Thanks for all the messages and asking how I am - I feel lot better now with rest and treatment, hope to play last 2 @OfficialPDC pro tours and then win @BoyleSports Grand Slam 🏆 again 👍 - @Winmau @TrucksBlog @Machineseeker @KeukenConc @ModusDarts180
- Michael Van Gerwen
𝙀𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙠𝙤𝙥, 𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙟𝙙 𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙠𝙤𝙥 💚🐑
- FC Dordrecht
Back at Emirates Stadium today 👍
- Gunnersaurus
Back with the nation, ready for a big week 🦁🔶
- Gini Wijnaldum
Het Spaanse voetbal rouwt om de dood van oud-international Juan Sol, die in zijn lange loopbaan voor Valencia en Real Madrid speelde. De verdediger speelde in totaal 28 wedstrijden voor het Spaanse nationale elftal en scoorde daarin één keer. Met Valencia won hij onder andere in 1979 de Europacup voor bekerwinnaars.
Con todo el dolor de nuestro corazón tenemos que comunicar que hoy nos ha dejado Juan Cruz Sol. Leyenda, exjugador, consejero, embajador, compañero y sobre todo, un GRAN VALENCIANISTA. ¡Siempre te recordaremos y querremos, querido ‘Loqui'! 🔗 https://t.co/hAFoUVXafS
- Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊
From a personal perspective it wasn’t a great year, but I still enjoyed all these performances. Big compliments to every single one within the @JumboVismaRoad and also thanks for being supportive when you even need it more in difficult times. Can’t wait for 2021 to start. https://t.co/jMxFmLBRuG
- Steven Kruijswijk
A place that will live forever in our history ❤️ #FarewellMelwood
- Liverpool FC
🌤 Good morning! #AZ
- AZ
This top ranking is very special to us. Brings back a lot of memories. Highs and lows and a very bumpy road towards the top. From 2013 till now. It started with a unrealistic dream but together we created our path based on values and passion. Onwards! #BlancoKoers @JumboVismaRoad
- Merijn Zeeman
Bijzondere trainingspartner @Topzeilen 🙈 #TeamNL🇳🇱
- TeamNL🇳🇱
Nog naar 3 dagen... #barneydarts
- Raymond v Barneveld
Bentornato Cesare Prandelli ⚜️ #ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina
- ACF Fiorentina
