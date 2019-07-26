De negentiende etappe van de Tour de France is vrijdag stilgelegd. Door hagelbuien is een deel van het parcours te glad en te modderig om overheen te rijden. Lees alle reacties in dit liveblog.

Tour de France · 5 uur geleden
Ploegleider Jumbo: 'Hebben zeker gevloekt in de auto'
Bij Grischa Niermann, ploegleider van Jumbo-Visma, heerst teleurstelling door het stilleggen van de negentiende etappe. Jumbo-Visma was met Laurens De Plus en Steven Kruijswijk vertegenwoordigd in de groep met favorieten. "We hadden er bewust voor gezorgd dat Laurens nog bij 'Stevie' was, zodat 'Stevie' niet alles uit de kast hoefde te halen om zo hard mogelijk de Iseran op de rijden", aldus Niermann. "Het is voor ons dus heel zuur dat de koers is stilgelegd en we hebben zeker gevloekt in de auto. Maar het is absoluut een wijs besluit van de jury. Dit is overmacht, niks aan te doen."
Tour de France · 5 uur geleden
Na de gestaakte etappe van vandaag is ook de etappe van morgen door de organisatie van de Tour de France ingekort vanwege het slechte weer. Gaat Steven Kruijswijk toeslaan in Val Thorens is de grote vraag? Verslaggevers Daan de Ridder en Mark Leene blikken vooruit.
Tour dag 20: 'Zeer lange slotklim moet Kruijswijk op podium brengen'
Tour de France · 5 uur geleden
De erelijst van geletruidrager Egan Bernal
Het succes van Egan Bernal in de Tour de France komt voor menig volger niet helemaal als een verrassing. Bernal mag dan pas 22 jaar oud zijn, de Colombiaan heeft de erelijst van een routinier. Een greep.

  • Eindklassement en ritzege in de Ronde van Zwitserland (2019);
  • Eindklassement Parijs-Nice (2019);
  • Eindklassement en twee ritzeges in de Ronde van Californië (2018);
  • Ritzege in de Ronde van Romandië (2018).
Tour de France · 5 uur geleden
Mart Smeets blikt voor NU.nl dagelijks terug op de Tour de France. De etappe van vandaag werd vroegtijdig gestaakt door de slechte weersomstandigheden. Smeets bespreekt de keuze van organisator ASO om de tijd vast te stellen bovenop de Col de l'Iseran.
Mart Smeets: ‘Alaphilippe pakte op de daling al veel tijd’
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:50
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:30
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:25
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:19
Dit is de enige klim die overblijft na het besluit van de Tour-organisatie om de twintigste etappe met 70 kilometer in te korten. Op de intimiderende slotklim naar Val Thorens, die 33,4 kilometer lang is en een gemiddeld stijgingspercentage van 5,5 procent kent, wordt deze zinderende Tour de France beslist.
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:11
Laatste Alpen-rit Tour de France flink ingekort
De etappe van morgen is voor ruim de helft ingekort. Door modderstromen op de weg is de Cormet de Roselend, de eerste klim in deze rit, onbegaanbaar. De renners starten nog steeds in Albertville, maar steken vanaf daar direct naar de voet van de klim naar Val Thorens. Deze laatste Alpen-rit is nu nog maar 59 kilometer lang in plaats van de ingetekende 130 kilometer. De start van de etappe is om 14.30 uur.
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:10
Ook teambaas Dave Brailsford van Team INEOS staat volledig achter de beslissing van de organisatie van de Tour de France om de negentiende etappe stil te leggen. 'Dit is geen race waard.'
Brailsford prijst organisatie Tour: 'Dit was levensgevaarlijk'
Tour de France · gisteren om 20:50
Steven Kruijswijk kan zich vinden in de beslissing van de organisatie van de Tour de France om de negentiende etappe vroegtijdig te beëindigen.
Kruijswijk na gestaakte etappe: 'Dit is niet het einde'
Tour de France · gisteren om 20:20
Tour de France · gisteren om 20:00
Thomas gaat knechten voor leider Bernal
Geraint Thomas zegt dat hij gaat knechten voor Egan Bernal om de gele trui voor Team INEOS naar Parijs te brengen. Lang hulden de renners en begeleiders bij de ploeg zich in stilzwijgen over de kopman van de ploeg. Daar bestaat bij Thomas geen twijfel meer over na Bernals machtsovername in de hectische negentiende etappe. "Op weg naar de laatste etappe, met Egan in het geel, het belangrijkste is dat hij de klus klaart. Natuurlijk heeft hij een behoorlijke voorsprong op iedereen. Dus ja, ik ga hem nu volledig ondersteunen."
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:57
De organisatie van de Tour de France komt opnieuw met een bijgewerkt algemeen klassement. In deze nieuwe ranglijst heeft Steven Kruijswijk een grotere achterstand op geletruidrager Egan Bernal dan eerder het geval was.

  1. Egan Bernal - 78.00.42
  2. Julian Alaphilippe +0.48
  3. Geraint Thomas +1.16
  4. Steven Kruijswijk +1.28
  5. Emanuel Buchmann +1.55
  6. Mikel Landa +4.35
  7. Rigoberto Urán +5.14
  8. Nairo Quintana +5.17
  9. Alejandro Valverde +6.25
  10. Richie Porte +6.28
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:40
'Dit is wel mijn meest bizarre etappe ooit'
"Zo gek heb ik het nog nooit meegemaakt. Dit is wel mijn meest bizarre etappe ooit", zegt Dylan van Baarle tegenover het ANP over de bizarre negentiende etappe in de Tour de France. De rit werd op zo'n 30 kilometer van de finish stilgelegd vanwege hevige weersomstandigheden. Van Baarle ziet bovendien zijn ploeggenoot Egan Bernal de gele trui veroveren. "Het is mooi dat Bernal nu leidt. Aan de andere kant denk ik dat hij er nog beter had voorgestaan als hij ook de laatste berg had kunnen beklimmen."
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:30
Dit is het profiel van de etappe van morgen, de laatste Alpen-rit in deze 106e editie van de Tour de France.
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:20
Kruijswijk: 'Jammer dat etappe wordt geannuleerd'
Steven Kruijswijk baalt ervan dat de negentiende etappe van de Tour de France moest worden stilgelegd. De kopman van Jumbo-Visma heeft wel begrip voor de beslissing van organisatie van de Franse wielerronde. "Het is jammer dat deze etappe wordt geannuleerd, omdat er wel wat meer inzat", zegt Kruijswijk na afloop. "Maar die keuze moest de organisatie nemen en dat is terecht." (1/2)
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:20
Kruijswijk beseft: 'Doorfietsen geen optie'
De tweede Alpenrit werd zo'n 30 kilometer van de meet stilgelegd vanwege hevige weersomstandigheden. De afdaling van de Col de l'Iseran was door zware hagelbuien onbegaanbaar geworden voor de renners, waarop de organisatie van de Tour besloot de rit stil te leggen. "Als ik de beelden zo zie, dan was dit de enige juiste beslissing die ze konden nemen", concludeert Kruijswijk. "Doorfietsen was geen optie." (2/2)
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:10
'Zou geweldig zijn om eerste Colombiaanse Tour-winnaar te worden'
Egan Bernal verhaalt over de bizarre en de voor hem gracieuze negentiende etappe in de Tour de France. "Om eerlijk te zijn, ik wist niet wat er gebeurde. Ik hoorde op mijn oortje dat de race was gefinisht en ik zei: 'Nee, ik wil doorgaan'. Ze spraken in het Engels en ik was er niet zeker van. Alleen toen ik stopte en mijn directeur me vertelde dat ik in het geel reed, voelde ik opluchting. Ik kan het nog niet geloven. Ik ga morgen vol gas en pas als ik over de streep in Parijs rijd, dan pas ga ik geloven dat dit waar is. Er is nog een zware etappe te gaan. Het is een korte. Om de eerste Colombiaanse Tour-winnaar te worden zou geweldig zijn."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:47
Wie wint de Tour de France?
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:36
Bernal is zelfs nog gehuldigd in zijn gele trui! De Colombiaan heeft de eindwinst in de Tour de France voor het grijpen.
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:28
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:28
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:23
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:22
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:11
'Ik denk niet dat het geel nog mogelijk is'
Er klinkt berusting bij Julian Alaphilippe na het verliezen van zijn gele trui aan Egan Bernal. "Ik denk niet dat het geel nog mogelijk is", zegt Alaphilippe bij France 2 na de gestaakte rit. "Ik ben geklopt door renners die sterker zijn dan ik. Zo is het nu eenmaal. Ik had het wel verwacht", vat hij de strijd op de Col de l'Iseran samen. "Ik heb alles gegeven en ik kan mezelf niets verwijten."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:03
En daarmee is dit ook het officiële algemeen klassement na deze bizarre negentiende etappe.
  1. Egan Bernal
  2. Julian Alaphilippe +0.45
  3. Geraint Thomas +1.03
  4. Steven Kruijswijk +1.15
  5. Emanuel Buchmann +1.42
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:00
Dit is de officiële rituitslag van de negentiende etappe van de Tour de France. Een kanttekening: Er wordt geen ritwinnaar uitgeroepen.

  1. Egan Bernal - 2.44.00
  2. Simon Yates +0.05
  3. Warren Barguil +0.41
  4. Laurens De Plus +0.50
  5. Steven Kruijswijk +0.50
  6. Geraint Thomas +0.50
  7. Emanuel Buchmann +0.50
  8. Vincenzo Nibali +0.50
  9. Richie Porte +1.18
  10. Gregor Mühlberger +1.18
  11. Wout Poels +1.50
  12. Damiano Caruso +1.50
  13. Alejandro Valverde +1.50
  14. Julian Alaphilippe +2.07
  15. Rigoberto Urán +2.30
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:57
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:52
Julian Alaphilippe deelt een handshake uit aan Christian Prudhomme, de directeur van de Tour de France.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:50
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:49
Steven Kruijswijk steekt zijn duimpje omhoog als hij in de ploegleiderswagen van teambaas Richard Plugge plaatsneemt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:46
Egan Bernal krijgt dus ook niet de bonificatieseconden die verkrijgbaar zijn bij de finish. Dat is vrij logisch, aangezien de finish natuurlijk niet bereikt is, maar de renner van INEOS is nu dus ook definitief niet uitgeroepen als ritwinnaar. De Colombiaan behoudt wel zijn acht seconden bonificatie op de top van de Col d'Iseran. Ook Simon Yates (5) en Warren Barguil (2) pakten daar bonificatieseconden, maar zij spelen geen rol in het algemeen klassement.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:44
Een beeld uit de afdaling van de Col de l'Iseran, waar na een hagelbui de weg onbegaanbaar is geworden.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:41
Er wordt geen etappewinnaar aangewezen in deze negentiende rit van de Tour de France. Egan Bernal schrijft dus niet de rit op zijn naam. Dat maakt de organisatie van de Tour de France net bekend. Bernal wordt wel de nieuwe geletruidrager. 

De tijdsverschillen voor het algemeen klassement worden nog wel gewoon berekend op basis van de doorkomsten op de top van de Col d'Iseran.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:38
Egan Bernal valt na de definitieve staking van de negentiende etappe zijn teamgenoten in de armen. De 22-jarige Colombiaan is de nieuwe leider in de Tour de France.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:36
Een officieel algemeen klassement is nog niet bekend. We weten dus nog niet wat de exacte verschillen zijn, maar de top vijf kunnen we wel geven:

  1. Egan Bernal
  2. Julian Alaphilippe
  3. Geraint Thomas
  4. Steven Kruijswijk
  5. Emanuel Buchmann
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:32
Dit zijn de klassementsleiders na de deze bizarre, negentiende etappe in de Tour de France.

Algemeen klassement: Egan Bernal
Puntenklassement: Peter Sagan
Bergklassement: Romain Bardet
Jongerenklassement: Egan Bernal
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:30
gisteren om 17:30
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:29
Knaven met gemengde gevoelens over stillegging
Servais Knaven houdt gemengde gevoelens over aan het stilleggen van deze negentiende etappe. "Het is verschillend. Ik ben blij dat Egan het geel heeft, maar ik baal ook dat we het niet hebben kunnen afronden en meer tijd hebben kunnen  pakken dan we nu hebben", aldus de ploegleider van INEOS. "Het wordt morgen een lastige dag met weinig verschillen. Aan de andere kant mogen we ook blij zijn dat we de koers hard hebben gemaakt."
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:28
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:24
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:24
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:23
Brailsford: 'Absoluut een terechte beslissing'
"Het is absoluut een terechte beslissing", zegt INEOS-teambaas Dave Brailsford bij de NOS. "De beelden spreken tot de verbeelding. Dit is geen race waard. We moeten als eerste denken aan de gezondheid van de fans en de renners. De ASO heeft het goed gedaan met de beslissing. We konden niet racen. Hadden ze langer gewacht, dan waren de renners in een zone terechtgekomen waarin de veiligheid van de race niet gewaarborgd kon worden."
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:22
We kunnen een rituitslag melden in deze negentiende etappe:

  1. Egan Bernal - 2.44.00
  2. Simon Yates + 0.10
  3. Warren Barguil + 0.55
  4. Laurens De Plus + 0.58
  5. Steven Kruijswijk + 0.58
  6. Geraint Thomas + 0.58
  7. Emanuel Buchmann + 0.58
  8. Vincenzo Nibali + 0.58
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:17
Het is nu wachten op de officiële uitslagen van de Tour de France en meer reacties uit de koers. Eén ding is zeker: we gaan niet meer koersen vandaag!
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:16
Het is terecht dat de Tour-organisatie de wedstrijd heeft stilgelegd vanwege de hagelbui in de afdaling van de Col d'Iseran.
