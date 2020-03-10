Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
'Champions League-finale in Duitsland of Portugal'
Ook voor het Champions League-seizoen geldt dat nog niet helemaal duidelijk is wat de plannen zijn, al weet persbureau AP te melden dat de finale niet zoals gepland in Istanboel is, maar in Duitsland of Portugal. Naar verluidt wordt op 17 juni een knoop doorgehakt en zullen in een van die landen ook de kwartfinales en halve finales worden gespeeld.
'NBA-seizoen wordt afgemaakt met 22 teams'
Het is nog altijd niet duidelijk hoe het restant van het NBA-seizoen eruitziet. Amerikaanse media, waaronder ESPN, melden nu dat de grootste basketbalcompetitie ter wereld wordt hervat met 22 van de dertig teams. Het gaat daarbij om dertien ploegen uit de Western Conference en negen uit het oosten (de top zestien plus de zes ploegen met het hoogste winstpercentage), die in Disney World vanaf 31 juli nog acht wedstrijden in het reguliere seizoen spelen. Daarna volgen de play-offs. De clubs moeten donderdag stemmen over het plan.
In Hongarije werd de beker gisteren gewonnen door Budapest Honvéd. Op het veld en op de tribunes, waar zo'n tienduizend supporters zaten, was van 1,5 meter afstand niet echt sprake...
Olympische Spelen mogelijk in aangepaste vorm
Yuriko Koike, de gouverneur van Tokio, benadrukt nog maar eens dat de Olympische Spelen volgend jaar in aangepaste vorm zullen worden gehouden als dat nodig is vanwege de coronacrisis. "Het organiseren van de Spelen vraagt om begrip van de mensen in Tokio en Japan. We moeten doelmatig te werk gaan en vereenvoudigen wat vereenvoudigd moet worden", zegt ze.
Klaasen naar finalegroep PDC Home Tour
Jelle Klaasen dringt door tot de finalegroep van de PDC Home Tour. 'The Cobra' won zijn eerste twee partijen in de halve finales en ziet Gary Anderson met 6-3 winnen van Dave Chisnall. Hierdoor zijn Klaasen en Anderson al voor hun laatste partijen zeker van een plek in de eindstrijd.
Roemenië hervat competitie op 12 juni
In Roemenië wordt de competitie op vrijdag 12 juni hervat met de wedstrijd tussen Universitatea Craiova-Botosani. Twee dagen volgt de topper tussen koploper CFR Cluj en nummer twee FCSB, het vroegere Steaua Boekarest. De Roemeense regering gaf afgelopen maandag groen licht voor het hervatten van de trainingen. De wedstrijden in Roemenië worden wel zonder publiek gespeeld en er gelden strikte hygiënevoorschriften. Spugen op het veld kan een schorsing van zes tot twaalf duels opleveren.
In Portugal rolt de bal weer. Het seizoen is hervat met een niet al te sprankelend affiche: Portimonense-Gil Vicente. Later vanavond komt ook FC Porto nog in actie. De koploper begint om 22.15 uur aan de uitwedstrijd tegen promovendus FC Famalicão, dat verrassend zevende staat.
Besmetting bij Tottenham Hotspur vastgesteld
Bij de vijfde testreeks voor het coronavirus in de Premier League is één nieuwe besmetting geconstateerd. Het gaat om een speler of staflid van Tottenham Hotspur, maar de club maakt niet bekend wie positief is getest. Hij zal in ieder geval een week in thuisisolatie gaan. Bij de vorige testronde werden geen positieve gevallen gemeld, terwijl de eerste drie testrondes twaalf positieve gevallen opleverden.
Stadion in Tel Aviv test desinfecterende nevel in tunnel
Het Bloomfield Stadium, een stadion in Tel Aviv, installeert een speciale tunnel om spelers voorafgaand aan wedstrijden te besproeien met desinfecterende nevel. Als er iemand binnenkomt, wordt hij vijftien seconden besproeid in een zuiverende mist om zo de verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan. "De meeste mensen willen erdoorheen. Ze voelen zich veel veiliger", zegt Eran Druker namens het Israëlische automatiseringsbedrijf RD Pack. "We genezen COVID-19 niet, we vechten tegen de verspreiding van het coronavirus."
Nieuw seizoen in Schotland begint in augustus
Waar meerdere competities nog van plan zijn om het seizoen uit te spelen, is in Schotland al bekend wanneer het nieuwe seizoen begint. De Schotse Premier League gaat in augustus van start. Het huidige seizoen werd in augustus beëindigd vanwege de coronacrisis. Celtic werd uitgeroepen tot kampioen.
DTM in Assen gaat voorlopig door
De DTM-races op het circuit van Assen blijven voorlopig op de kalender staan. De wedstrijden in het Duitse toerwagenkampioenschap worden wel zonder publiek verreden en staan gepland voor 4 tot en met 6 september, enkele dagen na de opheffing van het verbod op grote evenementen in Nederland. "Het is bijzonder spijtig dat we als gevolg van de coronacrisis geen passend vervolg kunnen bieden voor de Nederlandse én Duitse DTM-fans op Assen, maar wij zijn toch blij dat het TT Circuit Assen deel uitmaakt van de DTM Serie 2020", zegt organisator Lee van Dam.
Spaans voetbalseizoen dag eerder hervat
In Spanje zal de bal een dag eerder rollen dan gepland. Op woensdag 10 juni wordt het seizoen hervat met het restant van het duel tussen Rayo Vallecano en Albacete in de Segunda División. Die wedstrijd werd in december in de rust gestaakt, omdat Albacete-aanvaller Roman Zozulya te maken kreeg met spreekkoren van de supporters van Vallecano. Vorige week werd bekend dat La Liga op 11 juni wordt hervat met de derby Sevilla-Real Betis.
OKT waterpolo voor mannen uitgesteld tot februari 2021
De KNZB heeft nieuwe data gevonden voor het olympisch kwalificatietoernooi voor de waterpolomannen. Het toernooi, dat in Rotterdam plaatsvindt, wordt nu van 14 tot en met 21 februari gehouden. Aanvankelijk zou het kwalificatietoernooi eind maart van dit jaar plaatsvinden, maar dat ging vanwege de coronacrisis niet door. In eerste instantie werd het evenement uitgesteld tot later deze maand, maar ook dat bleek uiteindelijk onmogelijk. Het OKT voor de waterpolovrouwen zal naar alle waarschijnlijkheid in januari 2021 plaatsvinden. De exacte data en locatie van dat toernooi moeten echter nog worden vastgesteld.
'Geen vervroegde start nieuw seizoen in betaald voetbal'
Het ziet er niet naar uit dat de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie eerder zullen beginnen dan 1 september, ook niet nu diverse Europese competities alweer worden opgestart. Dat bevestigt een woordvoerder van het ministerie van VWS tegenover De Telegraaf. Het verschil met de andere landen is dat de wedstrijden in het betaald voetbal in Nederland onder de vergunningsplichtige evenementen vallen, ook als ze zonder publiek worden gespeeld. Als dat niet zo was geweest, dan had het betaald voetbal eerder op gang kunnen komen. "We kijken wel naar hoe trainingen op een goede manier eerder kunnen worden gestart", aldus de woordvoerder.
Portugese competitie vanavond hervat
Vanavond wordt de Portugese competitie hervat met twee wedstrijden:

  • Portimonense-Gil Vicente
  • Famalicão-FC Porto

FC Porto is de koploper in de Primeira Liga. De club heeft in 24 wedstrijden 60 punten gepakt, één meer dan concurrent Benfica. Die club komt morgen in actie.
'NBA wil lopend seizoen uiterlijk half oktober afronden'
Normaal gesproken zou rond deze tijd de finaleserie van de NBA plaatsvinden, maar vanwege de coronacrisis ligt de grootste basketbalcompetitie van de wereld al sinds maart stil. De NBA doet er echter alles aan om dit seizoen toch af te ronden en heeft volgens ESPN zelfs een deadline vastgesteld: 12 oktober. De competitie moet voor die datum worden afgerond. De sportzender meldt verder dat de NBA van plan is om bij de hervatting direct te starten met geïmproviseerde play-offs met 22 in plaats van de gebruikelijke 16 teams. De voorstellen moeten donderdag nog wel worden goedgekeurd door de de raad van bestuur van de NBA en de deelnemende teams.
Twee leden van het Jamaicaanse bobsleeteam gebruiken een auto om in vorm te blijven. Zo bereiden ze zich tijdens de lockdown in het Verenigd Koninkrijk voor op de winterspelen van 2022.
Jamaicaans bobsleeteam traint met auto tijdens lockdown
Promoter: 'GP van Mexico gaat door op 1 november'
De Grand Prix van Mexico gaat door op 1 november, de oorspronkelijk datum. Dat claimt de promoter van de Formule 1-race in een verklaring. Officiële berichtgeving vanuit de Formule 1 ontbreekt nog. Volgens de promoter wordt wel rekening gehouden met een race zonder publiek of een afgelasting door de coronacrisis.
Carey hoopt nog steeds op 15 tot 18 Formule 1-races
Formule 1-baas Chase Carey denkt nog steeds dat het mogelijk is om dit jaar vijftien tot achttien races te organiseren in de Formule 1. De koningsklasse presenteerde eerder vandaag de data van acht races in Europa. "We hebben daar een goed gevoel bij", zegt Carey op de officiële website van de Formule 1. "Maar we bevinden ons nog steeds in onbekende wateren."
25 besmettingen bij club in Oekraïne
Bij de Oekraïense club Karpaty Lviv zijn liefst 25 mensen positief getest op het coronavirus. Alle medewerkers gaan daarom veertien dagen in thuisisolatie. Ook zijn alle activiteiten bij de club voor de komende twee weken stilgelegd. Volgens een woordvoerder van de club vertoont het merendeel van de besmette personen geen symptomen.
FC Twente is solidair: 'Anders kom je nergens'
Paul van der Kraan, directeur van FC Twente, heeft geen moment getwijfeld om in te stemmen met de verdeling van de tv-gelden. Door het besluit van de Eredivisie CV ook het huidige afgebroken seizoen volledig mee te nemen in de verdeelsleutel, loopt FC Twente 350.000 euro aan tv-gelden mis. "We hebben ermee ingestemd omdat we van mening zijn dat er toch een bepaalde mate van solidariteit moet zijn", zegt Van der Kraan tegen Voetbal International. "Anders wordt het nooit wat. Als je alleen maar aan jezelf denkt, dan kom je nergens."
Norris gaat testen in Formule 3-auto
Lando Norris stapt deze week in een Formule 3-auto om zich voor te bereiden op de hervatting van de Formule 1. De locatie van de testronde wordt niet bekendgemaakt, om zo te voorkomen dat fans naar het circuit trekken. De Formule 1 wordt op 5 juli na een afwezigheid van vier maanden weer hervat met de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk.
'City gaat Foden op matje roepen voor overtreden regels'
Manchester City gaat Phil Foden op het matje roepen voor het niet houden van afstand bij een voetbalpartijtje met fans op het strand bij Formby. Dat meldt The Mirror. Op foto's die de Engelse krant in handen heeft, is te zien hoe de twintigjarige Foden met supporters een partijtje voetbal speelt in het zand. Na afloop gaat hij ook nog op de foto met de bewonderaars. Eerder moest ook al teamgenoot Kyle Walker op gesprek komen na het overtreden van de afstandsregel.
'Spelers NBA gaan verblijven in Disney's Resort'
Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando wordt de eerste verblijfslocatie voor de spelers in de NBA als de Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie weer wordt hervat. Dat meldt Yahoo Sports op gezag van bronnen. Volgens het Amerikaanse sportmedium hebben Disney en de Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie vandaag een akkoord bereikt. De NBA werd op 12 maart stilgelegd vanwege de coronacrisis.
'Premier League-clubs mogen oefenen voor herstart'
De clubs in de Premier League hebben groen licht gekregen om oefenwedstrijden te spelen in aanloop naar de herstart van de Engelse competitie op 17 juni. Dat schrijft The Times. De clubs hadden daarom gevraagd ter voorbereiding op de competitie. Voor de oefenwedstrijden gelden wel strikte voorwaarden. Zo moeten de spelers in een eigen auto naar de locatie komen, zijn er geen officiële scheidsrechters toegestaan en worden de duels gespeeld in stadions of op trainingscomplexen.
Competitiestand telt mee voor verdeling tv-gelden
De huidige competitiestand gaat gelden voor de verdeling van de tv-gelden. Dat hebben alle clubs in de Eredivisie unaniem besloten tijdens een overleg van de Eredivisie CV in het stadion van Sparta Rotterdam, zo laat Jan de Jong, voorzitter van de Eredivisie CV, weten bij RTV Rijnmond. Het gaat om een bedrag van in totaal 80 miljoen euro.
Sparta breekt contract met hoofdsponsor open
Sparta Rotterdam heeft het contract met de hoofdsponsor opengebroken en verlengd. Het Schiedamse vastgoedbedrijf D&S Groep blijft daarmee tot de zomer van 2022 verbonden aan de Eredivisionist uit Rotterdam. De nieuwe verbintenis levert Sparta daarmee extra inkomsten op in de coronacrisis. "Als we dan van onze hoofdsponsor een dergelijk signaal ontvangen dat zij juist nu het contract met Sparta willen opwaarderen en zelfs met een extra seizoen verlengen, dan is dat zeer goed nieuws", aldus algemeen directeur Manfred Laros.
Van Geel: 'Eredivisie begint halverwege september'
Martin van Geel licht bij FOX Sports een tipje van de sluier op over de voorgenomen start van de Eredivisie. Volgens de directeur van Willem II is het de bedoeling dat de competitie halverwege september begint, nadat er eerst nog interlandvoetbal wordt gespeeld. In augustus zullen er oefenwedstrijden op het programma staan, mogelijk tussen Eredivisie-clubs onderling. "Het is een heel erg goed idee. Ik ben blij dat de sfeer die er heerst. Er is meer saamhorigheid dan de afgelopen weken en maanden."
Klopp: 'Thuisvoordeel was toch al weg'
Jürgen Klopp heeft er vrede mee als Liverpool een aantal wedstrijden op neutraal terrein moet spelen. De manager van de Champions League-winnaar vindt dat duels buiten Anfield weinig nadelen met zich meebrengen. "We hebben geen hulp van het publiek, maar dat heeft geen enkele ploeg. Dus wat is dan het voordeel van in je eigen stadion spelen?", zegt de Duitser tegen de BBC.
'Topclubs akkoord over solidariteitsfonds'
Ajax, AZ, Feyenoord en PSV sluiten een akkoord met de KNVB over een solidariteitsfonds voor de kleinere clubs, zo meldt VI. De clubs staan 5 procent van hun inkomsten uit Europese duels af aan het fonds. De KNVB en sponsor ING leveren een bijdrage van 5 miljoen.
'Vijf spelers en twee stafleden FC Barcelona waren besmet'
Vijf spelers en twee stafleden van FC Barcelona waren besmet met het coronavirus, toen de ploeg begin mei werd getest voor de eerste trainingen, zo melden Spaanse media. Het is niet bekend om wie het gaat. Alle zeven waren a-symptomatisch en trainen al enige tijd volledig mee. Op 13 juni hervat 'Barça' de competitie met een wedstrijd tegen Mallorca.
Zestien spelers Vasco da Gama besmet met corona
De Braziliaanse club Vasco da Gama is zwaar getroffen door het coronavirus. Bij een nieuwe testronde zijn zestien spelers positief getest op COVID-19. Daarop is de complete selectie in isolatie geplaatst. Bij Vasco da Gama werd alleen nog individueel getraind, omdat groepstrainingen nog verboden zijn door de Braziliaanse overheid.
Organisator GP Brazilië: 'Race met publiek'
De organisator van de Grand Prix van Brazilië rekent op publiek bij de Formule 1-race in november. Brazilië is juist een van de zwaarst getroffen landen in de wereld door het coronavirus, maar dat staat volgens Tamas Rohonyi een race op Interlagos niet in de weg. "We zijn ervan overtuigd dat het beroemde circuit van Interlagos opnieuw het decor zal vormen van een fascinerende race. De race zal zonder problemen volgens de huidige overeenkomst kunnen worden verreden", zegt Rohonyi tegen het Amerikaanse zakenblad Forbes.
Burgemeester Monza: 'Formule 1-race gaat door'
De Formule 1-race op het circuit van Monza gaat door op 6 september. Dat laat de burgemeester van de Italiaanse stad, Dario Allevi, weten via Facebook. Volgens de burgervader wordt de race wel achter gesloten deuren verreden. Ook zou het contract met het circuit met een jaar verlengd zijn, tot medio 2025.
Aulas vindt beëindigen Ligue 1 nog steeds onbegrijpelijk
Jean-Michel Aulas, de voorzitter van Olympique Lyon, laat zich voorlopig niet de mond snoeren door de Franse minister van Sport. Ondanks de kritiek van de minister op recente uitspraken van Aulas vindt de preses het nog altijd onbegrijpelijk dat de Ligue 1 niet wordt afgemaakt. "Ze moeten stoppen met beslissingen nemen waar niet over is nagedacht", aldus Aulas bij Canal+. "Het operationeel verlies is nu rond de 800 miljoen euro. Je moet met elkaar om de tafel gaan en aan het algemeen belang van het voetbal denken."
Ook noodfonds voor rolstoeltennissers 
De vier Grand Slam-toernooien en de internationale tennisbond ITF stellen een beurs beschikbaar voor rolstoeltennissers die financieel zijn getroffen door de coronacrisis. Er wordt in totaal 300.000 dollar (zo'n 270.000 euro) beschikbaar gesteld. Spelers die in top twintig van de wereld staan en vorig jaar minder dan 100.000 dollar aan prijzengeld wonnen, komen voor de beurs in aanmerking. De actie volgt op een soortgelijke regeling die voor circa achthonderd spelers uit de WTA en ATP is opgezet. Daar is zo'n 5,5 miljoen euro voor uitgetrokken.
Opgenomen applaus tijdens alle duels in La Liga
Hoewel er geen publiek de stadions in mag, zal tijdens alle duels in La Liga de rest van het seizoen in de twintigste minuut een klaterend applaus van de tribune klinken. Het 'Applause to Infinity' is een eerbetoon aan alle 'helden in de zorg' die in de frontlinie staan bij de bestrijding van het coronavirus. "Gelukkig doorstaan we deze lastige periode, dus we mogen ze niet vergeten", zegt La Liga-voorzitter Javier Tebas. Fans over de hele wereld kunnen via een speciale website hun applaus uploaden zodat het in de stadions kan worden afgespeeld.
Het pakket van maatregelen (waaronder de salarisverlaging) door de spelersvakbond in de Verenigde Staten moet nog wel worden voorgelegd aan de MLS, zodat ook de eigenaren ermee kunnen instemmen. Maar het is zeer de vraag of dat gaat gebeuren, omdat de eigenaren volgens ESPN aandringen op een groter offer van de spelers.
