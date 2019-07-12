Met Giulio Ciccone voor het eerst in de gele trui is het Tour-peloton vrijdag om 11.35 uur begonnen aan de zevende en langste etappe. De rit tussen Belfort en Chalon-sur-Saône telt 230 kilometer en lijkt op een massasprint uit te gaan draaien. Volg alles in dit liveblog.

Goedemiddag! Mijn naam is Lennart Klem en in dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van de zevende etappe in de Tour de France!

Nog 166 km - Een update uit de koers, die we eigenlijk geen update mogen noemen, want de voorsprong van de kopgroep op het peloton is nog altijd 4.15.
Nog 178 km - De ploegen met sprinters nemen het initiatief in het peloton en zorgen ervoor dat de twee Fransen aan de leiding niet een enorme voorsprong krijgen. De marge is 4.15.
Nog 189 km - Offredo en Rossetto passeren de top van de eerste klim van de dag (Col de Ferrière, vierde categorie). Offredo pakt het enige puntje voor het bergklassement. In het vervolg van deze etappe krijgen we nog een col van de derde en vierde categorie. Daarnaast staat er ook nog een tussensprint op het menu.
Ciccone geniet volop van zijn eerste dag in het geel en hoeft voorlopig niet te vrezen dat hij die trui kwijt gaat raken.
Nog 200 km - Offredo, die deze Tour al vaker in de kopgroep heeft gezeten, en Rossetto vergroten hun marge: 4.30. De ploegen met sprinters controleren de boel in het peloton.
Zo zijn de truien vandaag verdeeld:

Gele trui: Giulio Ciccone
Groene trui: Peter Sagan
Bolletjestrui: Tim Wellens
Witte trui: Egan Bernal

Trek-Segafredo heeft de leiding in het ploegenklassement, terwijl Dylan Teuns met het rode rugnummer rijdt (strijdlust).
Het lijkt op een sprint uit te draaien vanmiddag. Wie gaat deze rit winnen?
Nog 215 km - Van Garderen is weer terug en zo hebben we niemand meer op achterstand. Teunissen ging ook onderuit, maar kon snel weer verder en sloot al eerder weer aan in het peloton. De twee Fransen in de kopgroep hebben inmiddels vier minuten voorsprong.
Nog 218 km - De rust lijkt terug in het peloton. Rossetto en Offredo zien hun voorsprong groeien naar 3.30, terwijl Van Garderen weer bijna terug is in de grote groep.
Nog 222 km - Valpartij! Mike Teunissen ligt op de grond en dat geldt ook voor Tejay Van Garderen. De Nederlander zit inmiddels weer op de fiets, maar met de Amerikaan gaat het iets minder goed.
Nog 224 km - Rossetto en Offredo pakken snel 1.35 voorsprong op het peloton. We hebben dus een kopgroep met twee Franse renners, maar dat lijkt toch echt te weinig om deze vlucht een kans van slagen te geven.
Nog 228 km - Twee Fransen zoeken direct de aanval op en krijgen wat ruimte van het peloton. Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) en Yoann Offredo (Wanty) pakken twintig tellen.
Start - We zijn nu ook officieel begonnen! De zevende etappe, 230 kilometer lang, is onderweg.
Het peloton zit inmiddels op de fiets. Over een paar minuten volgt de officiële start.
De favorieten voor vandaag:

  • Dylan Groenewegen
  • Elia Viviani
  • Peter Sagan
  • Alexander Kristoff
  • Caleb Ewan
In de zevende etappe van de Tour de France liggen er weer kansen voor de sprinters. Het peloton begint in Belfort en finisht na een relatief vlakke etappe - met 230 kilometer de langste van deze Tour - in Chalon-sur-Saône. Er zitten aan het begin van de rit nog wel wat heuveltjes, maar geen waar de renners na de etappe van donderdag van zullen schrikken. Het is voor de sprinters te hopen dat zij weer op krachten zijn gekomen na het klimgeweld richting La Planche des Belles Filles. De spurter die het best hersteld is van die krachtsinspanning, kan er weleens met de zege vandoor gaan.
