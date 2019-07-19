Julian Alaphilippe heeft vrijdag voor een sensatie gezorgd door de tijdrit in de Tour de France te winnen. De geletruidrager verstevigd de leiding in het klassement. Lees de reacties en het verslag terug in dit liveblog.
- Tijdrit Tour de France
- Alaphilippe wint
- Fransman verstevigt leiding
- Kruijswijk derde in klassement
Olé! "El Atomico" @MaxRicheze when he got news of @alafpolak1's victory in the Pau #TDF2019 ITT 😁
@LeTour @petosagan @mrendell @LUCYMARTIN05 @DaniKing1 Out of context at @LeTour This is exactly how you want to deliver the yellow jersey 🤣🤣 #TDF2019
In navolging van Wout van Aert geeft Maximilian Schachmann op. De Duitser van BORA-hansgrohe houdt aan zijn valpartij in de tijdrit drie gebroken middenhandsbeentjes over.
🇫🇷 #TDF2019 we have to confirm that after all medical checks @MaxSchachmann suffered a metacarpal 3, 4 and 5 fractures of his left hand. He will be transfered to Germany for surgical treatment and abandons @LeTour join us in wishing him all the best and a speedy recovery!
Cycling 🚴♂️ - Julian Alaphilippe is the first French rider to win a Tour stage while wearing the yellow jersey since 1989, when Laurent Fignon won stage 18. #TDF2019
Julian Alaphilippe gave everything he had to win the stage and keep the Yellow Jersey! 💛 @alafpolak1 a tout donné pour remporter l’étape et consolider son Maillot Jaune ! 💛 #TDF2019
Top-10 on Stage 13 #TDF2019
🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 IS EVEN FASTER THAN THOMAS! 🇫🇷 ALAPHILIPPE EST ENCORE PLUS RAPIDE QUE GERAINT THOMAS ! #TDF2019
SO CLOSE! 😱 🇨🇴 @UranRigoberto is less than one second behind Thomas De Gendt, who stays in first position! 🇨🇴 Rigobert Uran s'incline d'un rien derrière Thomas De Gendt, qui garde le tête ! #TDF2019
🇫🇷#TDF2019 Provisional fastest time at the 1st time check for @s_kruijswijk. 6 sec faster than De Gendt. Still 3 riders to pass the intermediate checkpoint.
💛 Last rider to start, the Yellow Jersey @alafpolak1 is on the road! 💛 Dernier à partir, le Maillot Jaune Julian Alaphilippe est sur le parcours. #TDF2019
