We had a very difficult race in these tricky conditions and we struggled from the start to the end. It’s a race to forget, to be honest. Congrats to Lewis and his team on an incredible 7th World Championship! 👏 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Max Verstappen
- Moment van plaatsen
🔴 LONDON DERBY TEAM NEWS 🔴 💪 Maier returns from injury 😍 Roord and Little start in midfield 🔥 Miedema, Foord and Mead in attack #WomensFootballWeekend ⚽️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Arsenal Women
- Moment van plaatsen
Nog 250 dagen tot de start van de Olympische Spelen🔥 Het aftellen kan nu echt beginnen!💃 Wij kijken er naar uit om samen met @TeamNLtweets te vlammen in Tokio🇯🇵 #TeamNL #HandbalNL #RoadToTokyo #Olympics #Tokyo2020
- Avatar
- Auteur
- NLteam Handball
- Moment van plaatsen
Listen in to @lance_stroll's in-lap radio, as he patiently waits to hear those immortal words... "POLE POSITION!" #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
ℹ️ The Nations League game between Germany and Ukraine will take place as planned. 🇩🇪🇺🇦 #DieMannschaft #GERUKR
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Germany
- Moment van plaatsen
⚽⚽⚽ - @MaltaFA1900 🇲🇹 win 3-1 against Andorra 🇦🇩 👉Malta win successive competitive matches for the first time 👉Malta score 3 goals in a competitive match for the first time. #NationsLeague #maland
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gracenote Live
- Moment van plaatsen
Substituição dupla na #SeleçãoOlímpica: 🔽 Matheus Cunha e Rodrygo 🔼 Mauro Jr. e Danilo 🇧🇷 3 x 1 🇰🇷 | #BRAxCOR
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CBF Futebol
- Moment van plaatsen
Manchester United blijft, mede dankzij dit doelpunt van Tobin Heath, voorlopig koploper in de FA Women's Super League. De ploeg van Jackie Groenen stond vanmiddag halverwege met 0-2 achter in de derby tegen Manchester City, maar sleepte er nog een gelijkspel uit: 2-2.
FAO: @NASA 🚀 Now we push on for another! 🔴 #MUWomen 🏆 #BarclaysFAWSL ⚽️ #WomensFootballWeekend
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Manchester United Women
- Moment van plaatsen
Essa será a escalação da #SeleçãoOlímpica para o duelo de daqui a pouco, contra a Coreia do Sul. 🇧🇷 x 🇰🇷 - 10h | #BRAxCOR
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CBF Futebol
- Moment van plaatsen
- Nations League 20.45 uur:
- Portugal-Frankrijk
- Duitsland-Oekraïne
- Spanje-Zwitserland
Weekend is here! 😎 Wie verbringt ihr ein Wochenende ohne Bundesliga? 🐻🤷♂️⚽ #FCBayern #MiaSanMia
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Maskottchen Berni
- Moment van plaatsen
𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙠 🐑 Een samenwerking van de supportersvereniging, Irene Koene, Stichting MADS en FC Dordrecht heeft er op korte termijn voor gezorgd dat 500 schapen de Schapekoppen vanavond steunen. 💪
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Dordrecht
- Moment van plaatsen
"We made costly mistakes, we sincerely apologize and we promise we will fix things and get a win in Sierra Leone". @Ahmedmusa718
- Avatar
- Auteur
- 🇳🇬 Super Eagles
- Moment van plaatsen
🇵🇹 Goals in all competitions this season Diogo Jota - ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo - ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Joao Felix - ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bruno Fernandes - ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ 🤤 This Portuguese front four could line up against World Champions France tonight
- Avatar
- Auteur
- WhoScored.com
- Moment van plaatsen
Hakim Ziyech feliciteert Noussair Mazraoui op deze manier 😂🎉
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FOX Sports
- Moment van plaatsen
Happy to be back with the team. Looking forward to important weeks 👊🏽 Let‘s go @PSV 💥 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #baumgartl5 #believeinyourself #psveindhoven
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Timo Baumgartl
- Moment van plaatsen
Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Miami Marlins
- Moment van plaatsen
Der sogenannte 𝐹𝓁𝒾𝒸𝓀𝒯𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓀 😎👌 #FlickFriday #MiaSanMia
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Bayern München
- Moment van plaatsen
Het wil maar niet vlotten met voormalig wereldkampioen Rob Cross. De darter verliest vandaag in de eerste ronde van dag 4 van de Winter Series van Lisa Ashton, de voormalig wereldkampioen bij de vrouwen. Hij miste zelfs zeven wedstrijdpijlen.
WINNER! Lisa Ashton punishes SEVEN missed match darts from Rob Cross to take victory in their first round tie on Day Four of the PDC Winter Series. 📺 Watch in PDCTV now 👉 https://t.co/hSz0zP5tWg
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Little grip? No problem 👊 @Max33Verstappen was flying in Friday practice ⏱ #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen