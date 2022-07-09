Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de achtste etappe van de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Achtste etappe (heuvel)
  • Dole-Lausanne (186,3 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.40 uur
Wie wint de achtste etappe van de Tour de France?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 136 km - Gianni Moscon stapt af en verlaat de Tour de France.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 137 km - Wout van Aert en Fabio Jakobsen verschijnen vooraan in het peloton voor de strijd om de resterende punten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 139 km - Fred Wright komt als eerste over de streep bij de tussensprint en gaat met de 20 punten aan de haal. Een echte strijd was het niet, de Brit hoefde geen spier extra in te spannen.
een paar seconden geleden
De beste resultaten ooit in een Tour-etappe voor de drie renners op kop:

  • Fred Wright - 15
  • Mattia Cattaneo - 20 
  • Frederik Frison - 41
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 142 km - Ben O'Connor grijpt weer naar zijn been in de staart van het peloton, gaat de renner de etappe uitrijden?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 144 km - Over vijf kilometer krijgen we de tussensprint. Het kopgroepje gaat de 20, 17 en 15 punten pakken, maar wie raapt de rest van de punten op?
een paar seconden geleden
Interessant feitje tussendoor! Sinds 2000 zijn er dertien renners geweest die drie etappes op rij hetzelfde resultaat behaalden. Dit zijn ze en achter de namen staat het resultaat dat ze dus drie keer op rij behaalden:

  • Wout van Aert - 2
  • Matteo Trentin - 191
  • Michael Morkov - 198
  • Ramunas Navardauskas - 173
  • Sebastian Lang - 88
  • Sébastien Turgot - 6
  • Lance Armstrong - 1
  • Andrej Hauptman - 110
  • Peter Luttenberger - 20
  • Erik Zabel - 4
  • Alessandro Petacchi - 1
  • Fransisco Javier Cerezo - 144
  • Sébastien Talabardon - 136
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 150 km - Ben O'Connor, betrokken bij de val in het peloton een halfuurtje geleden, heeft moeite om het peloton bij te benen. Heeft hij veel schade opgelopen?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 154 km - Tiesj Benoot verschijnt vooraan het peloton, dat probeert naar de kopgroep toe te rijden. Het verschil bedraagt nog 2 minuten en 48 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze Tour kent nu zeven uitvallers van zeven verschillende teams:

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • AG2R Citroën Team
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • Team DSM
  • Bahrain-Victorious
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • TotalEnergies
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 158 km - Kevin Vermaerke moet de Tour verlaten na valpartij! Het zag er al een tijdje slecht uit voor de Belg en nu is het definitief: Vermaerke verlaat de Tour. Hij heeft in de valpartij mogelijk zijn sleutelbeen gebroken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 159 km - Schachmann was betrokken bij de val, en dat is te zien. Er zitten een aantal lelijke schrammen op zijn rechter jukbeen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 164 km - De mannen van UAE Emirates beheren, zoals inmiddels bijna gewoonlijk te noemen is, de eerste rij van het peloton. Gaat Pogacar vandaag voor drie op een rij?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 165 km - De voorsprong van het kopgroepje groeit verder, naar 1 minuut en 10 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 167 km - Een deel van de renners betrokken bij de val van zojuist sluit weer aan bij het peloton. Een ander deel is nog altijd de wonden aan het likken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 169 km - De twee groepen zijn weer compleet, het gehele peloton rijdt zo'n 40 seconden achter de drie op kop.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 171 km - Quinn Simmons neemt het peloton op sleeptouw en rekent Van der Hoorn weer in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 171 km - Het peloton is opgebroken door de harde val van Kevin Vermaerke, en Taco van der Hoorn is niet van plan te wachten tot het peloton weer compleet is. Dit is de huidige stand van zaken:

  1. Cattaneo, Wright, Frison
  2. Van der Hoorn +0:28
  3. Peloton 1 +0:33
  4. Peloton 2 met Pogacar +0:46
2 minuten geleden
Nog 172 km - Het is nog onduidelijk of Kevin Vermaerke door kan rijden. De regie houdt hem momenteel buiten beeld.
4 minuten geleden
Nog 173 km - Ook geletruidrager Pogacar was een van de slachtoffers, maar hij zit weer terug op de fiets.
6 minuten geleden
Not 176 km - Stevige valpartij in het peloton! Kevin Vermaerke voelt aan zijn sleutelbeen, dit ziet er niet goed uit...
9 minuten geleden
Nog 178 km - Deze vlucht lijkt meer succesvol, de namen: Mattia Cattaneo, Fred Wright en Frederik Frison. Samen pakken ze voor nu 14 seconden op het peloton.
10 minuten geleden
Nog 179 km - De vier aanvallers worden ingerekend en dus is alles weer ongedaan gemaakt. Meteen zien we drie andere renners het proberen.
11 minuten geleden
Nog 180 km - Het is een viertal geworden op kop! Cort en Pasqualon worden vergezeld door Cattaneo en Capiot, maar samen hebben ze slechts 4 seconden.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 181 km - Groenetruidrager Wout van Aert zit vooraan in het peloton, wil hij mee met de vlucht van de dag?
14 minuten geleden
Nog 183 km - Het is inmiddels geen verrassing meer! Magnus Cort zet de versnelling in, Andrea Pasqualon zit meteen in zijn wiel. Wie volgen er nog meer?
15 minuten geleden
Nog 183 km - De Italiaan krijgt niemand mee en laat zich weer inrekenen door het peloton.
15 minuten geleden
Nog 184 km - Eerste vluchtpoging! Iedereen in het peloton kijkt elkaar afwachtend aan en Kristian Sbaragli ziet zijn kans schoon en zet de aanval in. Lukt het hem een afstand op te bouwen?
16 minuten geleden
Officiële start! On y va, het signaal van de wedstrijdleiding klinkt en de achtste etappe van de Tour de France is begonnen. Het tempo zit er meteen lekker in, de teller staat op 62 kilometer per uur.
18 minuten geleden
De truiendragers vandaag:

  1. Geel: Tadej Pogacar
  2. Groen: Wout van Aert
  3. Bolletjes: Magnus Cort
  4. Wit: Thomas Pidcock (tweede achter geletruidrager Pogacar)
25 minuten geleden
Net als gisteren zien we vandaag een lange neutralisatie. Over 6 kilometer barst het wielergeweld los.
29 minuten geleden
Départ fictif! Het startsein klinkt en we zijn vertrokken voor de neutralisatie. Welke renners verschuiven er naar voren, om de vluchtpoging zo direct in te kunnen zetten?
31 minuten geleden
Warren Barguil heeft ook wel zin om mee te rijden voor dagzege. Tegen Sporza zegt hij: "Het is een etappe voor de baroudeurs en de punchers, ideaal voor mij dus."
36 minuten geleden
Het profiel van de achtste etappe van de Tour de France! Vier klimmetjes passeren de revue: twee van categorie 4, twee van categorie 3.
één uur geleden
Nog een kwartier tot de officieuze start. Wat voor een etappe krijgen we vandaag, na de loodzware etappe van gisteren? Pinot en Duchesne hebben er in ieder geval zin in!
één uur geleden
De renners dragen zoals gewoonlijk uiteraard weer een mondkapje voor de start van de etappe. Zouden zij zich na de meldingen van de eerste twee besmettingen extra zorgen maken?
