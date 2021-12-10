It Takes Two van Hazelight Studios is donderdagavond benoemd tot beste game tijdens The Game Awards, het jaarlijkse prijzengala van de game-industrie.

It Takes Two is een co-opavonturengame die in maart werd uitgebracht voor PlayStation, Xbox en pc. Het spel volgt het verhaal van ouders die gaan scheiden. Plotseling veranderen zij in twee poppen. Ze moeten samenwerken om weer normaal te worden.

Het spel versloeg concurrenten Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart en Resident Evil Village, die ook waren genomineerd voor game van het jaar.

Mensen konden wereldwijd stemmen op games. Samen met een vakjury zijn uiteindelijk de winnaars gekozen in diverse categorieën.

De winnaars van de Game Awards: