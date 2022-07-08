Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de zevende etappe van de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Zevende etappe (bergetappe)
  • Tomblaine-La Super Planche des Belles Filles (176,3 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.30 uur
over één dag
Nog 4,5 km - Het is tergend spannend. Het verschil met het peloton is nog iets meer dan 1 minuut, maar UAE Emirates houdt het tempo er goed in. Als Kämna ritzege wil, mag hij niet meer vertragen.
over één dag
Nog 4,8 km - Kämna rijdt solo weg van Geschke, die gezien lijkt. Rijdt Kämna solo naar de finish?
over één dag
Nog 5,5 km - Kämna rijdt weg bij Dylan Teuns en dus krijgt Geschke toch nog een compagnon op de berg. Twee Duitsers aan kop!
over één dag
Nog 5,8 km - Het verschil tussen Geschke en het peloton is nog 1 minuut en 15 seconden.
over één dag
Nog 6,0 km - Durbridge moet toch lossen, terwijl Kämna en Teuns 5 seconden achter Geschke rijden.
over één dag
Nog 6,7 km - Simon Geschke wil nog wel even! Hij heeft al meerdere keren in zijn eentje voorop gereden vandaag, en vooralsnog hebben Teuns en Kämna geen antwoord. Ook Durbridge heeft geen antwoord, maar het is al onwijs knap dat hij er nog bij is.
over één dag
Nog 7,2 km - Schachmann moet passen! Dat betekent dat Pogacar hoogstwaarschijnlijk het geel behoudt.
over één dag
Nog 9,1 km - De slotfase is begonnen. Het verschil bedraagt nog altijd 1 minuut en 44 seconden.
over één dag
Nog 13 km - Teuns ruikt een kans om de ritzege te pakken, en trekt de kopgroep nog maar eens vooruit. Lukt het de Belg om net als in 2019 de etappe op La Super Planche des Belles Filles te winnen?
over één dag
Nog 13 km - Ook groenetruidrager Van Aert meldt zich vooraan in het peloton. Het verschil met de kopgroep groeit weer een beetje, richting de 2 minuten.
over één dag
Nog 15 km - Langzaam ontstaan er verschillende groepjes op kop van het peloton. Links rijden de knechten van Pogacar en rechts zien we het team van Quintana opstomen. Wat voor slot gaat deze etappe krijgen?
over één dag
Nog 17 km - Nog 10 kilometer tot de voet van de slotklim. La Super Planche des Belles Filles is overigens de eerste beklimming van de eerste categorie deze Tour.
over één dag
Nog 19 km - Terwijl het verschil tussen het peloton en de kopgroep nog altijd afneemt, zien verschillende renners afhaken. Onder anderen Pedersen, Ciccone, Planckaert en Van Keirsbulck laten lopen.
over één dag
Nog 20 km - De weg stijgt voorzichtig, en het verschil zakt weer. Het bedraagt nu nog maar 2 minuten en 5 seconden, wat betekent dat Pogacar virtueel terug in het geel rijdt. Het verschil met Schachmann in het klassement is 2 minuten en 7 seconden.
over één dag
In elk van de vorige vijf Tour-etappes die eindigden op La Planche des Belles Filles was er aan het einde van de etappe een nieuwe leider van het algemeen klassement. Vier van de vijf leiders wonnen dat jaar de Tour, met Giulio Ciccone in 2019 als uitzondering.
over één dag
Nog 22 km - Het verschil bedraagt nog 2 minuten en 30 seconden terwijl de renners richting de laatste 20 kilometer rijden. Wanneer lanceert Pogacar de aanval?
over één dag
De laatste keer dat de Col des Croix deel uitmaakte van de Tour was in 2019, toen de etappe ook finishte op La Planche des Belles Filles. Thomas De Gendt was de eerste renner bovenop de Col des Croix, Dylan Teuns won de etappe.
over één dag
Nog 25 km - Nog altijd zien we de mannen van Team UAE Emirates vooraan rijden. Pogacar heeft nog altijd zijn zinnen gezet op ritwinst.
over één dag
Dit is de gemiddelde snelheid per halfuur:

  • Eerste halfuur: 52,1 kilometer per uur
  • Tweede halfuur: 52,1 kilometer per uur
  • Derde halfuur: 47,5 kilometer per uur
  • Vierde halfuur: 44,1 kilometer per uur
  • Vijfde halfuur: 42,4 kilometer per uur
  • Zesde halfuur: 46,2 kilometer per uur
over één dag
Nog 31 km - Magnus Cort zal hopen dat de kopgroep en het peloton weer herenigen vóór de finish: als Geschke of Teuns de ritzege pakt - en dus ook de volle buit op de Col des Croix - dan is de Deen zijn bolletjestrui kwijt.
over één dag
Nog 32 km - Voorlopig lijkt het erop dat de ploeg van Pogacar de zaakjes wel onder controle heeft op kop van het peloton. Het verschil bungelt een beetje tussen de 2,5 minuut en de 3 minuten. Dit zal richting het einde van de etappe vermoedelijk genoeg krimpen om Pogacar geel te laten behouden.
over één dag
Nog 35 km - Het verschil bedraagt nog zo'n 2 minuten en 42 seconden, terwijl de renners op weg zijn naar de laatste en tevens zwaarste klim van de dag: La Super Planche des Belles Filles.
over één dag
Maximilian Schachmann rijdt momenteel virtueel in het geel. De laatste keer dat de Duitser in een leiderstrui reed, was tijdens Parijs-Nice. Hij reed toen zes dagen aan de leiding en won uiteindelijk!
over één dag
Nog 39 km - Geschke komt weer als eerste boven! Zijn bergpuntentotaal groeit hierdoor naar 4. Dylan Teuns pakt het laatste punt.
over één dag
Nog 40 km - Op de Col des Croix daalt de voorsprong van de kopgroep weer onder de 3 minuten, maar de zeven mannen zijn bijna boven. Wie pakt de bergpunten dit keer?
over één dag
De kopgroep van 7 is uitstekend aan het samenwerken. De voorsprong groeit voorzichtig, terwijl de kopbeurten netjes van elkaar worden overgenomen. Rijdt deze club naar de finish, of komt Pogacar met zijn knechten op tijd bij?
over één dag
Nog 43 km - Met nog maar 43 kilometer op de teller blijft de voorsprong (langzaam) oplopen. Inmiddels rijdt de kopgroep zo'n 3 minuten en 14 seconden voor het peloton.
over één dag
Nog 52 km - Erviti en Barthe gaan weer aansluiten! We krijgen dus wederom een kopgroep van zeven renners, die 3 minuten voorsprong gaan verdedigen.
over één dag
Nog 54 km - Virtueel rijdt Maximilian Schachmann momenteel in het geel, maar de kans dat Pogacar voor het einde van de etappe nog dichterbij komt is vrij aanzienlijk.
over één dag
Nog 55 km - De vijf koplopers lijken tevreden met de samenstelling van het kopgroepje, al proberen Erviti en Barthe er in de afdaling nog terug bij te komen. Zij liggen er 11 seconden achter.
over één dag
Nog 58 km - Dit is de huidige stand in het bergklassement:

  1. Magnus Cort - 11 punten 
  2. Alexis Vuillermoz - 2 punten
  3. Wout van Aert - 2 punten
  4. Simon Geschke - 2 punten (2 vandaag)
  5. Quinn Simmons - 1 punt
  6. David Gaudu - 1 punt
  7. Jakob Fuglsang - 1 punt
  8. Lennard Kämna - 1 punt  (1 vandaag)
over één dag
Nog 62 km - Met twee renners, Kämna en Schachmann, is BORA-hansgrohe het best vertegenwoordigd in de kopgroep. Hoe goed kunnen zij samenwerken?
over één dag
Nog 63 km - Pedersen wordt opgeslokt door het peloton. Dit is de huidige stand van zaken:

  1. Kämna, Schachmann, Geschke, Teuns, Durbridge
  2. Erviti, Barthe +0:30
  3. Asgreen +0:50
  4. Peloton +2:34
over één dag
Nog 66 km - Het treintje van UAE voorop het peloton heeft het zwaar en het verschil loopt op, op de Col de la Grosse Pierre. De kopgroep van vijf heeft inmiddels 2 minuten en 34 seconden.
over één dag
Nog 68 km - Geschke is met de goede benen uit bed gestapt. De Duitser rijdt weg van de vier om de bergpunten op te rapen. De twee punten gaan naar Geschke en Kämna pakt het resterende puntje mee.
over één dag
Nog 69 km - Teuns sluit ook weer aan en dat betekent dat we vijf mannen op kop hebben: Kämna, Schachmann, Geschke, Teuns en Durbridge.
over één dag
Nog 69 km - Het vroege lossen van Ciccone betekent dat ploegmaat Pedersen constant voor niets op kop heeft gereden. Hij laat zich inmiddels ook afzakken.
over één dag
Nog 70 km - Geschke sluit aan bij de drie op kop, terwijl Teuns nog de nodige moeite heeft om aan te haken.
over één dag
Nog 70 km - Dit is de huidige stand van zaken:

  1. Kämna, Schachmann, Durbridge
  2. Geschke, Teuns, Barthe +0:04
  3. Asgreen, Erviti +0:09
  4. Pedersen +0:14
  5. Ciccone +0:40
  6. Peloton +2:00
over één dag
Nog 70 km - Ook Pedersen moet lossen. Er vinden een hoop verschuivingen plaats.
