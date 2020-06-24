Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog van het buitenlands voetbal. Hierin houden we je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de Premier League, de Serie A en La Liga.

LIVE:
  • Manchester United-Sheffield 1-0
  • Inter-Sassuolo 0-0

Programma:
  • 21.15: Liverpool-Crystal Palace
  • 21.45: Atalanta-Lazio
  • 22.00: Real Madrid-Mallorca
Serie A · een paar seconden geleden
1' De eerste helft is onderweg bij Internazionale-Sassuolo. De thuisploeg start dus zonder Stefan de Vrij.
Premier League · 12 minuten geleden
22' Manchester United vindt opnieuw het net, maar de goal van Harry Maguire gaat niet door. De aanvoerder kopt raak, maar hindert daarbij ook een verdediger van Sheffield United.
Premier League · 16 minuten geleden
18' En daar is het volgende gevaar van Manchester United. Ditmaal vuurt Bruno Fernandes een vrije trap af op het doel van Sheffield United, maar doelman Simon Moore bokst de bal weg.
Premier League · 20 minuten geleden
13' Wat een enorme misser van Marcus Rashford! De aanvaller van Manchester United wordt bediend door Anthony Martial, maar schiet van dichtbij voor een leeg doel naast. Hij wordt wel wat gehinderd door een paar verdedigers van Sheffield United. Het blijft 1-0 op Old Trafford.
Premier League · 27 minuten geleden
7' GOAL Manchester United! 1-0

Het is al vroeg raak in Manchester. Anthony Martial opent van dichtbij de score voor de thuisploeg. De Fransman zet zijn voet tegen een harde voorzet van Marcus Rashford vanaf rechts.
Premier League · 35 minuten geleden
1' De bal rolt op de Engelse velden. De volgende vier wedstrijden zijn onderweg: 

  • Manchester United-Sheffield United
  • Newcastle United-Aston Villa
  • Norwich City-Everton
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers-Bournemouth
Serie A · één uur geleden
In Italië gaan we om 19.30 uur van start met de wedstrijd tussen Internazionale en Sassuolo. Stefan de Vrij moet genoegen nemen met een plek op de reservebank bij de 'Nerazzurri', die met de volgende elf aan de aftrap staan: Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Moses, Gagliardini, B. Valero, Biraghi, Eriksen; Lukaku, Sánchez.
Premier League · één uur geleden
Behalve bij Manchester United-Sheffield United rolt de bal om 19.00 uur bij Newcastle United-Aston Villa, Norwich City-Everton en Wolverhampton Wanderers-Bournemouth. In totaal staan er bij die wedstrijden drie Nederlanders in de basis. Anwar El Ghazi verschijnt aan de aftrap bij Aston Villa, Tim Krul staat onder de lat bij Norwich en Nathan Aké doet vanaf het eerste fluitsignaal mee bij Bournemouth, waar Arnaut Danjuma op de bank zit.
