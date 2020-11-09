Welkom in sportupdates, waarin al het kleine én opmerkelijke sportnieuws voorbijkomt!
10 minuten geleden
Nieuwe blessure in defensie van Liverpool
De spoeling in de verdediging van Liverpool wordt steeds dunner. Eerst vielen Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez en Trent Alexander-Arnold al uit met een blessure en nu blijkt ook Andy Robertson geblesseerd. De vleugelverdediger, die afgelopen week met Schotland na strafschoppen een ticket voor het EK binnensleepte, heeft een hamstring blessure opgelopen. Op 1 december komt Ajax voor het vijfde Champions League-duel van de poulefase op bezoek in Liverpool.
één uur geleden
Noorwegen mag niet naar Roemenië voor Nations League
De wedstrijd in de Nations League tussen Roemenië en Noorwegen gaat zondag niet door. De selectie van bondscoach Lars Lagerbäck moet van het ministerie van Volksgezondheid in quarantaine blijven na een positieve coronatest van international Omar Elabdellaoui en mag daarom niet naar Boekarest vliegen. Vermoedelijk wordt het duel omgezet in een reglementaire 3-0-nederlaag voor de Noren, die volop in de race zijn voor promotie naar de A-divisie van de Nations League.
2 uur geleden
Harroui verlaat Jong Oranje na positieve coronatest
Sparta-middenvelder Abdou Harroui heeft het trainingskamp van Jong Oranje verlaten, nadat hij positief testte op het coronavirus. De middenvelder bereidde zich met de beloftenploeg voor op interlands tegen Belarus (zondag) en Portugal (woensdag).
gisteren om 20:10
Bondscoach Hiddink leidt eerste training bij Curaçao
Na een veelbesproken aanloop leidde Guus Hiddink vanavond zijn eerste training als bondscoach van het nationale elftal van Curaçao. De 74-jarige Achterhoeker werd in augustus al benoemd tot keuzeheer, maar de zittende bondscoach Remko Bicentini wist daar niets van en ging niet akkoord met een ontslagvergoeding. Pas donderdag wist de Curaçaose bond tijdens een kort geding een akkoord te bereiken met Bicentini, waardoor Hiddink daadwerkelijk aan de slag kon op het eiland.
gisteren om 20:04
Ramos breekt Europees interlandrecord
Sergio Ramos gaat vanavond een record breken als Spaans international. De aanvoerder speelt tegen Zwitserland zijn 177e interland, waarmee hij Europees recordhouder wordt. Ramos evenaarde donderdag tegen het Nederlands elftal al het Europese record dat in handen was van de Italiaan Gianluigi Buffon (176 caps). De verdediger van Real Madrid is nog maar zeven interlands verwijderd van het wereldrecord van de Syriër Ahmed Hassan, die dus 184 interlands speelde.
gisteren om 19:05
Cocu wenst Derby County het allerbeste na ontslag
Phillip Cocu reageert op Instagram op zijn ontslag bij Derby County. "Ik wil iedereen binnen de club bedanken voor de fantastische steun die ik vanaf mijn komst bij Derby County heb gevoeld; van het bestuur, de staf en alle spelers. Maar ook van de belangrijkste mensen binnen de club: de fans. Ondanks het feit dat het huidige seizoen helaas niet zo verloopt als gewenst, geloof ik in het project dat we gestart zijn. De toekomst ziet er rooskleurig uit voor Derby County. Ik wens iedereen bij Derby County het allerbeste, zowel op als naast het veld."
gisteren om 18:06
Noorse voetbalbond twijfelt over afreizen naar Roemenië
De Noorse voetbalbond NFF heeft ernstige twijfels of de nationale ploeg moet afreizen naar Roemenië voor het duel van zondag in de Nations League. Het team verblijft na een coronabesmetting bij een speler in quarantaine in een hotel in Oslo en heeft de reis naar Boekarest uitgesteld. "De NFF voelt een sterke drang om het voortouw te nemen en bij te dragen aan het werk van de autoriteiten om de verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan. Geen enkel sportief of financieel belang is groter dan de gezondheid", aldus de bond in een verklaring.
gisteren om 17:03
Bolt over Ronaldo: 'Hij is absoluut sneller dan ik'
Usain Bolt, die zelf ook een voetbalcarrière uit de grond probeerde te stampen, spreekt zijn bewondering uit over Cristiano Ronaldo. "Cristiano is altijd in vorm, werkt hard en is gefocust. Ik denk dat hij op dit moment absoluut sneller is dan ik", aldus de Jamaicaan in gesprek met Marca.
gisteren om 16:36
Neres speelt hoofdrol in oefenwedstrijd Brazilië
David Neres heeft in de oefenwedstrijd tegen Zuid-Korea (3-1 winst) meerdere gezichten getoond. Hij gaf in het Braziliaanse shirt de tegengoal weg, bereidde twee treffers van zijn team voor, verprutste een grote mogelijkheid en raakte betrokken bij een opstootje.
gisteren om 14:32
Bondscoach IJsland stapt op na debacle in play-offduel
Erik Hamrén zal na de Nations League opstappen als bondscoach van IJsland, dat zich donderdag niet wist te plaatsen voor het EK van volgend jaar. De IJslanders verloren het beslissende play-offduel in Boedapest met 2-1 van Hongarije, terwijl ze twee minuten voor tijd nog met 0-1 voor stonden.
gisteren om 14:27
Franse arbiter bij Nations League-duel Oranje
Francois Letexier is zondag de scheidsrechter tijdens het Nations League-duel tussen Oranje en Bosnië-Herzegovina. De 33-jarige arbiter fluit morgen om 18.00 uur voor het begin van de wedstrijd.
gisteren om 12:20
AC Milan-trainer Pioli test positief op corona
Stefano Pioli, trainer van AC Milan, heeft zaterdag positief getest op het coronavirus. De coach, die momenteel geen symptomen vertoont, is in quarantaine gegaan. Alle andere tests die door de ploeg en het personeel werden uitgevoerd, kwamen negatief terug. Als gevolg van de coronabesmetting is wel besloten om de training van vandaag af te gelasten.
gisteren om 11:57
Golfer DeChambeau raakt bal kwijt
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau moet nog maar zien of hij zaterdag de cut haalt bij de Masters. Een van de redenen: een kwijtgeraakte bal op hole 3 van de tweede dag. De Amerikaan, vooraf beschouwd als een van de favorieten voor de titel, was al niet bijster op dreef toen hij afsloeg voor de derde hole. Na de eerste slag kon niemand de bal nog vinden, waarna DeChambeau volgens de regels opnieuw moest beginnen vanaf de tee. Wat volgde was een triple bogey (7 slagen) op de derde hole en nog twee bogeys op de twee volgende holes, waardoor DeChambeau ver is weggezakt in het klassement van het toernooi in Augusta.
gisteren om 11:39
Nigeria geeft zeker lijkende overwinning weg
De nationale ploeg van Nigeria heeft vrijdagavond een zeker lijkende overwinning tegen Sierra Leone op bizarre wijze uit handen gegeven. 'The Super Eagles' stonden dankzij goals van Alex Ibobi (2), Victor Osimhen en Sauel Chukwueze al na een half uur met 4-0 voor. Daarna ging het op dramatische wijze mis voor Nigeria: nog voor rust werd het 4-1 en door goals in de 71ste, 80ste en 86ste minuut eindigde de wedstrijd zelfs in 4-4.
gisteren om 11:12
We zien Arturo Vidal regelmatig als vechter op het middenveld, maar hij kan ook geweldige doelpunten maken. Dit bewees hij door, vrijdagnacht in de wedstrijd om WK-kwalificatie met Peru, een bal stijf in de kruising te schieten.
Vidal scoort met prachtige knal namens Chili in WK-kwalificatie
gisteren om 10:39
Kroatisch international Brozovic test positief op corona
Marcelo Brozovic is positief op corona getest in de aanloop naar de duels van Kroatië met Zweden en Portugal in de Nations League. De middenvelder is na Domagoj Vida de tweede speler van het nationale elftal die deze week een positieve testuitslag krijgt. De verdediger kreeg woensdag het slechte nieuws in de rust van een oefenduel met Turkije te horen en werd meteen gewisseld.
gisteren om 10:31
Argentijnse rugbyers boeken historische zege op Nieuw-Zeeland
De rugbyploeg van Argentinië heeft Nieuw-Zeeland in de Tri Nations met 25-15 verslagen. Dit is een historische zege, want alle vorige duels tussen beide landen werden gewonnen door de 'All Blacks', zoals de bijnaam van topland Nieuw-Zeeland luidt. "We zijn eraan gewend vaak te verliezen, maar we hebben laten zien dat hard werken loont", verklaarde captain Pablo Matera na het duel dat in Sydney werd gespeeld.
gisteren om 10:20
Tagliafico: 'Hopelijk ben ik ooit trainer van Ajax'
Nicolás Tagliafico is bezig aan zijn derde seizoen in de Johan Cruijff ArenA en hoopt daar later nog meer jaren aan vast te plakken. De vleugelverdediger vertelt in gesprek met Ajax TV: "Ik hoop dat het nog even duurt, maar nadat ik mijn carrière heb beëindigd, wil ik trainer van Ajax worden. Ik moet het daarom als speler goed doen, zodat ik in de toekomst terug kan keren."
vrijdag om 22:05
Djokovic vreest toekomst honderden tennisprofs
Novak Djokovic vreest dat de honderden proftennissers die laag op de wereldranglijst staan grote problemen hebben om rond te komen van hun sport. Vanwege de coronacrisis zijn veel kleine toernooien afgelast. "Het is zorgwekkend dat er op het niveau van de Futures, zeg maar het opstartniveau voor de profs, bijna geen toernooien zijn. Dat is wel de grootse groep proftennissers. Ik heb veel spelers gesproken die vijfhonderdste of lager staan en zij smeken om toernooien", zo zei Djokovic voorafgaand aan de ATP Finals.
vrijdag om 19:48
Nuytinck verlengt contract bij Udinese
Bram Nuytinck staat ook na dit seizoen onder contract bij Udinese. De dertigjarige verdediger verlengt zijn verbintenis bij de Serie A-club met twee jaar, waardoor hij tot de zomer van 2023 vastligt in Udine. "Ik ben zo blij en zo trots op mijn nieuwe contract", schrijft de verdediger, die mede door blessures dit seizoen pas één competitieduel speelde, op Instagram.
vrijdag om 19:28
Geblesseerde Kökçü haakt af bij Turkije
Orkun Kökçü heeft te veel last van zijn voetblessure om deze interlandperiode nog voor Turkije uit te komen. De negentienjarige middenvelder keert daarom terug naar zijn club Feyenoord. Kökçü viel woensdag geblesseerd uit in het oefenduel met Kroatië (3-3). De ernst van zijn blessure is nog onduidelijk, maar hij mist sowieso de Nations League-duels met Rusland en Hongarije.
vrijdag om 17:19
Horner: 'Goede dag voor ons'
Red Bull Racing-teambaas Christian Horner spreekt op Instagram van een goede eerste dag op het circuit van Istanboel, al was het wel lastig vanwege de gladheid. "Hopelijk kunnen we onze driehonderdste Grand Prix als team opluisteren met een sterk weekend, al zou het fijn zijn als het asfalt wat meer grip biedt."
vrijdag om 16:18
Salah test positief op coronavirus
Mohammed Salah is positief getest op het coronavirus, zo maakt de Egyptische voetbalbond bekend. De Liverpool-ster kan deze week dus niet mee doen aan twee interlands. Volgens de bond vertoont hij geen symptomen en zijn al zijn ploeggenoten negatief getest.
vrijdag om 16:14
Van den Brom speelt gelijk in officieus debuut bij KRC Genk
John van den Brom heeft zijn officieuze debuut gemaakt als trainer van KRC Genk. De bij FC Utrecht vertrokken oefenmeester speelde in een vriendschappelijk duel gelijk tegen Jong België: 2-2. Cyriel Dessers (oud-Heracles Almelo) en Mats Møller Daehli scoorden namens Genk.
vrijdag om 15:36
Geblesseerde De Wit haakt af bij Jong Oranje
Dani de Wit valt af bij Jong Oranje voor de wedstrijden tegen Jong Belarus en Jong Portugal. De topscorer van het elftal heeft te veel last van zijn lies en keert dus terug naar zijn club AZ. Bondscoach Erwin van de Looi heeft geen vervanger opgeroepen. Jong Oranje speelt komende zondag om 14.30 uur tegen Jong Belarus. De wedstrijd tegen Jong Portugal wordt komende woensdag gespeeld.
