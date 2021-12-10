It Takes Two van Hazelight Studios is donderdagavond benoemd tot beste game tijdens The Game Awards, het jaarlijkse prijzengala van de game-industrie.
It Takes Two is een co-opavonturengame die in maart werd uitgebracht voor PlayStation, Xbox en pc. Het spel volgt het verhaal van ouders die gaan scheiden. Plotseling veranderen zij in twee poppen. Ze moeten samenwerken om weer normaal te worden.
Het spel versloeg concurrenten Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart en Resident Evil Village, die ook waren genomineerd voor game van het jaar.
Mensen konden wereldwijd stemmen op games. Samen met een vakjury zijn uiteindelijk de winnaars gekozen in diverse categorieën.
De winnaars van de Game Awards:
- Game of the year: It Takes Two
- Best game direction: Deathloop
- Best narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best art direction: Deathloop
- Best family: It Takes Two
- Best score and music: NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139
- Best audio design: Forza Horizon 5
- Best performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu
- Games for impact: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Best indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best mobile game: Genshin Impact
- Best community support: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Innovation in accessibility: Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4
- Best action game: Returnal
- Best action/adventure: Metroid Dread
- Best role playing: Tales of Arise
- Best fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Best sim/strategy: Age of Empires IV
- Best sports/racing: Forza Horizon 5
- Best multiplayer: It Takes Two
- Content creator of the year: Dream
- Best debut indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Most anticipated game: Elden Ring
- Best e-sports game: League of Legends
- Best e-sports athlete: Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
- Best e-sports team: Natus Vincere
- Best e-sports coach: Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun
- Best e-sports event: 2021 League of Legends World Champion