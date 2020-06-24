LIVE:
- Manchester United-Sheffield 1-0
- Inter-Sassuolo 0-0
Programma:
- 21.15: Liverpool-Crystal Palace
- 21.45: Atalanta-Lazio
- 22.00: Real Madrid-Mallorca
12 - Anthony Martial's opener against Sheffield United was his 12th @premierleague goal of the season - the most he's scored in a single league season in his career. Progression.
Het is al vroeg raak in Manchester. Anthony Martial opent van dichtbij de score voor de thuisploeg. De Fransman zet zijn voet tegen een harde voorzet van Marcus Rashford vanaf rechts.
- Manchester United-Sheffield United
- Newcastle United-Aston Villa
- Norwich City-Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers-Bournemouth
Here's how the Bladesmen line-up 👊 Simon Moore starts in goal whilst Phil Jagielka comes in to replace the suspended John Egan. John Lundstram returns to the middle & Wilder opts for Mousset and McGoldrick up top.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's how the Reds line up for our Old Trafford return — do you like what you see? 👊 #MUFC #MUNSHU @DHLManUtd
