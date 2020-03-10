Wright en Nederlander Zonneveld in actie bij PDC Home Tour Liveblog corona

Wright en Nederlander Zonneveld in actie bij PDC Home Tour

10 maart 2020 14:56

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Belgische voetbalwereld zet zich in voor goede doel
De Belgische voetbalwereld begint met 'Souliers du Coeur', dat letterlijk Schoenen van het hart betekent, een initiatief voor het goede doel. Het doel is om hulp te bieden aan verenigingen die de gezondheid ondersteunen van de meest kwetsbare mensen die worden geconfronteerd met het coronavirus. De Belgische bondscoach Robert Martínez is een van de circa vijftig namen die de actie ondersteunt.

Nouveau soutien de haut vol pour les @souliersducoeur : Roberto Martinez! ❤️

De eerste partij bij de PDC Home Tour is onderweg: Peter Wright treft Peter Jacques. Elke wedstrijd is een best-of-nine in legs.
Van der Sar: 'Van sanctie UEFA geen sprake meer'
Volgens Edwin van der Sar is de UEFA al wat gedraaid met betrekking tot het al dan niet uitspelen van de nationale competities. De Europese voetbalbond dreigde tot voor kort zelfs met mogelijke gevolgen voor de Europese tickets bij eerder stoppen, maar daar is volgens Van der Sar verandering in gekomen. "Het standpunt van de UEFA over het uitspelen van de middelgrote en kleine competities is ook al wat gewijzigd", zegt de algemeen directeur van Ajax tegen De Telegraaf. "Van de mogelijke sanctie volgend seizoen geen Europees voetbal lijkt mij nu geen sprake meer. Dat is ook niet vol te houden als je kijkt in welke situatie we door het coronavirus zitten."
Jumbo-Visma met Van der Hoorn in openingsrit virtuele Giro
Taco van der Hoorn en Paul Martens staan morgen namens Jumbo-Visma aan de start van de openingsrit in de virtuele Giro d'Italia. De Nederlander en de Duitser rijden vanuit huis op een hometrainer de laatste 32 kilometer van de tiende etappe. De komende weken worden zeven ritten, waaronder voornamelijk bergritten uit de laatste week van de Giro, op die manier afgewerkt, steeds met een ander deelnemersveld.
Plannen sportbonden voor heropenen trainingscentra
Dertig sportbonden zijn momenteel bezig met plannen om trainingslocaties weer open te stellen. De afgelopen dagen heeft sportkoepel NOC*NSF diverse ideeën binnengekregen die topsporters de gelegenheid moet geven om op korte termijn de trainingen te hervatten. "De turnbond, de golffederatie en de tennisbond zijn bijvoorbeeld al met hun plannen bij ons gekomen. Wij werken dat nu uit en coördineren die ideeën", vertelt algemeen directeur Gerard Dielessen van NOC*NSF aan de NOS.
Dinamo Zagreb ontslaat succescoach Bjelica
Dinamo Zagreb gaat niet langer door met Nenad Bjelica. De 48-jarige coach wordt ontslagen door de Kroatische club, ook al gaat zijn ploeg riant aan kop in de competitie. Volgens Kroatische media moet Bjelica vertrekken omdat hij niet akkoord ging met een loonsverlaging.
Oud-winnaars rijden digitale Amstel Gold Race
Drie voormalige winnaars van de Amstel Gold Race staan zondag aan de start van de digitale editie. Enrico Gasparotto (2012 en 2016), Roman Kreuziger (2013) en Michael Valgren (2018) rijden vanuit huis op een hometrainer en kijken tijdens de race terug op hun overwinningen. "De Amstel Gold Race is voor ons alle drie belangrijk geweest in onze loopbaan", zegt Gasparotto. "Het is jammer dat er vanwege de coronacrisis niet echt gefietst kan worden, maar gelukkig kunnen we met Zwift er nog een mooie tocht van maken."
Belgische viroloog: 'Voetballen met mondkapjes optie'
Volgens de Belgische viroloog Marc Van Ranst is het mogelijk om de komende tijd met mondkapjes te voetballen. Hij doelt daarmee niet op specifieke chirurgische mondkapjes. "Spelen met mondkapjes is een mogelijkheid", vertelt Van Ranst aan de Franse krant Le Soir. "Er zijn ook kapjes die bijvoorbeeld door wielrenners of American football-spelers onder bepaalde omstandigheden worden gedragen. Die zijn geschikt en makkelijker verkrijgbaar. Je vindt ze ook wel op internet."
FOX Sports keert laatste deel tv-gelden uit aan Eredivisie-clubs
Goed nieuws voor de de clubs in de Eredivisie: FOX Sports besluit om het laatste kwart van de televisiegelden over te maken, ook al is nog niet duidelijk of de competitie wordt uitgespeeld. "We hopen de clubs hiermee een belangrijke financiële steun in de rug te geven, in afwachting van hoe de situatie en de maatregelen zich verder ontwikkelen voor de periode na 28 april", zegt een woordvoerder van FOX Sports tegen NU.nl. Het bedrag, in totaal zo'n 20 miljoen euro, is voor de Eredivisie-clubs een opsteker.
Kuijt en Heitinga kunnen zonder diploma aan de slag
Dirk Kuijt, John Heitinga en Kevin Hofland kunnen komend seizoen zonder het benodigde diploma aan de slag als hoofdtrainer in het betaald voetbal dankzij een dispensatieregeling van de KNVB. Kuijt, Heitinga, Hofland en elf anderen zagen hun cursus Coach Betaald Voetbal dit seizoen voortijdig beëindigd worden vanwege de coronacrisis, maar voor deze cursisten kan dispensatie worden aangevraagd. De aanvraag moet worden ingediend bij de KNVB door de club waar de betreffende trainer volgend seizoen trainer wordt.
Veel sporters proberen in deze tijd hun steentje bij te dragen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Zo helpt Anna van der Breggen namens haar sponsor Dolmans een handje mee in de tuin.
Tijdens deze Corona periode stappen veel mensen af van ‘het normale’. Ook voor mij was het tijd om me van mijn beste kant te laten zien in de tuiniers wereld van onze sponsor @dolmans_landscaping_group 😬😅 @boelsdolmansct @iamspecialized

BinckBank Tour uitgesteld, Ronde van België van kalender
De BinckBank Tour wordt uitgesteld naar het najaar. De WorldTour-koers door Nederland en België zou eind augustus van start gaan, maar organisator Golazo laat weten dat er een nieuwe datum wordt gezocht. Dat geldt ook voor de Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, die in maart gepland stond. Daarentegen wordt de Ronde van België helemaal van de kalender gehaald.
Laver Cup geschrapt vanwege Roland Garros
De Laver Cup gaat dit jaar niet door omdat het toernooi gelijktijdig valt met Roland Garros, dat vanwege de coronacrisis pas start op 20 september. Het toernooi waarbij een team met Europese tennissers het opneemt tegen de rest van de wereld, stond gepland voor eind september in Boston. "Het is jammer dat we een jaar moeten overslaan, maar op dit moment is het de juiste beslissing", zegt initiatiefnemer Roger Federer, die tevens aangeeft dat de Laver Cup ook volgend jaar in Boston plaatsvindt.
Getafe verontwaardigd over scenario Spaanse bond
Getafe is verbolgen over het feit dat de Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF aan een scenario werkt waarin La Liga niet meer wordt hervat. De hoogste competitie in Spanje zou in dat geval op 11 maart zijn geëindigd, waardoor Getafe genoegen moet nemen met een Europa League-ticket. "Niemand heeft om de mening van de RFEF gevraagd. Zelfs de voorzitter van de UEFA heeft aangegeven dat Europese uitsluiting dreigt voor landen die voortijdig een einde maken aan hun competitie", zegt Getafe-voorzitter Ángel Torres tegen El Transistor. "De RFEF heeft iets verzonnen waar niemand om heeft gevraagd. Ik ben verontwaardigd."
Glory stelt gevecht van Hari in Ahoy uit
Glory stelt het gevecht tussen Badr Hari en Benjamin Adegbuyi van 20 juni in Rotterdam Ahoy uit. De kicksportbond heeft nog geen nieuwe datum gekozen. Het gevecht met Adegbuyi zou voor Hari het eerste optreden worden nadat hij in december geblesseerd moest opgeven in het wereldtitelgevecht in het zwaargewicht tegen Rico Verhoeven.
Dafne Schippers blijft thuis stevig doortrainen. Inmiddels zit haar laatste gewichtheftraining van deze week erop voor de Utrechtse.

Final weight lifting training for this week, a light one 😊🏋🏼‍♀️ Have a great weekend! 🔆

Geraint Thomas fietst in de eerste uren al 250.000 Britse pond (ruim 287.000 euro) bij elkaar voor de National Health Service in Groot-Brittannië. De Welshman zit drie dagen lang telkens 12 uur op een interactieve hometrainer om geld in te zamelen voor de Britse gezondheidszorg.

28.5hrs down, only 7.5hrs to go... Bacon bap for an added boost 😋 Thanks Braces for the 🚚 Thanks again to everyone who’s donated almost raised 1/4 million 👀👀👀👏👏👏

Premier League-clubs willen seizoen nog altijd uitspelen
De clubs in de Premier League blijven nog altijd bij hun standpunt om het huidige seizoen af te maken, zo besluiten ze tijdens een vergadering. Er moeten nog 92 wedstrijden worden gespeeld, maar de clubs hebben nog geen einddatum vastgesteld. Wel worden mogelijke speelschema's besproken. "Net als andere bedrijven en industrieën werken de Premier League en de clubs met ingewikkelde speelschema's", laat de Premier League weten aan de BBC.
'Burgemeesters: KNVB moet zich op nieuw seizoen richten'
Burgemeesters van grote steden vinden dat de KNVB zich moet richten op het nieuwe seizoen, zo meldt de NOS. Daarnaast zou de Nederlandse voetbalbond moeten nadenken over de opties voor veilig voetballen, zoals het toelaten van minder publiek. De burgemeesters zouden evenementen, waaronder het betaald voetbal, tot 1 september willen verbieden.
Ellen van Dijk teleurgesteld in UCI
Ellen van Dijk is teleurgesteld in de UCI, omdat de internationale wielerunie volgens haar totaal geen aandacht schenkt aan het vrouwenwielrennen tijdens de coronacrisis. "Vreselijk slecht. Dat er wel beslissingen worden genomen voor de mannen, maar dat de vrouwen totaal worden genegeerd. Pas over een maand krijgen wij de plannen voor vrouwen te horen, dat is vervelend", zegt Van Dijk tegen NOS. "Ik snap heel goed dat de Tour de France en het wielrennen voor mannen prioriteit hebben. Daar is meer geld te halen, maar ik verwijt de UCI wel dat er totaal geen aandacht is vrouwen. Wij voelen ons niet vertegenwoordigd."
Spelers van Eupen staan deel salaris af aan plaatselijk ziekenhuis
Een mooi initiatief van de selectie van de Belgische Jupiler Pro League-club Eupen: de spelers en de trainer staan een deel van hun salaris van de maand april af aan het plaatselijke St. Nikolaus-ziekenhuis. Dat meldt de club op zijn website. "Wij voetballers kunnen onze sportieve activiteiten momenteel niet voortzetten, maar vergeleken met vele anderen hebben wij het nog heel goed", stelt aanvoerder Siebe Blondelle. "Daarom hebben we beslist een deel van ons loon van de maand april af te staan aan de zorgverleners die op de eerste rij staan in de strijd tegen het coronavirus."
We hebben al veel thuistrainingvideo's voorbij zien komen, de ene spectaculairder dan de andere. In deze video zie je hoe extreme sporters zich thuis in het zweet werken.
Extreme sporters verzinnen unieke thuistraining
Halep en Kvitová zien tennis zonder publiek niet zitten
Als het aan Simona Halep en Petra Kvitová ligt, wordt er pas weer getennist als er weer publiek aanwezig mag zijn. De twee speelsters, samen goed voor vier Grand Slam-titels, zien het niet zitten om achter gesloten deuren te gaan spelen. "Ik denk niet dat het zou werken", zegt Halep tegen het Duitse persagentschap DPA. "De sfeer zal zo anders zijn. De reden waarom we er allemaal van houden in grote stadions te spelen, is de passie van de fans. Zonder hen is tennis een compleet andere sport", zegt ze. "De fans en de sfeer die ze met zich mee brengen zijn te belangrijk voor de sport", voegt Kvitová daaraan toe. "Mijn voorkeur is te spelen met publiek, indien mogelijk."
INEOS niet van start in Tour de France bij twijfel over veiligheid
Team INEOS zal alleen aan de Tour de France deelnemen als er geen twijfels meer zijn over de veiligheid en gezondheid. Eerder deze week werd de start van de grootste wielerronde met twee maanden uitgesteld tot 29 augustus. "We behouden ons het recht om ons terug te trekken als we dat nodig achten", zegt INEOS-teambaas Dave Brailsford vrijdag in The Guardian. "In onze planning houden we rekening met deelname, maar tegelijkertijd houden we de ontwikkeling van het coronavirus nauwgezet in de gaten." INEOS dreigt niet te starten als organisator ASO geen "afgemeten, intelligente en verantwoordelijke maatregelen" neemt.
Voormalig Engels international Hunter overleden aan coronavirus
Oud-voetballer Norman Hunter, een clublegende bij Leeds United, is op 76-jarige leeftijd is overleden aan de gevolgen van COVID-19. Dat meldt zijn club op haar website. Hunter speelde van 1962 tot en met 1976 voor de club uit Leeds. In die tijd speelde hij er in totaal 540 officiële wedstrijden. Nadien speelde hij nog voor Bristol City en Barnsley. Hij kwam in totaal 28 keer uit voor het Engelse nationale elftal. Hij zat zelfs bij de selectie die in 1966 de wereldtitel won, maar tijdens dat toernooi kwam hij niet in actie.
TT Assen voorlopig eerste race van het seizoen na uitstel GP Duitsland
De TT van Assen op 28 juni is voorlopig de eerste race van het nieuwe seizoen in de MotoGP, omdat nu ook de Grand Prix van Duitsland is uitgesteld vanwege de coronacrisis. De race in Duitsland zou worden verreden op 21 juni. De organisatie hoopt dat die later dit jaar alsnog kan plaatsvinden op de Sachsenring. "We voeren met rechtenhouder Dorna en de relevante autoriteiten gesprekken over een nieuwe datum. De gezondheid van de fans en alle betrokkenen heeft voor ons de hoogste prioriteit. Reeds gekochte kaarten blijven geldig voor de nieuwe datum. We vragen onze loyale fans om geduld op te brengen."
Anderson trekt zich terug voor PDC Home Tour vanwege slechte wifiverbinding
Gary Anderson heeft zich teruggetrokken voor de virtuele dartscompetitie PDC Home Tour, die vandaag van start gaat. De Schot heeft een opmerkelijke verklaring voor zijn terugtrekking: zijn wifisignaal is niet sterk genoeg. "Ik was er helemaal klaar voor, maar toen ik mijn signaal ging testen bleek hij niet betrouwbaar", zegt hij tegen The Sun. "Het verbaast me niets. Het kost me thuis al moeite om online mijn rekeningen te betalen. Het is erg frustrerend."
Seizoen Formule E op zijn vroegst in juli hervat
Er wordt tot en met juni niet geracet in de Formule E-klasse in verband met het coronavirus, meldt de FIA. Dat betekent dat nu ook de ePrix van Berlijn, die gepland stond op 21 juni, niet doorgaat. De eerstvolgende race die nu nog op de oorspronkelijke datum gepland staat, is de ePrix van New York op 11 juli. In de Formule E zijn de Nederlanders Nyck de Vries en Robin Frijns actief. De Portugees Antonio Félix da Costa gaat na vijf races aan de leiding.
Trump heeft driestappenplan voor hervatting sportcompetities
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump wil in de komende periode de sport geleidelijk aan weer opstarten, zo maakte hij gisteravond op een persconferentie bekend. "Dat zal veelal gebeuren zonder publiek. Het is gemaakt voor de televisie, zoals in de goede oude tijd", zei hij. In eerste instantie zullen de stadions dus leeg zijn. In een volgende fase wordt het publiek weer deels toegelaten. In dat geval zullen er steeds twee lege stoelen tussen de toeschouwers staan. Als de crisis voorbij is, kunnen de stadions wat hem betreft weer volledig open. Wanneer de vier grote Amerikaanse sportcompetities (NFL, MLB, NBA en NHL) weer zullen opstarten is nog niet bekend.
Amerikaans antidopingbureau experimenteert met tests via Zoom
Het Amerikaanse antidopingbureau USADA kan nu fysiek geen tests afnemen, maar daar heeft het een oplossing voor gevonden: testen via streamingdiensten Zoom en FaceTime. Dat meldt persbureau Reuters. Sporters krijgen een speciaal pakketje thuisgestuurd waarmee ze de tests kunnen uitvoeren. Een medewerker van het USADA kijkt dan van afstand mee. De atleten moeten tijdens hun videochat een aantal handelingen verrichten om aan te tonen dat ze niet valsspelen. Aan de tests doen nu alleen nog vrijwilligers mee, zoals bijvoorbeeld topzwemster Katie Ledecky. Het bureau is van plan om deze creatieve oplossing zo snel mogelijk verder uit te rollen.
De nonnen van het San Leandro-klooster in Sevilla zitten net als de rest van Spanje in quarantaine, maar stilzitten doen ze niet. Ze spelen graag een potje basketbal.
Spaanse nonnen spelen 'quarantainebasketbal'
Bauke Mollema denkt vandaag terug aan de Amstel Gold Race van vorig jaar. In die wedstrijd, die natuurlijk door Mathieu van der Poel werd gewonnen, liet de Groninger zich goed zien. Hij deed tot in de finale mee in de strijd voorin, maar moest uiteindelijk genoegen nemen met een twaalfde plaats.

#flashbackfriday to the @amstelgoldrace 1 year ago. I will miss racing this Sunday but better times are ahead! #stayfit #stayhealthy #Trek #Emonda #Segafredo #amstelgoldrace #mollemalen

Avatar
baukemollema
Auteur
baukemollema
Moment van plaatsen
07:24 - 17 april 2020
Op de eerste speeldag zien we direct Peter Wright in actie. Hij neemt het vanavond op tegen de Nederlander Niels Zonneveld, de Engelsman Peter Jacques en de Welshman Jamie Lewis. In de komende dagen zien we verder onder meer Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall, Jan Dekker en Geert Nentjens. De PDC heeft voorlopig alleen de namen van de spelers die in de eerste vier dagen actief zijn bekendgemaakt. (3/3)
De opzet van Darts at Home is als volgt: er wordt 32 dagen op rij elke avond door in principe steeds vier verschillende spelers - het kan zijn dat sommige spelers vaker in actie komen omdat niet alle 128 Tourkaarthouders zich hebben aangemeld - een poule afgewerkt. De spelers spelen allemaal één keer tegen elkaar en elke partij is een best-of-nine in legs. Ze moeten zelf de scores doorgeven aan de presentator. Een overwinning levert twee punten op. De 32 groepswinnaars van de eerste fase zullen doorstromen naar de tweede fase. (2/3)
Online toernooi Darts at Home van start
Vandaag begint 'Darts at Home', een online evenement dat door de PDC in het leven is geroepen vanwege het feit dat er nu geen echte dartstoernooien kunnen plaatsvinden. Bij dit nieuwe toernooi nemen de spelers het vanuit huis tegen elkaar op. De wedstrijden worden live uitgezonden via internet. De dartsbond heeft alle 128 Tourkaarthouders voor dit toernooi uitgenodigd, maar lang niet alle toppers doen mee. Zo doen Michael van Gerwen, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Danny Noppert en Vincent van der Voort niet mee, omdat zij niet aan de eisen kunnen voldoen of het niet eens zijn met de opzet van het toernooi. Wereldkampioen Peter Wright is er wél bij. (1/3)
Chelsea deelt maaltijden uit aan zorgpersoneel
Een mooi gebaar van Chelsea: de Londense club schenkt vanwege de coronacrisis 78.000 gratis maaltijden aan het Britse zorgpersoneel uit de National Health Service en liefdadigheidsinstellingen voor ouderen en kwetsbare personen. Over een periode van zes weken worden er elke week 13.000 maaltijden verdeeld.
Beslissing over doorgaan US Open in juni
De organisatie van de US Open bekijkt in juni of het Grand Slam-toernooi in New York kan doorgaan. Directeur Mike Dowse van de Amerikaanse tennisfederatie USTA verwacht niet dat het toernooi achter gesloten deuren zal plaatsvinden. "We sluiten niet helemaal uit dat het toernooi zonder publiek wordt afgewerkt, maar eerlijk gezegd denk ik dat de kans zeer klein is dat dat gebeurt", zegt Dowse. De USTA wil tevens 20 miljoen dollar (18,4 miljoen euro) besparen en dat bedrag in de Amerikaanse tenniswereld steken.
