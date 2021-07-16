Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de negentiende etappe in de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Overwegend vlak (207 km)
  • LIVE:
  • Cavendish kan 35e ritzege boeken
  • Verwacht aankomst: rond 17.15 uur
  • Bekijk hier de tijdsverschillen
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 134 km - Precies op het moment dat de rust lijkt teruggekeerd, probeert Theuns het opnieuw. Hij krijgt dit keer gezelschap van Pilott.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 139 km - De volgende poging komt van Nairo Quintana. Wat heeft de Colombiaan dan voor plannen? Daar gaan we nooit achterkomen, want hij wordt al snel gegrepen.
een paar seconden geleden
Het is bij deze mannen in de kopgroep is het momenteel een stuk rustiger dan in het peloton, waar verschillende ploegen azen op de aanval.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 141 km - UAE Team Emirates is het een beetje zat en besluit breed over de weg te rijden. Desondanks kan Toms Skujins wegrijden. Wie kan er mee?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 142 km - De mannen van UAE Team Emirates rijden het gat dicht, maar meteen zien we een nieuwe aanval! Brent Van Moer en Jasper Stuyven proberen het.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 144 km - Tegenaanval in het peloton! Edward Theuns, Michal Kwiatowski, Jonas Rickaert, Jelle Wallays en Cyril Barthe rijden weg bij het peloton, maar de samenwerking loopt vooralsnog niet echt gesmeerd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 153 km - Mark Cavendish laat zich niet uit de tent lokken en verspilt niet teveel energie. De Brit komt als tiende over de streep en pakt zes punten. Michael Matthews wint de sprint in het peloton en verkleint zijn achterstand op Cavendish met drie punten.

  • Puntenklassement:
  • 1. Mark Cavendish 304 (+6)
  • 2. Michael Matthews  269 (+9)
  • 3. Sonny Colbrelli 216 (+8)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 153 km - Zimmermann passeert als eerste de tussensprint en mag een kleine bonus op zijn naam schrijven. Over vier minuten liggen de overige punten van negen t/m één nog klaar voor het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 158 km - In het eerste uur is er een afstand van 48 kilometer afgelegd. We naderen de tussensprint en dus trekken de mannen van Deceuninck-Quick-Step met Mark Cavendish naar voren.
4 minuten geleden
Nog 161 km - Enric Mas is net als Colbrelli achterop geraakt na de val. De Spanjaard probeert met ploeggenoten Carlos Verona en Jorge Arcas terug te keren in het peloton, waar de mannen van Alpecin-Fenix aan kop blijven sleuren.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 167 km - Weer een valpartij in het peloton! De concentratie lijkt in de derde week van de Tour wat af te nemen bij de renners, want voor de tweede keer zien we een onnodige valpartij. De schade is voornamelijk aan het materiaal, want vrij snel kan iedereen met nieuwe fietsen weer vertrekken.
13 minuten geleden
Nog 170 km - Over bijna 20 kilometer staat er nog een tussensprint op de rol. De strijd om de groene trui is nog niet gestreden, want Michael Matthews heeft slechts 38 punten achterstand op Mark Cavendish. Op de eindstreep liggen overigens ook nog eens vijftig punten te wachten op de winnaar.

  • Stand puntenklassement:
  • 1. Mark Cavendish 298
  • 2. Michael Matthews 260
  • 3. Sonny Colbrelli 208
22 minuten geleden
Nog 173 km - De voorsprong van Bernard, Rutsch, Mohoric, Clarke, Zimmermann en Bonnamour blijft rond de vier minuten hangen.
23 minuten geleden
Bol: 'Kans op massasprint is fifty-fifty'
Cees Bol is bij een massasprint een van de Nederlanders met de beste kaarten voor dagsucces. De renner van DSM vraagt zich echter af of er over 175 kilometer wel wordt gesprint om de dagzege. "Als het zover komt, ben ik er klaar voor. Maar ik ben ook voorbereid op een ander scenario", aldus de 25-jarige renner. "Een massasprint is realistisch, maar het is naar mijn mening fifty-fifty."
34 minuten geleden
Nog 187 km - De voorsprong van de vluchters loopt op richting de vier minuten, waarna de mannen van Alpecin-Fenix en Team DSM het heft in handen nemen. Het Deceuninck-Quick-Step van Mark Cavendish is nog niet in beeld.
44 minuten geleden
Nog 192 km - Op de enige beklimming van de dag raapt Jonas Rutsch het laatste bergpuntje van deze Tour de France op. De strijd om de bergtrui is na gisteren al gestreden: Tadej Pogacar is de winnaar van het bergklassement.
één uur geleden
Nog 194 km - Na een wat chaotische start zijn zes vluchters vertrokken die bijna een minuut voorsprong hebben. In het peloton wachten ze op de renners die terugkeren na de valpartij en dus lijkt de vlucht van de dag nu al een feit.
één uur geleden
Nog 197 km - We hebben een zestal leiders, die een voorsprong van bijna een halve minuut hebben. De namen: Bernard, Rutsch, Mohoric, Clarke, Zimmermann en Bonnamour.
één uur geleden
Nog 199 km - Wat doet Pogacar daar? Hij meldt zich bij enkele renners die willen vertrekken, om ogenschijnlijk te vertellen dat het na de valpartij van zojuist niet het moment is om te gaan.
één uur geleden
Nog 203 km - Iedereen zit inmiddels weer op de fiets, maar door de verwarring van de val lijken de vluchters een kans te krijgen om vroeg weg te rijden.
één uur geleden
Nog 205 km - Valpartij in het peloton! We zijn pas net weg en direct ontstaat er een valpartij in het peloton. Konrad, Bennett, Van Moer, Henao en Geraint Thomas zijn erbij betrokken. Het lijkt erop dat het Van Moer was, die het domino-effect in gang zette.
één uur geleden
Officiële start! Naast de sprinters, ruiken ook de aanvallers vandaag hun laatste kans. Het zal daarom een hevig gevecht worden: wie gaat er mee in de aanval?
één uur geleden
Neutrale zone - Het peloton, dat bestaat uit nog 142 renners, zit op de fiets. Miguel Ángel López en Michael Woods maakten eerder vandaag bekend dat zij niet zouden starten. Het tweetal richt zich op de Vuelta a España en de Olympische Spelen.
één uur geleden
Het profiel van de negentiende etappe van deze 108e editie van de Ronde van Frankrijk.
één uur geleden
Eén van die renners is Mark Cavendish, die vandaag zijn 35e etappezege in de Ronde van Frankrijk kan boeken. Hij zou Eddy Merckx, die 34 ritten won, daarmee achter zich laten.
één uur geleden
Parijs is niet ver meer, zo weet ook Tadej Pogacar. De geletruidrager zal vandaag tijdens de overwegend vlakke rit naar Libourne niet tot weinig in de problemen komen. Voor hem wordt het naar alle waarschijnlijkheid min of meer een rustdag, maar dat zal voor de sprinters en aanvallers anders zijn.
2 uur geleden
