Daryl Impey heeft zondag de pittige negende etappe van de Tour de France gewonnen. De gele trui van Julian Alaphilippe kwam niet in gevaar. Lees hier alle reacties.

Goedemiddag! Mijn naam is Sam Dictus en in dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van de negende etappe in de Tour de France!

  • Tour de France
  • Negende etappe
  • Vluchter Impey wint
  • Geel voor Alaphilippe
Tour de France · gisteren om 22:50
Ook in de negende etappe van de Tour de France eindigt een Team Sunweb-renner in de top tien. Nicolas Roche zit vandaag in de goede kopgroep, maar hij kan een actieve eerste week van zijn ploeg niet bekronen met een ritzege. "Het is beter om zo veel toptienplaatsen te hebben dan helemaal niks, we zitten er elke dag goed bij", aldus Roche na de finish in Brioude. "Maar we zouden al die toptienplaatsen wel inruilen voor een ritzege."
Tour de France · gisteren om 21:27
Tour de France · gisteren om 18:15
Het is de tweede keer dat een Zuid-Afrikaan een rit wint in de Tour de France. In 2007 won sprinter Robert Hunter de elfde etappe van Marseille naar Montpellier.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:59
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:56
Impey na etappezege: "Dit miste nog in mijn carrière"
Daryl Impey komt woorden tekort na het winnen van de negende rit in Brioude. "Dit is een droom die uitkomt", aldus de 34-jarige Zuid-Afrikaan direct na afloop. "En dat ook nog op de nationale feestdag, dit is onvergetelijk."
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:38
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:36
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:30
Daryl Impey wint de negende etappe! Hij klopt de Belg Tiesj Benoot eenvoudig in de sprint.
gisteren om 17:30
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:29
Nog 1 km - Daryl Impey en Tiesj Benoot gaan de etappewinst verdelen vandaag. Impey is de sterkste sprinter, maar heeft veel op kop gereden. Wie gaat het worden?
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:27
Nog 3 km - Roche sluit aan bij de vier achtervolgers, terwijl Impey en Benoot vol doortrekken op kop. Het verschil tussen die twee groepen bedraagt nog steeds niet meer dan vijftien seconden. Het belooft een spannende ontknoping te worden.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:24
Nog 5 km - Terwijl voorin de strijd om de dagzege volop bezig is, vertrekt Romain Bardet uit het peloton. De Fransman is geboren en getogen in Brioude en wil zich graag laten zien aan de locale fans.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:21
Nog 8 km - Het ziet ernaar uit dat we met twee renners naar Brioude gaan. Impey en Benoot hebben Roche uit het wiel gereden.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:16
Nog 12 km - Daryl Impey bereikt als eerste de top van de slotklim, achter hem Tiesj Benoot en Nicolas Roche. Het verschil met de achtervolgende groep bedraagt pakweg vijftien seconden.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:13
Nog 13 km - De slotklim trekt de kopgroep helemaal uit elkaar. Benoot, Roche en Tratnik trekken samen hard door en laten Impey, Stuyven en Naesen achter zich.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:08
Nog 15 km - Lukas Pöstlberger is begonnen aan de slotklim. De tweevoudig Oostenrijks kampioen rijdt op dit moment in het zicht van de achtervolgers.
Tour de France · gisteren om 17:01
Nog 20 km - Over enkele kilometers beginnen de renners aan de slotklim van vandaag. Valt hier de definitieve beslissing voor Pöstlberger of komen de achtervolgers nog terug?
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:54
Nog 25 km - Als de renners aan de finale van deze heuveletappe gaan beginnen is de koerssituatie als volgt: Pöstlberger aan kop, daarachter veertien achtervolgers en het peloton op ruim dertien minuten.
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:47
Nog 30 km - De veertien achtervolgers kijken te veel naar elkaar en daardoor groeit de voorsprong van Lukas Pöstlberger. De Oostenrijker heeft inmiddels bijna veertig seconden voorsprong.
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:41
Nog 35 km - De rust in de kopgroep is nu definitief verstoord. Lukas Pöstlberger pakt in de afdaling ruim tien seconden op zijn veertien concurrenten. Gaat het genoeg zijn voor etappewinst?
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:34
Nog 43 km - Opnieuw testen de renners uit de kopgroep de benen. Cortina, Stuyven en Benoot proberen een gaatje te slaan in de vijftienkoppige vluchtgroep, maar krijgen weinig ruimte. De strijd om etappewinst is hoe dan ook losgebarsten!
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:23
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:13
Nog 60 km - De eerste speldenprikjes worden uitgedeeld in de kopgroep, maar er wordt nog te veel naar elkaar gekeken. Na ruim 100 kilometer zijn er echter nog weinig grote veranderingen in de koerssituatie.
Tour de France · gisteren om 16:02
Tour de France · gisteren om 15:52
Nog 70 km - De kopgroep begint aan de voorlaatste beklimming van vandaag. Het verschil tussen de vijftien koplopers en het peloton bedraagt nog tien minuten.
Tour de France · gisteren om 15:36
Nog 79 km - Er gebeurt vooralsnog weinig in deze negende etappe. Het gat is niet gegroeid en blijft hangen op tienenhalve minuut. Het felgekleurde peloton doorkruist het Franse heuvelland en dit zorgt voor mooie plaatjes.
gisteren om 15:30
Tour de France · gisteren om 15:09
Tour de France · gisteren om 14:49
Tour de France · gisteren om 14:31
Nog 125 km - Achtervolger Rui Costa loopt langzaam in op de kopgroep. Het verschil tussen de vijftien vluchters en het peloton bedraagt ongeveer negen minuten.
Tour de France · gisteren om 14:16
Nog 134 km - Op de Mur d'Aurec komt achtervolger Marc Soler bij de vluchters. De groep van inmiddels vijftien renners heeft een voorsprong van bijna zeven minuten op het peloton.
Tour de France · gisteren om 14:07
Tour de France · gisteren om 14:02
Nog 140 km - Dit is de kopgroep van vandaag, zonder Nederlanders:

  • Lukas Pöstlberger
  • Oliver Naesen
  • Iván García
  • Jan Tratnik
  • Tony Martin
  • Simon Clarke
  • Daryl Impey
  • Jasper Stuyven
  • Nicolas Roche
  • Jesus Herrada
  • Tiesj Benoot
  • Romain Sicard
  • Edvald Boasson Hagen
  • Anthony Delaplace
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:56
Nog 146 km - Vive le Tour! Deze motorrijder van de Franse televisie heeft speciaal voor de 'Dag van de Bastille' zijn snor in de Franse driekleur geverfd.
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:51
Nog 152 km - Een kopgroep van veertien renners is er vandoor gegaan en pakt meteen anderhalve minuut op het peloton. De Nederlanders hebben de slag gemist, wel zitten er wat Belgen mee: Naesen, Benoot en Stuyven.
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:46
Nog 154 km - Midden in de hectiek rond de zware valpartij van De Marchi probeert een grote kopgroep uit het peloton weg te rijden. De openingsfase van deze etappe zit vol met spektakel!
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:42
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:38
Nog 160 km - Valpartij in het peloton! In de eerste afdaling van vandaag raakt Alessandro De Marchi het asfalt.
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:33
gisteren om 13:30
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:28
Nog 170 km - De vlag is omlaag en de renners zijn vertrokken! Er is veel vuurwerk langs de kant van de weg, gaan we dat ook in de koers krijgen?
Tour de France · gisteren om 13:07
Nog een paar minuten tot de officiële start - In een zonnig Saint-Étienne zijn de renners begonnen aan de negende etappe. Over iets minder dan tien kilometer gaat het echt beginnen, krijgen we meteen vuurwerk of wordt het een rustige openingsfase?
Tour de France · gisteren om 12:57
De streep ligt vandaag in Brioude, de geboorteplaats van Romain Bardet. Gaan we de Fransman vandaag van voren zien of houdt hij de benen stil?
Tour de France · gisteren om 12:46
Tour de France · gisteren om 12:32
Tour de France · gisteren om 12:04
Het belooft een bijzondere dag te worden voor de Franse wielerfans. Niet alleen is het vandaag Quatorze Juillet, ook rijden er voor het eerst in vijftien jaar twee Fransen in de top drie van het algemeen klassement. Thibaut Pinot (3e) en Julian Alaphilippe (1e) volgen Thomas Voeckler en Sandy Casar op.
Tour de France · gisteren om 11:22
Hoe zijn de truien en klassementen verdeeld vandaag?

Gele trui: Julian Alaphilippe
Groene trui: Peter Sagan
Bolletjestrui: Tim Wellens
Witte trui: Giulio Ciccone

Ploegenklassement: Trek-Segafredo
Rode rugnummer: Thomas De Gendt
Tour de France · gisteren om 11:10
Na de achtste etappe van gisteren zijn er nog 172 renners in koers. Een overzicht van de uitvallers:

🇳🇿 Patrick Bevin (CCC)
🇫🇷 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis)
🇺🇸 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)
🇫🇷 Christophe Laporte (Cofidis)
