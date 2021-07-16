- Tour de France
- Overwegend vlak (207 km)
- LIVE:
- Cavendish kan 35e ritzege boeken
- Verwacht aankomst: rond 17.15 uur
Mais il fait quoi avec son arrosoir lui à gauche ? Je pleure 😂 #TDF2021
- Puntenklassement:
- 1. Mark Cavendish 304 (+6)
- 2. Michael Matthews 269 (+9)
- 3. Sonny Colbrelli 216 (+8)
Sonny Colbrelli se porte à la hauteur du service médical. Le champion d'Italie est bien allé au sol. Il est en compagnie de Guillaume Martin qui lui ne semble pas touché. Enric Mas, 6ème du général, est derrière, attendu par ses équipiers. #TDF2021
👍 Zum Geburtstag viel Glück @AndreGreipel! 🇩🇪 👍 Happy birthday André! 🇩🇪 👍 Joyeux anniversaire André ! 🇩🇪 #TDF2021
Our riders will wear a black armband during stage 19 of @LeTour, in tribute to the victims of the deadly floods which hit northern Europe, including Belgium, home of many partners of our team & major cycling events. We stand by all those affected by this disaster.
Pogacar letting Kwiatkowski know who is the boss of the peloton. "No breakaway for you!" #TDF2021
👋 Au revoir Mourenx! We're off to Libourne! 👋 @Mairie_Mourenx ! Direction @ville_libourne pour la 19ème étape de ce #TDF2021 !
🤩 From one legend to another. Respect! 🤩 D'une légende à une autre ! Respect ! #TDF2021
