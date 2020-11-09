Welkom in sportupdates, waarin al het kleine én opmerkelijke sportnieuws voorbijkomt!
5 minuten geleden
Telstar verkoopt 22.500 kaarten voor duel met GAE
Een hartverwarmende actie van Telstar in crisistijd. De Keuken Kampioen Divisie-club uit Velsen-Zuid heeft digitaal 22.500 kaarten verkocht voor de competitiewedstrijd van vanavond tegen Go Ahead Eagles om geld in te zamelen voor de stichting Support Casper. Voor 1,63 euro per ticket - verwijzend naar het oprichtingsjaar van Telstar (1963) - konden mensen een kaartje kopen, terwijl ze vanwege de coronamaatregelen niet in het stadion mogen zijn. De opbrengst van de inzamelingsactie gaat volledig naar het onderzoek van Feyenoord-clubarts Casper van Eijck naar alvleesklierkanker.
2 uur geleden
Vermaelen mag van Japanse autoriteiten niet naar Europa reizen
Ook het interlandvoetbal ondervindt steeds meer hinder van de (reis)restricties in de tweede coronagolf. Zo ontbreekt Thomas Vermaelen deze interlandperiode bij de Belgische nationale selectie omdat de verdediger van het Japanse Vissel Kobe van de Japanse autoriteiten niet naar Europa mag afreizen. Bondscoach Roberto Martínez heeft Anderlecht-speler Hannes Delcroix, die vorig seizoen nog op huurbasis uitkwam voor RKC, opgeroepen als zijn vervanger.
2 uur geleden
Rome mag in 2024 EK atletiek organiseren
De EK atletiek worden in 2024 gehouden in Rome. De Italiaanse hoofdstad kreeg van de Europese atletiekbond de voorkeur boven het Poolse Katowice. Het Europese toernooi wordt gehouden in het olympisch stadion van Rome. Het is nog niet duidelijk of de EK voor of na de Olympische Spelen van 2024 in Parijs worden gehouden.
4 uur geleden
Shaw maand uit de roulatie vanwege hamstringblessure
Manchester United kan over een maand pas weer beschikken over Luke Shaw. De linksback raakte zaterdag in het uitduel met Everton (1-3) geblesseerd aan zijn hamstring. Shaw moet de Premier League-wedstrijden tegen West Bromwich Albion, Southampton en West Ham United missen, evenals de Champions League-wedstrijden tegen Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris Saint-Germain en RB Leipzig.
4 uur geleden
Veel scorende doelman nu coach van Flamengo
Voormalig doelman Rogério Ceni is de nieuwe coach van het Braziliaanse Flamengo. De oud-international is vooral bekend doordat hij tijdens zijn loopbaan bijzonder vaak scoorde: maar liefst 132 keer. Hij komt over van Fortaleza en heeft een contract tot eind 2021 getekend bij de club uit Rio de Janeiro.
5 uur geleden
Velen zijn ervan overtuigd dat Robert Lewandowski de Ballon d'Or had gewonnen als de prijs dit jaar was uitgereikt. In plaats daarvan moet de Poolse spits het doen met een LEGO-uitvoering van de prestigieuze prijs. Hij is er blij mee, laat hij weten op Instagram.
5 uur geleden
Primoz Roglic is weer terug bij zijn gezin in Slovenië. De Sloveen is blij dat hij weer tijd heeft voor zijn zoon, met wie hij vandaag naar de speeltuin is gegaan. Op Instagram bedankt de Vuelta-winnaar iedereen die hem dit jaar heeft gesteund. Hij sluit zijn bericht af met: "Vaarwel 2020, Roglic out!"
6 uur geleden
Van den Brom wil bij Genk nog niet direct hard ingrijpen
John van den Brom is niet van plan om het elftal van zijn nieuwe club KRC Genk meteen op de schop te gooien, zo laat hij weten bij zijn perspresentatie. "Het allerbelangrijkste zijn toch de spelers en je voelt dat ze vertrouwen hebben in de huidige manier van spelen. Daarin ga ik natuurlijk wel mijn ding kenbaar maken en dat is dat er nog veel verbetering in het voetballende gedeelte kan. Mijn visie is 4-3-3, maar je kijkt altijd wat op dit moment het beste voor het team is", zegt de oefenmeester. "Ik ga daar voorlopig mee door, maar er zijn altijd momenten voor trainers om daar verandering in te brengen."
6 uur geleden
Coldenhoff naar fabrieksteam Yamaha
Glenn Coldenhoff rijdt volgend jaar voor het fabrieksteam van Yamaha, zo maakt de renstal bekend. De Nederlander, die voor twee seizoenen bij de Japanners tekent, stapt over van Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing. Namens die ploeg pakte de Brabander eerder dit seizoen in Letland een Grand Prix-zege.
6 uur geleden
Tafeltennisster Chen Meng grijpt wereldbeker
De Chinese tafeltennisster Chen Meng heeft vandaag de wereldbeker voor zich opgeëist. De nummer één van de wereld was in de finale in het Chinese Weihai in een eenzijdige finale te sterk voor haar landgenote Sun Yingsha (3): 4-1. Het is de eerste keer dat Chen de wereldbeker voor zich opeist.
7 uur geleden
Vraagtekens bij Grand Prix van Brazilië in Formule 1
De Formule 1 heeft nog een vraagteken bij de Grand Prix van Brazilië staan. De race staat in 2021 gepland op 14 november op Interlagos in São Paulo, maar het management van de koningsklasse heeft nog geen contract met Autódromo José Carlos Pace, waar Max Verstappen vorig jaar zegevierde. Het contract met Interlagos, waar de Formule 1 sinds 1990 een race houdt, liep dit jaar af. Rio de Janeiro diende zich aan als vervanger. Er zou daar een compleet nieuw circuit worden aangelegd, maar de bouw heeft grote vertraging opgelopen. Volgens BBC News is er nog geen benodigde vergunning voor de kap van een groot stuk bos verleend.
7 uur geleden
Telstar breekt met 'kaartverkoop' clubrecord
Er mogen vanavond uiteraard geen bezoekers aanwezig zijn bij Telstar-Go Ahead Eagles, maar de thuisclub heeft toch een recordaantal kaartjes verkocht. Het zijn geen echte toegangskaarten, maar speciale kaartjes waarvan de opbrengst naar het goede doel Support Casper gaat. Er zijn al ruim 21.000 kaartjes verkocht, een clubrecord. De kaartjes kosten 1,63 euro per stuk.
7 uur geleden
PSG praat met Neymar, Mbappé en Di María over nieuw contract
Paris Saint-Germain is in gesprek met Neymar, Kylian Mbappé en Ángel Di María over contractverlenging, zo laat technisch directeur Leonardo weten in een vragenuurtje op de website van de club. Hij benadrukt daarbij dat het geen gemakkelijke opgave is om de drie sterren langer in Parijs te houden. "We moeten niet vergeten dat PSG afgelopen seizoen flinke verliezen heeft geleden. Het zijn complexe tijden, het is niet makkelijk." Het contract met Di María loopt in de zomer van 2021 af. Neymar en Mbappé liggen tot medio 2022 vast.
8 uur geleden
Deense selectie hard getroffen door coronavirus
Het Deense elftal is hard getroffen door een corona-uitbraak. Bondscoach Kasper Hjulmand, zijn assistent Morten Wieghorst en negen spelers zijn preventief in quarantaine gegaan, meldt de Deense voetbalbond. Aanleiding is het feit dat Hoffenheim-speler Robert Skov en een lid van de medische staf positief testten op het virus. Zij vertoonden geen symptomen, maar werden wel in thuisisolatie geplaatst. Daarom gingen uit voorzorg de spelers en coaches met wie zij in nauw contact zijn geweest in quarantaine. Ook deze spelers ontbreken daardoor woensdag in de oefeninterland tegen Zweden, die als voorbereiding geldt op de Nations League-duels met IJsland en België.
8 uur geleden
Basketbalsters vanwege COVID-19 gehavend voor EK-kwalificatieduels
De Nederlandse basketbalsters hopen zich deze week voor het eerst sinds 1989 weer eens te kwalificeren voor een EK, maar moeten dat wel zien te doen zonder twee speelsters die positief testten op het coronavirus. Nadat Loyce Bettonvil al eerder was weggevallen, testte Noor Driessen positief op COVID-19. Oranje treft donderdag Slowakije en zaterdag Hongarije. Als de ploeg van bondscoach Hakim Salem (foto) beide wedstrijden wint, dan gaan de Nederlandse basketbalsters naar het EK.
9 uur geleden
Formule 1 verwacht races mét publiek in 2021
De Formule 1 verwacht volgend jaar weer publiek te verwelkomen bij de Grands Prix. Dat zei directeur Chase Carey bij de presentatie van de kalender voor 2021 met een recordaantal van 23 races. "De voorlopige kalender ziet er ongeveer zo uit als de oorspronkelijke voor 2020 voordat COVID-19 uitbrak", aldus de Amerikaan. Als gevolg van de pandemie moest de Formule 1 in maart vlak voor de eerste race in Melbourne het seizoen afbreken. In juli kon de koningsklasse hervatten met een aangepaste kalender, waarop uiteindelijk plek is gevonden voor zeventien races. "We hebben bewezen dat we op een veilige manier kunnen reizen en onze races kunnen houden. De promotors beseffen steeds meer de noodzaak om het virus te beheersen."
9 uur geleden
NK teamsprint/ploegenachtervolging in Apeldoorn geschrapt
Wielerbond KNWU heeft een streep gehaald door het NK teamsprint/ploegenachtervolging op de baan in Apeldoorn. Het evenement zou oorspronkelijk op 22 november plaatsvinden, maar kan vanwege de aangescherpte coronamaatregelen niet doorgaan. Dat geldt ook voor het NK derny in Amsterdam, dat een week later had moeten plaatsvinden. De KNWU is nog op zoek naar nieuwe data. Opvallend genoeg gaat de strandrace bij Scheveningen op 29 november vooralsnog wél door.
10 uur geleden
'Uit beeld geraakte Janmaat op proef bij ADO'
Daryl Janmaat keert mogelijk terug op de Nederlandse velden. De rechtsback, wiens contract bij Watford in oktober werd ontbonden, traint volgens het AD vanaf komende vrijdag mee bij ADO Den Haag. De 34-voudig international hoopt in de komende weken aan te kunnen tonen dat hij fit genoeg is om zijn rentree te maken op de Nederlandse velden. Janmaat heeft door een knieblessure inmiddels een jaar lang geen wedstrijd meer gespeeld. Hij maakte in 2007 bij de Haagse club zijn debuut in het betaalde voetbal.
10 uur geleden
Southgate roept Engelse tienersensatie Bellingham op
De Engelse bondscoach Gareth Southgate heeft de piepjonge Jude Bellingham (17) opgeroepen voor de komende interlands. De tienersensatie van Borussia Dortmund vervangt de geblesseerde James Ward-Prowse. Engeland oefent deze week eerst tegen Ierland. Daarna staan de Nations League-duels tegen België en IJsland op het programma.
11 uur geleden
Italiaan Massa fluit oefenduel Nederland-Spanje
Het oefenduel tussen Nederland en Spanje staat morgenavond onder leiding van de Italiaanse scheidsrechter Davide Massa. De 39-jarige Italiaan krijgt ondersteuning van grensrechters Stefano Alassio en Fabiano Preti en vierde official Daniele Doveri. Voor Massa wordt het de derde keer dat hij een duel van Oranje leidt. Vorig jaar maart was hij scheidsrechter bij de EK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Wit-Rusland (4-0) en in november vorig jaar floot Massa het Nederlands elftal tegen Estland (5-0), ook in de EK-kwalificatie.
11 uur geleden
Besmette Pellegrini meldt zich af voor Italië
Italië kan in de komende drie interlands niet beschikken over AS Roma-middenvelder Lorenzo Pellegrini. De speler is besmet met het coronavirus en zit in thuisisolatie. "Ik wil iedereen laten weten dat ik enkele symptomen heb, maar dat het goed met me gaat", aldus Pellegrini op Instagram. "Het aftellen naar de dag dat ik weer met mijn ploeggenoten op het veld mag staan, is vandaag al begonnen." Italië oefent morgen tegen Estland. Daarna staan de Nations League-duels met Polen en Bosnië en Herzegovina op het programma.
11 uur geleden
Zoet begin 2021 weer onder de lat bij Spezia
Jeroen Zoet komt dit kalenderjaar niet meer in actie voor Spezia. De doelman, die op 30 september een liesblessure opliep in het duel met Udinese, weet ruim een maand na dato waar hij aan toe is. Volgens de medische staf van zijn nieuwe club heeft hij de tijd nodig om volledig te kunnen herstellen en komt hij op zijn vroegst pas begin volgend jaar in actie. Zoet verruilde in de afgelopen transferperiode PSV voor de Serie A-club, maar heeft nog maar in twee wedstrijden zijn kunsten kunnen vertonen.
12 uur geleden
PSV plaatst desinfecterende UV-C-lampen in strijd tegen coronavirus
Bij PSV hebben ze een creatieve manier gevonden om het aantal coronabesmettingen te laten zakken. De Eindhovenaren laten namelijk vijftien desinfecterende UV-C-lampen plaatsen, zo meldt de club. De speciale verlichting breekt naar verluidt onder meer het DNA van micro-organismen af, inclusief dat van virussen zoals het COVID-19-virus. De selectie van PSV is in de afgelopen weken flink getroffen door het coronavirus.
12 uur geleden
Van Garderen verlengt bij EF Pro Cycling
Tejay van Garderen rijdt ook volgend jaar bij EF Pro Cycling, zo maakt de Amerikaanse wielrenner bekend op Instagram. De zoon van een Amsterdamse vader en een Amerikaanse moeder rijdt al sinds 2012 voor die ploeg. Hij werd in 2012 en 2014 vijfde in de Tour.
12 uur geleden
'Maradona mag ziekenhuis snel verlaten'
Diego Armando Maradona mag over een paar dagen het ziekenhuis in Buenos Aires verlaten. Althans, dat beweert zijn lijfarts Leopoldo Luque. Volgens hem herstelt de voetballegende goed van de hersenoperatie die hij vorige week onderging. "Het gaat er nu om waar hij verder gaat herstellen, maar voor nu kan ik zeggen dat het goed met hem gaat." Bij de Argentijn werd een bloedprop tussen zijn hersenen en schedel geconstateerd.
12 uur geleden
Kuipers fluit beslissend EK-play-offduel 
Björn Kuipers heeft van de UEFA weer een mooie wedstrijd gekregen. De arbiter fluit donderdag in Boedapest het beslissende EK-play-offduel tussen Hongarije en IJsland. De winnaar van het duel plaatst zich voor het EK van volgend jaar. Naast dat duel staan er nog drie play-offwedstrijden op het programma: Georgië-Noord-Macedonië, Noord-Ierland-Slowakije en Servië-Schotland.
13 uur geleden
'Kopwerk Hofstede cruciaal voor veiligstellen Vuelta-zege Roglic'
Dat Lennard Hofstede van grote waarde was voor Primoz Roglic in de laatste bergrit van de Vuelta, zagen we al tijdens die etappe. Na een analyse van de data blijkt het werk van de Nederlander nog indrukwekkender. VeloNews becijferde zijn inspanning en noteert dat Hofstede in de slotfase in totaal 2.29 minuten op kop voor de Sloveen reed, met een gemiddeld wattage van 424. Het gemiddelde stijgingspercentage tijdens de kopbeurt van Hofstede was 5,5. Met die inspanning zorgde Hofstede ervoor dat Roglic niet brak en dat hij zelfs een paar seconden terugpakte op de gevluchte Richard Carapaz.
gisteren om 23:49
Spelers Red Bull Salzburg testen positief en negatief
In de categorie opmerkelijk: bij Red Bull Salzburg zijn zes internationals eerst positief getest op het coronavirus en bij een tweede test op dezelfde dag kregen ze allemaal een negatieve uitslag. De betreffende spelers werden getest voordat ze naar hun nationale ploegen zouden afreizen. De Oostenrijkse club probeert nu om alle beperkingen zo snel mogelijk weer beëindigd te krijgen, zodat de internationals alsnog kunnen spelen voor hun nationale ploegen.
gisteren om 23:40
Bale inzetbaar bij Wales
Gareth Bale is fit genoeg om in actie te kunnen komen tijdens de komende drie interlands van Wales. Volgens assistent-bondscoach Robert Page heeft de aanvaller van Tottenham Hotspur geen last meer van de enkelblessure die hij afgelopen zondag opliep in de uitwedstrijd tegen West Bromwich Albion (0-1). Wales speelt donderdag een oefenwedstrijd tegen de VS. Daarna volgen wedstrijden in de Nations League tegen Ierland en Finland.
gisteren om 23:18
'GP Vietnam verdwijnt weer van kalender'
De Grand Prix van Vietnam staat volgend seizoen niet meer op de kalender van de Formule 1, zo meldt de BBC. De race in Hanoi zou dit jaar voor het eerst worden verreden, maar werd vanwege de coronapandemie eerst uitgesteld en later afgelast. De Formule 1 maakt dinsdag de kalender voor 2021 bekend. Deze zal 22 races tellen, waaronder een nieuwe Grand Prix in Saoedi-Arabië.
gisteren om 22:23
Liverpool mogelijk zonder Alexander-Arnold tegen Ajax
Liverpool moet het op 1 december mogelijk zonder Trent Alexander-Arnold stellen in de thuiswedstrijd tegen Ajax in de groepsfase van de Champions League. Volgens verschillende Engelse media is de rechtsback zo'n vier weken uit de roulatie door een kuitblessure, die hij zondag opliep tijdens de topper tegen Manchester City (1-1). Alexander-Arnold mist door zijn blessure in ieder geval de komende interlands van Engeland.
gisteren om 21:00
Zwemkampioen Magnini (38) keert terug
Opvallend nieuws uit Italië: topzwemmer Filippo Magnini keert op 38-jarige leeftijd terug in de sport. Drie jaar geleden zette hij nog een punt achter zijn loopbaan. Magnini werd in 2005 en 2007 wereldkampioen op de 100 meter vrije slag en pakte in 2004 olympisch brons op de 4x200 meter vrij. "Ik doe dit voor mezelf, voor mijn familie en voor mijn land", schrijft hij op Instagram over zijn comeback.
Terug omhoog