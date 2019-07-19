Julian Alaphilippe heeft vrijdag voor een sensatie gezorgd door de tijdrit in de Tour de France te winnen. De geletruidrager verstevigd de leiding in het klassement. Lees de reacties en het verslag terug in dit liveblog.

Goedemiddag en welkom in het Tour-liveblog. Mijn naam is Youri Kocken en ik houd je op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen in deze tijdrit. Veel plezier!

  • Tijdrit Tour de France
  • Alaphilippe wint
  • Fransman verstevigt leiding
  • Kruijswijk derde in klassement
Tour de France · gisteren om 23:29
Dag veertien van de Tour de France staat in het teken van de aankomst bovenop de Tourmalet. De col van de hoogste categorie past volledig in het straatje van Steven Kruijswijk. Verslaggevers Daan de Ridder en Bas Scharwachter blikken vanuit Pau vooruit op de etappe.
Tour dag 14: 'We komen aan op het terrein van Kruijswijk'
Tour de France · gisteren om 23:27
Mart Smeets blikt voor NU.nl dagelijks terug op de etappe in de Tour de France. Ditmaal aandacht voor de verschuivingen in het algemeen klassement na de individuele tijdrit.
Mart Smeets: 'De kaarten zijn geschud'
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:55
Tour de France · gisteren om 20:39
Ploegleider Grischa Niermann is er trots op dat Steven Kruijswijk zich toch nog goed wist te concentreren voor de tijdrit. De renner van Jumbo-Visma zag zijn kamergenoot Wout van Aert hard vallen, maar volgens Niermann kon de knop snel worden omgezet.
Ploegleider Niermann trots op Kruijswijk na vervelende dag Jumbo-Visma
Tour de France · gisteren om 20:10
Van Aert moet enkele dagen in ziekenhuis blijven
Wout van Aert moet enkele dagen in het ziekenhuis blijven na zijn harde val in de individuele tijdrit door Pau. "Wout heeft een diepe vleeswond waarbij ook zijn spieren zijn aangedaan", zegt ploegleider Mathieu Heijboer van Jumbo-Visma na de operatie tegen de Belgische VRT. "Hij is nu wakker aan het worden. Alles is gehecht, het was een flinke wond. We moeten kijken hoe lang dit gaat duren. Hij moet in ieder geval enkele dagen hier blijven."
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:43
Steven Kruijswijk houdt na afloop van zijn tijdrit een dubbel gevoel over. De kopman van Jumbo-Visma stijgt naar de derde plaats in het klassement, maar zag eerder op de dag ook zijn kamergenoot Wout van Aert afstappen na een val. Na afloop van zijn tijdrit spreekt Kruijswijk over het moment dat hij de val zag.
Kruijswijk moest zich herpakken na zien val Van Aert
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:33
Verhoeven: 'Met Alaphilippe favoriet erbij'
Ploegleider Nico Verhoeven van Jumbo-Visma ziet in geletruidrager Julian Alaphilippe ook een concurrent voor kopman Steven Kruijswijk. "Er is met Alaphilippe een favoriet bijgekomen", zegt Verhoeven. "Daar zullen de mannen van Team Ineos ook van zijn geschrokken. Misschien moeten zij hun strategie nu aanpassen om hem kwijt te spelen. Dat wordt spannend. Morgen met de rit naar de Tourmalet zullen we weten wat de kansen voor Alaphilippe zijn om het geel naar Parijs te dragen."
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:24
Tour de France · gisteren om 19:06
De Gendt: 'Dit was het hoogst haalbare'
Thomas De Gendt heeft vrede met zijn derde plaats in de tijdrit. De Belg zat lang in de hot seat, maar zag uiteindelijk Geraint Thomas en Julian Alaphilippe onder zijn tijd duiken. "Ik durfde hier vooraf wel van te dromen, maar dit was het hoogst haalbare", stelt De Gendt bij Sporza. "Vanaf mijn plek ligt het dichtbij elkaar. Het verschil met de eerste twee is gelukkig groot genoeg."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:50
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:39
Thomas: 'Had Alaphilippe niet verwacht'
Ook Geraint Thomas is verbaasd over de sterke tijdrit van Julian Alaphilippe. "Ik had Alaphilippe niet helemaal verwacht maar hij is in fantastische vorm. Als hij dit vol blijft houden gaat hij winnen, maar we hebben nog lang te gaan", zegt de Welshman, die zelf tweede werd in de race tegen de klok, bij Eurosport. "Ik voelde me best goed. Ik kreeg het ietwat warm, maar dat is geen excuus. Ik kon vol gas gaan en ik had de controle."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:30
Alaphilippe: 'Ik heb mezelf verbaasd'
Julian Alaphilippe is behoorlijk verrast door zijn zege in de tijdrit. "Ik heb mezelf verbaasd. Ik wist dat ik het goed kon en heb alles gegeven, zeker in de eerste helft ben ik volle bak gegaan", laat de Fransman weten. "Op het einde hoorde ik dat ik eerste was met tien seconden voorsprong. Ik heb alles gegeven en won de rit. Ik wil nu genieten van mijn vorm."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:22
Mollema wil nog even meedoen in klassement
Bauke Mollema kijkt tevreden terug op de tijdrit, waarin hij dertiende werd. "Ik ben redelijk hard vertrokken en was even bang dat ik moest terugschakelen, maar ik kon het uiteindelijk volhouden. In de Giro reed ik al goede tijdritten en dit was een mooi parcours. Dan laat ik niet opeens lopen", aldus de Groninger, die nu zestiende staat in het klassement, bij de NOS. "Ik wil dat nog even zo houden. Morgen de eerste lange aankomst bergop en dan zien we wel."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:15
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:05
gisteren om 18:05
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:04
Kruijswijk: 'Het wordt een spannende Tour'
Steven Kruijswijk is zeer tevreden over zijn tijdrit. "Het eerste gedeelte ging het heel goed. Ik denk dat ik een goede tijd heb gereden", zegt de kopman van Jumbo-Visma bij de NOS. Kruijswijk verwacht een spannende strijd in het algemeen klassement. "Het zit heel dicht bij elkaar. Dat geeft aan dat we erg aan elkaar gewaagd zijn en dat het een spannende Tour wordt."
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:02
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:01
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:00
Alaphilippe steviger in geel, Kruijswijk derde
Julian Alaphilippe wint de 27 kilometer lange tijdrit van en naar Pau. De Fransman blijft Geraint Thomas en Thomas De Gendt voor en verstevigt zijn leidende positie in het algemeen klassement. Steven Kruijswijk rijdt de zesde tijd en klimt in het klassement naar de derde plaats.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:54
Alaphilippe wint! De Fransman is bijna vijftien seconden sneller dan Thomas.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:53
Alleen Alaphilippe moet nog binnenkomen. Kan de Fransman ook de tijdrit winnen en zijn leidende positie in het algemeen klassement verstevigen?
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:52
Daar hebben we Thomas al. De kopman van Team INEOS verbetert de tijd van De Gendt met 21 seconden en is daarmee de snelste.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:51
Kruijswijk neemt de derde plaats in het klassement over van Bernal. De Colombiaan verliest 51 seconden ten opzichte van de Nederlander.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:49
Kruijswijk rijdt een uitstekende tijdrit en komt op negen seconden van De Gendt tot de vooralsnog vierde tijd.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:48
Wow! Thomas is bij het derde meetpunt liefst 21 seconden sneller dan De Gendt en Alaphilippe duikt daar weer 4 tellen onder.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:47
Bernal komt aan bij het derde tussenpunt. Hij doet voorlopig 45 seconden langer over zijn tijdrit dan De Gendt. Kruijswijk is hard op weg naar de derde plaats in het klassement.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:45
Bij het derde meetpunt slaagt Kruijswijk er niet in om de snelste tussentijd te noteren. De Nederlander is daar twee seconden langzamer dan De Gendt en moet ook Urán voor zich dulden.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:44
Een matige tijdrit van Adam Yates. De kopman van Mitchelton-Scott moet meer dan anderhalve minuut toegeven op De Gendt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:44
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:43
Quintana meldt zich aan de finish. De Colombiaan geeft een minuut en vijftien seconden toe op De Gendt, die nog altijd de snelste tijd achter zijn naam heeft staan.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:41
Alaphilippe duikt weer onder de tijd van Thomas. De Fransman is zes seconden sneller dan de Welshman en lijkt op weg om zijn gele trui te behouden.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:40
De snelste tussentijd van Kruijswijk wordt verbeterd. Thomas duikt bij het tweede meetpunt dertien seconden onder de tijd van de Jumbo-Visma-renner.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:39
Zoals het er nu naar uitziet, gaat Kruijswijk Bernal passeren in het klassement. De Colombiaan geeft halverwege meer dan een minuut langzamer dan de Nederlander.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:37
Thibaut Pinot rijdt een prima tijdrit en zet op dertien seconden van De Gendt de voorlopig vierde tijd neer.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:36
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:35
Steven Kruijswijk laat ook halverwege de snelste tussentijd noteren. De kopman van Jumbo-Visma duikt bijna vijf seconden onder de tijd van De Gendt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:33
Rigoberto Urán komt bij de finish net niet aan de snelste tijd van Thomas De Gendt. De Colombiaan is slechts 0,28 seconde langzamer dan de Belg.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:32
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:30
Geraint Thomas is slechts één seconde langzamer dan Kruijswijk bij het eerste meetpunt. Egan Bernal geeft daar twaalf seconden toe, waardoor Kruijswijk de Colombiaan virtueel is gepasseerd in het klassement. Rigoberto Urán zit bij het derde meetpunt slechts één seconde achter de tijd van De Gendt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:27
Fuglsang moet zich tevredenstellen met de zesde tijd tot nu toe. De Deense kopman van Astana is ruim een halve minuut langzamer dan De Gendt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:26
Kruijswijk begint uitstekend aan zijn tijdrit. De Nederlander is na 7 kilometer zes seconden sneller dan De Gendt en laat de snelste tussentijd noteren.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:23
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:22
Rigoberto Urán is aan een uitstekende tijdrit bezig. De kopman van EF Education First is halverwege één seconde langzamer dan De Gendt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:19
Richie Porte komt niet aan de snelste tijd van De Gendt. De Australiër is negen seconden langzamer dan de Belg en realiseert de voorlopig tweede tijd.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:18
Ook de Geraint Thomas, de titelverdediger, is onderweg. Alleen Julian Alaphilippe moet het schavot nog verlaten.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:16
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:16
Bauke Mollema rijdt een uitstekende tijd. De Groninger geeft 32 seconden toe op De Gendt en noteert daarmee de voorlopig vijfde tijd. Ook Rigoberto Urán en Thibaut Pinot starten goed. De Colombiaan noteert op drie seconden de derde tijd bij het eerste meetpunt en de Fransman zet daar op vier tellen de vierde tussentijd neer.
