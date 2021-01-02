Goedenavond welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de halve finales van het WK darts. Veel plezier!
 
  • WK darts
  • Programma:
  • Stephen Bunting-Gerwyn Price
  • Dave Chisnall-Gary Anderson
De weg van Stephen Bunting naar de halve finale

  • R2: Boulton (3-2)
  • R3: Wade (4-2)
  • R4: Searle (4-3)
  • KF: Ratajski (5-3)
De weg van Gerwyn Price naar de halve finale 

  • R2: Lewis (3-2)
  • R3: Dolan (4-3)
  • R4: King (4-1)
  • KF: Gurney (5-4)
Wat moet je weten over de halve finales?
Bij de laatste vier geldt een 'best of 11-format', dus wie het eerst zes sets binnenhaalt, plaatst zich voor de finale. Een plek in de finale levert overigens sowieso een bedrag van 219.200 euro op. De uiteindelijke wereldkampioen mag zelfs 548.000 euro op de bankrekening bijschrijven.
Het WK darts gaat, ondanks de uitschakeling van Michael van Gerwen, in sneltreinvaart verder. Vandaag staan de halve finales op de rol en dit is het speelschema.

  • Programma vanaf 19.15 uur:
  • Stephen Bunting (Eng,26)-Gerwyn Price (Wal,3)
  • Dave Chisnall (Eng,8)-Gary Anderson(Sch,13)
