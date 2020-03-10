Wordt Zandvoort de eerste GP van het seizoen? Liveblog coronavirus

Wordt Zandvoort de eerste GP van het seizoen?

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 37 minuten geleden Update: 37 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
"Vanwege de ernstige situatie in Europa is het niet mogelijk om in mei de eerste drie ritten van de Giro te organiseren", schrijft het Hongaarse parlementslid Máriusz Révész van regeringspartij Fidesz op Facebook. "Het doel van beide partijen is om later een Giro-start in Hongarije te organiseren." De Hongaarse regering van premier Viktor Orbán kondigde woensdag de noodtoestand af, in de hoop de verspreiding van het coronavirus in te dammen.
Giro van 2020 volledig uitgesteld
De Giro d'Italia van dit jaar wordt in z'n volledigheid uitgesteld. De Ronde van Italië, de eerste grote ronde van het wielerjaar, zou op 9 mei beginnen in Hongarije. Vanwege het coronavirus wilde Hongarije de start niet meer organiseren op 9 mei en daarom is zelfs besloten om het hele evenement uit te stellen, want de organisatie wil wel dat de start in Hongarije is. Een nieuwe datum voor de Giro zal niet voor 3 april worden bekendgemaakt.
"De Formule 1 en de FIA verwachten dat het seizoen eind mei kan beginnen in Europa, maar vanwege de flinke toename van het aantal besmettingen in Europa in de afgelopen dagen zullen we daarover in discussie blijven", melden de organisaties in een verklaring. Voorlopig is de race op Zandvoort (3 mei) de eerste GP van het seizoen...
De huidige kalender van de F1:

  • 3 mei: GP van Nederland (15.10 uur)
  • 10 mei: GP van Spanje (15.10 uur)
  • 24 mei: GP van Monaco (15.10 uur)
  • 7 juni: GP van Azerbeidzjan (14.10 uur)
  • 14 juni: GP van Canada (20.10 uur)
  • 28 juni: GP van Frankrijk (15.10 uur)
  • 5 juli: GP van Oostenrijk (15.10 uur)
  • 19 juli: GP van Groot-Brittannië (16.10 uur)
  • 2 augustus: GP van Hongarije (15.10 uur)

Zomerpauze: van 3 augustus tot 27 augustus

  • 30 augustus: GP van België (15.10 uur)
  • 6 september: GP van Italië (15.10 uur)
  • 20 september: GP van Singapore (14.10 uur)
  • 27 september: GP van Rusland (13.10 uur)
  • 11 oktober: GP van Japan (6.10 uur)
  • 25 oktober: GP van Verenigde Staten (21.10 uur)
  • 1 november: GP van Mexico (20.10 uur)
  • 15 november: GP van Brazilië (18.10 uur)
  • 29 november: GP van Abu Dhabi (14.10 uur)

*De races in Australië, Bahrein, Vietnam en China zijn uitgesteld. 
F1 zet ook streep door Bahrein en Vietnam
Ook de Grands Prix van Bahrein en Vietnam gaan niet door, zo laten de Formule 1 en de FIA zojuist weten. De races in Bahrein (volgend weekend) en Vietnam (begin april) worden geschrapt vanwege het coronavirus. In een verklaring laat de F1 weten dat de verwachting is dat het seizoen pas eind mei begint. De race op Zandvoort staat gepland op 3 mei en dat zou betekenen dat ook die race wordt uitgesteld, maar dat is nog niet officieel. De FIA laat in een persbericht juist weten dat ze verwacht dat het seizoen begin mei van start gaat.
Werder Bremen-Leverkusen van maandag afgelast
De Bundesliga-wedstrijd van maandag tussen Werder Bremen en Bayer Leverkusen gaat niet door. De lokale overheid in Bremen heeft het duel verboden, omdat men verwacht dat duizenden mensen zich buiten het stadion gaan verzamelen nu er geen toeschouwers in het stadion mogen komen.
'Ook races in Bahrein en Vietnam uitgesteld'
Volgens diverse buitenlandse media gaat er ook een streep door de Grands Prix van Bahrein (volgend weekend) en Vietnam (begin april). Vanwege het coronavirus zouden de Formule 1-teams het niet zien zitten om rond te reizen terwijl het virus heerst. Eerder werd de Grand Prix van Australië al afgelast. Mochten ook Bahrein en Vietnam worden geschrapt, dan is de GP van Zandvoort (begin mei) de eerste race van het seizoen.
Voor de mensen die door de bomen het bos niet meer zien! Een overzicht van al het coronanieuws in de sportwereld vandaag:

  • Engels voetbal stilgelegd tot 3 april
  • Meerdere PL-clubs in quarantaine 
  • Duits voetbal na dit weekend stil tot 2 april
  • Ook Franse competities voorlopig on hold
  • Komende week geen CL en EL
  • Parijs-Nice gaat door, maar schrapt slotrit
  • Bahrain McLaren stapt uit Parijs-Nice
  • Dumoulin verlaat trainingskamp Tenerife
  • Turnploeg verlaat Bakoe, Zonderland blijft
Waar voetballen we nog wel de komende tijd? 
Dit weekend rolt de bal nog wel in de Bundesliga, maar dat is wel zonder publiek. Daarna komt ook de Duitse competitie stil te liggen. De Premier League staat ook nog op doorgaan, maar vanwege de nieuwe updates van enkele teams over het coronavirus lijkt de kans groot dat ook in Engeland niet meer gevoetbald gaat worden vanaf vandaag. De Europese competities (CL en EL), Spanje, Nederland, België, Italië, Portugal, Denemarken, Noorwegen, Zwitserland en Frankrijk liggen in ieder geval stil.
UEFA schrapt alle Europese duels van volgende week
De UEFA schrapt alle duels van volgende week in de achtste finales van de Champions League en de Europa League vanwege het coronavirus. De voetbalbond, die zich nog niet uitlaat over nieuwe speeldata, volgt daarmee het voorbeeld van veel landelijke overheden om grote sportevenementen de komende periode uit te stellen.

Duels die zijn uitgesteld:
CL: Juventus-Olympique Lyon, Manchester City-Real Madrid, FC Barcelona-Napoli en Bayern München-Chelsea.

EL: Bayer Leverkusen-Rangers, Getafe-Internazionale, Shakhtar Donetsk-VfL Wolfsburg, Wolverhampton Wanderers-Olympiacos, AS Roma-Sevilla, FC Basel-Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Kopenhagen-Basaksehir en Manchester United-LASK.

*Juventus-Olympique Lyon, Manchester City-Real Madrid en FC Basel-Eintracht Frankfurt waren eerder al geschrapt.
Bundesliga dit weekend door, daarna stop tot 2 april
De wedstrijden in de Bundesliga gaan dit weekend nog door, maar vanaf dinsdag gaat ook de Duitse competitie on hold tot en met 2 april, zo laat het bestuur van de DFL, de Duitse voetballiga, weten. Het was al bekend dat de duels van dit weekend zonder publiek gespeeld zouden worden. "Het doel is nog steeds om de competitie voor de zomer af te ronden. We werken nauw samen met het Ministerie van Gezondheid en en de lokale gezondheidsorganisaties: het welzijn van de hele bevolking - en dus ook de voetbalfans - is onze topprioriteit."
De GP van Bahrein staat gepland om volgend weekend zonder publiek afgewerkt te worden, maar de Formule-teams lijken momenteel weinig trek te hebben om de wereld over te reizen. "Er zullen gesprekken komen over uitstel van de start van het seizoen", aldus Horner. "De Formule 1 zal er van alle kanten naar kijken en heeft meer informatie dan ik, maar uitstel lijkt onvermijdelijk." (2/2)
Horner noemt het 'onvermijdelijk' dat ook GP Bahrein niet doorgaat
Na de afgelasting van de Grand Prix van Australië is het onduidelijk wanneer het Formule 1-seizoen wel kan beginnen. Red Bull Racing-teambaas Christian Horner verwacht dat de race in Bahrein van volgende week zondag ook niet doorgaat. "Het is redelijk onvermijdelijk dat de GP van Bahrein ook wordt afgelast", zegt Horner tegen Motorsport.com. "Het moet nog bevestigd worden, maar het lijkt me lastig voor teams om af te reizen naar Bahrein." (1/2)
De Grand Prix van Australië is donderdagavond laat alsnog afgelast. De autoriteiten in Melbourne vinden het onverantwoord om de openingsrace van het Formule 1-seizoen door te laten gaan. Het nieuws werd ontvangen met boegeroep.
Formule 1-fans laten zich horen na afgelasten GP Australië
Video
Formule 1-fans laten zich horen na afgelasten GP Australië
Ronde van Vlaanderen op losse schroeven
Ben Weyts, de Vlaamse minister van Sport, rekent er niet op dat de Ronde van Vlaanderen op 5 april wordt verreden. Tot dusver zijn alle sportevenementen in België tot en met 3 april afgelast, maar ook de Vlaamse wielerklassieker lijkt te sneuvelen vanwege het coronavirus. "Ik zie dat niet goed komen, de kans lijkt me klein dat het kan doorgaan. Ik denk dat organisator Flanders Classics zo snel mogelijk nood heeft aan duidelijkheid, en dat willen we hen zo snel mogelijk verschaffen", aldus Weyts.
Dumoulin verlaat trainingskamp op Tenerife
Jumbo-Visma-renners Tom Dumoulin en Tobias Foss verlaten Tenerife en keren vandaag terug naar Nederland. Beide rijders van de Nederlandse ploeg breken hun trainingskamp af vanwege het coronavirus, zo laat Jumbo-Visma weten.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, de Chelsea-speler die besmet is geraakt met het coronavirus, laat weten dat het goed met hem gaat. De aanvaller isoleert zich een week van de buitenwereld.
Video

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️

Avatar
calteck10
Auteur
calteck10
Moment van plaatsen
09:00 - 13 maart 2020
Turnploeg verlaat Bakoe, Zonderland blijft
De Nederlandse turnploeg verlaat per direct Bakoe en vliegt terug naar huis vanwege het coronavirus. De atleten komen dus niet in actie tijdens de wereldbekerwedstrijd in Azerbeidzjan. Epke Zonderland blijft wel in Bakoe, want hij moet voor de volledigheid nog in actie komen om zich te plaatsen voor de Olympische Spelen. Dat ticket heeft de olympisch kampioen van 2012 eigenlijk al binnen.
Formule 1-directeur Ross Brawn hield tot het laatste moment hoop dat de Grand Prix door zou kunnen gaan. "We wilden een beetje verlichting brengen in moeilijke tijden. Toen bleek dat er een team niet kon racen door het coronavirus, wisten we dat er een probleem was." Door de afgelasting van de Grand Prix in Australië is de Grand Prix van Bahrein op 22 maart vooralsnog de eerste race op de kalender, maar die race wordt hoe dan ook zonder publiek afgewerkt.
Het is nog altijd twijfelachtig wat er met de Premier League gaat gebeuren. Gisteren werd bekend dat alle duels in Engeland gewoon worden afgewerkt, maar nadat Arsenal-coach Mikel Arteta positief is getest op het coronavirus, besloot de overkoepelende organisatie van de competitie om deze ochtend een spoedoverleg te hebben over het vervolg van de Premier League. Wordt uiteraard vervolgd...
Hamilton: 'Dit is de juiste beslissing'
Ook Lewis Hamilton staat volledig achter de keuze om de GP in Australië af te gelasten. "Dit is de juiste beslissing. Niemand wil dit, iedereen wil gewoon racen, maar we moeten realistisch zijn en de gezondheid op de eerste plaats zetten. Het is een serieuze zaak en dat is de realiteit. We moeten alle maatregelen nemen die nodig zijn om zoveel mogelijk mensen te helpen", aldus de Brit op Twitter.
PGA Tour schrapt alle golftoernooien tot 2 april
De PGA Tour heeft zojuist besloten om alle golftoernooien tot 2 april te annuleren. The Players Championship in Florida, dat gisteren begon, is daarom alsnog afgelast. Het eerstvolgende toernooi op de kalender is nu het Valero Texas Open op 2 april. Een week later staat in Augusta The Masters op het programma, de eerste major van het jaar. The Players Championship is officieel geen major, maar wordt door de grote prijzenpot gezien als een van de meest prestigieuze toernooien op de golfkalender.
Max Verstappen baalt natuurlijk van het afgelasten van de eerste GP van het seizoen, maar de Nederlander heeft alle begrip voor het besluit.

We were all looking forward to the start of the 2020 season. Of course I’m disappointed but we all understand that in the end this was the right decision. Feeling sorry for all the fans and everyone involved. Stay safe 🙏🏼 #AusGP

Avatar
maxverstappen1
Auteur
maxverstappen1
Moment van plaatsen
07:48 - 13 maart 2020
De sport op deze vrijdag 13 maart 2020 ziet er dus een stukje anders uit dan we een maand geleden voor ogen hadden. Een overzicht van wat er is afgelast:

Afgelast:
  • ADO-Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie)
  • Acht duels uit Keuken Kampioen Divisie
  • GP Australië (Eerste en tweede vrije training)
  • Real Madrid-Eibar (La Liga)
  • Hellas Verona-Napoli (Serie A)
  • Bologna-Juventus (Serie A)

Daarnaast zijn ook de nodige toernooien en wielerkoersen afgelast die vandaag al onderweg zouden zijn, zoals de WK shorttrack, de Tirreno-Adriatico, de WK indooratletiek en enkele tennistoernooien zoals Indian Wells.

Wat gaat nog wel door:
  • Zesde etappe Parijs-Nice
  • Olympique Lyon-Stade Reims (Ligue 1)
  • Fortuna Düsseldorf-Paderborn (Bundesliga)
"Sinds ik ben gediagnosticeerd met het coronavirus zijn er veel emoties door me heen gegaan, met name angst en schaamte", schrijft de Fransman Gobert op Instagram. "Ten eerste wil ik me publiekelijk verontschuldigen omdat ik mogelijk andere mensen in gevaar heb gebracht. Op dat moment had ik geen idee dat ik besmet was." (2/2)

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Avatar
rudygobert27
Auteur
rudygobert27
Moment van plaatsen
21:03 - 12 maart 2020
Besmette NBA-ster Gobert biedt excuses aan voor spotten met coronavirus
NBA-ster Rudy Gobert biedt zijn verontschuldigingen aan voor de manier waarop hij onlangs de spot dreef met het coronavirus. De basketballer van Utah Jazz is inmiddels zelf besmet. Gobert baarde begin deze week opzien door aan het einde van een persmoment alle microfoons en opnameapparatuur van journalisten aan te raken, waarmee hij liet zien de uitbraak van het COVID-19-virus niet bepaald serieus te nemen. (1/2)
Nog even terug naar gisteravond en deels ook vannacht: de Grand Prix van Australië gaat dit weekend niet door. Het duurde allemaal zeer lang, maar uiteindelijk is toch besloten om niet te gaan racen vanwege het coronavirus. Meerdere teams zagen dat niet zitten en McLaren besloot eerder op de dag - vanwege een besmetting in het team - al om niet in actie te komen.
"Alle mensen die met hem hebben gewerkt de laatste dagen, gaan in thuisisolatie", schrijft Chelsea in een verklaring. "Dat geldt voor de selectie en de technische staf. De mensen die geen nauw contact met hem hebben gehad, zullen de komende dagen hun werk hervatten." Door de besmetting van Arteta en Hudson-Odoi zijn er inmiddels vier personen uit een van de grote Europese competities die positief zijn getest. In Italië bleken Juventus-verdediger Daniele Rugani en Sampdoria-spits Manolo Gabbiadini besmet. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Ook Chelsea-talent Hudson-Odoi heeft coronavirus
Naast Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta is ook Chelsea-aanvaller Callum Hudson-Odoi positief getest op het coronavirus. Alle spelers en stafleden van de twee Engelse topclubs zijn in quarantaine geplaatst. Hudson-Odoi had maandagochtend symptomen die konden duiden op het COVID-19-virus en liet zich sindsdien uit voorzorg niet meer op het trainingsveld zien. Gisteren werd bekend dat hij inderdaad besmet is. (1/2)
GP van Australië definitief afgelast
Het hoge woord is eruit: de Grand Prix van Australië is definitief afgelast. De Formule 1 en de FIA laten in een gezamenlijke verklaring weten dat alle activiteiten die te maken hebben met de Formule 1 dit weekend geen doorgang zullen vinden. Meerdere teams en coureurs hadden al laten weten graag te zien dat de race zou worden uitgesteld.
FIFA stelt WK-kwalificatieduels Zuid-Amerika uit
De kwalificatiewedstrijden voor het WK 2022 die in de laatste week van maart gespeeld zouden worden in Zuid-Amerika, worden uitgesteld. Dat heeft de FIFA laten weten in een brief aan de CONMEBOL, de Zuid-Amerikaanse voetbalbond. De wereldvoetbalbond zoekt samen met de CONMEBOL naar nieuwe data voor de duels. Veel spelers van Zuid-Amerikaanse landen verdienen hun brood in Europa en de FIFA wil voorkomen dat zij niet terug kunnen keren naar huis door reisbeperkingen.
Premier League belegt spoedoverleg
Eerder vandaag stelde de Premier League nog dat alle wedstrijden dit weekend gewoon konden worden gespeeld, maar de besmetting van Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta en de daaropvolgende quarantaine van de selectie en staf van de 'Gunners' heeft daar verandering in gebracht. De overkoepelende organisatie kondigt aan dat er morgenochtend een spoedoverleg zal plaatsvinden. Het is zeer waarschijnlijk dat daar alsnog zal worden besloten de competitiewedstrijden in Engeland van dit weekend te schrappen.
Arsenal-coach Arteta positief getest op coronavirus
Terwijl de Premier League net heeft bepaald dat de dertigste speelronde niet doorgaat, wordt Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta positief getest op het coronavirus. Alle spelers en leden van de staf die onlangs in contact zijn geweest met de Spanjaard, gaan in quarantaine. Arsenal speelt zaterdag uit tegen Brighton & Hove Albion, maar het is nog onbekend of die wedstrijd doorgaat.
