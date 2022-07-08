- Tour de France
- Zevende etappe (bergetappe)
- Tomblaine-La Super Planche des Belles Filles (176,3 km)
- LIVE
- Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.30 uur
⛰ A short but steep climb. Discover the 3D profile of La Super Planche des Belles-Filles. ⛰ Une ascension courte mais très pentue. Voici le profil 3D de l'ascension vers La Super Planche des Belles-Filles. #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
⏱ The gap to the break has now dropped to under 2' with 19km to go. ⏱ L'écart entre les hommes de tête passe maintenant en dessous des 2' ! #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
- Magnus Cort - 11 punten
- Alexis Vuillermoz - 2 punten
- Wout van Aert - 2 punten
- Simon Geschke - 2 punten (2 vandaag)
- Quinn Simmons - 1 punt
- David Gaudu - 1 punt
- Jakob Fuglsang - 1 punt
- Lennard Kämna - 1 punt (1 vandaag)
There are now 5 grouped together up front: Il ne reste que 5 coureurs à l'avant : 🇩🇪 @lennardkaemna 🇩🇪 @MaxSchachmann 🇩🇪 @simongeschke 🇧🇪 @dylan_teuns 🇦🇺 @luke_durbridge1 #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
- Kämna, Schachmann, Geschke, Teuns, Durbridge
- Erviti, Barthe +0:30
- Asgreen +0:50
- Peloton +2:34
- Kämna, Schachmann, Durbridge
- Geschke, Teuns, Barthe +0:04
- Asgreen, Erviti +0:09
- Pedersen +0:14
- Ciccone +0:40
- Peloton +2:00