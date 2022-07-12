Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de tiende etappe van de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Tiende etappe (heuvel)
  • Morzine-Megève (148,1 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.05
Wie wint de tiende etappe van de Tour de France?
over 17 uur
Nog 97 km - Elf (!) andere renners sluiten ook aan, het lijkt erop dat we een serieuze kopgroep krijgen. Wanneer valt het gaatje?
over 17 uur
Nog 97 km - Bougeard wordt bijgehaald door vier renners. Kunnen zij een gaatje slaan en een kopgroep van vijf vormen?
over 16 uur
Nog 99 km - Het peloton rekent Simmons en Cosnefroy weer in, en rijdt ook steeds dichter bij Gougeard, die nog maar een buffer van 8 seconden heeft.
over 16 uur
Nog 101 km - De voorsprong van Gougeard bedraagt nog 15 seconden. Simmons en Cosnefroy wagen de oversteek. Lukt dit hen, en kunnen zij Gougeard helpen het verschil te vergroten?
over 16 uur
Rafal Majka, een van de knechten van geletruidrager Tadej Pogacar, heeft positief getest op Covid-19 máár hij is asymptomatisch en bij analyse van zijn PCR bleek dat hij een 'zeer laag risico op infectiviteit' had, vergelijkbaar met het geval van Bob Jungels eerder in de Tour. Dit betekent dat hij tóch van start mocht vandaag.
over 16 uur
Nog 108 km - De voorsprong van Gougeard slinkt alweer naar 17 seconden.
over 16 uur
Nog 113 km - Alexis Gougeard slaat een gaatje! De Fransman rijdt in zijn eentje al 24 seconden bij elkaar.
over 16 uur
Deze teams hebben tot nu toe de meeste kilometers vooraan gereden:

  1. EF Education-EasyPost - 824 kilometer
  2. Cofidis - 569 kilometer
  3. B&B Hotels-KTM - 549 kilometer
  4. Intermarché-Wnty-Gobert Matériaux - 488 kilometer
  5. BORA-Hansgrohe - 477 kilometer
  6. Israel-Premier Tech - 454 kilometer
  7. Bahrain-Victorious - 429 kilometer
  8. Trek-Segafredo - 402 kilometer
  9. Team Jumbo-Visma - 305 kilometer
  10. AG2R Citroën Team - 303 kilometer
over 16 uur
Nog 118 km - Thomas wordt weer ingerekend en alles is weer gelijk.
over 16 uur
Nog 120 km - Thomas lijkt zijn voorsprong toch weer kwijt te raken. Het verschil met het peloton is weer minimaal.
over 16 uur
Nog 122 km - Benjamin Thomas rijdt weg na de Côte de Chevenoz. Hij slaat in zijn eentje al een aardig gaatje, sluiten er nog anderen aan?
over 16 uur
Nog 123 km - Latour komt als eerste boven bij de meet en pakt het ene bergpuntje. Hij komt hiermee op een totaal van 9 punten, en staat hiermee zesde in het klassement.
over 16 uur
Nog 124 km - Pinot verschijnt vooraan! Over een paar honderd meter liggen de bergpunten voor het oprapen.
over 16 uur
Nog 125 km - De renners betreden de Côte de Chevenoz. Een klimmetje met een laag stijgingspercentage (3,4 procent), maar deze is hoog genoeg om de eerste gaatjes te laten vallen.
over 16 uur
Nog 125 km - Caleb Ewan moet lossen, hij lijkt de rustdag niet lekker te hebben verteerd.
over 16 uur
Nog 126 km - Bettiol en Cosnefroy realiseren zich dat het een kansloze missie is met z'n tweeën en laten zich inrekenen. De club is weer compleet.
over 16 uur
Nog 127 km - Bettiol en Cosnefroy rijden niet super hard door, zij zullen wachten (en hopen) op versterking. Als duo gaat het immers een erg zware dag worden.
over 16 uur
Nog 128 km - De eerste renners met een gaatje! Alberto Bettiol en Benoit Cosnefroy rijden 11 seconden van het peloton.
over 16 uur
Nog 132 km - Wie hebben we daar? Mathieu van der Poel rijdt vooraan het peloton! Is de renner van Alpecin-Deceunink goed uit de rustdag gekomen?
over 16 uur
Nog 133 km - Aanval van Maciej Bodnar! Er zitten meteen een aantal renners in zijn wiel, maar het gaat onwijs hard in de afdaling, ook in het peloton. Het lijkt erop dat ook deze vluchtpoging niet zal slagen.
over 16 uur
Nog 134 km - Nog 8 kilometer tot het eerste klimmetje van de dag. De Côte de Chevenoz (2,2 kilometer à 3,4 procent) is een opwarmertje voor de klimmetjes die nog komen.
over 16 uur
Je schoenen wisselen met 40 kilometer per uur, je moet het maar kunnen.
over 16 uur
Nog 137 km - Mathieu Burgaudeau rijdt weg van het peloton, maar het lijkt erop dat de Fransman weinig kans heeft op succes met de vluchtpoging. We blijven immers nog een tijdje afdalen.
over 16 uur
Mollema gaf voorafgaand aan de start aan dat hij vandaag als een van de grootste kansen van deze Tour ziet om een etappe te winnen: "Ik voel me goed vandaag, en ik heb er zin in. Er liggen echt kansen, zeker omdat we uit de rustdag komen. Ik heb gisteren een boek uitgelezen en ben weer aan een nieuwe begonnen. Zo hou ik mezelf bezig."
over 16 uur
Nog 147 km - Wie waagt de eerste vluchtpoging? In de afdaling is het uiterst moeilijk om weg te rijden.
over 16 uur
Nog 148 km - Het tempo ligt direct ontzettend hoog, de eerste 17 kilometer na de officieuze start wordt er grotendeels afgedaald.
over 16 uur
Officiële start! De renners zijn in Morzine vertrokken voor de tiende etappe van de Tour de France. De laatste keer dat een Tour-etappe vertrok uit Morzine, was in 2006. Destijds was het Matteo Tosatto dit in Mâcon als eerste over de streep kwam. Wie komt er vandaag als eerste binnen in Megève?
over 15 uur
Voorafgaand aan de start hield Pogacar het mondkapje evenals vorige week op. Vandaag testte wéér een teamgenoot positief op corona. Hoe angstig zal de Sloveen zijn om het virus op te lopen?
over 15 uur
Officieuze start! De renners zijn na aftellen van het publiek vertrokken voor de neutralisatie. De truien flankeren weer zij aan zij op de eerste linie, met één nieuw gezicht: geen Magnus Cort, maar Simon Geschke rijdt vandaag in de bolletjestrui.
over 15 uur
Mathieu van der Poel kende een lastige openingsweek van de Tour de France, maar hoopt beter te beginnen aan de tweede week. "Gisteren heb ik vrijwel de hele dag in bed gelegen", vertelt hij op het Twitter-account van de Tour de France. "Het was fijn om even uit te rusten. Ik hoop nu beter te rijden in de tweede week, want vandaag is de eerste van een paar hele zware dagen."
over 15 uur
Over tien minuten vertrekken de renners voor de officieuze start. Er staat een zware week voor de boeg, met vandaag als 'rustige' aftrap.
over 15 uur
Dit is het profiel van de tiende etappe van de Tour de France.
over 15 uur
over 15 uur
Slecht nieuws voor Tadej Pogacar en UAE Team Emirates! George Bennett test als tweede van het team positief op corona en moet de Tour noodgedwongen verlaten. Dit zal veel kopzorgen opleveren binnen het team, met name bij de geletruidrager. Als Pogacar corona krijgt, wordt hem de kans ontnomen om voor de derde keer op rij de Tour de France te winnen.
over 14 uur
Gisteren waren er, tot verrassing van velen, geen nieuwe coronagevallen op de rustdag in de Tour. Vandaag is het toch weer raak. Luke Durbridge van Team BikeExchange-Jayco testte vanochtend positief met milde klachten en gaat dus niet van start in de tiende etappe.
over 14 uur
Favorieten voor dagsucces:
⭐⭐⭐ Bauke Mollema, Dylan Teuns, Lennard Kämna
⭐⭐ Jakob Fuglsang, Maximilian Schachmann, Tim Wellens
⭐Wout van Aert, Stefan Küng
over 14 uur
Andere aanvallers die zich mogelijk gaan melden zijn Lennard Kämna, Tim Wellens én Dylan Teuns. Laatstgenoemde zat de afgelopen heuveletappes goed voorin, maar moest telkens in de slotkilometers afhaken. Het relatief korte parcours met een steile slotklim creëert wellicht een buitenkansje voor de Belg.
over 14 uur
Zondag was Mollema een van de favorieten om er met de etappezege vandoor te gaan. Maar mede door wat verkoudheidsklachten en mindere benen kwam hij er niet aan te pas. De renner van Trek-Segafredo krijgt dinsdag met meer uitgeruste benen een herkansing in een minder zware etappe.
over 14 uur
De kans is groot dat de klassementsrenners een poging tot dagsucces laten lopen, want in de komende vijf dagen staan er pittige beklimmingen op het programma in de Alpen. Dit geeft avonturiers als Bauke Mollema een nieuwe kans op een etappezege.
over 14 uur
De drie heuvels zijn een voorbode voor de lange slotklim die volgt. Het stijgingspercentage van de Montée de l'Altiport de Megève (19,2 km à 4,1 procent) is niet al te hoog, maar het venijn zit hem in de staart. De laatste paar honderd meter knikt de weg met 7,1 procent omhoog, voordat de renners aankomen bij de meet in Megève.
over 14 uur
Na een overwegend vlakke openingsfase komen de renners na 24 kilometer bij de eerste van drie klimmetjes: de Côte de Chevenez (2,2 kilometer à 2,9 procent). Daarna staan de Col de Jambaz (6,7 kilometer à 3,8 procent) en de Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses (4,5 kilometer à 3,9 procent) op het programma, maar tegen die tijd is de etappe al aardig op streek.
