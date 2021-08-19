Vuelta a España
- Etappe 6
- Requena - Cullera
- 158,3 kilometer
- Elissonde in rode trui
- Bekijk de tijdverschillen
- Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)
- Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-NextHash)
- Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
- Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo)
- Ryan Gibbons (UAE)
🏁 - 33 km | Etapa 6 - Stage 6 | #LaVuelta21 🔥 ¡Fuerte ritmo en el pelotón! 🚴@INEOSGrenadiers is giving it all in the bunch as the wind appears! 👉https://t.co/zqaO4BeuEa
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen
#LaVuelta21 - Another close call with a spectator looking in the direction of the race while standing on the road.. #LFRLive
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
#LaVuelta21 Disaster for Zeits as he's taken out by another rider at the head of the peloton!!! 😣 The gap to the breakaway has fallen to 3 minutes thanks to our work on the front, but we're now down 2 riders to lead the chase now...48km to go.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team BikeExchange
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 Etapa 6 - Stage 6 | #LaVuelta21 💥 Un mal día para @julencycling, que sufre una segunda caída cuando llegaba al pelotón 😓 A bad day for Julen Amezqueta @CajaRural_RGA with a second crash 👉https://t.co/izln1vfYAY
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen
#LaVuelta21 The boys have ramped up the tempo at the head of the peloton and it's all lined out behind 💪 The gap to the breakaway is around 6 minutes with 78km still left to race on today's stage ⏱
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team BikeExchange
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 - 100 km | Etapa 6 - Stage 6 | #LaVuelta21 🚴🚴 @JetseBol @RyanGibbons23 @JoanBou97 @MagnusCort @BertjanLindeman ⌛️ Pelotón a 4'22" 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen
- Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)
- Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka-NextHash)
- Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
- Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo)
- Ryan Gibbons (UAE)