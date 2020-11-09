Welkom in sportupdates, waarin al het kleine én opmerkelijke sportnieuws voorbijkomt!
21 minuten geleden
Middenvelder Browne test positief na interland tegen Engeland
De Ierse middenvelder Alan Browne is na de wedstrijd tegen Engeland (0-3) positief getest op het coronavirus, meldt de Ierse voetbalbond. Browne speelde gisteren de volledige negentig minuten mee in de interland. Hij gaat in thuisisolatie. De rest van de selectie is negatief getest.
38 minuten geleden
Zoetemelk herstelt goed: 'Specialist zegt dat het goed moet komen'
Joop Zoetemelk herstelt goed van de verwondingen die hij opliep tijdens een aanrijding met een auto, zegt de oud-Tour-winnaar in De Telegraaf. "De specialist die me geopereerd heeft, zegt dat het uiteindelijk goed moet komen. Over twee maanden moet ik weer langskomen om een nieuwe scan te laten maken en in de tussentijd laat ik het behandelen." De 73-jarige Zoetemelk heeft nog wel veel last van de schade aan zijn zenuwen en spieren. "Ik kan nog geen pen of mes vasthouden, die vingers kan ik nauwelijks bewegen."
één uur geleden
Blaswich traint weer bij Heracles
Heracles Almelo-trainer Frank Wormuth kan binnenkort weer beschikken over doelman Janis Blaswich. De 29-jarige Duitser heeft de groepstraining hervat. Blaswich viel eind september uit met een spierblessure en miste daardoor zes competitiewedstrijden. De Almeloërs spelen volgende week een uitwedstrijd bij Ajax.
één uur geleden
Suzanne Schulting eert op Instagram haar overleden vriendin Lara van Ruijven, naar wie een schoolplein is vernoemd. Van Ruijven overleed in juli aan de gevolgen van een auto-immuunziekte.
één uur geleden
Bosz moet Palacios drie maanden missen
Slecht nieuws voor Peter Bosz: de trainer van Bayer Leverkusen moet het naar verwachting zonder middenvelder Exequiel Palacios stellen. De 22-jarige Argentijn viel tijdens de WK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Paraguay (1-1) uit met een ernstige rugblessure.
2 uur geleden
Dowsett verlengt bij Israel Start-Up Nation
Alex Dowsett (32) rijdt ook volgend jaar voor Israel Start-Up Nation, maakt de ploeg bekend. De Brit, die in december het werelduurrecord van Victor Campenaerts uit de boeken wil rijden, heeft voor twee jaar bijgetekend. Dowsett won onlangs nog een etappe in de Giro d'Italia.
2 uur geleden
Cillessen: 'Operatie is geweldig verlopen'
Jasper Cillessen steekt op Instagram zijn duimen op na een geslaagde operatie. De keeper van Valencia meldt dat de ingreep "geweldig" is verlopen. "Ik ben blij dat ik nu naar huis kan. Nu is het tijd om te beginnen aan mijn herstel." Hoelang de international uit de roulatie is, is niet bekend. Volgens Spaanse media ligt hij er zeker drie tot vier maanden uit.
13 uur geleden
Traoré gaat ook bij Burkina Faso door met scoren
Lassina Traoré scoort de laatste weken geregeld voor Ajax, maar ook in het shirt van Burkina Faso is hij doeltreffend. De spits leidt zijn team met twee doelpunten naar de zege tegen Malawi (3-1). De Ajacied had zelfs drie keer kunnen scoren, maar hij miste vanaf de strafschopstip.
gisteren om 23:53
Engeland in oefenduel eenvoudig langs Ierland
Op Wembley wint de Engelse nationale ploeg vrij eenvoudig van Ierland. De landen oefenen tegen elkaar in de aanloop naar de Nations League-wedstrijden van komend weekend. De Engelsen scoren in de eerste helft via Harry Maguire en Jadon Sancho, waarna Dominic Calvert-Lewin in de tweede helft de eindstand op 3-0 bepaalt.
gisteren om 20:11
Bosnië en Herzegovina beleeft slechte generale
Bosnië en Herzegovina heeft in de aanloop naar het Nations League-duel met het Nederlands Elftal met 0-2 verloren van Iran. Dusan Bajevic startte met sterspeler Miralem Pjanic in de basis. Edin Dzeko, de andere grote naam in de Bosnische selectie was er niet bij. Hij werd positief getest op het coronavirus en het ligt niet in de lijn der verwachtingen dat de spits kan aansluiten voordat Oranje en Bosnië-Herzegovina zondag tegenover elkaar staan.
gisteren om 17:06
Feyenoord en ADO Den Haag spelen gelijk in oefenduel
In Rotterdam hebben Feyenoord en ADO Den Haag vanmiddag een oefenduel afgewerkt achter gesloten deuren. De wedstrijd, die eindigde in 0-0, betekende het officieuze debuut voor Ruud Brood als trainer van ADO, waar hij de ontslagen Aleksandar Rankovic opvolgt. Bij Feyenoord maakte Nicolai Jorgensen zijn rentree. De aanvaller viel in oktober tegen RKC uit met een liesblessure, maar deed tegen ADO weer een helft mee.
gisteren om 16:34
Aanvangstijden EK play-offs
Vanavond worden de vier finalewedstrijden van de EK play-offs gespeeld, waarmee de laatste vier landen zich voor het EK plaatsen. Het resultaat van de wedstrijden van vanavond is direct doorslaggevend; er volgt dus geen tweede duel.

18.00 uur: Georgië-Noord-Macedonië
20.45 uur: Hongarije-IJsland
20.45 uur: Noord-Ierland-Slowakije
20.45 uur: Servië-Schotland
gisteren om 14:51
Verstappen zwijgt over uitspraken in Portugal
Verstappen wil niet meer praten over zijn uitspraken in de vrije training tijdens de GP van Portugal van begin deze maand. De Red Bull-coureur kwam tijdens de trainingssessie in aanraking met Lance Stroll, waarna de Nederlander de Canadees over de boordradio vervolgens een "debiel" en "mongool" noemde. Mongolië was niet blij met de uitspraken van Verstappen en stapte naar de VN vanwege vermeend racistisch taalgebruik. Verstappen wilde er in de aanloop naar de GP van Turkije niets meer over zeggen. "Ik heb daar alles over gezegd. Ik ga daar niet meer over beginnen", aldus de Nederlander tijdens een persconferentie.
gisteren om 14:25
Cillessen met succes geopereerd
Doelman Jasper Cillessen is vandaag met succes geopereerd, meldt zijn club Valencia via de officiële kanalen. Cillessen liep afgelopen vrijdag op de training een spier- en peesscheur in zijn rechterdijbeen op, waardoor de doelman moest afzeggen voor de interlands met Oranje waarvoor hij was opgeroepen. De doelman blijft zeker nog tot morgen in het ziekenhuis ter controle. Hoelang de Oranje-international aan de kant staat, is nog niet bekend.
gisteren om 14:01
MVV krijgt tenue met zes shirtsponsors
Eerste Divisionist MVV speelt vanaf komende zaterdag met maar liefst zes sponsorlogo's op het tenue. De logo's zijn van bedrijven waar de club uit Maastricht al verbonden aan was, maar zullen nu dus ook te zien zijn op het shirt. De KNVB gaf de Limburgers vorige week toestemming voor deze constructie, die nog niet eerder in Nederland is voorgekomen. In de richtlijnen van de voetbalbond staat wel dat drie sponsornamen op een shirt toegestaan is. De KNVB heeft MVV echter toestemming gegeven om met het unieke shirt van de richtlijnen af te wijken. MVV treedt zaterdag in de derby tegen Roda JC voor de eerste keer in het nieuwe shirt aan.
gisteren om 13:44
Hamilton kan zondag al wereldkampioen worden
Lewis Hamilton kan komend weekend tijdens de GP van Turkije opnieuw wereldkampioen worden in de Formule 1. Daarvoor hoeft de Engelsman de race niet te winnen: het enige wat hij hoeft te doen, is voor zijn Mercedes-teamgenoot Valtteri Bottas finishen. De achterstand van de Fin is aanzienlijk (Hamilton staat 85 punten voor) en als Bottas achter Hamilton finisht, kan hij zijn achterstand in het restant van het seizoen niet meer goedmaken. Na de GP van Turkije staan er nog slechts drie GP's op het programma. Hamilton kan met zijn volgende wereldtitel het record van Michael Schumacher evenaren: de Duitser wist zeven keer wereldkampioen in de Formule 1 te worden.
gisteren om 13:19
Makkelie fluit topper in Nations League
Scheidsrechter Danny Makkelie is door de UEFA aangewezen om komende zondag het Nations League-duel België-Engeland te fluiten. De wedstrijd wordt die dag om 20.45 uur gespeeld in het King Power at Den Dreef Stadion in Leuven. De topper in groep 2 van de Nations League wordt niet in Brussel gespeeld, in verband met de daar geldende avondklok vanwege de coronamaatregelen. België verloor eerder in de Nations League met 2-1 van de Engelsen op Wembley, maar is desondanks met negen punten koploper in de poule. Concurrenten Engeland en Denemarken hebben beide zeven punten.
gisteren om 12:59
Servië mist Milivojevic tegen Schotland door coronabesmetting 
Servië moet het vanavond in het EK-play-offduel met Schotland stellen zonder Luka Milivojevic. De middenvelder testte begin deze week positief op het coronavirus en is daarom in thuisisolatie gegaan. De aanvoerder van Crystal Palace mist daardoor het cruciale duel met de Schotten, waarbij directe plaatsing voor het EK op het spel staat. Een coronatest bij de overige spelers van Servië leverde geen andere positieve gevallen op.
gisteren om 12:29
Drievoudig winnaar Al Attiyah opnieuw met Toyota naar Dakar
Het team van Toyota Gazoo Racing heeft zijn line-up voor komende Dakar-editie bekendgemaakt. Het team zal met vier auto's meedoen aan de rally, die in januari 2021 voor de tweede keer plaatsvindt in Saoedi-Arabië. Onder hen is drievoudig Dakar-winnaar Nasser Al Attiyah, die de zware rally wist te winnen in 2011, 2015 en 2019. De Qatarees doet mee met zijn vaste navigator Mathieu Baumel. De overige drie auto's worden bestuurd door Giniel de Villiers, Shameer Variawa en debutant Henk Lategan. De rally gaat op zondag 3 januari van start.
gisteren om 11:39
Zes wijzigingen in schema Keuken Kampioen Divisie
De KNVB heeft een nieuwe datum bekendgemaakt voor zes wedstrijden in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie. De wijzigingen hebben onder meer te maken met de wensen van FOX Sports. De zender wil zoveel mogelijk wedstrijden uitzenden, om daarmee zoveel mogelijk mensen de kans te geven om deze te kunnen zien. Door de huidige coronaregels mag er nog steeds geen publiek in het stadion aanwezig zijn.

De nieuwe data
  • Za. 21 november: FC Eindhoven-NAC (was 22 november)
  • Vr 27 november: Helmond Sport-Jong PSV (was 30 november)
  • Za. 28 november: Roda JC-Excelsior (was 29 november)
  • Ma. 30 november: Jong PSV - SC Cambuur (was 2 november)
  • Za. 5 december: Jong AZ-TOP Oss (was 8 december)
  • Ma. 14 december: Jong FC Utrecht - TOP Oss (was 23 oktober)
gisteren om 11:00
Oefenduel tussen Engeland en Ierland op Wembley
Behalve de play-offs voor het EK staan er vanavond diverse oefenduels op het programma, waaronder Engeland-Ierland. Het duel wordt gespeeld op Wembley en is het zevende thuisduel van Engeland met de Ieren in dertig jaar. Op basis van de afgelopen zes edities kan er voor vanavond wellicht al een conclusie worden getrokken...

  • 2015 - 0-0
  • 2013 - 1-1
  • 1995 - 0-0
  • 1991 - 1-1
  • 1990 - 1-1
  • 1990 - 1-1
gisteren om 09:34
Filmrechten van Marco van Bastens autobiografie verkocht
Filmproducent Hollands Licht heeft de wereldwijde filmrechten van Marco van Bastens autobiografie BASTA gekocht. BASTA verscheen als boek in november 2019. Van Basten laat weten trots te zijn op het aanstaande project: "Ik had nooit gedacht dat ik een boek zou uitbrengen over mijn leven. Dat het er toch op deze manier van gekomen is, maakt me trots. Dat het nu ook internationaal verfilmd lijkt te gaan worden, verrast me nog meer. Ik ben zeer benieuwd naar het eindresultaat." Wanneer de opnames beginnen, is nog niet bekend. De oud-speler van Ajax, AC Milan en Oranje hoopt dat de persoon die hem gaat spelen "een knappe gozer" is, aldus van Basten in een reactie in de 538 Ochtendshow.
gisteren om 09:30
Georgië en Noord-Macedonië strijden om debuut op eindronde
Vanavond staan Georgië en Noord-Macedonië tegenover elkaar in de finales van de play-offs voor het EK. Voor beide landen betekent winst in de play-offs een primeur: zowel Georgië als Noord-Macedonië bereikte nog nooit een eindronde. Georgië rekende in de halve finales af met Belarus (1-0), terwijl Noord-Macedonië met 2-1 te sterk was voor Kosovo. De winnaar van deze wedstrijd zal tegenstander van Oranje zijn op het EK, evenals Oekraïne en Oostenrijk.

De andere wedstrijden in de play-offs:
  • Servië-Schotland
  • Noord-Ierland-Slowakije
  • Hongarije-IJsland
gisteren om 08:54
Eredivisie-topscorer Danilo in olympische ploeg Brazilië
Mooi nieuws voor Danilo Pereira: de topscorer van de Eredivisie mag zich voor het eerst melden bij de olympische ploeg van Brazilië. Danilo, die dit seizoen door Ajax wordt verhuurd aan FC Twente en al acht keer scoorde namens de Enschedeërs, is opgeroepen na een aantal afmeldingen. Onder anderen Antony van Ajax reisde wegens een blessure niet af. Naast Danilo behoren ook David Neres (Ajax) en Mauro Júnior (PSV) tot de selectie.
woensdag om 22:50
Onderhandelingen bij 'Barça' over salarisvermindering opgeschort
De onderhandelingen bij FC Barcelona over een salarisvermindering voor spelers, stafleden en ander personeel zijn opgeschort. Langdurige besprekingen tussen de betrokken partijen in de afgelopen dagen hebben niet tot overeenstemming geleid. Er is nu een afkoelingsperiode tot 23 november afgesproken, waarna de clubleiding alsnog tot een overeenstemming hoopt te komen.
