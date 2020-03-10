Wordt Zandvoort de eerste GP van het seizoen?

Official❗️@giroditalia #Giro2020 postponed❗️Here’s the official statement from @rcssport #coronacrisis #cyclingstop
- Renaat Schotte
De trainer van Bundesliga-club Paderborn, Steffen Baumgart, is getest op het coronavirus. De oefenmeester zou symptomen van het virus hebben. De uitslag wordt later vandaag bekend, zo meldt de club. Opvallend details: Paderborn gaat vanavond voor de competitie op bezoek bij Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Offizielle Bestätigung: Unser Chef-Trainer Steffen #Baumgart ist wegen des Verdachts auf den Corona-Virus heute morgen untersucht worden. Wir erwarten im Laufe des Nachmittags das Ergebnis! Wir werden Euch weiter informieren! Wir wünschen unserem Baumi natürlich nur das Beste!
- SC Paderborn 07
Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.
- FC Barcelona
Daar is de bevestiging! Ook het Engels voetbal gaat voorlopig niet door vanwege het coronavirus. De Premier League en de lagere afdelingen in het land worden tot minstens 3 april stilgelegd. Het betreft ook het vrouwenvoetbal en de FA Cup. Gisteren werd nog gemeld dat de Premier League wel gewoon door zou gaan, maar later op de dag en vandaag kwamen de nodige clubs met statements van besmette stafleden of spelers naar buiten.
CONFIRMED: English football suspended until April 3 at earliest - including Premier League and EFL 👇🏻 #SSN #COVID19
- Bryan Swanson
Parijs-Nice gaat wel door, maar de slotetappe van zondag wordt wel geschrapt. Dat betekent dat de Franse rittenkoers vandaag en morgen wel doorgang vindt. Parijs-Nice zal dit jaar dus niet eindigen in Nice, maar een dag eerder op de Valdeblore La Colmiane. Eerder op de dag liet Bahrain McLaren al weten niet meer van start te gaan.
ANNONCE OFFICIELLE : En concertation avec les autorités, l’Union Cycliste Internationale et la Ville de Nice, les organisateurs de Paris-Nice ont décidé de juger l’arrivée finale de l’épreuve demain samedi à l’issue de la 7ème étape à Valdeblore la Colmiane.
- Paris-Nice
#afcb can provide the following update on precautions taken in relation to COVID-19. https://t.co/EQrAKcOBcp
- AFC Bournemouth
Ook in Frankrijk rolt de bal voorlopig niet. De nationale voetbalbond LFP laat weten dat de Ligue 1 en de Ligue 2 voorlopig worden stilgelegd. Er wordt geen exacte einddatum genoemd. Dat betekent dat Olympique Lyon-Stade Reims van vanavond ook is afgelast.
La @Ligue1Conforama et la @DominosLigue2 suspendues jusqu'à nouvel ordre 🚨 Communiqué 📝➡ https://t.co/vLSLbxU8uM
- Ligue de Football Professionnel
Ook bij BORA-hansgrohe slaat het coronavirus toe. Een staflid van de wielerploeg moet daardoor als maatregel in quarantaine. Verder laat de ploeg niets weten over het eventueel verlaten van Parijs-Nice.
STATEMENT Paris-Nice: In accordance with race/international guidelines, a staff member who presented with cold symptoms was checked & then cleared of Covid19 by the race doctor & local authorities. But as a precaution this staff member is in isolation: https://t.co/wPYR5Y6Wes
- BORA – hansgrohe
Na de selecties van Arsenal en Chelsea en eerder al die van Manchester City en Leicester City, moeten ook de spelers van Everton voorlopig in quarantaine vanwege het coronavirus. De club laat weten dat de selectie op basis van medische adviezen voor een bepaalde periode in thuisisolatie moet. "We nemen deze maatregel omdat een speler van het eerste elftal symptomen van het coronavirus vertoont."
🔵 | Club Statement.
- Everton
De wielerploeg Bahrain McLaren gaat vandaag niet meer van start in Parijs-Nice. De Bahreinse formatie wil niet meer rijden vanwege het coronavirus. Iván García won namens Bahrain McLaren nog de derde rit van Parijs-Nice. De Franse rittenkoers, een van de weinige sportevenementen die nog wel wordt afgewerkt, gaat om 12.15 uur verder met de zesde etappe.
🇫🇷 #ParisNice Team Bahrain McLaren has with regret today withdrawn from @ParisNice. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/BF3HVhrSOd
- Team Bahrain McLaren
Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️
- calteck10
Het Formule E-seizoen wordt vanwege het coronavirus voor twee maanden stilgelegd. De races in Rome, Parijs, Seoel en ook Jakarta gaan daarom niet door. Nyck de Vries en Robin Frijns zijn de Nederlanders die actief zijn in de Formule E.
BREAKING: @FIAFormulaE announces temporary suspension of #FIAFormulaE season six. Read the full statement on our website.
- Envision Virgin Racing Formula E
La FFR suspend l’ensemble de ses compétitions
- Bernard Laporte
We were all looking forward to the start of the 2020 season. Of course I’m disappointed but we all understand that in the end this was the right decision. Feeling sorry for all the fans and everyone involved. Stay safe 🙏🏼 #AusGP
- maxverstappen1
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
- rudygobert27
Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled
- Formula 1
Jos Verstappen net gesproken. Pakken nu spullen in en gaan zsm naar Nederland. Het is gedaan! 😢@Olav_Mol
- Jack Plooij
If you are confused about the status of the Australian F1 GP, join the club 🤔
- Martin Brundle
