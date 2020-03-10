Footballers in Indonesia are selling food on the street to make ends meet. Their salary was reduced by 75% https://t.co/gUYMAg5JbE
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FIFPRO
- Moment van plaatsen
L’Olympique Lyonnais informe de la reprise de son activité lundi 8 juin prochain, qui se fera dans un cadre sanitaire très strict et dans le respect de la protection de la santé des collaborateurs qui est une priorité absolue. https://t.co/8I0LHyNnnY
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Olympique Lyonnais
- Moment van plaatsen
There we have it! Gary Anderson cannot be beaten on the Low6 Home Tour! He beats Jelle Klaasen 6-2 to make it three from three on the night once again. #Low6Playoffs
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Honvéd kroont zich voor de achtste keer tot Hongaars bekerwinnaar. De club uit Boedapest verslaat in het bijzijn van 10.000 toeschouwers in de Puskas Arena, waar normaal gesproken plaats is voor 65.000 supporters, Mezokövesd in de finale met 2-1. De meeste wedstrijden in Hongarije worden vanwege de coronacrisis zonder publiek gespeeld, maar voor de bekerfinale werd een uitzondering gemaakt.
Kamber pogađa za Honved u finalu Kupa Mađarske
- Avatar
- Auteur
- SCsport.ba
- Moment van plaatsen
TWO FROM TWO! Jelle Klaasen comes from 3-1 down to win 6-3 as he gets his second win on the board to put himself in a very strong position to secure his spot on finals night! Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/H0WxT3DA6l
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
KLAASEN WINS! Jelle Klaasen tops the group with a huge 6-2 victory over Dave Chisnall! Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/H0WxT3DA6l
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
30 MINUTES TO GO! Watch these incredible games this evening for FREE as the @low6bet Play-Off Semi-Finals get underway ➡️ https://t.co/H0WxT3DA6l
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
That’s right USA. I’m here.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Rinus VeeKay
- Moment van plaatsen