Met Giulio Ciccone voor het eerst in de gele trui is het Tour-peloton vrijdag om 11.35 uur begonnen aan de zevende en langste etappe. De rit tussen Belfort en Chalon-sur-Saône telt 230 kilometer en lijkt op een massasprint uit te gaan draaien. Volg alles in dit liveblog.
- Tour de France
- Zevende etappe
- Vlakke rit
- Renners onderweg
- Finish rond 17.45 uur
- Geel voor Ciccone
Trek-Segafredo maakt zojuist bekend dat het contract van Giulio Ciccone is opengebroken en verlengd. De Italiaan, die momenteel in de gele leiderstrui rijdt in de Tour de France, ligt nu tot eind 2021 vast bij de Amerikaanse formatie.
💥 Team News 💥 We are pleased to announce that @giuliocicco1 has extended his contract through 2021! “I am super excited! After my Giro, there were quite some teams interested, but for me it was pretty clear I wanted to stay with Trek-Segafredo, where I feel so at home."
Là, on est sur du beau boulot ! C'est pas quatre gamins qui font une ronde dans un champ avec trois bottes de paille. Chapeau aux artistes ! #TDF2019
Nicolas Roche qui tombe sans raison apparente au milieu du peloton. Il repart, pas trop de "bobo" pour l'irlandais. #TDF2019
🇫🇷 #TDF2019 @tonymartin85 leading the peloton. Still a 4 minute backlog on the two riders in front. 164 km to go.
In case anyone was wondering how we warm up for stages at the Tour de France 😆🎚️🎶 #TDF2019 #FridayMotivation
-195 kms Ya por debajo de la marca de los 200 kms a meta, la renta de los fugados es de 5’ | https://t.co/aTm5oo3n1i #TDF2019 🇫🇷
🏁 211 KM ⏱ 3'40'' 💨 Sprinters' teams such as @Lotto_Soudal and @JumboVismaRoad in control at the front of the pack. 💨 Les équipes de sprinteurs contrôlent le rythme du peloton. #TDF2019
-225 kms El pelotón ni tiene absolutamente ningún interés en hacer dura la etapa y deja que @StephanRossetto y @OffredoYoann se marchen. Ya son casi 2’ para ellos | https://t.co/aTm5oo3n1i #TDF2019 🇫🇷
📸 Selfie of the day 😆 #TDF2019
- Dylan Groenewegen
- Elia Viviani
- Peter Sagan
- Alexander Kristoff
- Caleb Ewan
💛 Maillot Jaune sur le dos, @giuliocicco1 a déjà le regard tourné vers Chalon-sur-Saône. Voire plus loin ? 🤞 #TDF2019
🇫🇷 Thibaut Pinot, local hero. 👍 🇫🇷 @ThibautPinot prophète en son pays. 👍 #TDF2019
#TDF2019🇫🇷 Despite some rolling hills in the opening half of the stage, this should be a day decided by the sprinters.
