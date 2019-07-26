De negentiende etappe van de Tour de France is vrijdag stilgelegd. Door hagelbuien is een deel van het parcours te glad en te modderig om overheen te rijden. Lees alle reacties in dit liveblog.
- Tour de France
- Negentiende rit
- Wedstrijd geneutraliseerd
- Geel voor Bernal
- Hagelbui in afdaling Iseran
Cycling🚴♂️ - Bernal will be 22 years and 196 days on 28 July. Youngest riders to win @LeTour 19-355 - Cornet🇫🇷 - 1904 22-187 - Faber🇱🇺 - 1909 22-280 - Lapize🇫🇷 - 1910 22-288 - Gimondi🇮🇹 - 1965 22-292 - Thys🇧🇪 - 1913 22-346 - Fignon🇫🇷 - 1983 22-352 - R. Maes🇧🇪 - 1935 #TDF2019
Saturday’s #TourdeFrance stage has been shortened due to weather and landslides. It will be 59km, using the same finish to Val Thorens but with the middle of the stage cut out. The new profile:
Cycling🚴♂️ - Tomorrow's stage over 59km will be the shortest stage in line in @LeTour since stage 9 in 1996 (46km), which was also shortened due to bad weather. Bjarne Riis won that stage, claimed the yellow jersey and went on to win the Tour. #TDF2019
🔈 🇪🇸 💛 This is what wearing this jersey means to @Eganbernal. 💛 Porter ce Maillot signifie beaucoup pour Egan Bernal. #TDF2019
Merijn Zeeman: ‘Kruijswijk staat morgen sowieso op het podium. Schrijf dat maar op.’ #TDF2019
So many Colombian fans on hand to see @Eganbernal pull on the yellow jersey. What an incredible day at the Tour! #TDF19
💛 @Eganbernal, a very emotional new wearer of the Yellow Jersey. 💛 Egan Bernal, un nouveau Maillot Jaune très ému. #TDF2019
En nog meer beeld. @sebtimmerman laat vanaf de motor zien hoe de weg naar Tignes erbij ligt. https://t.co/FWhzf87WxR
De bus van Jumbo-Visma staat bij het hotel. Nu de renners nog. #TDF2019
De tijdsverschillen voor het algemeen klassement worden nog wel gewoon berekend op basis van de doorkomsten op de top van de Col d'Iseran.
- Egan Bernal
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Geraint Thomas
- Steven Kruijswijk
- Emanuel Buchmann
Good and wise decision by @LeTour to cancel the race. We were in strong position, let’s fight tomorrow @JumboVismaRoad
Bizare taferelen in Val d’Isere ijshagel maakt wegdek spekglad. #TDF2019
We don't have enough words to tell you how proud you made us in the past three weeks, @alafpolak1! #WayToRide #TDF2019 Photo: @GettySport
- Egan Bernal - 2.44.00
- Simon Yates + 0.10
- Warren Barguil + 0.55
- Laurens De Plus + 0.58
- Steven Kruijswijk + 0.58
- Geraint Thomas + 0.58
- Emanuel Buchmann + 0.58
- Vincenzo Nibali + 0.58