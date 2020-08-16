Critérium du Dauphiné ·

De renners hebben, in overleg metrennersvakbond CPA, de eerste tien kilometer van de start zelf geneutraliseerd, zo maakt de CPA bekend. Dat was uit protest tegen de afdaling van gisteren, die veel te gevaarlijk werd gevonden door de renners. Zo kwam Steven Kruijswijk in de afdaling zo hard ten val dat hij moest opgeven. Ook de recente crashes van Fabio Jakobsen en Remco Evenepoel liggen nog vers in het geheugen van de renners, die de UCI vragen om strengere richtlijnen op te stellen voor een parcours.