We zien Arturo Vidal regelmatig als vechter op het middenveld, maar hij kan ook geweldige doelpunten maken. Dit bewees hij door, vrijdagnacht in de wedstrijd om WK-kwalificatie met Peru, een bal stijf in de kruising te schieten.

Vidal scoort met prachtige knal namens Chili in WK-kwalificatie