Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Robbert van der Linde en ik houd je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de laatste etappe van het Critérium du Dauphiné.

  • Slotetappe Dauphiné
  • Megève-Megève (153 km)
  • Finish rond 16.45 uur
  • Roglic niet meer van start
Critérium du Dauphiné · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 110 km - Het is nog altijd een chaos, het blijft aanvallen regenen. Nu hebben Lutsenko, Sivakov, Alaphilippe, Dumoulin, Kuss, Bardet, De la Cruz en Pogacar een gaatje geslagen. Kortom, het is koers!
Critérium du Dauphiné · 8 minuten geleden
Van Aert en Dumoulin waren alert, of hadden ze zelfs stiekem stoute planen? De vluchtpoging is in ieder geval voorlopig een halt toegeroepen, het peloton is weer bij elkaar.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 12 minuten geleden
Nog 115 km - De betere klimmers in het peloton gebruiken de klim van de buitencategorie om zich bij de koplopers te voegen. Onder meer Guillaume Martin, Miguel Ángel López, Alejandro Valverde en Warren Barguil hebben het gat gedicht.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 14 minuten geleden
Nog 117 km - Terwijl het begin van de zware klim naar de Col de Romme in zicht komt, lijkt het allemaal weer in elkaar te schuiven. De kopgroep, waar Barta al uit is weggevallen, heeft nog twintig seconden voorsprong op het peloton.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 30 minuten geleden
Nog 129 km - De namen in de kopgroep, die al een minuutje te pakken heeft: Alexey Lutsenko, Jonathan Castroviejo, Pavel Sivakov, Thibaut Pinot, Julian Alaphilippe, Tom Dumoulin, Sepp Kuss, Wout van Aert, Romain Bardet, Tadej Pogacar, Simon Yates, Marc Hirschi, Mikel Landa, Krists Neilands en William Barta. In het peloton hebben de ploegen van de kopmannen die de boot gemist hebben zich aan kop gezet: Cofidis (Guillaime Martin), Arkéa-Samsic (Quintana) en EF (Martínez).
Critérium du Dauphiné · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 132 km - Alaphilippe kwam zojuist als eerste boven op de Côte de Domancy (tweede categorie). De Franse springveer heeft nog een kans om de bergtrui te veroveren, al zal hij dan op bijna alle cols vandaag als eerste boven moeten komen.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 133 km - Een groep van twaalf renners heeft zich afgesplitst van de rest van het peloton, maar het zijn zeker niet allemaal vluchters. Onder meer Jumbo-Visma-reners Tom Dumoulin, Wout van Aert en Sepp Kuss zitten erbij, evenals klassementsleider Thibaut Pinot, Mikel Landa, Tadej Pogacar, Romain Bardet en Julian Alaphilippe. Een hoop klassementsrenners hebben de slag gemist, of kunnen ze de groep nog achterhalen?
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 141 km - Omdat enkele renners wat mechanische pech hadden in de neutrale zone, duurde het wat langer voordat de vlag officieel is gevallen voor de start van de etappe. Dat is nu wel gebeurd, dus de aanvallers mogen hun geluk gaan beproeven.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
De renners wachten geduldig tot ze daadwerkelijk kunnen gaan fietsen.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Door het wegvallen van Primoz Roglic is Thibaut Pinot de voornaamste kandidaat om de Dauphiné te winnen. De Fransman van Groupama-FDJ heeft in het klassement een voorsprong van tien seconden op zijn landgenoot Guillaume Martin en twaalf tellen op de Spanjaard Mikel Landa en de Colombiaan Daniel Martínez.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Roglic niet van start in slotetappe Dauphiné
Primoz Roglic gaat niet van start in de vijfde en laatste etappe van het Critérium du Dauphiné. De Sloveense klassementsleider heeft te veel last van de verwondingen die hij gisteren opliep bij een valpartij. Mogelijk is ook de Tour de France in gevaar voor Roglic, zijn ploeg Jumbo-Visma laat weten dat er aan de hand van zijn herstel wordt gekeken naar de komende koersen.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Over iets meer dan een uur begint de laatste etappe in de Dauphiné. Het is nog altijd onduidelijk of Primoz Roglic vandaag start. De Sloveense klassementsleider kwam gisteren hard ten val en was volgens Jumbo-Visma even duizelig.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 5 uur geleden
INEOS verwacht fitte Bernal bij Tour-start
Egan Bernal stapte gisteren niet meer op de fiets in de Dauphiné vanwege rugklachten, maar dat leidt niet tot paniek bij de Britse formatie van de titelverdediger in de Tour de France. "We hadden het gevoel dat hij voldoende koersdagen heeft gehad voor de Tour", aldus ploegleider Gabriel Rasch. "Egan had de etappe waarschijnlijk wel kunnen rijden, maar we wilden er zeker van zijn dat hij genoeg tijd heeft om zich goed te laten behandelen voor de Tour. Want die wedstrijd is echt belangrijk voor ons."

Dat betekent niet dat er geen zorgen zijn richting de Tour-start, want Jumbo-Visma domineert zoals INEOS zelf al jaren doet, terwijl de Britse formatie zelf nog niet in topvorm lijkt. "We zijn hier in de Dauphiné nog niet goed genoeg, we moeten absoluut beter worden", oordeelt Rasch. "Maar ik ben optimistisch dat ze dat gaat lukken voor de Tour-start."
Critérium du Dauphiné · 5 uur geleden
Bij Team INEOS moest men toezien hoe de belangrijkste concurrent voor de Tour wel heel sterk uit de coronapauze was gekomen. "Jumbo-Visma rijdt als team op een heel, heel hoog niveau", erkent ploegleider Gabriel Rasch. "Twee dagen geleden had je zelfs kunnen denken dat ze onverslaanbaar waren. Maar stuff happens, dat is wielrennen. Het is ook gewoon ontzettend moeilijk om het sterkste team te zijn en om een leiderstrui te verdedigen. Laten we afwachten of Jumbo-Visma over vier weken in de slotweek van de Tour nog steeds op dit niveau zit."
Critérium du Dauphiné · 5 uur geleden
Pech haalt 'onverslaanbaar' Jumbo-Visma hardhandig uit overwinningsroes
Jumbo-Visma leefde twee weken in een overwinningsroes, maar daar kwam gisteren door valpartijen van Steven Kruijswijk en Primoz Roglic in de vierde rit van het Critérium du Dauphiné hardhandig een einde aan. "We hebben weleens betere dagen gehad", verzuchtte Jumbo-Visma-ploegleider Grischa Niermann een uur na de finish van een etappe die Tom Dumoulin simpelweg "een kutdag" had genoemd. "Er is maar weer eens gebleken dat er van alles kan gebeuren in deze sport. Voor de rit van zaterdag hadden we zeven 100 procent fitte renners en nu hebben we twee twijfelgevallen. Het hoort bij het wielrennen, maar ik hoop dat we niet nog meer van deze vervelende valpartijen zullen hebben."
