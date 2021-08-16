Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen in Afghanistan, waar twee explosies hebben plaatsgevonden bij de luchthaven van Kaboel.
Nederlandse evacuatieoperatie ten einde
Demissionair minister Sigrid Kaag van Buitenlandse zaken laat weten dat het laatste Nederlandse toestel met diplomaten en militairen is vertrokken uit Kaboel. Aan boord zijn onder meer de diplomaten en militairen die de afgelopen tijd vanaf het vliegveld hebben gewerkt.

"Het is verschrikkelijk om Afghanistan na 20 jaar op deze manier te moeten verlaten", twittert Kaag. "Met pijn in het hart zijn het ambassadeteam en militairen vertrokken met de laatste Nederlandse vlucht."
Nederland heeft in de afgelopen week ruim 2.500 personen in veiligheid weten te brengen, blijkt uit een Kamerbrief van demissionair ministers Sigrid Kaag (Buitenlandse Zaken), Ank Bijleveld (Defensie) en staatssecretaris Ankie Broekers-Knol (Justitie en Veiligheid). Ruim 1.600 evacués hadden Nederland als eindbestemming en zijn reeds opgevangen door het COA.
Vier Amerikaanse militairen omgekomen, drie gewonden
Volgens The Wall Street Journal zijn zeker vier Amerikaanse militairen omgekomen bij de explosies nabij de luchthaven in Kaboel. Nog eens drie militairen zouden gewond zijn geraakt. De Amerikaanse krant baseert zich op bronnen rondom de Amerikaanse ambassadeur in Kaboel, die personeelsleden van de ambassade zou hebben geïnformeerd over de dodelijke slachtoffers.
De Taliban hebben de aanslagen bij de luchthaven van Kaboel officieel veroordeeld, zo melden meerdere internationale media waaronder The GuardianVolgens de jihadisten vond de aanslag plaats in een gebied waar de Amerikaanse militairen garant zouden staan voor de veiligheid van aanwezigen.
De aanslag vlakbij de luchthaven van Kabul mag de evacuaties van mensen uit Afghanistan niet blokkeren, zegt NAVO-chef Jens Stoltenberg. Hij noemde het bloedbad "een afgrijselijke terroristische aanval", maar heeft beklemtoond dat "de strijdkrachten van de alliantie door moeten gaan zo veel mogelijk kwetsbare mensen uit Kabul te evacueren als ze kunnen. "Onze prioriteit blijft zo veel mogelijk mensen zo snel als mogelijk over te brengen naar veiligheid".
De terreurgroep die achter de aanslagen zit, is volgens Amerikaanse functionarissen de ISIS-Khorasan group (ISKP), meldt persbureau Reuters.
De Verenigde Staten zijn niet van plan om vanwege de aanslagen de deadline van 31 augustus voor hun vertrek uit Afghanistan te verleggen, meldt persbureau Reuters.
Gewonden worden naar ziekenhuis gebracht na explosies bij luchthaven Kaboel
Dit weten we tot nu toe over de aanslag bij de luchthaven van Kaboel
  • Er zijn twee explosies geweest nabij het vliegveld
  • Daarbij zijn zeker dertien doden gevallen en tientallen gewonden
  • Onder de slachtoffers zijn ook buitenlanders en Taliban-strijders
  • Er zijn geen slachtoffers onder het Nederlandse overheidspersoneel of militairen
  • Ten tijde van de explosies waren duizenden mensen aanwezig op de luchthaven
  • De terreurgroep die achter de aanslagen zit, is volgens Amerikaanse functionarissen de ISIS-Khorasan group (ISKP)
Lokale hulporganisaties melden tientallen gewonden.
Ambulancepersoneel vervoert de gewonden.
een paar seconden geleden
Verschillende gewonden worden met auto's afgevoerd.
Er komen meer foto's beschikbaar van de nasleep van de aanslag.
Nederland is gestopt met evacuaties vanaf het vliegveld van Kaboel vanwege de onveilige situatie daar. NU.nl-verslaggever Harm Ede Botje vertelt wat de opties zijn voor achterblijvers die het land nog uit willen.
Welke opties hebben de achterblijvers in Afghanistan? 'Taliban bepaalt'
Om de mensen die waren samengedromd bij de toegang tot het vliegveld te verspreiden, hebben Amerikaanse militairen die het vliegveld in handen hebben, traangas afgevuurd nadat er een explosie was geweest.
De Amerikaanse autoriteiten denken dat het om twee zelfmoordaanslagen gaat van een terreurgroep uit de regio. Zeker één terrorist zou zich bij een ingang hebben opgeblazen. Sommige lokale waarnemers melden op sociale media dat er mogelijk drie zelfmoordterroristen waren.
Een hulporganisatie die vlakbij het vliegveld een hospitaal runt, spreekt van zes doden en zeker dertig gewonden.
Frankrijk probeert ook na de aanslag enkele honderden personen weg te krijgen uit Afghanistan. De bekendmaking van de Franse president Emmanuel Macron volgde kort na een dodelijke aanslag bij de luchthaven van de Afghaanse hoofdstad Kaboel. Het vliegveld van de stad is cruciaal voor de evacuaties.

Volgens Macron zal Parijs zich maximaal inzetten, maar kan hij geen garantie geven door de "extreem gespannen" veiligheidssituatie. Hij zei dat er nog twintig bussen met evacués zijn die Frankrijk wil evacueren. Het gaat om enkele honderden mensen die nog steeds in gevaar zijn, aldus de Franse president.
Volgens het Nederlandse Ministerie van Defensie zijn de Nederlandse militairen en diplomaten ongedeerd.
Persbureau Reuters meldt op basis van Amerikaanse overheidsfunctionarissen dat er tot nu toe mogelijk vijf Amerikaanse slachtoffers zijn.
Volgens The Guardian zijn ongeveer zestig gewonden aangekomen in een noodhospitaal in Kaboel.
De Amerikaanse president joe Biden heeft zijn ontmoeting met de bezoekende Israëlische premier Naftali Bennett vanwege de aanslag uitgesteld, meldt Axios.
Een Britse veteraan die van de Britse overheid toestemming kreeg om ongeveer tweehonderd katten en honden uit een asiel in de Afghaanse hoofdstad Kaboel te evacueren, zegt tijdens de aanslag te zijn beschoten, meldt Yahoo! News.
De Franse president Emmanuel Macron zegt dat "we nu op het punt zijn dat we niet alle Afghanen kunnen beschermen", meldt The Guardian. Macron had niet verwacht dat er zo snel een aanslag zou worden gepleegd in Afghanistan.
Zeker één terrorist zou zich bij een ingang van het vliegveld hebben opgeblazen. Sommige lokale waarnemers melden op sociale media dat er mogelijk drie zelfmoordterroristen waren, schrijft persbureau ANP.
Op beelden zijn dodelijke slachtoffers te zien. Omdat de beelden zeer schokkend zijn, delen we ze niet in dit liveblog.
Op een foto genomen vlakbij het vliegveld lijkt rook op te stijgen.
Rook stijgt boven Kaboel uit na explosie bij luchthaven
Door de explosie bij een ingang van de luchthaven van Kaboel zijn tot nu toe zeker dertien doden gevallen, zei een zegsman van de Taliban tegen nieuwszender Al-Jazeera. Onder de slachtoffers zijn volgens hem ook buitenlanders en Talibanstrijders.
