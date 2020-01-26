De Amerikaanse basketballegende Kobe Bryant is zondag op 41-jarige leeftijd overleden bij een helikoptercrash in Calabasas, in de staat Californië. Lees al het nieuws over zijn dood in dit liveblog.
It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
- City of Calabasas
The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼
- Paris Saint-Germain
I am at a loss for words. How does this happen?! Devastated. Rip Kobe 🙏🏻🙏🏻
- lindsey vonn
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
- Usain St. Leo Bolt
A huge legend just left us...Rest in peace Kobe 🙏🏻
- Carlos Sainz
#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD
- LA County Sheriffs
Nooooooooooo God please No!
- DWade
Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.
- Adrian Wojnarowski
Former NBA super star and 5-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant is reportedly among the five people confirmed dead, after the helicopter they were traveling crashed in #Calabasas , Los Angeles.
- News_Executive
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice.
- LA County Sheriffs
