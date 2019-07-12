Met Giulio Ciccone voor het eerst in de gele trui is het Tour-peloton vrijdag om 11.35 uur begonnen aan de zevende en langste etappe. De rit tussen Belfort en Chalon-sur-Saône telt 230 kilometer en lijkt op een massasprint uit te gaan draaien. Volg alles in dit liveblog.
- Tour de France
- Zevende etappe
- Vlakke rit
- Renners onderweg
- Finish rond 17.00 uur
- Geel voor Ciccone
🇫🇷 #TDF2019 @tonymartin85 leading the peloton. Still a 4 minute backlog on the two riders in front. 164 km to go.
In case anyone was wondering how we warm up for stages at the Tour de France 😆🎚️🎶 #TDF2019 #FridayMotivation
-195 kms Ya por debajo de la marca de los 200 kms a meta, la renta de los fugados es de 5’ | https://t.co/aTm5oo3n1i #TDF2019 🇫🇷
🏁 211 KM ⏱ 3'40'' 💨 Sprinters' teams such as @Lotto_Soudal and @JumboVismaRoad in control at the front of the pack. 💨 Les équipes de sprinteurs contrôlent le rythme du peloton. #TDF2019
-225 kms El pelotón ni tiene absolutamente ningún interés en hacer dura la etapa y deja que @StephanRossetto y @OffredoYoann se marchen. Ya son casi 2’ para ellos | https://t.co/aTm5oo3n1i #TDF2019 🇫🇷
📸 Selfie of the day 😆 #TDF2019
- Dylan Groenewegen
- Elia Viviani
- Peter Sagan
- Alexander Kristoff
- Caleb Ewan
💛 Maillot Jaune sur le dos, @giuliocicco1 a déjà le regard tourné vers Chalon-sur-Saône. Voire plus loin ? 🤞 #TDF2019
🇫🇷 Thibaut Pinot, local hero. 👍 🇫🇷 @ThibautPinot prophète en son pays. 👍 #TDF2019
#TDF2019🇫🇷 Despite some rolling hills in the opening half of the stage, this should be a day decided by the sprinters.
