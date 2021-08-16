Demissionair minister Sigrid Kaag van Buitenlandse zaken laat weten dat het laatste Nederlandse toestel met diplomaten en militairen is vertrokken uit Kaboel. Aan boord zijn onder meer de diplomaten en militairen die de afgelopen tijd vanaf het vliegveld hebben gewerkt.
"Het is verschrikkelijk om Afghanistan na 20 jaar op deze manier te moeten verlaten", twittert Kaag. "Met pijn in het hart zijn het ambassadeteam en militairen vertrokken met de laatste Nederlandse vlucht."
Horrific reports of the attacks at the airport in Kabul. Many killed and injured in a place where people were seeking safety. A terrible tragedy. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families.
Statement on this morning's attack at #HKIA:
A German medevac airforce jet is rescuing US troops wounded in the Kabul airport blast. The German airforce had the ambulance plane circling above the airport in case of emergency - and it really paid off for the people now treated in this top of the range flying ICU clinic https://t.co/AG8vdEiSf6
Volgens The Wall Street Journal zijn zeker vier Amerikaanse militairen omgekomen bij de explosies nabij de luchthaven in Kaboel. Nog eens drie militairen zouden gewond zijn geraakt. De Amerikaanse krant baseert zich op bronnen rondom de Amerikaanse ambassadeur in Kaboel, die personeelsleden van de ambassade zou hebben geïnformeerd over de dodelijke slachtoffers.
#Breaking The UK’s evacuation effort in Afghanistan will continue despite the “barbaric” terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said
Zojuist zijn de laatste twee evacuatievluchten vanuit #Kabul geland in Islamabad. Aan boord van de twee C-130’s zijn het Nederlandse ambassadeteam en de laatste aanwezige militairen. @MinBZ
- Er zijn twee explosies geweest nabij het vliegveld
- Daarbij zijn zeker dertien doden gevallen en tientallen gewonden
- Onder de slachtoffers zijn ook buitenlanders en Taliban-strijders
- Er zijn geen slachtoffers onder het Nederlandse overheidspersoneel of militairen
- Ten tijde van de explosies waren duizenden mensen aanwezig op de luchthaven
- De terreurgroep die achter de aanslagen zit, is volgens Amerikaanse functionarissen de ISIS-Khorasan group (ISKP)
UPDATE: There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul. UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance.
Volgens Macron zal Parijs zich maximaal inzetten, maar kan hij geen garantie geven door de "extreem gespannen" veiligheidssituatie. Hij zei dat er nog twintig bussen met evacués zijn die Frankrijk wil evacueren. Het gaat om enkele honderden mensen die nog steeds in gevaar zijn, aldus de Franse president.
Here is what the former interpreter said he saw (he was by the Baron Hotel with his young family - site of the suspected suicide bombing): "The explosion was near us & it was a bit strong. I saw people running with blood on their faces & bodies"
BREAKING — Our sources describe absolute mayhem right now at HKIA. -Several U.S. casualties -U.S. troops returned fire after first explosion -NATO troops ordered to leave airport gates immediately w/ @laraseligman @alexbward https://t.co/reOrg85oQQ
Charles Michel, de president van de Europese Raad, laat weten dat zijn gedachten uitgaan naar de slachtoffers. hij zegt de situatie nauwlettend in de gaten te houden. "We moeten ervoor zorgen dat de huidige instabiele situatie niet leidt tot een opleving van terrorisme", aldus Michel.
Very concerned about news of #Kabul explosion and closely monitoring situation. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. Securing safe passage to the airport remains vital. We need to ensure the current instability cannot give rise to a resurgence of terrorism.
NEW: At least 13 people killed, including children, and many injured in attack near Kabul Airport https://t.co/XONe1ZHGNQ
We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.
KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK - 2 bombings near airport - 1 blast followed by gunfire - At least 13 dead, incl. children - 'Many' injured, death toll to rise - Foreigners among the victims - At least 4 Americans injured
Sewage canal where Afghans were vetted after their documents was packed with Afghans including women and children. A suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd. At least another attacker started shooting, multiple eye witnesses in the area&a friend tells me.
To all our #Afghan friends: If you are near the #Kabul airport gates, get away urgently and take cover. A second explosion is possible - #French ambassador to #Afghanistan https://t.co/trtw9cdawo
More tragic photos emerging from #Kabul.
