- WK darts
- Programma:
- Stephen Bunting-Gerwyn Price
- Dave Chisnall-Gary Anderson
𝗕𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛 Stephen Bunting is through to his first ever PDC World Championship semi-final after closing out a brilliant 5-3 victory over Krzysztof Ratajski! 📺 Up next 👉 Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode
𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 Gerwyn Price pins tops at the first time of asking to clinch the deciding leg against Daryl Gurney in an absolute thriller and he's into the semi-finals! 📺 Last up 👉 Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall
And then there were four... Little under three hours to go until the Semi-Finals of the 2020/21 @WilliamHill World Darts Championship get underway
