Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Willem Haak en ik houd je op de hoogte van de gebeurtenissen in de zesde etappe van de Ronde van Spanje.

Vuelta a España
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 km - Dan toch! Carthy en zijn ploegmaats kunnen bij het peloton aansluiten. Ook Aberasturi haakt aan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 km - Over zeven kilometer beginnen we aan de slotheuvel. Het is 1.9 kilometer klimmen met een gemiddeld stijgingspercentage van 9,4 procent.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 km - We beginnen aan de finale. Het peloton is enorm uitgedund.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 km - Valpartij Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ). Hij vliegt uit de bocht.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 km - De vluchters hebben nog 59 seconden over. Dat is niet genoeg om het tot de finish vol te houden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 km - Oei! Wat is daar aan de hand? Hugh Carthy heeft het enorm lastig. Hij wordt door zijn ploeggenoten teruggebracht en lijkt even weer aan te kunnen sluiten bij het peloton, maar dat lukt toch niet. Het ziet er niet goed uit voor de kopman van EF Education-Nippo.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 km - Ook de mannen van Deceuninck-Quick-Step zijn wat plan. Sénéchal meldt zich op kop.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 km - De vijf vluchters hebben nog 1.20 minuten over.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 km - De mannen van Movistar melden zich op kop van het peloton. Gaan zij voor de kansen van Alejandro Valverde?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 km - We werken langzaam toe naar de slotklim naar het kasteel van Cullera. Op ongeveer 2 kilometer van de streep barst het puncheursgeweld vervolgens los. De vraag is of de kopgroep dan al is teruggepakt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep neemt niet veel af. Het verschil met het peloton is nog steeds twee minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 km - Tijd om de vijf vluchters nog maar eens op een rijtje te zetten:

  • Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)
  • Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-NextHash)
  • Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
  • Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo)
  • Ryan Gibbons (UAE)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 km - De rust lijkt wedergekeerd. Rodetruidrager Elissonde had het net enorm lastig, maar is toch terug in het voorste peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 km - Ondanks al het waaiergeweld hebben de vijf vluchters nog een voorsprong van 2.11 minuten. Vooral Cort Nielsen verricht veel werk. Lindeman en Bol draaien goed mee.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 km - Movistar heeft de zaakjes goed op orde. De Spaanse ploeg rijdt met bijna de volledige ploeg vooraan de eerste waaier.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 km - Rodetruidrager Elissonde heeft de slag gemist en zit in de tweede waaier. Hij lijkt zijn trui vandaag kwijt te raken. In het algemeen klassement is zijn voorsprong op mannen als Roglic, Calmejane en Mas miniem.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 km - Voor wat het waard is: ook groenetruidrager Jasper Philipsen zit in de voorste groep. Daar heeft Jumbo-Visma het kopwerk op zich genomen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 km - Er wordt direct een gat geslagen. De koerssituatie is onduidelijk. Wat wel zeker is: Movistar, INEOS Grenadiers en Jumbo-Visma zijn mee en verrichten het werk.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 km - Op het moment dat de beschutting weg is gooien de INEOS Grenadiers het op de kant. Pidcock en Carapaz zijn mee. Ook Roglic lijkt goed te zitten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 km - Waaiers!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 35 km - Het tempo in het peloton ligt zó hoog dat een aantal renners moet laten gaan en een gaatje laat. Bardet en Nieve kwamen gisteren hard ten val en hebben het lastig. We zien ook Jakobsen achterin.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 km - Lindeman, Bol hun drie medevluchters hebben nog 3.20 minuten over.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 42 km - Het is wachten op de laatste 1,9 kilometer. Dan beginnen we aan de klim naar het kasteel van Cullera. Het is een klimmetje met een gemiddelde van 9,4 procent. Het is een ideale aankomst voor de puncheurs in het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 km - Er melden zich meer en meer ploegen aan kop van het peloton. Daardoor ligt het tempo enorm hoog. Op deze wegen is de kans op valpartijen dan aanwezig.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 km - En wéér een valpartij. Wat een nervositeit zien we vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 km - We zien veel kleine valpartijen. Nu gaat Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) tegen de grond. De schade valt mee. Hij vervolgt zijn weg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 km - De voorsprong van de vijf vluchters is nog maar 3.20. Ze lijken kansloos vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 60 km - De kopgroep komt bij de tussensprint. Alleen Jetse Bol is geïnteresseerd in de punten en de eer. Hij komt als eerste over de streep. Het peloton komt 3.50 minuten later bij het sprintje, maar dan zijn alle punten al opgeraapt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 62 km - Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural) heeft zijn dag niet. Hij gaat in korte tijd twee keer onderuit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 64 km - Het ziet er niet goed uit voor Lindeman, Bol en hun medevluchters. BikeExchange heeft er zin in vandaag en gaat voor de kansen van Matthews. De vlucht wordt streng gecontroleerd, waardoor het verschil nu nog maar 4.16 minuten is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 71 km - De mannen van BikeExchange snoepen wat tijd van de voorsprong van de kopgroep af. Het verschil is nu nog vijf minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 80 km - De vluchters pakken ondertussen een voorsprong van 6.16 minuten. In het peloton wordt tempo gemaakt door de mannen van BikeExchange. Gaat Michael Matthews zich straks mengen in de strijd om de dagzege?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 88 km - De vijf vluchters zetten koers richting Cullera. Daar wacht op ongeveer 2 kilometer van de streep een steile heuvel. Tot dat punt loopt het parcours voor een stuk naar beneden, waarna de aanloop naar de slotheuvel verder vlak is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 96 km - Nee, Niv haalt het niet. We houden vijf raceleiders.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 103 km - Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) probeert vanuit het peloton de oversteek naar de vluchters te maken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 106 km - We hebben een kopgroep. De vijf mannen vooraan:

  • Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)
  • Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-NextHash)
  • Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
  • Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo)
  • Ryan Gibbons (UAE)
De voorsprong op het peloton loopt snel op en is nu bijna twee minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 108 km - We lijken eindelijk een échte kopgroep te hebben. Bou en Gibbons pakken een minuut. Vanuit het peloton proberen drie renners de oversteek te maken: Magnus Cort en twee Nederlanders: Jetse Bol en Bert-Jan Lindeman.
