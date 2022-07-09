- Tour de France
- Achtste etappe (heuvel)
- Dole-Lausanne (186,3 km)
- Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.40 uur
Today is @TamauPogi's 50th @LeTour stage He's collected: 🏆 2 overall victories 🥇 8 stage wins 💛 18 #MaillotJaune 🤍 40 White Jerseys ❤️🤍 7 Polka-dot Jerseys He's only worn the @TeamEmiratesUAE jersey 12 times! #TDFdata #TDF2022
Unfortunately, after the crash @kvermaerke has abandoned @LeTour. We will provide an update later but for now join us in wishing Kevin a speedy recovery. 💪🏻 #TDF2022
👟 Casually changing your shoe while riding your bike. A piece of cake for 🇫🇷 @romainbardet! 👟 Changer de chaussure tout en roulant, du gâteau pour 🇫🇷 @romainbardet ! #TDF2022
💛 @TeamEmiratesUAE have ordered the peloton to take it easy while we wait for the fallen riders, the breakaway are therefore able to increase their lead. Le peloton décide d'attendre les coureurs qui sont tombés ! Le trio de tête augmente donc son avance. #TDF2022
💥There's been a crash in the peloton has several riders are held up, like 🇫🇷@DavidGaudu ou encore 🇸🇰@PetoSagan 💥 Grosse chute au milieu du peloton ! Plusieurs coureurs sont allés au sol dont notamment 🇫🇷@DavidGaudu ou encore 🇸🇰@PetoSagan #TDF2022
- Cattaneo, Wright, Frison
- Van der Hoorn +0:28
- Peloton 1 +0:33
- Peloton 2 met Pogacar +0:46
🚩 We're off!!! 🚩 C'est parti !!! #TDF2022
#TDF2022 First climb of the day. How many points for @mathieuvdpoel and @Kri_s90? 😏
