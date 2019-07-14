Daryl Impey heeft zondag de pittige negende etappe van de Tour de France gewonnen. De gele trui van Julian Alaphilippe kwam niet in gevaar. Lees hier alle reacties.
- Tour de France
- Negende etappe
- Vluchter Impey wint
- Geel voor Alaphilippe
Genel Klasman 9/21 ilk 10 - General Classification 9/21 top 10 #TDF #TDF2019tr #TDF2019🇫🇷🚴♂️ #Bisiklet
- ❌ Av. Özgür Ozan 🏆🥇
Le Top 10 de cette 9ème étape du Tour de France. #TDF2019
- Le Gruppetto
Victory for @darylimpey 🇿🇦 as he sprints to the finish ahead of @TiesjBenoot! Daryl Impey 🇿🇦 s'impose au sprint à Brioude face à Benoot ! #TDF2019
- Tour de France™
🇫🇷 #TDF2019 The crowd is on point again👌 Meanwhile in the race: 55 km to go. @tonymartin85 and the other 14 riders in front have a 10 minute advantage on the peloton.
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
💛 A relaxed 14th July for @alafpolak1 as the gap steadies at 10 minutes. 💛 Un #14Juillet tranquille pour le Maillot Jaune @alafpolak1 alors que l'écart se stabilise à dix minutes. #TDF2019
- Tour de France™
'Oh no you don't!' The fans are marshalling themselves on Bastille Day 😂 #TDF2019
- Eurosport UK
🏁 117 KM ⏱️ The gap between the peloton and the breakaway is flying up: it's at 10'30! ⏱️ L'écart entre le peloton et l'échappée s'envole : 10'30" ! #TDF2019
- Tour de France™
#TDF2019 We can confirm that @ADM_RossodiBuja was fully conscious after his crash. He has a deep facial laceration and will be taken to hospital for X-rays to determine if he has any fractures. A more detailed update will follow after he has been examined.
- CCC Team
- Lukas Pöstlberger
- Oliver Naesen
- Iván García
- Jan Tratnik
- Tony Martin
- Simon Clarke
- Daryl Impey
- Jasper Stuyven
- Nicolas Roche
- Jesus Herrada
- Tiesj Benoot
- Romain Sicard
- Edvald Boasson Hagen
- Anthony Delaplace
Chute d'Alessandro de Marchi #TDF2019
- Cyclo News
🚩 They're off ! Stage 9 is underway! Nils Politt attacks already! 🔥 🚩 L'Etape 9 est lancée avec une attaque de Nils Politt dès le début ! 🔥 #TDF2019 @PolittNils
- Tour de France™
Logisch dat Le Maillot Vert populair is in de stad van Les Verts. #saintetienne #TDF2019 #sagan
- Daan de Ridder
