🎶 David Marshall 🎶 #NoScotlandNoParty
- Scotland National Team
All set and ready to play today. Feeling good after my treatment and can’t wait to play again.
- Michael Van Gerwen
It doesn't get much tougher for Hungary! 😱 Who'll top Group F? #EURO2020
- UEFA EURO 2020
⚫❤️ Daley #Sinkgraven ist Papa geworden! 💕 Wir gratulieren herzlich zur Geburt von Sohnemann Dyce! #StärkeBayer
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen
By the way Does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU
- Aubameyang P-E
🔝⚽️ Mitrović could still be crowned top scorer in #EURO2020 qualifying with Serbia hosting Scotland in the play-off finals! 👊 How many goals will he finish on? 🤔 #EQtopscorer | @Alipay
- UEFA EURO 2020
Welkom bij Oranje, Sven & Ryan! 🦁🦁🦁
- OnsOranje
Clockwork ⏱👌 #HaasF1 #TurkishGP
- Haas F1 Team
🇭🇺 Gera Zoltán visszatért az A-válogatotthoz https://t.co/ZkiaUtdw9y 🇬🇧 Gera returns to help national squad https://t.co/rAY5Sh3xHQ 🇭🇺🇮🇸 ➡️ #EURO2020 #csakegyutt #magyarok #HUNISL
- MLSZ
Enjoy Sound on 🎼 and proud to hear the first HART 💓 BEAT of our #dakar2021 #beast347 #dakarrally Our boys worked so hart to reach this point thanks all and now more steps to get to the finish #SaudiArabia 🚀👊🏻
- Tim Coronel
Red Bull celebrate their 300th Grand Prix this weekend in Turkey! 👏🇹🇷 Their trip to Istanbul Park in 2010 was one to forget... 💥 #SkyF1 | #F1 | #TurkishGP
- Sky Sports F1
🇨🇲 No goalkeeper has competed more passes (121) than André Onana in 2020/21 group stage 🎯 #UCL
- UEFA Champions League
🗓️ Rescheduled ⚔️ AZ - FC Emmen is verplaatst naar zondag 22 november (20:00 uur). #AZ #azemm #Eredivisie
- AZ
I want to take a moment to celebrate my mum today. The unconditional love you’ve shown me is unmatched and I feel so lucky to have a mother as wonderful as you. You are the best part of me. Happy Birthday mum, I hope you have the best day.
- Lewis Hamilton
This is our starting XI for tonight's match against @DFB_Team_EN. National team debut for Václav Černý. Kick-off at 20:45 CET. 🇩🇪🤝🇨🇿
- Czech Football Team
Unsere Start-11! 🇩🇪🇨🇿 1 Trapp 2 Koch 5 Tah 7 Neuhaus 10 Brandt 11 Waldschmidt 13 Baku 16 Rüdiger 19 Max 20 Hofmann 21 Gündogan (C) #GERCZE #DieMannschaft
- Die Mannschaft
The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that Williams Racing Acting Team Principal Simon Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to travelling to Istanbul for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.
- F1 Media
