdt solo weg van de kopgroep. Powless en Ciccone lijken niet aan te sluiten, maar Meintjes en Froome vliegen er achteraan.
19 minuten geleden
Nog 10 km - Froome én Powless verdapperen! Ze sluiten niet alleen weer aan, ze klappen zelfs met z'n tweeën over Ciccone, Pidcock en Meintjes heen. Wat een wilskracht!
21 minuten geleden
Nog 11 km - Einde verhaal voor Neilson Powless, hij ziet Pidcock, Meintjes en Ciccone steeds kleiner worden. Ook voor Chris Froome wordt het zwaar.
23 minuten geleden
Nog 12 km - De kopgroep rijdt door de drukke bochten op de Alpe d'Huez, de Nederlandse bocht hebben ze nog niet gepasseerd.
26 minuten geleden
Nog 12 km - Het gaat met 12 procent omhoog inmiddels, terwijl Meintjes de kopbeurt overneemt. Het verschil met het peloton is 6 minuten en 17 seconden, ook zij beginnen nu aan de klim.
27 minuten geleden
Nog 13 km - Giulio Ciccone zet de versnelling in, terwijl Neilson Powless moeite heeft om bij te blijven. De Amerikaan bungelt wat achteraan.
33 minuten geleden
Nog 17 km - De renners komen steeds dichter bij de voet van de Alpe d'Huez, dit is de stand van zaken: 

  1. Pidcock, Meintjes, Powless, Ciccone, Froome
  2. Perez, Goossens, Schönberger +2.52
  3. Peloton +6.02
38 minuten geleden
Nog 24 km - Technisch mankementje bij Roglic in het peloton, hij moet wachten op de volgwagen.
44 minuten geleden
Nog 26 km - Het verschil loopt weer op tot 5 minuten en 40 seconden. De kopgroep is bijna klaar met de afdaling, daarna volgt een kilometer of 9 overwegend vlakke weg voor het begin van de Alpe d'Huez.
één uur geleden
Tadej Pogacar is voor de tweede keer in zijn profcarrière (sinds 2019) de leiderstrui kwijtgeraakt in een etappekoers. In de Ronde van Valencia 2020 verloor Pogacar de leiding van Jack Haig in etappe 3, maar heroverde de Sloveen de eerste plaats door een solo-overwinning in etappe 4. Pogacar won dat jaar uiteindelijk de Ronde van Valencia.
één uur geleden
Dit is de gemiddelde snelheid per halfuur: 

  1. 36,4 kilometer per uur
  2. 23,6 kilometer per uur
  3. 44,5 kilometer per uur
  4. 47,9 kilometer per uur
  5. 27,2 kilometer per uur
  6. 23,7 kilometer per uur
  7. 23,9 kilometer per uur
  8. 51,3 kilometer per uur
één uur geleden
Nog 33 km - De snelheid gaat in de dubbele cijfers: 107 kilometer per uur! De kopgroep is snoeihard aan het dalen.
één uur geleden
één uur geleden
Rijdt de door het peloton geloste Simon Geschke morgen nog in de bolletjestrui?
één uur geleden
Nog 38 km - Tom Pidcock neemt het voortouw in de afdaling, en zo nemen hij en zijn vier compagnons toch weer wat meer afstand van het peloton. Het verschil loopt weer op naar 5 minuten.
één uur geleden
Nog 42 km - De kopgroep is begonnen met de afdaling richting de Alpe d'Huez. Met 80 kilometer per uur vliegen Ciccone, Pidcock, Meintjes, Powless en Froome naar de 'Nederlandse berg'.
één uur geleden
De virtuele top-5 in het bergklassement:
  1. Simon Geschke - 43 punten
  2. Pierre Latour - 35 punten 
  3. Giulio Ciccone - 35 punten (35 vandaag)
  4. Jonas Vingegaard - 30 punten 
  5. Warren Barguil - 30 punten
één uur geleden
Nog 47 km - Als Ciccone bij de volgende klim als vijfde of eerder binnenkomt, dan neemt hij de bolletjestrui over van Simon Geschke. Dit is de verdeling van de bergpunten op de Col de la Crois de Fer. 

  1. Giulio Ciccone - 20 punten
  2. Neilson Powless - 15 punten
  3. Louis Meintjes - 12 punten
  4. Chris Froome - 10 punten
  5. Tom Pidcock - 8 punten
  6. Anthony Perez - 6 punte2n
  7. Kobe Goossens - 4 punten
  8. Sebastian Schönberger -  punten
één uur geleden
Nog 51 km - Wout van Aert zet de versnelling in en het peloton kruipt moeizaam weer wat dichter bij de kopgroep. Het verschil is nog 4 minuten en 22 seconden.
één uur geleden
Nog 54 km - Giulio Ciccone pakt de 20 punten voor het bergklassement! In het peloton gaat het ondertussen dusdanig hard met een stijging van 11 procent, dat weer drie renners moeten lossen: Van Baarle, McNulty en Urán.
één uur geleden
Nog 55 km - De kopgroep heeft nog 5 minuten en 10 seconden op het peloton, terwijl Pidcock zijn vier medevluchters nog maar eens op sleeptouw neemt. Over 500 meter worden de punten voor het bergklassement verdeeld. Wie komt hier als eerste over de streep?
één uur geleden
Nog 56 km - Van Hooydonck is hard aan het werk, en het verschil met de kopgroep krimpt al snel naar 5 minuten en 30 seconden.
