De Amerikaanse basketballegende Kobe Bryant is zondag op 41-jarige leeftijd overleden bij een helikoptercrash in Calabasas, in de staat Californië. Lees al het nieuws over zijn dood in dit liveblog.

Goedenavond en welkom in het liveblog over het overlijden van Kobe Bryant. De 41-jarige basketballegende is zondag omgekomen bij een helikoptercrash in Los Angeles. In dit liveblog lees je alles over de tragische dood van een van de beste basketballers aller tijden en de reacties uit de (basketbal)wereld daarop.
Naast de vele primeurs, mijlpalen en onderscheidingen in de NBA veroverde Kobe Bryant met de Verenigde Staten ook twee keer de olympische titel in het basketbal. In 2008 in Peking en in 2012 in Londen stond hij met de Amerikaanse ploeg aan de top van de Olympus.
Bryant is sinds 2001 getrouwd met Vanessa Laine
Bryant, die al jaren een helikopter gebruikte om de verkeersdrukte in Los Angeles te omzeilen, is sinds 2001 getrouwd met Vanessa Laine. Ze hebben samen vier dochters.
Bryant vierde op topscorerslijst aller tijden
Kobe Bryant staat met 33.643 punten vierde op de topscorerslijst aller tijden van de NBA. De huidige Lakers-vedette LeBron James passeerde zijn landgenoot zaterdag door 29 punten te maken tegen Philadelphia 76ers.
Daar is de volgende bevestiging uit Amerika: Ook Variety, een entertainmenttijdschrift, meldt op gezag van officiële vertegenwoordigers de dood van basketballegende Kobe Bryant.
Basketbalcompetitie NBA noch zijn oude club Los Angeles Lakers noch de politie van Los Angeles maakt melding van het overlijden van Kobe Bryant. Vooralsnog is het Amerikaanse TMZ het enige medium dat de dood van Bryant meldt. Het is wachten op een officieel bericht.
Kobe Bryant is een van de grootste basketballers in de historie. Dit is een greep van zijn erelijst:

  • Vijf keer NBA-kampioen (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010)
  • Twee keer NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010)
  • NBA Meest Waardevolle Speler (2008)
  • 18x NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-2016)
  • 2x NBA-Topscorer
Vooralsnog is TMZ het enige medium in Amerika dat de dood van Kobe Bryant meldt. Het roddelblad zou ook een bevestiging hebben gekregen dat Bryant betrokken was bij de dodelijke helikoptercrash. Het is wachten op een officiële bevestiging.
'Kobe Bryant (41) overleden bij helikoptercrash'
Kobe Bryant is overleden bij een crash met zijn privéhelikopter, meldt TMZ. Volgens de Amerikaanse roddelsite vond de Amerikaanse basketballegende samen met nog andere drie inzittenden de dood. De oorzaak van de crash zou nog in onderzoek zijn. De 41-jarige Bryant wordt gezien als een van de beste basketballers in de historie. Hij werd vijf keer NBA-kampioen met de Los Angeles Lakers, die hij twintig jaar diende, van 1996 tot 2016.
