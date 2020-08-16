- Slotetappe Dauphiné
- Megève-Megève (153 km)
- Finish rond 16.45 uur
- Roglic niet meer van start
🇺🇸@willbarta et 🇳🇱@tom_dumoulin ont tenté d'attaquer dans le col de Romme. 🇺🇸@willbarta and 🇳🇱@tom_dumoulin tried to attack in the Col de Romme. #Dauphiné
- Critérium du Dauphiné
🏆Algemeen klassement: Thibaut Pinot
💨Puntenklassement: Wout van Aert
⛰️Bergklassement: David de la Cruz
👶Jongerenklassement: Daniel Martínez
🚴Ploegenklassement: Jumbo-Visma
🚩 C’est parti ! La dernière étape du #Dauphiné est lancée ! 🚩 Here they go! Last stage is underway!
- Critérium du Dauphiné
🔧 Derniers réglages pour @WoutvanAert. ✅ 🔧 Last checks. ✅ #Dauphiné
- Critérium du Dauphiné
Thibaut Pinot heeft nog geen gele trui, maar hij is de nieuwe leider in de #Dauphine door het afstappen van Roglic.
- Daan de Ridder
🇫🇷 #Dauphiné As a result of his crash yesterday, Primoz Roglic - leader in the GC and points classification - won’t start in the ultimate stage today. The evolution of his injuries will determine the plans for the upcoming races. Speedy recovery, @rogla 🤞
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
⚠️ Information officielle confirmée par le jury des commissaires UCI : @rogla est non-partant. ⚠️ Official : @rogla will not start today. #Dauphiné
- Critérium du Dauphiné
🚩 On reste à @megeve pour cette dernière étape du #Dauphiné 2020. 🚩 We stay in @megeve for the fifth and last stage of the 2020 #Dauphiné.
- Critérium du Dauphiné
Etape 5 #Dauphiné 🚩 Megève - Megève 🏁 📏 153,5 km 🚩 : 12h10 / 12.10 PM 🏁 : entre 16h35 et 17h07 / between 4.35 PM and 5.07 PM 📺 : 15h15 sur @francetvsport & @France3tv
- Critérium du Dauphiné
