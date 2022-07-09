Cattaneo, Wright, Frison Van der Hoorn +0:28 Peloton 1 +0:33 Peloton 2 met Pogacar +0:46

- Het peloton is opgebroken door de harde val van Kevin Vermaerke, en Taco van der Hoorn is niet van plan te wachten tot het peloton weer compleet is. Dit is de huidige stand van zaken: